Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunset Juice Cafe

88 Reviews

$$

1940 Alton Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BREAKFAST

Spinach & Kale Frittata

$11.95

Zucchini, Potato & Onion Frittata

$10.95

Smoked Salmon & Asparagus Frittata

$12.95

Eggs Rosinella

$11.95

Two fried eggs on a bed of organic tomato sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella & parmigiano.

Poached Eggs Over Steamed Organic Spinach

$11.95

Served with potatoes & bread.

Eggs Lenticchie

$10.95

Two poached eggs on a bed of lentils.

Two Eggs Any Style

$8.95

Served with potatoes & bread.

Egg Sliders

$13.95

Two poached eggs over steamed spinach, topped with parmigiana & truffle oil, served inside homemade ciabatta.

Eggs, Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$11.95

Create 2 Eggs

$8.95

Create 3 Eggs

$12.95

Create 4 Eggs

$15.95

Egg Shaved Parmigiana

$12.95

Create 4 Eggs

Out of stock

Organic Oatmeal with Nuts & Berries

$11.95

Organic Greek Yogurt with Nuts & Berries

$11.95

Pancakes

$11.95

French Toast

$10.95

Overnight Oats

$12.95

LUNCH

Grilled Salmon Salad

$13.95

Salmon, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Avocado

Cucumber, Tomato & Feta Salad

$12.95

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, marinated with Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Oregano & Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salmon Tart

$13.95

Fresh Marinated Salmon, Avocado, Thyme, Ginger

Curry Chicken Salad

$13.95

Curry Marinated Chicken, Apples, Nuts & Celery, on a bed of Mixed Greens & Quinoa

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Tunafish Salad

$13.95

Chunk White Tuna, Carrots, Celery & Dill on a bed of Mixed Greens with Tomatoes & Avocados

Mixed Organic Greens

$7.95Out of stock

Organic Spring Mix, Tomatoes

Fresh Fruit Salad

$9.95

Fresh Fruit Sprinkled with Toasted Nuts

BOWL Soup of the Day

$7.95

BOWL Lentil Soup

$7.95

Caesar Salad

Vegan Chao Cheeseburger

$13.95

Vegan Burger with Melted Vegan Chao Cheese, Tomato, Avocado, Organic Greens, Whole Grain Mustard Served in a Homemade Wheat or White Ciabatta Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Pesto, Tomato & Mixed Greens

Prosciutto Sandwich

$12.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil

Turkey Sandwich

$11.95

Swiss Cheese, Tomato & Mixed Greens

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$13.95

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions

Tunafish Sandwich

$11.95

Mixed Greens & Tomato

Croissant Ham & Cheese

$10.95

Croissant Ham & Cheese

$10.95

Grilled Salmon Platter

$14.95

Grilled Organic Tofu Platter

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Platter

$13.95

Tunafish

$13.95

Grilled Tuna

$14.95

SIDES

Side 1/2 Avocado

$3.75

Side Spinach

$2.75

Side Organic Black Beans

$3.75

Side Tomato

$2.00

Side Vegetables

$3.75

Side Organic Brown Rice

$3.75

Side Organic House Potatoes

$2.75

Side Organic Quinoa

$3.75

Side Special Quinoa

$7.95

Side Avocado Toast

$6.95

Ciabatta

$2.50

Side Toast

$1.75

Side Egg

$3.50

Side Organic Bacon

$3.75Out of stock

Smoked salmon

$4.95

Grilled Salmon

$5.95

Mahi Mahi

$6.95

Side Chicken

$5.95

Prosciuto

$3.95

Turkey

$2.95

Ham

$2.95

Scoop Tunafish

$4.95

Tofu

$5.95

Side Pesto

$2.99

SPECIAL

Pasta of the Day

$12.99

Vegan Pasta

$12.99

Rotisserie 1/4 Chicken

$12.95

Burrata

$15.95

Bresaola con Arugula e Parmigiano

$13.95

Risotto of the Day

$14.99

SODA & BOTTLED WATER

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.50

Panna

$3.00

J.GASCO TONIC

$2.49

Pellegino (500ml)

