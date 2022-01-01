Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sandwiches
Sunset Manson
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Meet your friends at the Sunset in downtown Manson. We offer a full bar with a whimsical craft cocktail program, local beer and wine, and happy hour everyday. Our kitchen offers a locally sourced, seasonal menu of upscale American bar fare and chef driven comfort food. Check out our website for weekly specials. Call us to book your large group events, private parties and celebrations.
76 Wapato Way, Manson, WA 98831
