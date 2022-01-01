Sunset Beach Bar & Grille Located On the Ohio River in Historic New Richmond
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come for the food, stay for the Sunset!!
Location
401 Front St, New Richmond, OH 45157
