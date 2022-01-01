Sunset Grill - Ardmore
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
127 W Main St, Ardmore, OK 73401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Prairie Kitchen - Ardmore - 102 Holiday Drive
No Reviews
102 Holiday Drive Ardmore, OK 73401
View restaurant
Iron Wolf Coffee House - 121 East Main St.
No Reviews
121 East Main St. Davis, OK 73030
View restaurant