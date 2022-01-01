A map showing the location of Sunset MariscosView gallery
Sunset Mariscos

8500 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Suite. D

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Appetizers

Trout Dip

$19.00

Smoked trout dip garnished with Smoked Trout roe. Comes with Saltine crackers. Allergen Notes: Contains Dairy.

Shrimp Campechana

$16.00

Red Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado

Aguachile

$17.00

Red shrimp. Cucumber, Salsa Fresca, EVOO. (Extra Virgin Olive Oil) Allergen Notes: Shellfish**

Sunset Sashimi

$19.00

Hamachi, Scallop, Steelhead. Capers, Salsa Fresca, EVOO (Extra Virgin Olive Oil) Allergen Notes: Shellfish**

Market Salad

$16.00

Salad based on Seasonal Ingredients. Red Gem, Citrus, Salsa Fresca, Pepita, Cotija, Lime/Cilantro/Miso Vinaigrette Allergen Notes: Dairy and Gluten(Miso in the dressing. Dairy can be taken out. Miso in No dressing.

Hamachi Crudo

$19.00

Hamachi, Habanero Salsa, Asian Pear, Finger Lime, EVOO (Extra Virgin Olive Oil)

Octopus Campechana

$17.00

Red Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado

Mixta Campechana

$18.00

Red Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado

Chips & Guacamole

$7.00

Chips & Pico de Gallo

$5.00

Ceviche

Bass Ceviche

$16.00

Bass, Apple, Cucumber, Salsa Fresca; Radish, Red Onion, Serrano, Cilantro, Lime Juice, EVOO

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Shrimp, Asian Pear, Cucumber, Salsa Fresca; Radish, Red Onion, Serrano, Cilantro, Lime Juice, EVOO (extra virgin olive oil)

Octopus Ceviche

$17.00

Octopus, Celery, Cucumber, Salsa Fresca; Radish, Red Onion, Serrano, Cilantro, Lime Juice, EVOO (extra virgin olive oil)

Mixta Ceviche

$18.00

Red Shrimp, Bay Scallop, Octopus, Diced Avocado, Cucumber, Salsa Fresca; Radish, Red Onion, Serrano Chile, Cilantro, Lime Juice, EVOO (extra virgin olive oil)

Raw Bar

1/2 LB Shrimp

$18.00

1/2LB Seasoned with Old Bay

LB Shrimp

$36.00

LB Seasoned with Old Bay

EA Oyster Kumiai

$3.60

1/2 DZ Oyster Kumiai

$21.00

DZ Oyster Kumiai

$43.00

EA Beausoilei

$4.75

1/2 DZ Oyster Beausoilei

$28.50

DZ Oyster Beausoilei

$57.00

EA Misty Point

$4.75

1/2 DZ Oyster Misty Point

$28.50

DZ Oyster Misty Point

$57.00

EA Oyster Kumamoto

$4.00

1/2 DZ Oyster Kumamoto

$24.00

DZ Oyster Kumamoto

$48.00

EA Oyster Hammersley

$4.20

1/2 DZ Oyster Hammersley

$25.20

DZ Oyster Hammersley

$50.40

EA Oyster Shigoku

$4.20

1/2 DZ Oyster Shigoku

$25.20

DZ Oyster Shigoku

$50.40

EA Oyster Haven Gold

$4.75

1/2 DZ Oyster Haven Gold

$28.50

DZ Oyster Haven Gold

$57.00

EA Oyster Buckley Bay

$4.00

1/2 DZ Oyster Buckley Bay

$24.00

DZ Oyster Buckley Bay

$48.00

EA Oyster Coromandel NZ

$4.75

1/2 DZ Oyster Coromandel NZ

$28.50

DZ Oyster Coromandel NZ

$57.00

EA Oyster Kusshi

$4.50

1/2 DZ Oyster Kusshi

$27.00

DZ Oyster Kusshi

$54.00

Tacos

Lobster Taco

$13.00

Branzino Taco

$10.00

Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Octopus Taco

$10.00

BEER

Pacifico

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Bohemia

$6.00Out of stock

NATURAL WINE

Meinklang Weisser Mulatschak '20

$50.00Out of stock

La Ferme Rouge "Le Gris' Rose '20

$50.00Out of stock

Les Equilibristes Zestos '20

$50.00Out of stock

Sotelo Maristerra '19

$50.00

Sotelo Rosalía '20

$50.00

Alta Alella PB '19

$50.00Out of stock

Alta Alella GX '19

$50.00Out of stock

Karim Vionnet Beaujolais-Villages '19

$50.00

Marc Barriot Soif de Plaisir '17

$50.00

Meinklang Grüner Veltliner '20

$50.00Out of stock

Meinklang Roter Mulatschak '20

$50.00

Alta Alella Pansa Blanca '20

$50.00

Fallen Grape Skin Contact '20

$50.00Out of stock

L'échappée Belle '19

$50.00

Les Terres Blanches BB Rose '21

$50.00

N/A BEVERAGE

Coca Cola

$5.00

Coca Cola To-Go

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00Out of stock

Mineragua

$3.50

Bottled Water Spring

$8.00

Bottled Water Sparkling

$8.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke Can To-Go

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

San Pellegrino To-Go

$5.00

Agua Fresca

$7.00

Horchata

$7.00

Agave Lemonade

$5.00

Natural Wine By the Glass

La Ferme Rouge Rose

$13.00Out of stock

BB Rose

$13.00

Alta Allela PB

$13.00

Alta Allela GX

$13.00Out of stock

Karim Vionnet

$13.00

Soif De Plaisir

$13.00

Maristerra

$13.00

Zestos

$13.00Out of stock

Meinklang Grüner

$13.00Out of stock

Meinklang Roter

$13.00

L'échappée Belle

$13.00

Alta Alella Sparkling

$13.00Out of stock

Fallen Grape OG

$13.00Out of stock

Rosalía

$13.00

Retail Wine To Go

2020 MEINKLANG NATURAL ORANGE WINE

$50.00Out of stock

2020 LA FERME ROUGE NATURAL ROSÉ

$42.00Out of stock

2020 LES EQUILIBRISTRES ZESTOS SPARKLING NATURAL PINK WINE

$56.00

2019 CONSTANTINO SOTELO MARISTERRA

$60.00

2019 ALTA ALELLA "PB" PANSA BLANCA

$42.00Out of stock

2019 ALTA ALELLA "GX" GARNACHA

$42.00Out of stock

2019 KARIM VIONNET BEAUJOLAIS VILLAGES

$50.00Out of stock

2017 MARC BARRIOT SOIF DE PLAISIR

$48.00

Natural Wine Club Events

Alta Alella GX Bottle

$50.00

Alta Alella GX Glass

$12.00

Alta Alella PB Bottle

$50.00

Alta Alella PB Glass

$12.00

Alta Alella Sparkling Bottle

$50.00

Alta Alella Sparkling Glass

$12.00

Fallen Grape OG Bottle

$50.00

Fallen Grape OG Glass

$12.00

L'échappée Belle Bottle

$50.00

L'échappée Belle Glass

$12.00

Le Ferme Rouge Bottle

$50.00

Le Ferme Rouge Glass

$12.00

Maristerra Bottle

$50.00

Maristerra Glass

$12.00

Meinklang Grüner Bottle

$50.00

Meinklang Grüner Glass

$12.00

Meinklang Roter Bottle

$50.00

Meinklang Roter Glass

$12.00

Soif De Plaisir Bottle

$50.00

Soif De Plaisir Glass

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8500 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069, Suite. D, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

