Sunset Bar & Grille 2640 US 27
2640 US 27 S
Sebring, FL 33870
Food
Appetizers
- Chef's Sampler Platter
Choose Three: 4 Shrimp dumplings,Loaded Potato Skins,Onion rings,4 Crab jalapeno bites,4 Chicken Wings,Fried pickle slices$17.00
- Chicken tenders
White meat Boneless chicken$11.00
- Chicken Wings
Bone in/Boneless Mild,Med,Hot,Garlic Parmesan$12.00
- Chips & Salsa
Fried to order Corn chips$7.00
- Fried Pickle Slices
Crisp dill slices breaded & served with dipping sause$7.00
- Loaded Potato Skins
Melted cheddar,Crisp smoked bacon,chives & sour cream$8.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara sause$8.00
- Onion Rings
Battered Vidalia onions fried to order$8.00
- Shrimp Dumplings
Deep fried served with sweet chilli sause$9.00
Seafood Appetizers
- Gator Tail
Tenderized Deep Fried,locally harvested,gator bites with sweet chilli sause$12.00
- Crab cakes
deep fried & crispy with our creamy Remoulade sause$11.00
- Crab Cheese jalapeno Bites
Deep fried spicy crab cheese served with wasabi sause$8.00
- Baked Stuffed Clams
Jumbo stuffed clams drizzled with melted garlic butter$11.00
- Conch Fritters
Traditional island style Conch with creamy chiilli Aioli dipping sause$8.00
- Smoked Fish Dip
Fried flat bread chips with seasoned,sliced jalapenos & diced tomatoes$12.00
- Fried Calamari
With homemade Marinara Sause$9.00
- Fried Shrimp
With Sweet & Spicy chilli sause$12.00
- Coconut Shrimp
With Sweet chilli sause$12.00
- Peel & Eat Shrimp
Soups & Salads
- French Onion Soup$7.00
- Seafood Bisque Cup$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Seafood Bisque Bowl$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Sliced Grilled chicken over fresh cut Romaine lettuce,Croutons,Permasan cheese, tossed with our special House caesar dressing$15.00
- Shrimp Caesar Salad
Whole tail on shrimp over fresh cut Romaine lettuce,Croutons,Permasan cheese, tossed with our special House caesar dressing$16.00
- Wild Caught Salmon
Blackened Salmon over house salad,finished with Honey Pineapple glaze$20.00
- Sunshine Chicken Salad
Sliced grilled Chicken over house salad,with Mango salsa$15.00
- Caesar salad
Romaine Lettuce,croutons,parmesan cheese tossed with our house caesar dressing$9.00
- House Garden Salad
With our Creamy Ranch Dressing$4.00
Entrees
- Fishermen's Platter
Our Fisheman's Platter has hand dipped Fried Fish,Fried Shrimp,Fried Scallops & Conch Frtitters$23.00
- Drunken Sailor
Chopped Lobster,Shrimps & Scallops sauted in a cream of Marinara Sause tossed in pasta$21.00
- Our famous Fish
Choice of hand dipped Fish Francese/Fried/Blackened$19.00
- The Caribbean
Shrimp & Scallops "Island" seasoned,sauted in a fresh mango sause over yellow rice$19.00
- Mahi Mahi
Mahi Mahi with coconut Shrimp,cooked in Sambuca with a mango cream/Garlic sause$21.00
- Three of All
Our Famous Fish Francese, with Shrimp & Scallops,sauted in Wine & Garlic Butter$27.00
- Off the Hook
8oz Seared Ahi Tuna thin sliced drizzled with Cucumber Wasabi & Hunan sause$20.00
- Alaskan Catch
8oz Blackened Salmon with a pineapple Honey Glaze$20.00
- Catch of the day
Choice of Hand dipped Francese/Fried/Blackened$29.00
- Bubba's First Choice
Shrimp Scampi sauted with Gralic Butter,Wine & Lemon Toosed in pasta$19.00
- New Orleans
Our famous Fish Blackened served over pasta with sauted Mushrooms,Tomatoes & Scallions finished in a creamy cajun cheese sause$21.00
- Fried Shrimp Platter
Hand dipped beer battered Fried Shrimp over yellow rice with sweet thai chilli Sause$19.00
- Mardi Gras ( Cajun Chicken)
Cajun Chicken served over Pasta with Sauted Mushrooms,Tomatoes & Scallions finished in a creamy Cajun cheese sause$19.00
- Mardi Gras ( Cajun Fish )
Cajun Fish served over Pasta with Sauted Mushrooms,Tomatoes & Scallions finished in a creamy Cajun cheese sause$19.00
- Classic Italian
Chicken Picatta,hand dipped in batter, served over Linguini with creamy butter,lemon,Capers & Wine$18.00
- pork tenderloin$16.00
Sandwiches & Baskets
- Fish & Chips
Hand dipped Beer battered Fried Fish and Chips$15.00
- Ultimate Fish Sandwich
Fried/Balckened on a hoagie roll with lattuce and Tomato$15.00
- Grouper Sandwich
Fried/Blackened on a bun/ Hoagie roll with Lattuce and Tomato$19.00
- Shrimp BLT
Blackened Shrimp & Crisp bacon,Lattuce,Tomato,Mayo on a hoagie roll$15.00
- Big BLT
Loaded with Crisp Hickory smoked bacon,lattuce,Tomato,Mayo on White/Rye Bread$11.00
- Grouper Reuben
Grilled Rye Bread,Fried Grouper,Cole Slaw,Swiss cheese,Island dressing$19.00
- Buffalo Grouper
Fried Grouper,lattuce,Tomato,Bun/ Hoagie roll original buffalo sause,blue cheese dressing$19.00
- Pulled Pork Grill Cheese
Grilled cheddar cheese,tomato,White bread stuffed with slow cooked smoked pork$10.00
- Junior Fish Sandwich
Fried fish on a bun with lattuce and Tomato$9.00
- Turkey BLT
Fresh sliced turkey,Crisp bacon,Lattuce,Tomato,Mayo,White bread/Rye bread$10.00
- Grill Ham & Cheese
Grilled cheddar cheese sandwich,Filled with fresh sliced Ham & Tomato White bread/Rye bread,$9.00
- Pulled Pork Sammy
Slow cooked seasoned smoked Pork on a bun with slaw$9.00
- Chicken Sandwich
Grilled/Fried/Blackened Bun/White Bread/Rye Bread Chicken,Cheese,Tomato,Onion,mayo,Lattuce$12.00
- Veg Sandwich$9.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
