Sunset Grill - Ardmore imageView gallery

Sunset Grill - Ardmore

review star

No reviews yet

127 W Main St

Ardmore, OK 73401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Sunset Burger
Philly Cheesesteak

Starters

Calamari

$14.00

Fried Zucchini

$11.00

Peel and Eat Shrimp

$14.00+

Pickle Chips

$5.00

Potato Skins

$13.00

Sunset Wings

$9.00+

Sunset Nacho Supreme

$12.00

Spring Roles

$10.00

Onion-Fried Green Beans

$9.00

Fried Green Tomato

$14.00

Salads/Soups

Roasted Beet Salad

$10.00

Bluecheese Iceberg Wedge

$10.00

Caesar Iceberg Wedge

$10.00

Caprese

$12.00

Sunset House

$9.00

Gumbo

$10.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Signatures

Fried Catfish

$14.00

Shrimp Platter

$14.00

Shrimp Boil

$24.00

Pork Ribeye

$20.00

Blackened Chicken Dinner

$14.00

Salisbury Steak

$14.00

Shepherds Pie

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

Chicken Nuggets

$14.00

Sandwiches/Burgers

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Sunset Burger

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Wagyu Burger

$14.50

Pasta

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Garlic Butter Shrimp Pasta

$17.00

Steak

Choice Sirloin

$27.00

Choice NY Strip

$32.00

Choice Ribeye

$33.00

Choice Filet

$39.00Out of stock

Prime NY Strip

$50.00

Prime Ribeye

$54.00

Seafood

Crab Cake

$21.00

Garlic Sauteed Salmon

$27.00

Grilled Mahi-Mahi

$29.00

Barramundi

$25.00

Sides

Honey glazed carrots

$6.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Fine Green Beans

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Roasted mushrooms

$6.00

Fried Okra

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

roasted potatoes

$6.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Hush Puppies

$6.00

Dessert

Red Velvet

$16.00

Strawberry raspberry cheesecake

$14.00

Sunset Chocolate dessert

$10.00Out of stock

Classic Creme brulee

$10.00

Sunset peach cobbler

$10.00

German Chocolate Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Whole Cake

$80.00

Carrot Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Guinness Cake

$16.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Lemon Custard Cheesecake

$14.00Out of stock

Pear Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Lemoncello

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Apple Cobbler

$10.00

Kid's

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Corn dog

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Catfish

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Grilled Cheese

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa

$5.00+

Rosemary Gin Fizz

$6.00

Raspberry Bellini

$6.00

Red Sangria

$7.00

Rose Sangria

$7.00

Paloma

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

The Basics

Big Breakfast

$9.00

Small Breakfast

$7.00

Steak and Eggs

$16.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Build Your Own Omelet

$12.00

Hashbrown Bowl

$9.00

Pancake Breakfast

$10.00

Brunch Signatures

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Sunset Sweet Potato Hash

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Shrimp Remoulade Toast

$16.00

Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

French Toast

$12.00

Sunset Burger

$12.00

Benedicts

Crab Cake Benedict

$22.00

Bacon Pesto Benedict

$12.00Out of stock

Steak Benedict

$13.00

Lunch selections

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$13.00

Sunset Grill House Salad

$10.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Sunset Burger

$12.00

Sides

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of 2 Eggs

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$3.00

NY Strip Special

NY Strip Special

$16.95Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

127 W Main St, Ardmore, OK 73401

Directions

Gallery
Sunset Grill - Ardmore image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ten Star Pizza Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 1,413
109 E Main St Ardmore, OK 73401
View restaurantnext
Big Brother's Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
1211 N Commerce Ardmore, OK 73401
View restaurantnext
Prairie Kitchen - Ardmore - 102 Holiday Drive
orange starNo Reviews
102 Holiday Drive Ardmore, OK 73401
View restaurantnext
Blakley's Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
229 heritage street Lone Grove, OK 73443
View restaurantnext
Iron Wolf Coffee House - 121 East Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
121 East Main St. Davis, OK 73030
View restaurantnext
San Pedros - 2118 West Broadway Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2118 West Broadway Avenue Sulphur, OK 73086
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ardmore

Ten Star Pizza Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 1,413
109 E Main St Ardmore, OK 73401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ardmore
Durant
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Denison
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Sherman
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Celina
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Denton
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston