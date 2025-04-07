Sunset Grill Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Sunset Grill is a locally owned restaurant in Hillsboro, OR, serving the community good food since 1985. We are a longstanding gathering place for local after-church groups, families and clubs. An old-fashioned place welcoming everyone to eat in a cozy, relaxed atmosphere. We are proud to source from local farmers and producers!
Location
1280 SW Oak St, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Parrott's Panty - 6011 Sw 167th Ave
No Reviews
320 Southwest Baseline Street Hillsboro, OR 97123
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Hillsboro
little big burger - Orenco Station
4.5 • 3,396
940 NE Orenco Station Loop Hillsboro, OR 97124
View restaurant
Jamba - 000887 - Crossroads at Orenco Station
4.4 • 228
7204 N.E. Cornell Rd. Hillsboro, OR 97124
View restaurant