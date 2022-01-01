Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

556 Reviews

$$

20811 N Cave Creek Rd.

Ste 101

Phoenix, AZ 85024

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
HomeStyle Potatoes
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

Pancakes

2 Sweet Cream Pancakes Topped w/ Butter Side of Syrup Powedered Sugar Sprinkle
Banana Pecan Caramel Pancakes

Banana Pecan Caramel Pancakes

$13.49

2 banana pecan pancakes topped with chopped pecans, bananas in caramel sauce, creamy vanilla & caramel drizzle (syrup upon request)

Blueberry Bacon Pancakes

Blueberry Bacon Pancakes

$13.99

2 sweet cream pancakes infused with blueberries and bacon crumble and garnished with fresh blueberries and a sprinkle of bacon crumble. Topped with butter, syrup on the side, and sprinkled with powdered sugar

Blueberry Granola Pancakes

Blueberry Granola Pancakes

$13.49

2 sweet cream pancakes infused with blueberries and all- natural homemade granola then garnished with fresh blueberries and sprinkled with granola. Topped with butter, syrup on the side, and sprinkled with powdered sugar

Classic Pancakes

Classic Pancakes

$9.99

2 sweet cream pancakes topped with butter, syrup on the side, and sprinkled with powdered sugar

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$13.49

2 lemon ricotta pancakes topped with lemon curd drizzle and a dollop of fresh whipped cream (syrup upon request)

Pumpkin Granola Spice Pancakes- Seasonal

$13.99
Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes

Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes

$13.49

2 sweet cream pancakes topped and filled with fresh strawberries, vanilla cream cheese glaze, graham cracker crumbs, and whipped cream (syrup upon request)

Omeletes

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$13.99

Comes with 3 eggs, choice of 1 cheese item, plus any 3 veggie or meat items. Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast Add fresh avocado +2 Extra items .69 (Max 6 items in total) Egg whites available upon request +2 Meats: Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Chorizo, Chicken Sausage Veggies: Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Cheeses: Monterey Jack Cheddar Blend, Swiss, Pepper Jack, or Mild Cheddar

Denver

Denver

$13.99

Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Monterey Jack. Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2

Greek Omelette

Greek Omelette

$13.99

Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese. Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$13.99

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Monterey Jack Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2

SouthWest

SouthWest

$13.99

Chorizo, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mild Cheddar with salsa on the side Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$13.99

Diced Green Peppers, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Monterey Jack. Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast Add fresh avocado +2 | Egg whites available upon request +2

Eggs Benedict

Classic Benedict

Classic Benedict

$14.49

English muffin, black forest ham, 2 poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with homestyle potatoes

Florentine Benedict

Florentine Benedict

$13.99

English muffin, sautéed spinach, grilled tomatoes, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with homestyle potatoes

Steak Benedict

Steak Benedict

$22.99

Crispy english muffin, 6oz Tenderloin medallion served over a bed of sauteed spinach, poached eggs and hollaindaise sauce, served with house made potatoes.

Country Benedict

$16.99

Homemade buttermilk biscuit accompanied by fried chicken breast, homemade sausage gravy and topped with 2 poached eggs and onion straws.

Waffles

Caramel Apple Cobbler Waffle

Caramel Apple Cobbler Waffle

$14.29
Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$16.99

Homestyle Buttermilk Chicken Breast, served over our crispy waffle dusted in powdered sugar and topped w/ onion straws drizzled with honey. Served with Syrup.

Golden Waffle

Golden Waffle

$9.99

1 Waffle Powdered Sugar Butter on Top Syrup on Side

S'mores Waffles

S'mores Waffles

$14.29

Crispy waffle stuffed with marshmallow cream and topped with choclate chips and graham cracker crust, chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar.

Pumpkin Spice Granola Waffle- Seasonal

$13.99

French Toast

Almond Croissant French Toast

Almond Croissant French Toast

$13.99

2 slices of almond croissant french toast drizzled with vanilla cream sauce topped with toasted almonds, strawberry flower and fresh whipped cream (syrup upon request) Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nut

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$13.99

Drizzled with vanilla & caramel cream sauce. Finished with toasted almonds, flowered strawberry & fresh whipped cream (syrup upon request)

Brioche French Toast

$11.49

2 slices of Texas french toast, topped with fresh whipped cream and flowered strawberry dusted with powdered sugar. Add nutella & strawberries +3

Breakfast Specialties

All American Breakfast

All American Breakfast

$13.99

2 eggs (any style), choice of pork or chicken sausage links, ham steak, or super thick cut bacon & homestyle potatoes and fresh baked sour dough toast

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy Breakfast

$11.99

Extra Large Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Choice of (1) sausage, bacon, ham or chorizo, Scrambled eggs, sauteed onions & green peppers, stuffed with homestyle potatoes, cheddar cheese....wrapped and crisped in a flour tortilla. Choose Red Salsa or Green Salsa Verde Sauce. Additinal items to burrito .69.