$3.00

Pellegrino (750ml)

$5.00

CHINOTTO

$2.49

Panna 750

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Lemon Ice Tea

$2.99

Limonata Organic

$2.49

Yoga Nectar

$1.00

Panna (750ml)

$5.00

Panna (750ml)

$5.00

Fiuggi Water

$5.95

Fiuggi Water

$5.95

SMOOTHIES & BOWLS

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

$8.95

Pineapple, Kiwi, Strawberry, Banana Smoothie

$9.50

Mango, Pineapple, Orange & Banana Smoothie

$9.50

Papaya, Orange & Banana Smootie

$9.50

Strawberry, Vanilla Ice Cream, Pure Maple Syrup

$9.50

Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Apple Smoothie

$9.95

Create Your Own Smoothie

$9.95

Acai Bowl

$12.95

Organic and Unsweetened with Fresh Fruits, Homemade Granola & Shredded Coconut.

FRESH JUICE & SHOTS

Orange Juice

$6.95

Grapefruit Juice

$7.95

Pineapple Juice

$9.95

Carrot Juice

$5.95

Apple Juice

$7.95

Watermelon

$5.95

Celery

$5.95

Mixed Juices

$9.95

Ginger Shot

$3.95

Tumeric Shot

$3.95

Wheat Grass Shot

$3.95

Ginger, Lemon & Honey Shot

$4.95

Fresh Pineapple, Apple & Mint

$9.95

Fresh Kale, Spinach, Collard, Cucumber & Apple

$9.95

Fresh Beet, Carrot, Apple & Ginger

$9.95

COFFEE & TEA

American Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Italian Espresso

$2.75

Double Espresso

$3.75

Cafe Latte

$3.75

Double Cafe Latte

$5.00

Iced Cafe Latte

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

Double Cappucino

$5.00

Iced Cappucino

$3.75

CORTADITO

$3.25

Macchiato

$3.25

Double Macchiato

$4.50

Organic Hot Tea

$3.75

Red Eye

$3.75

Glass Milk

$2.50

Choco Milk

$3.99

Granita Di Cafe

$3.75

Colada

$3.75

Pastries

White Croissant

$3.25

Whole Wheat Croissant

$3.50

White Chocolate Croissant

$3.95

Whole Wheat Chocolate Croissant

$3.95

Cannoli

$1.95

Chocolate Covered Dried Figs

$1.50

Fruit Tarts

$4.95

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Biscotti

$0.75

Chocolate Biscotti

$1.00

Almond Moon

$1.50

Ice Cream

$2.95

Vegan Cookie

$2.50

Cioccolatini

$0.75

Ciambellone

$2.75

Ciambelline Vino

$0.75

Crostatine

$4.95

Granita di Caffe'

$5.95

Chocolate Date

$1.95

Chocolate Date

Chocolate Cookie

$0.50

Food - D

Spinach & Kale Frittata (D)

$11.95

Zucchini, Potato & Onion Frittata (D)

$10.95

Smoked Salmon & Asparagus Frittata (D)

$12.95

Eggs Rosinella (D)

$11.95

Two fried eggs on a bed of organic tomato sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella & parmigiano.

Poached Eggs Over Steamed Organic Spinach (D)

$11.95

Served with potatoes & bread.

Eggs Lenticchie (D)

$10.95

Two poached eggs on a bed of lentils.

Two Eggs Any Style (D)

$8.95

Served with potatoes & bread.

Egg Sliders (D)

$13.95

Two poached eggs over steamed spinach, topped with parmigiana & truffle oil, served inside homemade ciabatta.

