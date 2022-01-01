Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunset Raw Juice Bar - Owings Mills

review star

No reviews yet

10160 Reisterstown Road

Owings Mills, MD 21117

Order Again

Popular Items

Sunset Açai Bowl
Colada Açai Bowl
Pitaya Bowl

Add Ons

Almonds

$0.50

Almond Butter

$1.00

Avocado

$1.00

Cacao Nibs

$1.00

Cayenne Pepper

$0.50

Chia Seeds

$0.50

Chocolate Protein

$1.00

Coconut Shreds

$0.50

Dates

$1.00

Fruit

$1.00

Ginger

$1.00

Goji Berries

$1.00Out of stock

Granola

$1.00

Hemp Seeds

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Kale

$0.50

Maca Powder

$1.00Out of stock

Spinach

$0.50

Turmeric

$0.50

Unflavored Protein

$1.00

Vanilla Protein

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Açai Bowl

Pronounced: ah-sah-EE Nutrient dense bowls delivering a load of flavor with benefits to match. Acai is a delicious tropical fruit and when it comes served as a bowl it takes healthy eating to a different level! Topped with fresh fruit and gluten free, nonGMO granola, it doesn’t get any better than this.

Colada Açai Bowl

$9.89+

Base: Açai, Blueberries, Banana, Almond Milk Toppings: Granola, Fresh Cut Strawberries, Banana, Blueberry, Coconut Shreds

Sunset Açai Bowl

$9.89+

Base: Açai, Banana, Pineapple, Strawberies, OJ Toppings: Granola, Fresh Cut Strawberries, Banana, Blueberry, Coconut Shreds

OB Açai

$9.89+

Base: Açai, Banana, Apple Juice Toppings: Granola, Banana, Blueberries, Fresh cut Strawberries, Honey, Coconut shreds

Cold Pressed Juice

We start with whole fruits and vegetables and use a cold-press process to extract every last drop of goodness – no heat keeps your nutrients intact. each bottle of juice contains 1-4 lbs. of fresh vitamin- and mineral-rich produce, making high nutrition a realistic option for all!

50 Shades of green

$9.00

Fennel, Celery, Cucumber, Lemon, Cayenne Pepper

Actiavted Charcoal

$6.50Out of stock

Charcoal, H20, Cayenne Pepper, Lemon

Celery Juice

$7.00

Celery

Cleanser

$8.00

Spinach, Cucumber, Pear, Mint, Parsley, Lemon

Detoxifier

$9.00

Apple, Celery, Kale, Cucumber, Cilantro, Lemon

Digestivo

$8.49

Kiwi, Apple, Spinach

Everything Vitamin

$8.49Out of stock

Sweet Potato, Carrots, Apple, Cinnamon

HeartBEET

$8.49

Beets, Carrots, Orange, Apple, Turmeric, Lime, Lemon

Iron Booster

$8.49

Spinach, Pineapple, Cucumber, Lemon, Ginger

Old School Remedy

$5.89Out of stock

Garlic, Ginger, Turmeric, Lemon, Honey, H20

Orange Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Orange

Peaceful

$8.49Out of stock

Pineapple, Mint, Apple

Popeyes Secret

$8.49

Kale, Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Lemon, Ginger, Apple

Strength

$8.50

Beet, Orange, Ginger

Sunset Chill

$8.49Out of stock

Pineapple, Orange, Lemon

Watermelon Bliss

$8.49Out of stock

Watermelon, Pineapple, Mint

Fat Burner

$8.49

Grapefruit, Orange, Lemon, Ginger

Anti-Inflammation

$8.49

Hot Drinks

A delicious warm drink perfect for a fall/winter day! A sweet and savory mix of fresh pressed red apple and cinnamon.

Sweater Weather Cider

$3.50Out of stock

Cinnamon, Apple

Kombucha

We serve Health-Ade Kombucha great tasting Kombucha, organic, and highest quality fermented kombucha tea, full of probiotics.