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$12.49

Egg (any style) & choice of cheese (monterey jack, Swiss, pepper jack, or mild cheddar) on our fresh baked croissant served with fresh homestyle potatoes Add your choice of meat (bacon, ham, or sausage patty) +2 | Add avocado +2

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.99

2 eggs (any style) handmade chicken fried steak smothered homemade sausage gravy & homestyle potatoes withfresh baked sour dough toast

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$15.99

2 eggs any style. Bed of homestyle potatoes, crispy corn tortillas, black beans, chorizo & green ranchero sauce, topped with cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro.

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$22.99

6oz Tenderloin medallion topped with onion straws, 2 eggs any style, house made potatoes, and sourdough toast.

Power Protein Breakfast

$15.99

3 eggs any style, cottage cheese, and 3 sliced tomatoes, and your choice of 3 pieces: bacon, sausage (pork or chicken), sausage patty, or ham steak.

Lunch Specialties

Spiral pasta with our house made romano cheese sauce with topped with golden breadcrumbs Add bacon crumble +1.50

Mac n Cheese Skillet

$11.99

Chipotle Mac n Cheese Chorizo Skillet

$13.99

Fish n Chips - Currently Unavailable

$16.99Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

House blend lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, and tossed in caesar dressing. (all salads are tossed wtih dressing) | Add cage-free chicken +3.59

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.49

House blend lettuce, spinach, cage-free grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, cucumber, bacon, hard boiled egg, red onions and tossed in blue cheese dressing (all salads are tossed with dressing)

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.99

House blend lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and tossed in Greek vinaigrette dressing (all salads are tossed with dressing) | Add cage-free chicken +3.59

Side Salad

$4.29

Sandwiches

Chicken Breast Sandwich

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.49

Grilled cage-free chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, caramelized red onions, tomato, avocado, mixed greens, honey mustard served on a toasted brioche bun Add bacon +1.50 | Add avocado +2 Add buttermilk ranch +.50

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$14.49

Sliced corned beef on marble rye, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing

Triple Decker Club Sandwich

Triple Decker Club Sandwich

$14.49

Sourdough bread toasted with shaved black forest ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Classic Cheese Burger

Classic Cheese Burger

$14.29

½ lb Angus beef cooked medium, fresh tomato, lettuce, pickles, red onions & topped with mayo

Avocado BLT Sandwich

Avocado BLT Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled buttered sourdough bread, avocado spread, mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, side of house made potato chips.

Patty Melt

$14.49

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.49

On the Lighter Side

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Seeded wheat toast covered with smashed avocado, fresh tomatoes, mixed greens, tossed w/lemon oil & drizzled w/ balsamic glaze and kosher salt

Greek Avocado Toast

Greek Avocado Toast

$11.99

Seeded wheat toast covered with smashed avocado, fresh tomatoes, sliced red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, mixed greens, finished with Greek vinaigrette and balsamic drizzle

Breakfast Bowl Parfait

Breakfast Bowl Parfait

$9.99

Greek yogurt, served with bananas, fresh strawberries, blueberries, all-natural granola with a honey drizzle

Classic Oatmeal

$5.95

Accompanied with brown sugar and choice of milk or almond milk Add a side of seasonal berries or fresh sliced banana +2

1/2 Order Oatmeal

$3.49

Munchkins Breakfast Menu

3 Sliced Pieces 1 Bacon Strip (smaller cut) Apple Juice or Milk (no refill)

Munchkin Traditional Breakfast

$6.95

1 egg (any style), 1 slice of bacon, homestyle potatoes, slice of toast

Munchkin French Toast Sticks

$6.95

French toast cut into slices and dusted with powder sugar. 1 slice bacon

Munchkins Pancakes

$6.95

2 mini pancakes (plain, chocolate chip or fruity pebbles), 1 bacon strip

Munchkins Lunch Menu

Munchkin Chicken Strips

$6.95

2 chicken strips with French fries

Munchkin Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Served with French fries

Munchkin Mac n Cheese

$6.95

Mac-n-Cheese Mini served with French fries

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg (any style)

$1.99

1 Piece French Toast NO BERRIES

$4.95

1 Pork Sausage Link

$2.75

1 Sausage Patty

$2.75

1 Strip Bacon

$2.75
2 Chicken Sausage Links

2 Chicken Sausage Links

$4.99

2 Eggs (any style)

$3.49

2 Pork Sausage Links

$4.99

2 Sausage Patties

$4.99

2 Strips Thick Cut Bacon

$5.29

Add 3 Sliced Tomatoes

$1.00

Banana (Sliced)

$2.00

Biscuit and Jam

$3.49
Biscuits & Gravy (Side Item)

Biscuits & Gravy (Side Item)

$5.99

Burger Patty

$4.95

Chicken Fried Steak ONLY - No Egg or potatoes

$9.95

Chorizo Side

$4.95
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.99

Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting only.

