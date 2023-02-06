A map showing the location of Sunset Reservoir Brewing Company 1735 Noriega StView gallery

Sunset Reservoir Brewing Company 1735 Noriega St

review star

No reviews yet

1735 Noriega St

San Francisco, CA 94122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

snacks

blistered shishito peppers

$12.00

maldon sea salt, w/ jalapeno ranch

chips and dip

$10.00

house potato chips, french onion dip

deep fried green beans

$12.00

beer-battered and fried, w/ wasabi aioli

fried brussels sprouts

$13.00

sasame chili glaze, orange

garlic fries

$12.00

w/ chipotle aioli

giant bowl of wings

$17.00

buffalo sauce, w/ blue cheese dressing

kennebec fries

$10.00

cut in house and served w/ chipotle aioli

spicy cauliflower bites

$15.00

marinated breaded florets, sriracha, jalapenos, scallions

sweet potato fries

$12.00

w/ chipotle aioli

salads

beet salad

$16.00

red and gold beets, baby spinach, quinoa, goat cheese, candied pecans, champagne vinaigrette

caesar

$14.00

kale and romaine, shaved permesan, garlicky croutons

steak salad

$20.00

bacon, blue cheese, avocado, tomato, red onion, red wine vinaigrette

hands please!

adobo chicken tacos

$17.00

chicken thighs, tomatillo salsa

fried chicken sandwich

$19.00

pickles, slaw, jalapenos, chipotle aioli

pulled pork tacos

$17.00

pork shoulder, pico de gallo, salsa

the burger

$20.00

british baldies fresh ground dry aged beef, american cheese, iceberg, tomato, red onion, 1000 island

veggie burger

$17.00

cheddar, 1000 island, lettuce, red onion

dinner mains

baked mac & cheese

$17.00

four cheeses, bacon, toasted breadcrumbs

braised beef shank

$25.00

creamy polenta, baby spinach, corn, roasted carrots, onions, garlic, parmesan

classic fish & chips

$23.00

beer-battered rock cod, kennebec fries, slaw

fried chicken dinner

$22.00

chicken thighs, mashed potatoes & gravy, coleslaw

mussels and beer

$28.00

penn cove, washington mussels, chorizo, fresno chilies, shallots, kolsch, sourdough

pan seared tilapia

$24.00

served with a creamy lemon butter and sauteed seasonal vegetables

pasta bolognese

$21.00

house-made bolognese sauce, heavy cream, cherry tomatoes, linquini pasta, parmesan

pozole verde

$15.00

chicken thigh, tomatillo, lime, red onion, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips

yellow cashew curry

$19.00

tofu, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, snap peas, kale, turmeric rice, cilantro

kids menu

kids burger

$12.00

topped w/ cheese, served with fries

kids chicken tenders

$12.00

served w/ salad & fries

kids fish stix

$12.00

served w/ salad & fries

kids pasta

$10.00

linguine w/ butter & parmesan

sweets

bread pudding

$10.00Out of stock

warm house-made bread pudding, caramel sauce, cinnamon, vanilla ice cream

brownie sundae

$10.00

warm devil's teeth brownie, ice cream, chocolate syrup, whip, candied pecans

ice cream

$4.00

single scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry

cake cutting fee (per person)

$2.00

sides & misc

side - adobo grilled chicken

$8.00

side - avocado

$3.00

side - bacon

$4.00

side - caeser

$5.00

side - flank steak

$12.00

side - fried chicken thighs

$8.00

side - grilled chicken breast

$8.00

side - house salad

$5.00

cake cutting fee (per person)

$2.00

retail

small hooded sweatshirt

$54.00

medium hooded sweatshirt

$54.00

large hooded sweatshirt

$54.00

extra hooded large sweatshirt

$54.00

extra extra large hooded sweatshirt

$54.00

small zip up sweatshirt

$54.00

medium zip up sweatshirt

$54.00

large zip up sweatshirt

$54.00

extra large zip up sweatshirt

$54.00

extra extra large zip up sweatshirt

$54.00

beanie hat

$25.00

baseball hat

$25.00

64oz insulated growler (empty) or w/ (free 1st fill)

