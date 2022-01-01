Sunset Grille 52 Calf Pasture Beach Road

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Cobb

Appetizers

Artichoke Crab DIP

$19.00

Corn Tortillas Chip / Fresh Veggies

Calamari

$18.00

Crab Cake Appetizer

$22.00

Jumbo & Lump Crab / Romesco Sauce (pine nuts are used in sauce) Garnished with Pesto Sauce Topped Fresh Diced Tomatoes & Mixed Greens

Pork Sliders

$18.00

Slow Roasted Pork / BBQ Sauce / Cole Slaw / Potato Rolls

Salsa & Chips

$10.00

PEI Mussels

$19.00

Choice of: White, Red or Fra Diavolo Garlic, Fresh Diced Tomatoes & Topped with Toast Points

Artichokes Romana

$17.00

Soups

Clam Chowder

$10.00

Lobster Bisque

$16.00Out of stock

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Ceviche

$20.00

Shrimp, Scallops & Calamari Marinated to Perfection Served with Corn Tortilla Chips

1/2 Doz Clams

$16.00

Doz Clams

$32.00

1/2 Doz Oysters

$18.00

Doz Oysters

$36.00

Salad

Caesar

$12.00

House Salad

$12.00

Iceberg Wedge

$17.00

Lobster Cobb

$36.00

Fresh Hand Picked Lobster, Bacon, Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing

Mozzarella Caprese

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella / Tomato / Drizzled Glazed Balsamic Garnished with Pesto Sauce

Sunset Summer

$36.00

Grilled Scallops / Asparagus / Tomato / Roasted Red Pepper / Onion Goat Cheese / Baby Greens / Drizzled Sherry Vinaigrette Dressing

PLAIN COBB

$15.00

PLAIN SUMMER

$15.00

Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

$19.95

Crispy Fried Cod, Homemade Mango Salsa, Avocado & Lettuce in a Soft Flour Tortilla

Lobster Roll

$34.95

Fresh Hand Picked Lobster (Choice of Mayo or Drawn Butter) Toasted New England Split Top Potato Roll / Coleslaw

Blknd Chix Sandwich

$17.95

Ciabatta Roll / Fresh Mozzarella / Roasted Red Pepper / Broccoli Rabe / Tomato Jam

Veggie Melt

$17.95

Zucchini / Squash / Spinach / Roasted Red Peppers / Melted Mozzarella / Ranch Dressing / Toasted Italian Bread

Philly Cheese Steak

$17.95

Thinly Sliced Top Round / Onions / Peppers / Choice of American, Cheddar or PepperJack Cheese / Wedge

Sunset Burger

$17.95

Entree

Baby Back Ribs

$31.95

Our Famous BBQ Sauce French Fries / Coleslaw

Shrimp Joanna

$29.95

Sautéed Shrimp / Fresh Mozzarella / Spinach / Cherry Tomatoes Malfaldini Pasta / White Wine Sauce