Eggs, Ham & Swiss Sandwich (D)

$11.95

Create 2 Eggs (D)

$8.95

Create 3 Eggs (D)

$12.95

Create 4 Eggs (D)

$15.95

Organic Oatmeal with Nuts & Berries (D)

$11.95

Organic Greek Yogurt with Nuts & Berries (D)

$11.95

Pancakes (D)

$11.95

French Toast (D)

$10.95

Overnight Oats (D)

$12.95

Grilled Salmon Salad (D)

$13.95

Salmon, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Avocado

Cucumber, Tomato & Feta Salad (D)

$12.95

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, marinated with Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Oregano & Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salmon Tart (D)

$13.95

Fresh Marinated Salmon, Avocado, Thyme, Ginger

Curry Chicken Salad (D)

$13.95

Curry Marinated Chicken, Apples, Nuts & Celery, on a bed of Mixed Greens & Quinoa

Caesar Salad (D)

$8.95

Tunafish Salad (D)

$13.95

Chunk White Tuna, Carrots, Celery & Dill on a bed of Mixed Greens with Tomatoes & Avocados

Mixed Organic Greens (D)

$7.95

Organic Spring Mix, Tomatoes

Fresh Fruit Salad (D)

$9.95

Fresh Fruit Sprinkled with Toasted Nuts

BOWL Soup of the Day (D)

$7.95

BOWL Lentil Soup (D)

$7.95

Vegan Chao Cheeseburger (D)

$13.95

Vegan Burger with Melted Vegan Chao Cheese, Tomato, Avocado, Organic Greens, Whole Grain Mustard Served in a Homemade Wheat or White Ciabatta Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich (D)

$13.95

Pesto, Tomato & Mixed Greens

Prosciutto Sandwich (D)

$12.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil

Turkey Sandwich (D)

$11.95

Swiss Cheese, Tomato & Mixed Greens

Smoked Salmon Sandwich (D)

$13.95

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions

Tunafish Sandwich (D)

$11.95

Mixed Greens & Tomato

Grilled Salmon Platter (D)

$14.95

Grilled Organic Tofu Platter (D)

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Platter (D)

$13.95

Grilled Fish of the Day Platter (D)

$16.95

Side 1/2 Avocado (D)

$3.75

Side Spinach (D)

$2.75

Side Organic Black Beans (D)

$3.75

Side Tomato (D)

$2.00

Side Vegetables (D)

$3.75

Side Organic Brown Rice (D)

$3.75

Side Organic House Potatoes (D)

$2.75

Side Organic Quinoa (D)

$3.75

Side Special Quinoa (D)

$7.95

Side Avocado Toast (D)

$6.95

Ciabatta (D)

$2.50

Side Toast (D)

$1.75

Side Egg (D)

$3.50

Side Fruit Skewer (D)

$7.95

Side Organic Bacon (D)

$3.75

Smoked salmon (D)

$4.95

Grilled Salmon (D)

$5.95

Mahi Mahi (D)

$6.95

Side Chicken (D)

$5.95

Prosciuto (D)

$3.95

Turkey (D)

$2.95

Ham (D)

$2.95

Scoop Tunafish (D)

$4.95

Tofu (D)

$5.95

Pasta of the Day (D)

$12.99

Vegan Pasta (D)

$12.99

Rotisserie 1/4 Chicken (D)

$12.95

Burrata (D)

$15.95

Bresaola con Arugula e Parmigiano (D)

$13.95

Risotto of the Day (D)

$14.99

N/A Beverages - D

Coke (D)

$3.25

Diet Coke (D)

$3.25

Coke Zero (D)

$3.25

Sprite (D)

$3.25

Iced Tea (D)

$2.50

Panna (D)

$3.00

Pellegino (500ml) (D)

$3.00

Pellegrino (750ml) (D)

$5.00

Lemonade (D)

$2.50

Arnold Palmer (D)

$2.75

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie (D)

$8.95

Pineapple, Kiwi, Strawberry, Banana Smoothie (D)

$9.50

Mango, Pineapple, Orange & Banana Smoothie (D)

$9.50

Papaya, Orange & Banana Smootie (D)

$9.50

Strawberry, Vanilla Ice Cream, Pure Maple Syrup (D)

$9.50

Blackberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Apple Smoothie (D)

$9.95

Create Your Own Smoothie (D)

$9.95

Acai Bowl (D)

$12.95

Organic and Unsweetened with Fresh Fruits, Homemade Granola & Shredded Coconut.