$40.00

classic cocktails

aperol spritz

$14.00

aviation

$2.00

bees knees

$2.00

black manhattan

$2.00

black russian

$2.00

blood & sand

$2.00

bloody maria

$2.00

bloody mary

$11.00

boulevardier

$2.00

brooklyn

$2.00

cadillac margarita

$8.00

corpse reviver #1

$13.00

corpse reviver #2

$2.00

cosmopolitan

$11.00

cuba libre

$2.00

daiquiri

$2.00

dark n' stormy

$11.00

dirty martini

$3.00

elderhound

$11.00

french 75

$3.00

gibson martini

$3.00

gimlet

$2.00

green point

$2.00

greyhound

$2.00

hot toddy

$2.00

irish coffee

$3.00

kamakaze

last flight

$2.00

last word

$2.00

lemon drop

$2.00

mai thai

$2.00

manhattan

$2.00

margarita

$2.00

martini

$3.00

micheladas

$9.00

mimosa

$10.00

mint julep

$3.00

mojito

$2.00

moscow mule

$2.00

negroni

$10.00

old fashioned

$2.00

paloma

$2.00

paper plane

$2.00

presidential margarita

$8.00

rob roy

$2.00

rusty nail

$2.00

salty dog

$2.00

sazerac

$2.00

screwdriver

$2.00

sea breeze

$2.00

sex on the beach

sidecar

$2.00

tequila sunrise

$2.00

tom collins

$20.00

whiskey smash

$2.00

whiskey sour

$3.00

white russian

$2.00

house cocktails

a little more t & a

$12.00

basic batch

$14.00

blackberry sage mule

$14.00

butterfly effect

$12.00

da b.o.m.

$15.00

daly problems

$15.00

green oaxaca

$15.00

house old fashioned

$15.00

irish goodbye

$15.00

marty mcfly

$15.00

shinkansen sour

$15.00

spiced apple mule

$14.00

sunset sea man

$15.00

tamarind mule

$14.00

the glitoris

$15.00

n/a beverages

arnold palmer

$4.00

blood orange juice

$6.00

club soda

$3.00

coffee (sunset roasters)

$4.00

coke cola

$3.00

cranberry

$3.00

diet coke

$3.00

ginger ale

$3.00

ginger beer

$3.00

grapefruit

$4.00

half n' half

$3.00

hot tea

$4.00

ice tea

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

orange juice

$4.00

shirley temple

$4.00

sprite

$3.00

tonic

$3.00

whole milk

$3.00

16oz draft beer

pint - bee.r nektar

$8.00Out of stock

pint - campfire daydreams

$8.00

pint - dankshine neipa

$8.00Out of stock

pint - dark side of the sunset

$8.00Out of stock

pint - foggy dew

$8.00

pint - outside lands

$8.00

pint - pacific coast cider

$9.00

pint - pacific pale

$8.00

pint - palm tree

$8.00

10oz industry special combo

industry special

$11.00

1oz sample beer

sample - bee.r nektar

Out of stock

sample - campfire daydreams

sample - dankshine neipa

sample - dark side of the sunset

Out of stock

sample - foggy dew

sample - outside lands

sample - pacific coast cider

sample - pacific pale

sample - palm tree

64oz growler beer

growler fill (64oz) - dark side of the sunset

$24.00Out of stock

growler fill (64oz) - bee.r nektar

$24.00Out of stock

growler fill (64oz) - campfire daydream

$24.00

growler fill (64oz) - dankshine neipa

$24.00

growler fill (64oz) - foggy dew

$24.00

growler fill (64oz) - outside lands

$24.00

growler fill (64oz) - pacific pale

$24.00

growler fill (64oz) - palm tree

$24.00

64oz pitcher beer

pitcher - bee.r nektar

$28.00Out of stock

pitcher - campfire daydreams

$28.00

pitcher - dankshine neipa

$28.00

pitcher - dark side of the sunset

$28.00Out of stock

pitcher - foggy dew

$28.00

pitcher - outside lands

$28.00

pitcher - pacific pale

$28.00

pitcher - palm tree

$28.00

beer flight

beer flight 5 beers

$15.00

beer flight 6 beers

$18.00

beer flight 7 beers

$21.00

beer flight 8 beers

$24.00

beer flight 9 beers

$27.00

crowler

16oz crowler

$8.00

32oz crowler

$14.00

16oz crowler 4 pack

$18.00

16oz crowler 6 pack

$24.00

red wine

meomi pinot noir GLS

$11.00

meomi pinot noir BTL

$40.00

josh cabernet sauvignon GLS

$11.00

josh cabernet sauvignon BTL

$40.00

white wine

imagery chardonnay GLS

$11.00

imagery chardonnay BTL

$40.00

simi sauvignon blanc GLS

$11.00

simi sauvignon blanc BTL

$40.00

blush wine

banshee rose GLS

$11.00

banshee rose BTL

$40.00

sparkling wine

ruffino prosecco GLS

$11.00

ruffino prosecco BTL

$40.00

misc.

corkage fee

$20.00

bourbon whiskey

well bourbon (benchmark no. 8)

$7.00

angel's envy bourbon

$21.00

basil hayden's bourbon

$20.00

blanton's

$23.00

buffalo trace

$9.00

eagle rare 10yr

$14.00

e.h. taylor single barrel

$25.00

e.h. taylor small batch

$37.00

elijah craig

$13.00

evan williams

$8.00

henry mckenna

$8.00

henry mckenna 10yr

$27.00

high west american prairie

$18.00

hirsch

$13.00

knob creek bourbon

$16.00

maker's mark

$13.00

noah's mill

$30.00

old forester 1870

$20.00

old forester 1897

$18.00

old forester 1910

$15.00

old forester 1920

$13.00

rowan's creek

$22.00

russell's reserve 10yr

$18.00

w.l. weller special reserve

$20.00

woodford reserve

$12.00

DBL well bourbon (benchmark no. 8)

