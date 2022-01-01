Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunset Grill at Little Harbor

1,006 Reviews

$$

602 Bahia Del Sol

Unit 12

Ruskin, FL 33570

APPETIZERS

CALAMARI

$15.99

Tender fried calamari steaks with cherry tomatoes and banana peppers, garnished with shaved Parmesan. Served with sweet marinara.

CRAB CAKES

$19.99

TWO GOLDEN FRIED HOMEMADE CRAB CAKES SERVED OVER MIXED GREENS, REMOULADE.

BLUE CHEESE CHIPS

$9.99

HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS TOPPED WITH CREAMY ALFREDO, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, BACON, GREEN ONIONS, AND ONION STRAWS.

TIKI SKEWERS

$17.99

FIFTEEN SHRIMP SERVED WITH PINEAPPLE AND GRILLED PINEAPPLE WEDGE.

COCONUT SHRIMP

$13.99

Large panko and coconut breaded shrimp. Served with house made cocktail sauce.

PEEL AND EAT SHRIMP

$12.99

Half Pound of Old Bay seasoned shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce or Remoulade

BONELESS WINGS

$10.99

Tossed in your choice of signature sauce.

FRIED PICKLE SPEAR

$8.99Out of stock

Lightly battered pickle spears fried then served on a bed of Artisan lettuce topped with Asiago cheese and Remoulade

EVERYTHING TATER TOTS

$8.99

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$10.95

1/2 LB. FRESHLY BREADED AND DEEP FRIED GREEN TOMATOES WITH REMOULADE.

SCOOBY SNACK

$7.00

TWO GOLDEN FRIED HOMEMADE CRAB CAKES SERVED OVER MIXED GREENS, REMOULADE.

Chef Specials

14OZ NEW YORK STRIP

$25.95

Conch Fritters

$10.99

DESSERT

KEY LIME PIE

$9.00

NY CHEESECAKE

$9.00

SEASONAL DESSERT

$9.00

BIRTHDAY LAVA CAKE

$1.01

FLATBREAD

MARGARITA FLATBREAD

$11.99

Mozzarella cheese, pesto, toasted tomato, and cilantro.

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$11.99Out of stock

Marinara sauce and Mozzarella cheese

MARGARITA CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$14.99

KIDS

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$6.00

KIDS CHICKEN BITES

$6.00

KIDS CHICKEN & VEGGIES

$7.00

KIDS PENNE ALRFEDO

$6.00

KIDS POPCORN SHRIMP

$7.00

NA BEVS

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

BOTTLED WATER

$4.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

COFFEE

$3.00

COKE

$3.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$3.50

FLAVORED BEVERAGE

$4.75

FLAVORED REFILL

$2.00

GINGERALE

$3.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00

HI-C FRUIT PUNCH

$3.50

HOT TEA

$4.00

KID JUICE

$2.50

KID MILK

$2.50

KID SODA

$2.00

LEMONADE

$3.50

MILK

$4.00

ORANGE FANTA

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

POWERADE

$3.50

RED BULL

$5.00

ROOT BEER

$3.50

SODA WATER

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$5.00

SWEET ICE TEA

$3.50

TOMATO JUICE

$4.00

TONIC WATER

$3.50

UNSWEET TEA

$3.50

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$6.00

VIRGIN COLADA

$6.00

VIRGIN DAIQUIRI

$6.00

WATER

$1.00

NON SEAFOOD

FILET TIP RISOTTO

$20.99

ISLAND STYLE CHICKEN

$16.99

VEGETABLE ASIAGO PASTA

$15.99

BRISKET BEACH BOWL

$19.99

TIKI TURF AND SURF

$26.99

PASTA

BLACKENED SHRIMP PASTA

$18.99

JAMBALAYA PASTA

$22.99Out of stock

POKI BOWL

SALMON AND TUNA BOWL

$24.99

SALMON BOWL

$21.99

SCALLOP AND SHRIMP BOWL

$22.99Out of stock

TUNA BOWL

$18.99

SANDWICHES

BAHIA TACO BLACKENED MAHI

$17.00+

BAHIA TACO BRISKET

$20.00+

BAHIA TACO SALMON

$17.00+

BAHIA TACOS SHRIMP

$17.00+

BEACH BOMBER BURGER

$15.99

BLACKND GROUPER SANDWICH

$18.99

CRABBY PATTY

$20.99

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

FRIED COD SANDWICH

$14.99

FRIED GROUPER SANDWICH

$18.99

GRLD COD SAND

$14.99

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.00

SUN DOUBLE DOWN BURGER

$18.99

SUNSET BRISKET GRILL

$16.99

SUNSET BURGER

$12.99

TIKI CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.99

TIKI PHILLY SANDWICH

$17.99

SEAFOOD

CEDAR PLANK CITRUS SALMON

$21.99

Pan seared filet of Salmon topped with Thai chili sauce and pineapple salsa served over rice & green beans.

CRAB STUFFED SALMON

$26.99

FISH -N-CHIPS

$17.99

Battered Cod, fried golden brown, served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

GROUPER BASKET

$19.99

Half- pound grouper fingers fried golden served with coleslaw and tartar sauce.

PINEAPPLE PLANK UNICORN FILE

$25.99

POTATO CRUSTED COD

$22.99

SHRIMP BASKET

$18.99

Ten fried jumbo shrimp with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

SUNSET CRAB CAKE DINNER

$25.99

SEARED FILE FISH

$27.99

SIDES

ADD CHEESE

$2.00

CHIPS

$3.99

COCONUT RICE

$3.99

COLESLAW

$3.99

CUSABI COLESLAW

$4.99

EXTRA SAUCE

$1.50

FRENCH FRIES

$4.99

RISOTTO

$4.99

SIDE OF FRUIT

$5.00

TATER TOTS

$4.99

MIX VEGGIES

$4.99

SOUP & SALADS

COBB SALAD

$15.99

Mixed greens with Dijon vinaigrette, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese, chicken, and avocado.

CRAISIN AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD

$14.99

ENTREE CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$15.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with creamy Caesar dressing, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Topped with blackened chicken.

SUNSET HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

Mixed greens with Dijon Vinaigrette, sun dried cranberries, cucumbers, Gouda cheese and tomato.

WEDGE SALAD

$12.99Out of stock

Wedge of iceberg lettuce, creamy bleu cheese dressing, plum tomatoes, bacon. Topped with Bleu cheese crumbles and balsamic glaze.

WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$10.99

Tossed in your choice of signature sauce.

NYE Entrance Fee

NYE Entrance Fee

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Beach front dining serving Casual house made menu choices. On your next visit come on in and enjoy our Sunsets! Thank you for your support!

Website

Location

602 Bahia Del Sol, Unit 12, Ruskin, FL 33570

Directions

Gallery
Sunset Grill at Little Harbor image
Sunset Grill at Little Harbor image
Sunset Grill at Little Harbor image