Health Ade Kombucha

$3.99Out of stock

Kombucha

Pitaya Bowl

Pitaya aka Dragonfruit, is a superfruit indigenous to central and South America, low sugar, high in fiber, fleshy bright pink insides with black seeds!

Pitaya Bowl

$9.89+

Base: Pitaya, Mango, Strawberry, Banana, Apple Juice Toppings: Mango, Strawberries, Blueberries, Coconut Shreds

Protein Bites

A perfect mixture of oats, peanut butter, cinnamon, vanilla, chia seeds & honey!

Protein Bites

$4.95Out of stock

Oats, Chia Seeds, Peanut Butter, Cinnamon, Honey

Smoothies

Our plant-based, dairy-free smoothies are made with 100% real fruit, vegetables and nuts – no artificial colors, binders or preservatives. Packed with super foods to give you the maximum nutritional value, because you deserve it!

Blueberry Keto

$9.00

Blueberries, Chia Seeds, MCT Oil, Dates, Spinach, Almond Milk

Cacao Crunch

$8.49

Cacao, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter, Banana, Almonds, Cacao Nibs, Dates, Cacao Powder, Almond Milk

Golden Mylk Freeze

$9.00

Cashews, Coconut Oil, Turmeric, Ginger, Black Pepper, Dates, Almond Milk

Green Warrior

$9.45

Sun Warrior Protein, Spinach, Hemp Seeds, Avocado, Banana, Coconut Milk

Honey Citrus Spice

$8.49

Banana, Apple, Orange, Lemon, Lime, Honey, Hemp Seeds, Nutmeg, OJ

Island Kale

$8.49

Pineapple, Mango, Kale, Coconut Flakes, Dates, Coconut Milk

Peanut Gallery

$8.49

Peanut Butter, Banana, maca, Dates, Almond Milk

Peppermint Patty

$8.49

Avocado, Vanilla, Cocoa Nibs, Spirulina, Fresh Mint, Dates, Coconut Milk

Pumpkin. Spice

$8.50Out of stock

Pumpkin, Cinnamon, Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla, Dates, Apple Juice

Strawberries and cream

$8.25

Strawberries, Cashews, Vanilla, Dates, Coconut Milk

Tropical Mango

$8.49

Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries, Banana, Date, Apple Juice

Vanilla Warrior

$9.45

Sun Warrior Protein, Almond Butter, Almonds, Avocado, Banana, Vanilla, Almond Milk

Supergreen Bowl

Low in calories, high in fiber, zero fat, aids in digestion filled with vitamins and nutrients. In this mixture you will benefit from kale, and banana, mixed in a savory blend!

Supergreen Bowl

$9.89+

Base: Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk Toppings: Granola, Chia Seeds, Honey, One Choice of Fruit

Water

Water

$2.65Out of stock

Wellness Shots

These tiny but mighty shots deliver powerful, fresh-pressed ingredients. Loaded with anti-viral properties to aid in rejuvenating from the inside – out.

Blue Energizer

$5.05Out of stock

Blue Spirulina, Coconut H20

Flu Kick

$5.05

Apple Cider Vinegar, Orange Juice, Ginger

Just Wheatgrass

$5.25Out of stock

Wheatgrass

Sea Moss

$5.05Out of stock

Seamoss, Key Lime, Coconut H20

Wheatgrass

$5.05Out of stock

Wheatgrass, Lemon

Recovery

$5.05

Glow Shot

$5.05

Anti

$5.05Out of stock

Toast Time

Toast

$4.25

Vegan Toast, Topped with Almond butter or Peanut Butter, A fruit, Flax Seeds

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Our mission is to empower and inspire our guests to take their health into their own hands through juicing. Sunset Raw Juice Bar is dedicated to providing high quality products that infuse fruit, natural grain, and vegetables in a variety of raw drinks. These raw drinks are loaded with nutrients, and are great for cleansing and detoxifying the body, to support a healthy lifestyle.

10160 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117

