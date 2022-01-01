  • Home
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunset Beach Bar & Grille Located On the Ohio River in Historic New Richmond

No reviews yet

401 Front St

New Richmond, OH 45157

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Chicken Wings App

$7.00

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Fribs & Fries

$13.00Out of stock

Island Chicken Tenders

$12.00Out of stock

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Pulled Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Spinach Dip

$5.00Out of stock

Loaded Beach Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Pimento Cheese Spread w/crackers

$8.00Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Poutine

$6.00Out of stock

14 For 14 Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Beef Nachos

$12.00

7 Inning Wings

$7.00Out of stock

Meatball Trio

$7.00Out of stock

Bengal Tails

$8.00Out of stock

1981 Nachos

$7.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Pickle Spears

$5.00

Soup, Salad, Combo

Apple and Goat Cheese Salad

$11.00

Cobb

$11.00Out of stock

House Salad

$9.00

Growlin Chili

$7.00

Chicken Tortilla

$7.00Out of stock

Burgers and Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

New Richmond Double

$14.00Out of stock

Croissant Club

$11.00Out of stock

BLT

$12.00Out of stock

Beachside Bourbon Burger

$15.00

New Richmond Cheeseburger

$12.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Fish & Fries

$13.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

BA Cold Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.00

Vegi Nuggets

$10.00

Italian Meatball Sub

$12.00Out of stock

Veggi Burger

$12.00

Swedish Meatball Sub

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet N Sour Meatball Sub

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Wings Entree

$14.00

Coney LVI

$5.00

#54

$6.00

SBBG Avocado BLT

$14.00

Entrees

Half Rack of Ribs

$15.00Out of stock

Full Rack of Ribs

$19.00Out of stock

Prime Rib

$19.00Out of stock

Fish And Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

WhoDeylicious Chili Mac

$10.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Hotdog

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.00Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$3.00

Scratch Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Soup

$3.00Out of stock

Chili

$3.00Out of stock

Loaded Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Asparagus

$3.00Out of stock

Doritos

$2.00Out of stock

Ruffles cheddar

$2.00Out of stock

Plain chips

$2.00Out of stock

BBQ chips

$2.50Out of stock

Macaroni Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Potato Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Salmon

$6.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake (Black Tie)

$8.00Out of stock

Dessert Pretzels

$6.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Bites

$3.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

Who Dey! Pop

$2.00Out of stock

SBBG Pop

$2.00

Fried Cheesecake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come for the food, stay for the Sunset!!

Location

401 Front St, New Richmond, OH 45157

Directions

Gallery