Lobster Risotto

$37.95

Fresh Hand Picked Lobster / Chopped Herbs A Touch of Pest

Seared Scallops

$37.95

Mashed Potatoes / Sautéed Spinach / Light Mustard Cream Sauce

Penne Vodka

$25.95

Garlic, Shallots, Fresh Basil & Prosciutto in a Light Tomato Cream Sauce

Seared Salmon 🍣

$33.95

Red Wine Reduction / Risotto Broccoli Rabe

Linguine & Clams

$30.95

Local Fresh Littlenecks / White or Red Sauce

Fish 'n Chips

$28.95

Deep Fried to Perfection Cod Fish French Fries / Coleslaw / Tartar Sauce

Fried Shrimp 🍤

$28.95

Battered & Fried Golden Brown French Fries / Coleslaw / Tartar Sauce

Chicken Piccata

$26.95

Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers over Linguine

1/2 Rack

$21.00

Split

$6.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Brownie Sundae

$11.00

Limoncello Sorbet

$11.00

Mango Guava Sorbet

$11.00

Ice Cream

$9.00

Apple Tart

$11.00Out of stock

Frutti Di Bosca

$11.00

Raspberry Coppa

$11.00

Espresso Coppa

$11.00

NY Cheesecake

$11.00

Profiterole Cup

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Fishers Popsicle

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse

Specials

Tuna Tartini

$19.00

BBQ Empanadas

$18.00

Curry Mussels

$19.00

Steamers

$19.00

Guacamole 🥑 & Chips

$15.00

Melon And Procciuto

$17.00

Cherry Pepper Calamari

$19.00

Panko Fish & Chips

$29.00

BLK Salmon Summer

$36.00

Seafood Pasta

$39.00

Over Linguine

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

Ahi Tuna Salad

$37.00

Halibut Piccata

$39.00

Bbq Mixed Grilled

$32.00

Swordfish Entree

$38.00

Sophia

$39.00

Fisherman Platter

$35.00

Whole Lobster 1 1/2 Lbs

$48.00

Sides

Risotto

$9.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$13.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla & Fries

$13.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$13.00

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$13.00

Kids Burger and Fries

$13.00

Kids Penne Pasta

$13.00

Party Menu

NY STRIP

$42.00

Seared Salmon 🍣

$33.95

Red Wine Reduction / Risotto Broccoli Rabe

Chicken Piccata

$26.95

Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Capers over Linguine

Penne Vodka

$25.95

Garlic, Shallots, Fresh Basil & Prosciutto in a Light Tomato Cream Sauce

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Cream

Red Bull

$5.00

Sm Pellegrino

$4.00Out of stock

Lg Pellegrino

$6.00

Pinapple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Lime Juice

OJ

$3.00

Sour Mix

Water

NA BEER (Athletic)

