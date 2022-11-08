Sunset Cafe

DIY Sushi Box

$80.00

Learn how to make Sushi Rolls at home with Chef David Bouhadana! This box includes all of the ingredients you need to make 6-8 sushi rolls. Ingredients: Tuna Salmon Hamachi Crab Cucumber Avocado Wasabi Ginger Squash Scallion Sesame seeds Spicy yuzu sauce Click on the link below to watch the instructional video. https://www.sunsetsushi.com/diy-boxes