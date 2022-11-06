Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Sunset Grill Hollywood

review star

No reviews yet

7439 Sunset Blvd

Hollywood, CA 90046

Popular Items

BBQ Burger
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Hungarian specials

Available Friday 2pm - Sunday 11:30pm
Goulash

Goulash

$12.00

bowl of soup w/slow cooked beef and vegetables

Mushroom soup

Mushroom soup

$10.00
Hungarian style Schnitzel

Hungarian style Schnitzel

$18.00

W/ roasted potatoes and a special cucumber salad

Pork “gypsy” style

Pork “gypsy” style

$17.00
Sunset Thunder

Sunset Thunder

$19.00

Giant chicken breast tenderized in a potato blanket..topped w garlic sour cream and melted cheese ...yummy

Fried cheese

Fried cheese

$15.00
Cordon Bleu

Cordon Bleu

$19.00
Fried mushrooms

Fried mushrooms

$13.00
Chicken paprikasch

Chicken paprikasch

$14.00
Beef stew w/dumplings

Beef stew w/dumplings

$15.00
Crispy chicken salad

Crispy chicken salad

$13.00
Stuffed cabbage

Stuffed cabbage

$14.00
Nokedli

Nokedli

$12.00
Poppy seed Bread pudding

Poppy seed Bread pudding

$9.00
Gundel Crêpe

Gundel Crêpe

$10.00
Cucumber salad

Cucumber salad

$2.00

All day breakfast

Senor French

$10.00

plain french toast, powdered sugar, syrup

Strawberry Fields

$10.50

french toast, strawberry

Hotel California Omelet

$13.00

Greek Omelet

$13.00

Sunset Grill Omelet

$11.00

Old Hollywood

$15.00

Hungarian Crepes

Nutella lover

$8.00

Banana nutella

$11.00

Strawberry Nutella

$9.00

America the Beautiful

$11.00

Nutella walnut

$12.00

Fettuccine Crepe

$10.00

Apricot Jam

$8.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Small talks

Mozzarella sticks

$9.00

Onion rings

$8.50

Truffle fries

$8.50

Chili cheese fries

$8.00

Cheese quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken quesadilla

$11.00

Beef quesadilla

$9.50

Breakfast burrito

$12.00

Burrito Bolognese

$10.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

Burgers

The Original

$13.00

Chiliburger

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00
BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Burger

$12.00

Between Breads

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

BLT Sandwich

$13.00

Pesto Chicken Panini

$14.00

Vegetarian Panini

$13.00
Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$13.00

Burritos&Quesadillas

Breakfast burrito

Breakfast burrito

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Pasta & Plates

Penne Arrabiata

$11.00
Penne Vodka

Penne Vodka

$13.00
Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese

$13.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Curly fries

$5.00

Rice

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

Sunset Grill Specials

Goulash

Goulash

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00
Joe’s favorite Schnitzel

Joe’s favorite Schnitzel

$18.00
Crêpe au Fettucine

Crêpe au Fettucine

$12.00

Extras

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Salad dressing

$0.50

Parmesan

$0.50

Fountain Sodas 24oz

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Raspberry Ice tea

$4.00

Pink lemonade

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Espresso bar

Café mocha

$6.00

Caffe latte

$6.00

Caramel latte

$6.00

Can sodas

Red Bull

$7.00

Vitamin Water fruit punch

$6.00

Martinelli Apple juice

$6.00

Ginger ale

$4.00

San pellegrino orange

$7.00

Monster green

$7.00

Monster blue

$7.00

Squirt

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90046

Directions

Gallery
Sunset Grill image
Sunset Grill image
Sunset Grill image