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Dbl Espresso

$6.00

NA Colada

$9.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$9.00

Beer

Allagash White

$7.00

Tribus Benji

$10.00

Lagunitas

$7.00

Six Point Pilz

$7.00Out of stock

Two Roads Summer

$7.00

Sloop Juice Bomb

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00Out of stock

N/A Heineken 00

$6.00

Pint Glass

Badson Doubious

$8.00

Collective Arts Gose

$7.00

Dels Shandy

$7.00

Down East

$6.00

Fishers Island

$10.00Out of stock

Little Wing

$7.00

N/A Athletic Brewing

$6.00

Pint Glass

Seahag Ipa

$7.00Out of stock

Sip Of Sunshine

$14.00

Stateside Seltzer

$7.00

Surfside Vodka Iced Tea

$7.00

DogFish 60 Min

$7.00

Fishers Popsicle

$9.00

Lil Heaven

$7.00

Brooklyn Summer Can

$7.00

Wine

GLS Montpellier

$11.00

GLS Montinore

$14.00

GLS Crios Malbec

$11.00

GLS Raymond Field Blen

$11.00

GLS Bruni Super Tuscan

$13.00

GLS Vina Robles Cabernet

$14.00

GLS Shannon Ridge

$11.00

Vina Robles Cab Glass

$11.00

GLS Dom Des Vercheres

$11.00

GLS Clay Shannon

$13.00

GLS Raimat Albarino

$11.00

GLS Araldica Gavi

$11.00

GLS Clean Slate Riesling

$11.00

GLS Torre di Luna PG

$11.00

GLS Mud House

$11.00

GLS Wine By Joe

$12.00

GLS Sancerre

$17.00

GLS Gris Blanc

$12.00

GLS Prima Perla Prosecco

$12.00

GLS Sparkling Rose

$12.00

GLS Berne Rose

$15.00

BTL Montpellier

$40.00

BTL Montinore

$52.00

BTL Crios Malbec

$40.00

BTL Raymond Field Blen

$35.00

BTL Bruni Super Tuscan

$48.00

BTL Stephan Vincent

$50.00

BTL Shannon Ridge

$40.00

BTL Erath

$64.00Out of stock

CORKAGE

$25.00

BTL CAB Vina Robles

$52.00

BTL Dom Des Vercheres

$40.00

BTL Greg Norman

$48.00

BTL Raimat Albarino

$40.00

BTL Araldica Gavi

$40.00

BTL Clean Slate Riesling

$40.00

BTL Torre di Luna PG

$40.00

BTL Mud House

$40.00

BTL Sancerre

$64.00

CORKAGE

$25.00

BTL Pino Gris

$44.00

BTL Santa Margherita

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Gris Blanc Rose

$44.00

BTL Whispering Angel

$55.00Out of stock

BTL Prima Perla Prosecco

$44.00

BTL Sparkling Rose

$44.00

BTL Berne Rose

$50.00

CORKAGE

$25.00

Cocktails

American Mule

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Captain Muler

$12.00

Cruzan Confusion

$13.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Cruzan Mojito

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Empressive

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Madras

$10.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mo'TITO

$13.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Nantucket Lemonade

$13.00

Pineapple Mojito

$12.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Rum Punch

$11.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Rose

$13.00

Sunset Martini

$13.00

Sunset Spritz

$11.00

Swerving Palmer

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

The Low Cal

$13.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Top Self Marg

$16.00

Watermelon Margarita

$14.00

White Russian

$10.00

Gin Bramble

$13.00

Bourbon Smash

$14.00

Sunday Special

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

$5 Shot Sp

$5.00

Mudslide

$13.00

Lime in Da Coconut

$13.00

Pina on the Dock

$13.00

Sunset Coladas

$13.00

Fishers Popsicle

$9.00

Froze

$11.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$10.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Absolut Ruby Red

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Stoli O

$10.00

Stoli Razz

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

Titos

$12.00

Absolut Strawberry

$10.00

Stateside

$12.00

Stateside

$130.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Botonist 22

$13.00

Bombay

$10.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Goslings

$10.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Malibu

$9.00

Cruzan Light

$9.00

Cruzan Dark

$9.00

Cruzan Key Lime

$10.00

Cruzan Coconut

$10.00

Cruzan Mango

$10.00

Cruzan Guava

$10.00

Cruzan Banana

$10.00

Cruzan Barrel Aged

$11.00

Cruzan Blackstrap

$12.00

Cruzan Pineapple

$10.00

Cruzan 5 Yr

$13.00

Cruzan Stawberry

$10.00

House Tequila

$9.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Casa Repo

$16.00

Jose Cuervo

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

Espolon Blanco

$13.00

Espolon Repo

$14.00

Espolon Anejo

$15.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Teramana

$14.00Out of stock

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Bulliet

$13.00

Jameson

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Dewars

$10.00

Macallan 12 yr

$15.00

Oban 14yr

$16.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Michters

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

Dewars

$10.00

J & B

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Evan Williams

$7.00

Bullet Rye

$13.00

Bullet

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Cutty Shark

$10.00

Michtners

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Baileys

$10.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Sambucca

$10.00

Black Sambucca

$10.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$8.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

FAST BAR

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

High Noon Mango

$7.00Out of stock

Tribus Benji

$10.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Brooklyn Summer

$7.00

Lagunitas

$7.00

GLS Penya

$10.00Out of stock

GLS Gris Blanc

$12.00

GLS Torre di Luna PG

$11.00

GLS Mud House

$11.00

GLS Clay Shannon

$13.00

GLS Prima Perla Prosecco

$12.00

GLS Shannon Ridge

$11.00

Nantucket Lemonade

$13.00

American Mule

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Swerving Palmer

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Rum Punch

$11.00

Top Self Marg

$16.00

Pina on the Dock

$13.00

Sunset Coladas

$13.00

Mojito

$11.00

Titos

$12.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Happy Hour (Bar Only Friday AM)

Draught Beer

$5.00

Specialty Cocktail

$9.00

food

Steak

Chicken

Fish

Pasta

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

SEASONAL SEAFOOD IN A BEAUTIFUL OUTDOOR WATERFRONT SETTING - A TRUE DESTINATION -

Location

52 Calf Pasture Beach Road, Norwalk, CT 06855

Directions

Gallery
Sunset Grille image
Sunset Grille image
Sunset Grille image

