Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream
American

The Sunshine Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

207 W Ridge Pike

Limerick, PA 19468

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Meat - Side
Breakfast Sandwich
2 Egg Platter

Drinks

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Cappuccino/Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Water

Small Soda/Tea

$2.00

Large Soda/Tea

$2.50

Refill Soda

$1.00

Small Juice

$1.75

Large Juice

$2.75

Small Milk

$2.25

Large Milk

$2.75

Root Beer Float

$4.95

Bottled Drinks

Kids Drink

Specials

Steak & Provolone Omlet

$9.95

Egg Platters

1 Egg Platter

$4.25

2 Egg Platter

$4.75

Ham Steak & Eggs

$11.25

Steak & Eggs

$13.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

$8.95

California Avocado Toast

$10.45

Breakfast B.L.T.

$9.95

Breakfast Sliders

$8.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.75

Sunshine Griddle

$8.95

Vegetable Sandwich

$7.95

From The Griddle

French Toast

Pancakes

Gluten Free French Toast

$1.00

Gluten Free Pancakes

$1.00

S'mores French Toast

Raisin Bread French Toast

Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$4.95

Waffle

$5.95

Crepes

$9.45

Sticky Bun French Toast

$8.95

Omelets

Asparagus & Goat Cheese

$9.50

Build Your Own

$9.95

Cheese

$7.25

Cheesesteak

$9.75

Denver

$9.75

Farmers

$8.75

Greek

$9.25

Meat & Cheese

$9.25

Meat Lovers

$10.95

Mediterranean

$9.95

Sunshine Deluxe

$10.95

Vegetarian

$8.75

Specialties

1/2 Creamed Chipped Beed

$4.25

1/2 Eggs Benedict

$4.50

1/2 Sausage Gravy

$4.25

1/2 Country Style

$4.50

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.95

Breakfast Tacos

$9.95

California Eggs Benedict

$10.45

Country Style

$8.50

Creamed Chipped Beef

$8.50

Deuce

$7.95

Eggs Benedict

$8.95

Gluten Free Eggs Benedict

$9.95

Sausage Gravy

$8.50

Sunshine Slammer

$10.95

Veggie Benedict Flatbread

$9.95

Breakfast Sides

Avocado

Bagel

$2.50

Bread

$1.00

Breakfast Meat - Side

$3.75

Cereal

$2.99

Cup Creamed Chipped Beef

$3.95

Cup Sausage Gravy

$3.95

Egg

$1.00

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$4.95

Fruit Parfait

$4.95

Lemon Dressed Mixed Greens

$3.00

Muffin

$2.95

Oatmeal

Potato - Side

$3.00

Sticky Bun

$3.50

Toast

$1.50

Regulars

Dan Breakfast

$3.00

Miss Milly/Miss Joan

$4.24

Open

Lunch Specials

Grilled CHX platter

$9.95

Mash potato Squash zuc

Dinner Specials

Shrimp Cocktail

$5.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.95

Bourbon Steak

$16.95

Pecorino Chicken

$14.95

1/2 Sandwich

1/2 B.L.T.

$3.25

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$3.50

1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich

$3.50

1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich

$3.00

1/2 Turkey Sandwich

$3.50

1/2 Roast Beef Sandwich

$3.50

1/2 Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$2.50

Appetizers

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$6.95

Chicken Fingers

$5.25

Chicken Wings

$6.95

Corn Fritters

$4.50

Eggplant Fries

$4.95

Fried Pickles

$4.95

Funnel Cake French Fries

$4.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.25

Onion Rings

$4.95

Quesadilla

$5.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Soups/Chili

Soup

Chili

Crock of French Onion

$6.95

Mexican Chicken Corn Chowder

Burgers

Hamburger

Sunshine Royal

Brunch Burger

Cheeseburger Club

Patty Melt

Firehouse Burger

$10.95

Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger

$10.25

ABC Burger

$10.95

Cold Sandwich/Club

B.L.T.