Orange Juice (D)

$6.95

Grapefruit Juice (D)

$7.95

Pineapple Juice (D)

$9.95

Carrot Juice (D)

$5.95

Apple Juice (D)

$7.95

Watermelon (D)

$5.95

Celery (D)

$5.95

Mixed Juices (D)

$9.95

Ginger Shot (D)

$3.95

Tumeric Shot (D)

$3.95

Wheat Grass Shot (D)

$3.95

Ginger, Lemon & Honey Shot (D)

$4.95

Fresh Pineapple, Apple & Mint (D)

$9.95

Fresh Kale, Spinach, Collard, Cucumber & Apple (D)

$9.95

Fresh Beet, Carrot, Apple & Ginger (D)

$9.95

Coffee & Tea - D

American Coffee (D)

$2.50

Iced Coffee (D)

$2.50

Italian Espresso (D)

$2.75

Double Espresso (D)

$3.75

Cafe Latte (D)

$3.75

Double Cafe Latte (D)

$5.00

Iced Cafe Latte (D)

$3.75

Cappuccino (D)

$3.75

Double Cappucino (D)

$5.00

Iced Cappucino (D)

$3.75

CORTADITO (D)

$3.25

Macchiato (D)

$3.25

Double Macchiato (D)

$4.50

Organic Hot Tea (D)

$3.75

Red Eye (D)

$3.75

Glass Milk (D)

$2.50

Choco Milk (D)

$2.50

Granita Di Cafe (D)

$3.75

Beer, Wine, & Liquor - D

Amaro Montenegro (D)

$9.00

Campari (D)

$9.00

Fernet Branca (D)

$9.00

Gin Beefeater (D)

$10.00

Grapppa (D)

$9.00

Limoncello (D)

$9.00

Sambuca (D)

$9.00

Vodka Belvedere (D)

$11.00

Patron (D)

$11.00

Bloody Mary (D)

$12.00

Sprizt (D)

$11.00

Dessert - D

White Croissant (D)

$3.25

Whole Wheat Chocolate Croissant (D)

$3.95

White Chocolate Croissant (D)

$3.95

Whole Wheat Chocolate Croissant (D)

$3.95

Cannoli (D)

$1.95

Chocolate Covered Dried Figs (D)

$1.50

Fruit Tarts (D)

$4.95

Chocolate Cake (D)

$5.95

Biscotti (D)

$0.75

Chocolate Biscotti (D)

$1.00

Almond Moon (D)

$1.50

Ice Cream (D)

$2.95

Vegan Cookie (D)

$2.50

Cioccolatini (D)

$0.75

Ciambellone (D)

$2.75

Ciambelline Vino (D)

$0.75

Crostatine (D)

$4.95

Granita di Caffe' (D)

$5.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1940 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

Gallery
Sunset Juice Cafe image
Sunset Juice Cafe image
Sunset Juice Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Barceloneta Miami
orange starNo Reviews
1400 20th St Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Pubbelly Sushi - Miami Beach
orange star4.2 • 2,578
1424 20th Street Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Sweet Liberty - Sweet Liberty
orange starNo Reviews
237 20th suite B Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Orange Blossom
orange star4.0 • 849
2000 Collins Ave #7 Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Alton Rd - 1570 ALTON RD UNIT C
orange starNo Reviews
1570 ALTON RD UNIT C MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Pizzette Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1223 Lincoln Road Miami beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami Beach

CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 South Beach
orange star5.0 • 6,765
1245 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Juvia - Juvia Miami Beach
orange star4.5 • 6,704
1111 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Bolivar Restaurant Bar
orange star4.5 • 4,882
841 Washington Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Fratelli la Bufala
orange star4.1 • 4,842
437 WASHINGTON AVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Huahua's Taqueria
orange star4.3 • 3,777
1211 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
CBB Nobe Inc. - Food Truck 2
orange star4.0 • 3,487
1505 Washington Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami Beach
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston