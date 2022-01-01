- Home
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
556 Reviews
$$
20811 N Cave Creek Rd.
Ste 101
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Pancakes
Banana Pecan Caramel Pancakes
2 banana pecan pancakes topped with chopped pecans, bananas in caramel sauce, creamy vanilla & caramel drizzle (syrup upon request)
Blueberry Bacon Pancakes
2 sweet cream pancakes infused with blueberries and bacon crumble and garnished with fresh blueberries and a sprinkle of bacon crumble. Topped with butter, syrup on the side, and sprinkled with powdered sugar
Blueberry Granola Pancakes
2 sweet cream pancakes infused with blueberries and all- natural homemade granola then garnished with fresh blueberries and sprinkled with granola. Topped with butter, syrup on the side, and sprinkled with powdered sugar
Classic Pancakes
2 sweet cream pancakes topped with butter, syrup on the side, and sprinkled with powdered sugar
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
2 lemon ricotta pancakes topped with lemon curd drizzle and a dollop of fresh whipped cream (syrup upon request)
Pumpkin Granola Spice Pancakes- Seasonal
Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes
2 sweet cream pancakes topped and filled with fresh strawberries, vanilla cream cheese glaze, graham cracker crumbs, and whipped cream (syrup upon request)
Omeletes
Create Your Own
Comes with 3 eggs, choice of 1 cheese item, plus any 3 veggie or meat items. Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast Add fresh avocado +2 Extra items .69 (Max 6 items in total) Egg whites available upon request +2 Meats: Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Chorizo, Chicken Sausage Veggies: Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Cheeses: Monterey Jack Cheddar Blend, Swiss, Pepper Jack, or Mild Cheddar
Denver
Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Monterey Jack. Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2
Greek Omelette
Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese. Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2
Meat Lovers
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Monterey Jack Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2
SouthWest
Chorizo, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mild Cheddar with salsa on the side Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2
Veggie Omelette
Diced Green Peppers, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Monterey Jack. Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2
Eggs Benedict
Classic Benedict
English muffin, black forest ham, 2 poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with homestyle potatoes
Florentine Benedict
English muffin, sautéed spinach, grilled tomatoes, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with homestyle potatoes
Steak Benedict
Crispy english muffin, 6oz Tenderloin medallion served over a bed of sauteed spinach, poached eggs and hollaindaise sauce, served with house made potatoes.
Country Benedict
Homemade buttermilk biscuit accompanied by fried chicken breast, homemade sausage gravy and topped with 2 poached eggs and onion straws.
Waffles
Caramel Apple Cobbler Waffle
Chicken & Waffle
Homestyle Buttermilk Chicken Breast, served over our crispy waffle dusted in powdered sugar and topped w/ onion straws drizzled with honey. Served with Syrup.
Golden Waffle
1 Waffle Powdered Sugar Butter on Top Syrup on Side
S'mores Waffles
Crispy waffle stuffed with marshmallow cream and topped with choclate chips and graham cracker crust, chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar.
Pumpkin Spice Granola Waffle- Seasonal
French Toast
Almond Croissant French Toast
2 slices of almond croissant french toast drizzled with vanilla cream sauce topped with toasted almonds, strawberry flower and fresh whipped cream (syrup upon request) Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nut
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Drizzled with vanilla & caramel cream sauce. Finished with toasted almonds, flowered strawberry & fresh whipped cream (syrup upon request)
Brioche French Toast
2 slices of Texas french toast, topped with fresh whipped cream and flowered strawberry dusted with powdered sugar. Add nutella & strawberries +3
Breakfast Specialties
All American Breakfast
2 eggs (any style), choice of pork or chicken sausage links, ham steak, or super thick cut bacon & homestyle potatoes and fresh baked sour dough toast
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy Breakfast
Extra Large Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
Breakfast Burrito
Choice of (1) sausage, bacon, ham or chorizo, Scrambled eggs, sauteed onions & green peppers, stuffed with homestyle potatoes, cheddar cheese....wrapped and crisped in a flour tortilla. Choose Red Salsa or Green Salsa Verde Sauce. Additinal items to burrito .69.
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
Egg (any style) & choice of cheese (monterey jack, Swiss, pepper jack, or mild cheddar) on our fresh baked croissant served with fresh homestyle potatoes Add your choice of meat (bacon, ham, or sausage patty) +2 | Add avocado +2
Chicken Fried Steak
2 eggs (any style) handmade chicken fried steak smothered homemade sausage gravy & homestyle potatoes withfresh baked sour dough toast
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs any style. Bed of homestyle potatoes, crispy corn tortillas, black beans, chorizo & green ranchero sauce, topped with cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro.
Steak & Eggs
6oz Tenderloin medallion topped with onion straws, 2 eggs any style, house made potatoes, and sourdough toast.
Power Protein Breakfast
3 eggs any style, cottage cheese, and 3 sliced tomatoes, and your choice of 3 pieces: bacon, sausage (pork or chicken), sausage patty, or ham steak.
