Sunset Juice Cafe
88 Reviews
$$
1940 Alton Road
Miami Beach, FL 33139
BREAKFAST
Spinach & Kale Frittata
Zucchini, Potato & Onion Frittata
Smoked Salmon & Asparagus Frittata
Eggs Rosinella
Two fried eggs on a bed of organic tomato sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella & parmigiano.
Poached Eggs Over Steamed Organic Spinach
Served with potatoes & bread.
Eggs Lenticchie
Two poached eggs on a bed of lentils.
Two Eggs Any Style
Served with potatoes & bread.
Egg Sliders
Two poached eggs over steamed spinach, topped with parmigiana & truffle oil, served inside homemade ciabatta.
Eggs, Ham & Swiss Sandwich
Create 2 Eggs
Create 3 Eggs
Create 4 Eggs
Egg Shaved Parmigiana
Create 4 Eggs
Organic Oatmeal with Nuts & Berries
Organic Greek Yogurt with Nuts & Berries
Pancakes
French Toast
Overnight Oats
LUNCH
Grilled Salmon Salad
Salmon, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Avocado
Cucumber, Tomato & Feta Salad
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, marinated with Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Oregano & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Salmon Tart
Fresh Marinated Salmon, Avocado, Thyme, Ginger
Curry Chicken Salad
Curry Marinated Chicken, Apples, Nuts & Celery, on a bed of Mixed Greens & Quinoa
Caesar Salad
Tunafish Salad
Chunk White Tuna, Carrots, Celery & Dill on a bed of Mixed Greens with Tomatoes & Avocados
Mixed Organic Greens
Organic Spring Mix, Tomatoes
Fresh Fruit Salad
Fresh Fruit Sprinkled with Toasted Nuts
BOWL Soup of the Day
BOWL Lentil Soup
Caesar Salad
Vegan Chao Cheeseburger
Vegan Burger with Melted Vegan Chao Cheese, Tomato, Avocado, Organic Greens, Whole Grain Mustard Served in a Homemade Wheat or White Ciabatta Bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Pesto, Tomato & Mixed Greens
Prosciutto Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
Turkey Sandwich
Swiss Cheese, Tomato & Mixed Greens
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions
Tunafish Sandwich
Mixed Greens & Tomato
Croissant Ham & Cheese
Croissant Ham & Cheese
Grilled Salmon Platter
Grilled Organic Tofu Platter
Grilled Chicken Platter
Tunafish
Grilled Tuna
SIDES
Side 1/2 Avocado
Side Spinach
Side Organic Black Beans
Side Tomato
Side Vegetables
Side Organic Brown Rice
Side Organic House Potatoes
Side Organic Quinoa
Side Special Quinoa
Side Avocado Toast
Ciabatta
Side Toast
Side Egg
Side Organic Bacon
Smoked salmon
Grilled Salmon
Mahi Mahi
Side Chicken
Prosciuto
Turkey
Ham
Scoop Tunafish
Tofu
Side Pesto
SPECIAL
SODA & BOTTLED WATER
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Iced Tea
Panna
J.GASCO TONIC
Pellegino (500ml)
Pellegrino (750ml)
CHINOTTO
Panna 750
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Lemon Ice Tea
Limonata Organic
Yoga Nectar
Panna (750ml)
Panna (750ml)
Fiuggi Water
Fiuggi Water
SMOOTHIES & BOWLS
Strawberry & Banana Smoothie
Pineapple, Kiwi, Strawberry, Banana Smoothie
Mango, Pineapple, Orange & Banana Smoothie
Papaya, Orange & Banana Smootie
Strawberry, Vanilla Ice Cream, Pure Maple Syrup
Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Apple Smoothie
Create Your Own Smoothie
Acai Bowl
Organic and Unsweetened with Fresh Fruits, Homemade Granola & Shredded Coconut.
FRESH JUICE & SHOTS
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Carrot Juice
Apple Juice
Watermelon
Celery
Mixed Juices
Ginger Shot
Tumeric Shot
Wheat Grass Shot
Ginger, Lemon & Honey Shot
Fresh Pineapple, Apple & Mint
Fresh Kale, Spinach, Collard, Cucumber & Apple
Fresh Beet, Carrot, Apple & Ginger
COFFEE & TEA
American Coffee
Iced Coffee
Italian Espresso
Double Espresso
Cafe Latte
Double Cafe Latte
Iced Cafe Latte
Cappuccino
Double Cappucino
Iced Cappucino
CORTADITO
Macchiato
Double Macchiato
Organic Hot Tea
Red Eye
Glass Milk
Choco Milk
Granita Di Cafe
Colada
Pastries
White Croissant
Whole Wheat Croissant
White Chocolate Croissant
Whole Wheat Chocolate Croissant
Cannoli
Chocolate Covered Dried Figs
Fruit Tarts
Chocolate Cake
Biscotti
Chocolate Biscotti
Almond Moon
Ice Cream
Vegan Cookie
Cioccolatini
Ciambellone
Ciambelline Vino
Crostatine
Granita di Caffe'
Chocolate Date
Chocolate Date
Chocolate Cookie
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1940 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139