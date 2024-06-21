Sunset Bar & Grill
888 Country Club Drive
Avalon, CA 90704
Breakfast
- Polish and eggs
eggs, country potatoes and toast$14.00
- Chilaquiles
red or green salsa, queso fresco, eggs, sourcream beans cilantro red onion$15.00
- English Muffin Sandwhich
eggs over hard, american cheese, bacon, and hashbrowns$13.00
- Chicken Fried Steak
country gravy, eggs, and country potatoes , biscuits and gravy$15.00
- Cornbeef hash and eggs
eggs, hashbrowns, and toast$14.00
- Steak and Eggs
country potatoes , eggs and toast$20.00
- Ham steak and eggs
eggs, country potatoes, toast$17.00
- Breakfast Sandwhich
sourdough bread, country potatoes, omlete style eggs, bacon and ham with hashbrown inside and fruit on side$14.00
- Avocado Toast
Avocado, eggs any style, crushed pepper, Olive oil$12.00
- Chicken & Waffles$15.00
- Pancake Combo
2 pancakes, eggs any style, bacon or sausage$13.00
- Sunset Egg Combo
2 eggs any style, bacon or sausage, country potatoes and a side of toast$13.00
Breakfast Sides
- Oatmeal
rasins, brown sugar, milk on side$7.00
- Side of Bacon$4.00
- Side of Sausage$4.00
- Side Of Cottage Cheese$5.00
- Biscuits and Gravy
Country gravy with one biscuit$5.00
- Side Of Fruit$6.00
- Side Of Eggs$4.00
- Side Of Toast$3.00
- Side Of Potato$4.00
- Side of Tortillas$2.00
- Side of Avocado$2.00
- Side of beans$3.00
- Side of Rice$3.00
Omletes
- Colorado Omlete
onions, bell pepper, shredded beef, and pepper jack cheese$15.00
- Fit Omlete
egg whites, spinach, feta cheese, cherry tomato fruit on the side$16.00
- Denver Omlete
onions, bell peppers, ham, chedder cheese$15.00
- Texas Omlete
Shredded Steak, onion, mushrooms, tomato, jalapenos and pepper jack$17.00
- 3 Egg Omelette
Build your own omlete$10.00
Skillets
Pancake Stacks
- Banana Caramel Stack
3 pancakes with caramel drizzle and banana on top$11.00
- Banana Choc Chip Stack
3 pancakes with banana and choc chips on top$11.00
- Tres Leches Stack
3 pancakes with condensed milk, whole milk, evaporated milk$11.00
- Blueberry Stack
3 pancakes with blueberries on top$11.00
- Strawberry Stack
3 pancakes with strawberries$11.00
- Buttermilk Stack$7.00
Sweet pastries
- French Toast Plain
4 pieces of french toast with powder sugar$9.00
- French Toast Combo
2 eggs any style, bacon or sausage$13.00
- French Toast with Fruit
4 pieces of french toast topped with, strawberry, banana, blueberries, black berry's$12.00
- Plain Crepes$8.00
- Plain Waffle$8.00
- Waffle With Strawberries$13.00
- Waffle with Banana Caramel$13.00
- Waffle with Pecans & Bacon$15.00
- Bacon Waffle$13.00
Bennies
Mexican Breakfast
Kids Breakfast
Lunch
Appetaizers
- Mozerlla Cheese Sticks
5 pieces$9.00
- Pulled pork Sliders
Coslaw included Hamburger Patty$10.00
- Chicken Wings
6 Buffalo chicken wings$12.00
- 3 Street tacos
topped with pico de gallo and salsa with your choice of meat$15.00
- Nachos
pico de gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and jalapenos, Beans, Cheese$18.00
- Jalapenos Poppers with Cream Cheese
6 Pieces$9.00
- 3 birria tacos with Consume
Cilantro and onions on top$17.00
Sandwhich
- Tuna Melt
grilled tuna, american cheese$14.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwhich
lettuce, tomato, mayo, red onion, pepper jack cheese,$14.00
- The Club
Bacon, ham,turkey, tomato, lettuce mayo, choice of bread$15.00
- BLTA
bacon, lettuce, tomato , avocado, choice of bread$14.00
- Tuna Sandwich
tuna,lettuce, tomato, mayo$14.00
- Philip Steak Sandwhich
grilled onions, bell peppers, jack cheese$15.00
Salad
Dessert
Liquor
Vodka
- Well Vodka$6.00
- Absolut$8.00
- Stoli$10.00
- Chopin$11.00
- Absolut Mandirian$8.00
- Absolut Citron$8.00
- Grey Goose$11.00
- Grey Goose Citron$10.00
- Ketel One Citron$10.00
- Ketel One$10.00
- Titos Vodka$8.00
- Smirnoff$8.00
- Sky Vodka$8.00
- DBL Well Vodka$9.00
- DBL Absolut$11.00
- DBL Stoli$13.00
- DBL Chopin$14.00
- DBL Absolut Mandirian$11.00
- DBL Absolut Citron$11.00
- DBL Grey Goose$14.00
- DBL Grey Goose Citron$13.00
- DBL Ketel One Citron$13.00
- DBL Ketel One$13.00
- DBL Titos Vodka$11.00
- DBL Smirnoff$11.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Well Tequila$6.00
- Casamigos Blanco$8.00
- Casamigos Reposado$9.00
- Casamigos Anejo$10.00
- Hornitos$7.00
- Don Julio Anejo$11.00
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Don Julio Reposado$9.00
- Cazadores Reposado$9.00
- 3 Gerenaciones Anejo$10.00
- Herradura Silver$9.00
- Corralejo$9.00
- Lalo's$9.00
- Jalapeno Tequila$8.00
- Clase Azul$20.00
- 1942 Don Julio$25.00
- Casa Dobel Crystal$11.00
- Teremana Blanco$8.00
- 1800 Guachi$20.00
- Don Julio 70$15.00
- Centenario$9.00
- Espolón Silver$9.00
- Espolón Reposado$10.00
- 1800 Cristalino$9.00
- DBL Well Tequila$9.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$11.00
- DBL Casamigos Reposado$12.00
- DBL Casamigos Anejo$13.00
- DBL Hornitos$10.00
- DBL Don Julio Anejo$14.00
- DBL Patron Silver$13.00
- DBL Don Julio Reposado$12.00
- DBL Cazadores Reposado$12.00
- DBL 3 Gerenaciones Anejo$13.00
- DBL Herradura Silver$12.00
- DBL Corralejo$12.00
- DBL Lalo's$12.00
- DBL Jalapeno Tequila$11.00
- DBL Clase Azul$25.00
- DBL 1942 Don Julio$25.00
- DBL Casa Dobel Crystal$14.00
- DBL Teremana Blanco$11.00
Whiskey & Bourbon
- Well Whiskey$6.00
- Seagrams 7$9.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Glen Levet$8.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Screwball$8.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Wild Turkey$8.00
- Black Label$12.00
- Buchanans 12$10.00
- Buchanans 18$12.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$9.00
- DBL Seagrams 7$12.00
- DBL Jameson$11.00
- DBL Glen Levet$11.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$11.00
- DBL Jim Beam$10.00
- DBL Crown Royal$11.00
- DBL Screwball$11.00
- DBL Makers Mark$12.00
- DBL Wild Turkey$11.00
Scotch
Liqueurs & Cordials
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Wine
Red Wine
White Wine
Sparkling
NA Beverages
Soda
- Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Pink Lemonade$3.00
- Mr. Pibb$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Peach Ice Tea$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Bottle Water$1.50
- Soda Water$2.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Ice Tea$3.00
Aguas Frescas
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