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Croissant

$3.49

Fried Chix Breast Only

$5.99

Ham Steak

$3.99

HomeStyle Potatoes

$3.49

Nutella

$2.00

Peanut Butter

$0.89

Ranch (Buttermilk)

$0.89

Ranch (Chipotle)

$0.89

Seasonal Berries

$2.99

Seasonal Fruit Medley

$3.99

Short Stack Pancakes (2)

$5.29

Side of Gravy (2oz)

$2.00

Side of Hollandaise (2oz)

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.89

Sugar Free Jam

Syrup

$0.50

Tenderloin Medallions (6oz)

$8.99

Toast & Jam

$2.49

1 Chicken Sausage Link

Tortilla (1)

$1.99

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$6.49

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$4.49

Onion Rings

$4.99

Beer battered onion rings

Cole Slaw

$3.29

Cinnamon Roll

$5.99

Add 3 Sliced Tomatoes

$1.00

Fried Chix Breast Only

$5.99

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.59

Chipotle Ranch

$0.59

Cottage Cheese

$2.95

Hot Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.95

House Potato Chips

$2.95

Seasonal Berries

$2.95

Seasonal Fruit Medley

$3.95

Thousand Island

$0.59

Burger Patty

$4.95

Side Salad

$4.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.49

Extra Sides

Avocado Slices

$2.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.59

Blueberries

$2.00

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.59

Chipotle Ranch

$0.59

Fresh Jalapeno

$0.59

Honey Mustard

$0.59

Mayo

$0.69

Organic Maple Syrup

$2.00

Pico Salsa Side 2 oz

$0.75

Ranch

$0.59

Salsa

$0.59

Sausage Gravy

$2.95

Sour Cream

$0.59

Thousand Island

$0.59

Whipped Cream

$0.75

Bourbon/ Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$7.95

Ram's Point Peanut Butter Whiskey

$8.95

Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$8.95

Jameson

$7.95

Cordials

Bailey's Irish Cream

$8.95

Disaronno Amaretto

$10.95

Kahlua

$8.95

Gin

New Amsterdam

$7.95

Hendricks

$9.95

Rum

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$8.95

Captain Morgan White

$8.95

Rum Haven Coconut

$9.95

Tequila

Jose Cuervo Traditional

$8.95

Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno Tequila

$9.95

Vodka

Platinum 7X

$7.95

Deep Eddy Original

$8.95

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$8.95

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.95

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.95

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.95

Grand Canyon Orange Blossom

$9.95

Stoli Vanilla

$8.95

Tito's

$8.95

St. George Green Chili Vodka

$9.95

Western Son Prickly Pear Vodka

$8.95

Western Son Blueberry Vodka

$8.95

Vodka Red Bull - Deep Eddys

$9.95

Vodka Red Bull Sugar Free- Deep Eddys

$9.95

Western Son Cucumber Vodka

$8.95Out of stock

Western Son Lemon

$8.95

Virgin Bar Drinks

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.99

Virgin (Mati) Mojito

$6.99

Virgin Margarita

$6.99

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$3.49

Coke

$3.49

Decaf Coffee

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Ginger beer

$3.49

Hot Tea

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Milk

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$3.49

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.95

Powerade

$3.49

Roy Rodgers

$3.49

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.49

Water

Juice/ Lemonade

Apple Juice

$4.95

Cranberry Juice

$4.95

FRESH Lemonade

$4.99

FRESH Lemonade REFILL

$0.99

FRESH Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

FRESH Strawberry Lemonade REFILL

$0.99

Orange Juice

$4.95

Pineapple Juice

$4.95

Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

$4.95

Tomato Juice- V8

$4.95

Coffee Bar

Americano

$4.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

Chai Latte

$4.99

Coffee with Bailey's

$8.95

Coffee with Jameson

$8.95

Cold Brew

$5.99

Espresso Shot DOUBLE

$3.49

Espresso Shot SINGLE

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Iced Coffee

$3.49

Jameson Irish Coffee

$8.95

Latte

$4.99

Mocha

$5.99

Non Alcoholic Peanut Butter Espresso

$7.95

Peppermint Mocha - White Chocolate

$5.99

Peppermint Mocha- Sugar Free Peppermint

$5.99

Pumpkin Spiced Cappuccino

$4.99

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$5.99

Red Eye

$4.99

Side Almond Milk

$0.89

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.99

Kids Beverages

Kids Coke Zero

$1.95

Kids Almond Milk

$2.45

Kids Apple Juice

$1.95

Kids Arnold Palmer

$1.95

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Kids Coke

$1.95

Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.95

Kids Diet Coke

$1.95

Kids Dr Pepper

$1.95

Kids Lemonade

$1.95

Kids Orange Juice

$1.95

Kids Pineapple Juice

$1.95

Kids Powerade

$1.95

Kids Roy Rogers (Cherry Coke)

$1.95

Kids Ruby Red Grapefruit

$1.95

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.95

Kids Sprite

$1.95

Kids Water

Kids Whole Milk

$1.95
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Cozy, food lovers resturant. We care about the quality and taste. Come in and enjoy!

Location

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Directions

