Sunset Club

No reviews yet

777 N Ocean Drive

Hollywood, FL 33019

APPETIZERS

Chicken Gyoza

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$18.00

Five Spice Crispy Calamari

$17.00

Sweet Peppers, Key lime Jalapeno Aioli

Hot Dog

$15.00Out of stock

Meat Empanadas

$12.00

Meat Empanadas , House spicy sause

Plantain Chips

$13.00

SALADS

Cesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine, house made dressing, croutons, shaved Parmesan .

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, egg, bacon, red onions, provolone, ham or turkey,Cobb dressing .

Greek Salad

$16.00

Roasted beets, mixed greens, raspberries, avocado, tomatoes, honey roasted PEANUTS,feta, raspberry vinaigrette.

MAINS

Chicken Tenders

$17.00

Club Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, pickles, spicy mayo.

Flat Bread

$17.00

Florida Shrimp Sandwich

$18.00

Fried crispy shrimp, romaine lettuce, tomato, shaved onions, pickles, garlic Cajun Aioli

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Brioche, romaine lettuce, provolone, tomato, avocado, pickles, garlic aioli

Sunset Burger

$19.00

6 oz black Angus patty, bacon, white American cheese, bacon, pickles, Dijon Aioli on Brioche

DESERTS

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Fruit Salad

$12.00

Watermelon, Pineapple, Apple, Strawberry, Raspberry, Melon

Ice Cream

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

SIDES

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Truffle Fries

$8.00

SUNSET BITES

Cheese Empanadas

$14.00

Chicken Risotto

$25.00

Corvina Ceviche

$16.00

Grilled Octopus

$24.00Out of stock

Mixed Ceviche

$18.00

Salmon Tiradito

$21.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$21.00

Shrimp Risotto

$27.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Tuna Tiradito

$17.00

SUSHI

Spicy Tuna

$18.00

Salmon Dragon Roll

$20.00

Volcan

$22.00

SPECIALS

Smoked Salmon Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Events Food

Choose 4

$25.00

Choose 6

$35.00

Choose 8

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
777 N Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL 33019