Lunch Specialties
Salads
Caesar Salad
House blend lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, and tossed in caesar dressing. (all salads are tossed wtih dressing) | Add cage-free chicken +3.59
Cobb Salad
House blend lettuce, spinach, cage-free grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, cucumber, bacon, hard boiled egg, red onions and tossed in blue cheese dressing (all salads are tossed with dressing)
Greek Salad
House blend lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and tossed in Greek vinaigrette dressing (all salads are tossed with dressing) | Add cage-free chicken +3.59
Side Salad
Sandwiches
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled cage-free chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, caramelized red onions, tomato, avocado, mixed greens, honey mustard served on a toasted brioche bun Add bacon +1.50 | Add avocado +2 Add buttermilk ranch +.50
Reuben Sandwich
Sliced corned beef on marble rye, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing
Triple Decker Club Sandwich
Sourdough bread toasted with shaved black forest ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Classic Cheese Burger
½ lb Angus beef cooked medium, fresh tomato, lettuce, pickles, red onions & topped with mayo
Avocado BLT Sandwich
Grilled buttered sourdough bread, avocado spread, mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, side of house made potato chips.
Patty Melt
Chicken Caesar Wrap
On the Lighter Side
Avocado Toast
Seeded wheat toast covered with smashed avocado, fresh tomatoes, mixed greens, tossed w/lemon oil & drizzled w/ balsamic glaze and kosher salt
Greek Avocado Toast
Seeded wheat toast covered with smashed avocado, fresh tomatoes, sliced red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, mixed greens, finished with Greek vinaigrette and balsamic drizzle
Breakfast Bowl Parfait
Greek yogurt, served with bananas, fresh strawberries, blueberries, all-natural granola with a honey drizzle
Classic Oatmeal
Accompanied with brown sugar and choice of milk or almond milk Add a side of seasonal berries or fresh sliced banana +2
1/2 Order Oatmeal
Munchkins Breakfast Menu
Munchkin Traditional Breakfast
1 egg (any style), 1 slice of bacon, homestyle potatoes, slice of toast
Munchkin French Toast Sticks
French toast cut into slices and dusted with powder sugar. 1 slice bacon
Munchkins Pancakes
2 mini pancakes (plain, chocolate chip or fruity pebbles), 1 bacon strip
Munchkins Lunch Menu
Breakfast Sides
1 Egg (any style)
1 Piece French Toast NO BERRIES
1 Pork Sausage Link
1 Sausage Patty
1 Strip Bacon
2 Chicken Sausage Links
2 Eggs (any style)
2 Pork Sausage Links
2 Sausage Patties
2 Strips Thick Cut Bacon
Add 3 Sliced Tomatoes
Banana (Sliced)
Biscuit and Jam
Biscuits & Gravy (Side Item)
Burger Patty
Chicken Fried Steak ONLY - No Egg or potatoes
Chorizo Side
Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting only.
Cottage Cheese
Croissant
Fried Chix Breast Only
Ham Steak
HomeStyle Potatoes
Nutella
Peanut Butter
Ranch (Buttermilk)
Ranch (Chipotle)
Seasonal Berries
Seasonal Fruit Medley
Short Stack Pancakes (2)
Side of Gravy (2oz)
Side of Hollandaise (2oz)
Sour Cream
Sugar Free Jam
Syrup
Tenderloin Medallions (6oz)
Toast & Jam
1 Chicken Sausage Link
Tortilla (1)
Sweet Potatoes Fries
Lunch Sides
French Fries
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings
Cole Slaw
Fried Chix Breast Only
Buttermilk Ranch
Chipotle Ranch
Cottage Cheese
Hot Grilled Chicken Breast
House Potato Chips
Seasonal Berries
Seasonal Fruit Medley
Thousand Island
Burger Patty
Side Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Extra Sides
Bourbon/ Whiskey
Vodka
Platinum 7X
Deep Eddy Original
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Grand Canyon Orange Blossom
Stoli Vanilla
Tito's
St. George Green Chili Vodka
Western Son Prickly Pear Vodka
Western Son Blueberry Vodka
Vodka Red Bull - Deep Eddys
Vodka Red Bull Sugar Free- Deep Eddys
Western Son Cucumber Vodka
Western Son Lemon
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Juice/ Lemonade
Coffee Bar
Americano
Cappuccino
Chai Latte
Coffee with Bailey's
Coffee with Jameson
Cold Brew
Espresso Shot DOUBLE
Espresso Shot SINGLE
Hot Chocolate
Iced Coffee
Jameson Irish Coffee
Latte
Mocha
Non Alcoholic Peanut Butter Espresso
Peppermint Mocha - White Chocolate
Peppermint Mocha- Sugar Free Peppermint
Pumpkin Spiced Cappuccino
Pumpkin Spiced Latte
Red Eye
Side Almond Milk
White Chocolate Mocha
Kids Beverages
Kids Coke Zero
Kids Almond Milk
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Arnold Palmer
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Coke
Kids Cranberry Juice
Kids Diet Coke
Kids Dr Pepper
Kids Lemonade
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Pineapple Juice
Kids Powerade
Kids Roy Rogers (Cherry Coke)
Kids Ruby Red Grapefruit
Kids Shirley Temple
Kids Sprite
Kids Water
Kids Whole Milk
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
A Cozy, food lovers resturant. We care about the quality and taste. Come in and enjoy!
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85024