$16.00

DBL angel's envy bourbon

$42.00

DBL basil hayden's bourbon

$40.00

DBL blanton's

$46.00

DBL buffalo trace

$18.00

DBL eagle rare 10yr

$28.00

DBL e.h. taylor single barrel

$50.00

DBL e.h. taylor small batch

$74.00

DBL elijah craig

$26.00

DBL evan williams

$16.00

DBL henry mckenna

$16.00

DBL henry mckenna 10yr

$54.00

DBL high west american prairie

$36.00

DBL hirsch

$26.00

DBL knob creek bourbon

$32.00

DBL maker's mark

$26.00

DBL noah's mill

$60.00

DBL old forester 1870

$40.00

DBL old forester 1897

$36.00

DBL old forester 1910

$30.00

DBL old forester 1920

$26.00

DBL rowan's creek

$44.00

DBL russell's reserve 10yr

$36.00

DBL w.l. weller special reserve

$40.00

DBL woodford reserve

$24.00

gin

well gin (beefeater)

$7.00

ada lovelace

$13.00

barr hill

$10.00

bombay saphire

$13.00

bummer & lazarus

$15.00

empress

$12.00

hendrick's

$12.00

junipero

$14.00

loch & union

$14.00

monkey 47

$21.00

nikka gin

$19.00

sipsmith

$15.00

st. george terrior

$11.00

st. george botanivore

$11.00

st. george dry rye

$11.00

st. george dry rye reposado

$18.00

tanqueray

$12.00

DBL well gin (beefeater)

$16.00

DBL ada lovelace

$26.00

DBL barr hill

$20.00

DBL bombay saphire

$26.00

DBL bummer & lazarus

$30.00

DBL empress

$24.00

DBL hendrick's

$24.00

DBL junipero

$28.00

DBL loch & union

$28.00

DBL monkey 47

$42.00

DBL nikka gin

$38.00

DBL sipsmith

$30.00

DBL st. george terrior

$22.00

DBL st. george botanivore

$22.00

DBL st. george dry rye

$22.00

DBL st. george dry rye reposado

$36.00

DBL tanqueray

$24.00

irish whiskey

jameson

$9.00

middleton very rare 2021

$99.00

redbreast 12yr

$25.00

teeling

$16.00

writer's tears

$20.00

DBL jameson

$18.00

DBL middleton very rare 2021

$198.00

DBL redbreast 12yr

$50.00

DBL teeling

$32.00

DBL writer's tears

$40.00

japanese whisky

nikka coffey grain

$31.00

DBL nikka coffey grain

$62.00

nikka coffey malt

$35.00

DBL nikka coffey malt

$70.00

suntory hibiki harmony

$36.00

DBL suntory hibiki harmony

$72.00

suntory toki

$14.00

DBL suntory toki

$28.00

togouchi 3yr

$13.00

DBL togouchi 3yr

$26.00

liqueurs & cordials

aperol

$11.00

campari

$9.00

chartreuse green

$21.00

chartreuse yellow

$19.00

cynar 70

$9.00

frangelico

$9.00

fernet branca

$9.00

grand marnier

$13.00

bailey's irish cream

jagermeister

$9.00

kahlua

$10.00

fernet leopold highland amaro

$18.00

salers gentiane

$12.00

dolin rouge

$8.00

dolin blanc

$8.00

dolin dry

$8.00

dolin genepy

$14.00

amaro di angostura

$16.00

cocchi di torino

$8.00

lillet blanc

$9.00

st. george absinthe verte

$19.00

st. george nola coffee

$12.00

averna amaro sicilano

$9.00

luxardo marischino

$9.00

luxardo bitter rosso

$9.00

luxardo bitter bianco

$9.00

martell vs cognac

$17.00

pimms no. 1

$8.00

rothman & winter creme de violette

$8.00

barenjager

$8.00

amaro nonino quintessentia

$17.00

DBL aperol

$22.00

DBL campari

$18.00

DBL chartreuse green

$42.00

DBL chartreuse yellow

$38.00

DBL cynar 70

$18.00

DBL frangelico

$18.00

DBL fernet branca

$18.00

DBL grand marnier

$26.00

DBL bailey's irish cream

DBL jagermeister

$18.00

DBL kahlua

$20.00

DBL fernet leopold highland amaro

$36.00

DBL salers gentiane

$24.00

DBL dolin rouge

$16.00

DBL dolin blanc

$16.00

DBL dolin dry

$16.00

DBL dolin genepy

$28.00

DBL amaro di angostura

$32.00