Chicken Salad

Tuna Salad

Egg Salad

Turkey

Roast Beef

Ham & Cheese

Corned Beef Special

$8.25

Salads

House Salad

8 oz Cheeseburger Salad

Chef Salad

$9.95

Cobb Salad

$10.50

Caesar Salad

Summer Salad

$11.95

Greek Salad

$11.95

DUO/TRIO

Egg Salad (On Lettuce)

$5.25

Chicken Salad (On Lettuce)

$5.25

Tuna Salad (On Lettuce)

$5.25

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Combo Platters

1/2 Sandwich & Cup of Soup

$7.50

1/2 Sandwich & Small Salad

$7.50

Small Salad & Cup of Soup

$7.50

Hoagies/Grinders

Italian Hoagie

Ham Hoagie

Cheese Hoagie

Turkey Hoagie

Roast Beef Hoagie

Chicken Salad Hoagie

Tuna Salad Hoagie

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$7.25

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Chicken Steak Sandwich

Fried Crab Cake Sandwich

$7.25

Fried Veal Parmesan

$7.25

Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Hot Dog

$3.00

Hot Roast Beef

$9.95

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

Italian Sausage

$7.95

Meatball Parmesan

$8.50

Reuben

$8.95

Steak Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$7.25

Tuna Melt

$7.25

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$7.25

Dinner Platters

Ground Sirloin

$11.95

Turkey Platter

$11.95

Roast Beef Platter

$11.95

Sirloin Steak

$13.95

Pork Chop

Veal Parmesan Platter

Chicken Parmesan Platter

Chicken Finger Platter

$10.95

Fried Chicken Dinner Platter

$12.95

Ham Steak Platter

$12.95

Seafood

Fried Flounder

$10.95

Fried Crab Cakes

8oz Salmon

$12.95

Fried Haddock

Fried Butterfly Breaded Shrimp

$13.95

Dinner Sides

2 Meatballs (SIDE)

$2.00

Applesauce

$1.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

French Fries

$3.95

Fried Avocado

$3.00

Italian Sausage (SIDE)

$2.50

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Pork Chop (SIDE)

$4.50

Potato Salad

$3.00

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$3.50

Scoop of Egg Salad

$3.50

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$3.50

Small Side Salad

$2.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Veggie of the Day

$2.50

Waffle Fries

$4.95

Breakfast

(1) Egg, Potatoes & Toast

$4.75

Kid's Pancake

$3.25

Kid's French Toast

$3.25

Lunch

(2) Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Hamburger

$5.95

Hot Dog

$4.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Desserts

(1) Ice Cream

$1.95

(2) Ice Cream

$2.95

(3) Ice Cream

$3.95

Brownie Sundae

$5.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.95

Strawberry Short Cake

$5.95

Small Apple Pie

$2.00

Cake

$3.95

Milkshake

$5.95

Pie

$3.95

Pudding

$3.00

Banana split

$6.99

Counter Items

Peppermint Patty

$0.25

Bottled Drinks

Coffee Bag

$9.00

Bag of Chips

$0.94

Clothing

Coffee Mug

$8.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We look forward to meeting you.

Location

207 W Ridge Pike, Limerick, PA 19468

Directions

Gallery
Sunshine Cafe image
Sunshine Cafe image
Sunshine Cafe image
Sunshine Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Paloma's - Phoenixville
orange star4.7 • 588
101 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
Great American Pub Phoenixville
orange starNo Reviews
148 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
The Energy Station
orange starNo Reviews
2710 Shelly Road Harleysville, PA 19438
View restaurantnext
The Mill
orange starNo Reviews
1700 Sumneytown pike KULPSVILLE, PA 19443
View restaurantnext
Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue
orange starNo Reviews
160 N Gulph RD Suite 1397 King Of Prussia, PA 19406
View restaurantnext
The Fat Ham King of Prussia
orange starNo Reviews
350 Mall Blvd King of Prussia, PA 19406
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Limerick

Saku Sushi & Grill
orange star4.9 • 163
1839 E Ridge Pike Royersford, PA 19468
View restaurantnext
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
orange star4.5 • 116
204 W Ridge Pike Limerick, PA 19468
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Limerick
Phoenixville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Collegeville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Pottstown
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston