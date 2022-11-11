Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunset Grill Clearwater

review star

No reviews yet

2328 Sunset Point Road

Clearwater, FL 33765

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Slice of Pie
Cheese Burger
Bowl of Soup

Drinks

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Soda

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

1/2 Sweet tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

lemonade

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Appetizers

Coconut Shrimp

$11.99

Grilled Crab Cakes

$9.99

Fried Crab Cakes

$8.99

Mozzerella Sticks

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Wings

$7.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Chicken Tend App

$7.99

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.99

with lettuce and tomato

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.99

bacon and bleu cheese with lettuce and tomato

Cheese Burger

$11.99

with lettuce and tomato

Hamburger

$11.49

with lettuce and tomato

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT

$10.99

bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.49

fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, and mixed cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.49

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing on the side

Chicken Souvlaki

$12.99

on pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, & tzatziki

Gyro

$12.99

on pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, & tzatziki

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

lettuce & tomato

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

lettuce & tomato

Corned Beef on Rye

$12.99

lettuce & tomato

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

grilled, fried, or blackened with lettuce and tomato

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

lettuce & tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

lettuce & tomato

Fried Pork Tenderloin

$13.99

lettuce & tomato

Hot Open Beef

$14.99

served over white bread with gravy

Hot Open Turkey

$14.99

served over white bread with gravy

Hot Open Meatloaf

$15.49

served over white bread with gravy

Hot Open Pork

$14.99

served over white bread with gravy

Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Roast Beef & American

$12.99

lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Ham & American

$10.99

lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Turkey & Bacon Club

$13.99

lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Melts

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.99

sauerkraut & swiss on rye

Turkey Reuben

$13.99

sauerkraut & Swiss on rye

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Patty Melt

$12.99

hamburger w/grilled onions & american cheese on rye

Tuna Melt

$11.99

grilled with swiss cheeese on rye

Hoagies

Steak Hoagie

$12.99

onions, peppers mushrooms, mozzerella

Chicken Hoagie

$13.99

onions, peppers mushrooms, mozzerella

French Dip

$12.99

with mozzarella & side of au jus

Salads

House Salad

$4.59

mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber

Mini Greek Salad

$6.99

mixed greens, potato salad, feta, olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis

Famous Greek Salad

Famous Greek Salad

$11.99

mixed greens, potato salad, feta, olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis

Sunset Chicken Salad

$15.99

fried chicken, mixed greens, crunch rice noodles, walnuts, tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles

Chef Salad

$14.99

ham, turkey, mixed greens, jack/cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers

Cranberry Salad

$15.99

grilled chicken, mixed greens, cranberries, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.99

Cobb Salad

$15.99

grilled chicken, mixed greens, bacon, jack/cheddar, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

grilled chicken, romaine, Parmesan, croutons

Shrimp Caesar

$18.99

grilled shrimp, romaine, Parmesan, croutons

Salmon Salad

$19.99

grilled salmon, mixed greens, feta cheese, candied pecans, cranberries, tomatoes

Fruit Plate w/cottage cheese

$14.99

seasonal fruit

Fruit Plate w/tuna salad

$14.99

seasonal fruit

Fruit Plate w/chicken salad

$14.99

seasonal fruit

Tuna Salad Cold Plate

$14.99

with cottage cheese, cole slaw, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis, olives, onions, hard boiled egg

Chicken Salad Cold Plate

$14.99

with cottage cheese, cole slaw, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis, olives, onions, hard boiled egg

Grilled Cod Cold Plate

$19.99

with cottage cheese, Cole slaw, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis, olives, onions & a hard boiled egg on bed of lettuce

Grilled Chicken Cold Plate

$17.99

with cottage cheese, Cole slaw, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis, olives, onions & a hard boiled egg on bed of lettuce

House Salad with Meat

$4.59

mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber

House Specialties

Liver & Onions

$13.99

with au jus

Liver & Bacon

$13.99

with au jus

Roast Turkey Dinner

$15.99

with stuffing, gravy & cranberry sauce

Roast Loin of Pork

$14.99

with stuffing, gravy & cranberry sauce

Spaghetti

$11.99

with marinara or homemade meat sauce

Chicken Souv Platter

$14.99

over rice with pita bread

Gyro Platter

$14.99

over rice with pita bread

Shepherds Pie

$14.99

with brown gravy

Lasagna

$14.99

with garlic bread

Bourbon Chicken

$15.99

over rice & served with veggies

Chicken Stir Fry

$14.99

over rice

Shrimp Stir Fry

$18.99

over rice

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

spaghetti with marinara

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

with spaghetti

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

with spaghetti

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.99

with spaghetti

Ravioli Florentine

$15.99

stuffed with five cheeses and spinach

Smothered Chicken

$16.99

bbq sauce, bacon, grilled onions, & mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken

