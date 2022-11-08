Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunset Cafe

4800 North Federal Highway Suite 101B

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Popular Items

Turkey Club
6 piece nigiri set & 1 roll
Premium Omakase Box

Sunset Sushi

$30.00

2 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 hamachi & 1 salmon avocado roll

$60.00

x10 Nigiri (2 tuna, 2 toro, 2 red snapper, 2 hamachi, 2 salmon) x2 Rolls (1 salmon avocado, 1 hamachi scallion)

$80.00

Hamachi (Japanese Yellowtail) and Scallion Roll Truffle Dusted Vegetable Roll (Cucumber, Shiso Leaves, Daikon Sprouts) Bluefin Tuna Roll Salmon Avocado Roll Toro Roll (Fatty Tuna with Chives) Blue Crab Roll Topped w/ Tuna, Hamachi, Salmon, Snapper

$80.00

Learn how to make Sushi Rolls at home with Chef David Bouhadana! This box includes all of the ingredients you need to make 6-8 sushi rolls. Ingredients: Tuna Salmon Hamachi Crab Cucumber Avocado Wasabi Ginger Squash Scallion Sesame seeds Spicy yuzu sauce Click on the link below to watch the instructional video. https://www.sunsetsushi.com/diy-boxes

$125.00Out of stock

Chef's choice! This set contains exotic fish from Toyosu Fish Market in Japan. Including but not limited to Shima-Aji (Striped Jack), Akamutsu (Seaperch), Hokkaido Scallop, and A5 Wagyu Beef. x16 Nigiri x2 Rolls (hamachi scallion & salmon avocado) x1 Mini chirashi don *No Substitutions

Sushi Rolls

$10.00

cucumber, crab & avocado

$12.00
$12.00
$12.00

Ultimate Veggie Roll

$10.00

Cucumber, avocado, japanese pickle, shiso leaf & sweet squash

$14.00

Toro Scallion Cucumber Roll

$16.00

Unagi (eel) Avocado Roll

$14.00
$16.00

Kani stick, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, salmon & hamachi

Sushi Bowls

$24.00

marinated blue fin tuna over seasoned rice

Unagi Don

$26.00

sweet & savory bbq eel over seasoned rice

$22.00

fresh salmon & avocado over seasoned rice

$55.00

4pc Bluefin Tuna 4pc Hamachi 4pc Salmon Chopped Fatty Tuna Toro Ikura Oshinko(Japanese Pickles) Shiso Leaf Scallion Sushi Rice

Sandwiches

$12.00

smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, tomato, onion on multigrain bread

$10.00

Avocado, tomato, onion, balsamic glaze on multigrain bread

$16.00

Grilled chicken, pesto, lettuce, tomato, onion & provolone cheese on toasted ciabatta bread

$16.00

Arugula, honey mustard, fontina cheese, chicken on toasted ciabatta

$16.00

Turkey, bacon, havarti cheese, lettuce tomato onion, spicy aioli, on multigrain bread

$12.00Out of stock

Tuna salad, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, open face on toasted multigrain bread

Salads

$12.00

baby romaine lettuce, crouton, parmesan cheese & wasabi caesar dressing

$12.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, olives, feta cheese & greek dressing

Keep it Simple - Rice Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$20.00

grilled chicken over rice with choice of sauce

Salmon Bowl

$22.00

baked salmon over rice with choice of sauce

Snacks

$3.50
$3.00
$3.00Out of stock
$3.00
$3.00
$3.00
$3.00
$15.00
$15.00
$15.00
$15.00
$15.00
$20.00
$25.00
$20.00
$20.00
$15.00
$20.00
$15.00

Sweets

Chocolate Mousse

$4.00
$4.00
$4.00
$4.00

Sides & Sauces

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Yuzu Sauce

$1.00

BBQ sauce

$1.00

Sunset Soy Sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Aoili

$1.00

Ginger

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Truffle Salt

$1.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

$4.00
$4.00

Celsius

$4.00
$4.00
$4.00
$4.00

Coffee

$5.00
$6.00
$6.00

Juice

$3.50
$3.00

Tea

$4.00
$4.00
$4.00
$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Everything but a Cafe

Location

4800 North Federal Highway Suite 101B, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Directions

