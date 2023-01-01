Main picView gallery

Sunset Beach - Shelter Island 35 Shore Road

35 Shore Road

Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965

KIDS MENU

KIDS

BUTTER PASTA

$16.00

CHICKEN FINGERS

$16.00

extra

$0.01

PRE FIXE

LUNCH

PRE FIXE LUNCH

$125.00

DINNER

PRE FIXE DINNER

$145.00

BOTTLE SERVICE

LIQOUR BTL

BTL 400 CONEJO

$550.00

BTL APEROL

$500.00

BTL CASA MIGOS BLANCO

$750.00

BTL CASA MIGOS REPO

$900.00

BTL CLASE AZUL

$1,900.00

BTL GREY GOOSE

$750.00

BTL PATRON EL ALTO

$1,800.00

BTL PATRON EL CEILO

$1,300.00

BTL TITOS

$750.00

BTL CASA DEL SOL REPO

$900.00

CIGARS & TOBACCO

CIGARETTES

MARLBORO GOLD

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:45 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

35 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965

