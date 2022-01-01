Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunset Jr

655 Caddo Street

San Angelo, TX 76901

Order Again

Popular Items

Texas Cheesesteak
Classic Smash Cheeseburger
Tator Tots

Sliders

Grilled Cheese Sliders

Grilled Cheese Sliders

$5.00

3 slices of melted cheese on 3 brioche sliders buns. Add your choice of meat, veggies, and/ or sauce.

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sliders

$11.50

Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, and Ranch on toasted slider Buns!

Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.50

Chopped beef patty, Cheddar cheese, and sunset sauce on toasted slider buns

Steak n' Cheese Sliders

$12.75

Chopped Sirloin, Grilled onions, Provolone, and sunset sauce on Toasted Slider Buns!

Smashburgers

Sunset ShroomMelt

$11.00

November's Burger of The Month! 1 Handmade Beef Patty, grilled onions and mushrooms, Provolone cheese, and Sunset Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Classic Smash Burger

Classic Smash Burger

$8.00

Brioche Bun, (1) Hand made Beef patty with Your choice of veggies and condiments.

Classic Smash Cheeseburger

Classic Smash Cheeseburger

$9.00

Brioche Bun, (1) Hand Made beef patty, 1 slice of cheddar cheese with Your choice of veggies and condiments.

Double Classic Smash Burger

Double Classic Smash Burger

$12.00

(2) Hand made beef patties Served on a Brioche Bun with Your choice of veggies and condiments.

Double Classic Smash Cheeseburger

Double Classic Smash Cheeseburger

$14.00

(2) Hand Made beef patties, 2 slices of cheddar cheese, Served on a Brioche Bun with your choice of veggies and condiments. (Comes with cheese)

Texas Smash Melt

Texas Smash Melt

$14.00

(2) Hand made beef patties, 1 slice of cheddar and 1 slice of provolone cheese, grilled onions, Sunset Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

Bbq Bacon Smash Burger

Bbq Bacon Smash Burger

$14.75

1 Hand Made beef patty, 1 slice of provolone cheese, grilled onions, BBQ sauce, Thick cut Bacon, and pickles on a Brioche bun.

Sunrise Smashburger

Sunrise Smashburger

$16.00

1 Hand made Beef patty, 1 slice of cheddar cheese, 2 slices of thick cut bacon, 1 fried egg, grilled onions with Sunset sauce on a Brioche bun.

Sandwiches

Texas Cheesesteak

Texas Cheesesteak

$11.00

Sirloin steak, grilled onions and jalapenos, 2 slices of provolone cheese, on a hoagie.

Texas Chicken Cheesesteak

Texas Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions and jalapenos, 2 slices provolone cheese on a hoagie roll.

Hawaiian Cheesesteak

Hawaiian Cheesesteak

$15.50

Grilled Chicken breast, grilled onions, jalapenos, pineapples, Thick cut Bacon, BBQ Sauce and provolone Cheese on a Hoagie

Sunset Chopped Cheese

Sunset Chopped Cheese

$15.50

2 Hand Made Beef patties Chopped up, 3 slices of cheddar cheese, grilled onions with Sunset Sauce, on a hoagie roll.

Texas Chicken Sandwich

Texas Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled chicken, grilled onions and jalapenos, Sunset Sauce on a Brioche bun.

Sunset B.O.L.T

Sunset B.O.L.T

$8.50

Bacon, Grilled onions, Spinach, Tomato and sunset sauce on a toasted Brioche bun

Dealer's Choice

Dealer's Choice

Don't know what you want? Choose a price tier and list any allergies (or anything you absolutely want) in the special instructions. We will build a unique combo for you!

Bunless

Spicy Chicken Medley

Spicy Chicken Medley

$12.50

Baby Spinach Topped with Chicken breast, Onions, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, and Mushrooms (All grilled) and Cooked in Buffalo Sauce. A great low-carb meal!

The Boneless Cheesesteak

The Boneless Cheesesteak

$12.00

Baby Spinach topped with Chopped Sirloin, grilled onions, jalapenos, pineapple, mushrooms and tomatoes (All Grilled), with one slice of provolone cheese!

Sunset Tots

Sunset Tots

$10.00

Tator tots topped with grilled onions and jalapenos, 2 slices of cheddar cheese, 2 slices of thick cut bacon and Sunset Sauce

Build your own Loaded Fries or Tots

Build your own Loaded Fries or Tots

$2.50

(We recommend at least 2 pieces of cheese to cover your fries or tots!) Choose Curly fries or Tater Tots (for an extra $ .50) Choose from all kinds of yummy add-ons to make your very own unique side!

Sides

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Crispy Fried pickles served with our signature Sunset Sauce!

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$2.50

4 ounces of seasoned Curly fries

Tator Tots

Tator Tots

$3.00
Sm Funnel Cake Fries

Sm Funnel Cake Fries

$4.00

10 funnel cake Fries sprinkled with powdered sugar. Add caramel or chocolate dipping sauce.

Lrg Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

15 funnel cake straws, sprinkled with powered sugar. Add Cinnamon Sugar, caramel or chocolate sauce.

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Tea

$3.00

Bottled Tea

Sauces

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

Spicy Ketchup

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

House Ranch

$0.50

Yummy house made Ranch!

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Sunset Sauce

$0.50

Our Signature Sauce! Its a Creamy Buffalo Sauce, not too spicy, but adds a flavorful kick!

Caramel Sauce

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Smashburgers and Cheesesteaks Come N Get it!

655 Caddo Street, San Angelo, TX 76901

