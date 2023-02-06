- Home
Sunset Reservoir Brewing Company 1735 Noriega St
1735 Noriega St
San Francisco, CA 94122
snacks
blistered shishito peppers
maldon sea salt, w/ jalapeno ranch
chips and dip
house potato chips, french onion dip
deep fried green beans
beer-battered and fried, w/ wasabi aioli
fried brussels sprouts
sasame chili glaze, orange
garlic fries
w/ chipotle aioli
giant bowl of wings
buffalo sauce, w/ blue cheese dressing
kennebec fries
cut in house and served w/ chipotle aioli
spicy cauliflower bites
marinated breaded florets, sriracha, jalapenos, scallions
sweet potato fries
w/ chipotle aioli
salads
hands please!
adobo chicken tacos
chicken thighs, tomatillo salsa
fried chicken sandwich
pickles, slaw, jalapenos, chipotle aioli
pulled pork tacos
pork shoulder, pico de gallo, salsa
the burger
british baldies fresh ground dry aged beef, american cheese, iceberg, tomato, red onion, 1000 island
veggie burger
cheddar, 1000 island, lettuce, red onion
dinner mains
baked mac & cheese
four cheeses, bacon, toasted breadcrumbs
braised beef shank
creamy polenta, baby spinach, corn, roasted carrots, onions, garlic, parmesan
classic fish & chips
beer-battered rock cod, kennebec fries, slaw
fried chicken dinner
chicken thighs, mashed potatoes & gravy, coleslaw
mussels and beer
penn cove, washington mussels, chorizo, fresno chilies, shallots, kolsch, sourdough
pan seared tilapia
served with a creamy lemon butter and sauteed seasonal vegetables
pasta bolognese
house-made bolognese sauce, heavy cream, cherry tomatoes, linquini pasta, parmesan
pozole verde
chicken thigh, tomatillo, lime, red onion, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips
yellow cashew curry
tofu, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, snap peas, kale, turmeric rice, cilantro