$14.99

8 oz double chicken breast

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

3 tenders

Meat Loaf

$14.99

with brown gravy

Fried Pork Tenderloin

$15.99

with brown gravy

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

with brown gravy

Steak & Seafood

Sirloin

$16.99

10 ounces

Chopped Steak

$13.99

12 ounces with grilled onions and au jus

Cod

$18.99

6 oz filet

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

over spaghetti

Grilled Salmon

$21.49

8 oz atlantic salmon filet

Shrimp & Grits

$14.99

topped with bacon & cheese

Seafood Platter

$21.99

shrimp, cod, & clams

Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

8 hand breaded butterfly shrimp

Coconut shrimp dinner

$20.99

8 coconut shrimp

Crab Cakes Dinner

$16.99

2 crab cakes

Clam strip dinner

$17.99

Soups

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Quart of Soup

$11.99

Kids Meals Lunch/Dinner

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Hamburger

$7.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.59

Pizza

$6.49

Kids Spaghetti

$6.49

choice of sauce, no side

Lunch/Dinner Sides

French Fries

$3.99

French Fries w/ cheese

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Mashed Potato

$3.79

Potato Salad

$3.59

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.59

Rice Pilaf

$3.59

Baked Potato

$3.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.99

Sweet Potato

$4.29

Extra Bread

$1.99

Grilled Broccoli

$3.99

Grilled Mixed Veggies

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Steamed Mixed Veggies

$3.99

SD Pasta

$6.99

SD Salsa

$0.99

SD White Gravy

$1.99

SD Brown Gravy

$1.99

SD Yellow Gravy

$1.99

Tzatziki 2oz

$0.99

Bowl Slaw

$6.99

Quart Coslaw

$11.99

Bowl Potato Salad

$6.99

Quart Potato Salad

$12.99

1 slice Garlic Bread

$2.49

Fruit Bowl

$8.49

Fruit Cup

$4.99

Sd Pita

$1.99

Sd Meat Sauce

$3.99

Sd Marinera

$2.99

Sd Alfredo Sauce

$4.99

Sd Grilled Spinach

$2.99

Corn

$3.59Out of stock

Sd Spinach Pie

$8.99

Extra Sauce

$0.99

Cup Of Dressing

$3.99

Full Loaf Bread

$4.99

Meat Sides Lunch/Dinner

Bacon

$4.00

4 slices

Turkey Bacon

$4.75

4 slices

Corned Beef

$7.99

5.3 oz

Sd of Ham

$4.00

Full Dinner Slice

Chopped Steak

$7.99

Sirloin

$12.99

10 oz

Liver 1 Piece

$5.49

1 strip

Hamburger Patty

$5.99

8 oz

Pork Chops 1 Piece

$7.99

Gyro

$6.49

6 oz

Meat Loaf (1 Slice)

$4.99

1 slice

1 slice Roast Turkey

$6.59

4.5 slices

Breaded Pork

$8.99

7 oz

Roast Pork

$7.99

4.5 slices

Country Fried Steak

$4.99

5.3 oz

Chicken Breast

$8.49

8 oz

Chopped Grilled Chicken

$7.49

6 oz

Chicken Tenders 1 Piece

$2.99

1 tender

Chicken Salad Scoop

$4.59

1 scoop

Bowl Chicken Salad

$7.99

Quart Chicken Salad

$17.99

Tuna Salad Scoop

$4.59

1 scoop

Bowl Tuna Salad

$7.99

Quart Tuna Salad

$17.99

1 Shrimp

$1.89

3 Meat Balls

$5.49

Fried Fish

$12.99

6 oz

Grilled Fish

$12.99

6 oz

Clam Strips

$6.49

Deli Ham

$5.49

5.3 oz

Pastrami

$6.00Out of stock

5.3 oz

Deli Turkey

$5.99

5.3 oz

Roast Beef

$6.99

5.3 oz

Salmon 6 Oz

$13.99

Salmon 8 Oz

$16.99

Desserts

Slice of Pie

$5.99

Cheese Cake

$6.99

Zukie's Pies

$7.59

Scoop ice cream

$2.00

Ice Cream Bowl

$3.00

Sundae

$4.50
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$4.99

Rice Pudding

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Milk & Cookies Cake

$7.99

Muffin

$2.99

Cookies

$2.99

Coffee Cake

$2.99

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.99

Pumpkin Pie

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Family friendly restaurant proudly serving the Clearwater community! Locally owned & loved.

Website

Location

2328 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater, FL 33765

Directions

Gallery
Sunset Grill Clearwater image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BurgerIM - FL023 - Clearwater (Countryside Blvd)
orange star4.2 • 269
2561 Countryside Blvd Clearwater, FL 33761
View restaurantnext
Dunedin Vegan Deli
orange starNo Reviews
2340 Main Street Clearwater, FL 34683
View restaurantnext
Greek City Cafe - Countryside
orange star4.4 • 1,135
2518 SR 580 Suite c Clearwater, FL 33761
View restaurantnext
JolliMons Island - 301 S Belcher Road
orange starNo Reviews
301 S Belcher Road Clearwater, FL 33764
View restaurantnext
Infinity Pizza LLC
orange starNo Reviews
2481 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste D, Clearwater, FL 33759
View restaurantnext
SAFETY HARBOR
orange starNo Reviews
2454 N. McMullen Booth Rd. Clearwater, FL 33759
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clearwater

Clear Sky on Cleveland - 418 Cleveland Street
orange star4.6 • 1,808
418 Cleveland Street Clearwater, FL 33755
View restaurantnext
Benedict's Clearwater
orange star4.7 • 1,325
768 N Belcher Rd Clearwater, FL 33765
View restaurantnext
Greek City Cafe - Countryside
orange star4.4 • 1,135
2518 SR 580 Suite c Clearwater, FL 33761
View restaurantnext
Mirage Restaurant - 2284 Gulf To Bay Blvd
orange star4.6 • 738
2284 Gulf To Bay Blvd Clearwater, FL 33765
View restaurantnext
Amore Pizzeria - Amore Pizzeria Clearwater
orange star4.6 • 435
1719 Drew Street Clearwater, FL 33755
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - FL023 - Clearwater (Countryside Blvd)
orange star4.2 • 269
2561 Countryside Blvd Clearwater, FL 33761
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clearwater
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Clearwater Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Tarpon Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston