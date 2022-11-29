- Home
- Sunshine Cafe
Sunshine Cafe
240-250 Summit Pl
Silverthorne, CO 80498
Soda
Juice
Milk
To Go Burrito
Eggs Benedicts
Classic Benedict
English Muffin, Poached Egg, Ham, Hollandaise Sauce w/ Hash Browns
Vegetarian Benedict
English Muffin, Poached Egg, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach & Hollandaise w/ Hash Browns
Chorizo Benedict
English Muffin, Poached Egg, Sliced Tomatoes, Spicy Chorizo & Hollandaise w/ Harsh Browns
Salmon Benedict
English Muffin, Poached Egg, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach, Grilled Salmon & Hollandaise w/ Hash Browns
House Omelets
Alferd Packer
Mushrooms, Spinach, Cheese & Avocado w/ Hash Browns & Toast Choice
John Henry's
Diced Bell Pepper, Onions, Tomatoes & Cheese w/ Hash Browns & Toast Choice
Santa Fe
Cheese & Choice Chile w/ Hash Browns & Toast Choice
Sunshine
Shrimp, Mushrooms, & Cheese w/ Hash Browns & Toast Choice
Build Your Own Cheese Omlet
Any toppings you want w/ Hash Browns & Toast Choice (Toppings Additional Charge)
Sunshine Originals
Biscuits Gravy & Egg #28
Biscuits topped w/ Sausage Gravy & Eggs
Blue River Special #10
Ham, Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes w/ Scrambled Eggs over Hash Browns, Topped w/ Cheese & Toast Choice
Boarder's Breakfast Sandwich #27
Scrambled Egg, Tomato, Cheese, & Avocado Sandwich on Sourdough w/ Hash Browns
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs #29
Corned Beef Hash w/ Eggs, Hash Browns & Toast Choice
Country Breakfast #20
Choice Of Eggs, Meat & Toast w/ Hashbrowns
Country Fried Steak & Eggs #24
Topped w/ Country Gravy, Served w/ Eggs, Hash Browns & Toast Choice
Enchiladas & Eggs #14
Corn Tortillas w/ Chicken or Chorizo, your Choice Chile, Choice of Eggs w/ Sour Cream, Salsa & Avocado
Huevos Rancheros #8
Flour Tortilla, Refried Beans, Choice Eggs, Choice Chile, Cheese & Avocado over Hash Browns w/ Sour Cream & Salsa
Ski Tech #25
Hash Browns Smothered in Pork Green Chile w/ Sausage Patties, Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Avocado, Sour Cream & Salsa
Skier's Breakfast Sandwich #26
Over Hard Egg, Ham & Cheese Sandwich on Sourdough w/ Hash Browns
Steak & Eggs #23
Sirloin Steak w/ Eggs, Hash Browns & Toast Choice
The Local's Breakfast Burrito #11
Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans & Bacon in Flour Tortilla w/ Cheese, Choice of Chile , Avocado, Sour Cream & Salsa w/ Hash Browns
Trout & Eggs #22
Seasoned Trout w/ Hash Browns, Choices of Eggs & Toast
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito #12
Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomatoes & Refried Beans in Flour Tortilla w/ Veggie Green Chile, Avocado, Sour Cream & Salsa w/ Hash Browns
Veggies Galore #9
Grilled Veggies on Hash Browns w/ English Muffin
Eggs & Toast #21
Cakes on the Griddle
Buffalo Mountain Wheat Cakes
Famous Oven-Baked Extra Thick Wheat Cakes Dusted w/ Powdered Sugar. Even Better w/ Toppings
Mountain Flap Jacks
Famous Flap Jacks
French Toast
Challah Bread Grilled w/ Our Cinnamon Egg Batter Topped w/ Powdered Sugar
Belgian Waffle
Malted Belgian Waffle w/ Powdered Sugar
Waffle & Eggstras
One Malted Belgian Waffle w/ Powdered Sugar w/ Eggs & Meat Choice
Cakes & Eggstras #18
Two Flap Jacks w/ Eggs & Meat Choice
French Toast & Eggstras #19
Two Pieces w/ Eggs & Meat Choice
Wheat Cake & Eggstras #18
Our Famous Wheat Cake w/ Eggs & Meat
Grains & Sweets
Light Bites
1/2 Benedict
Your Choice of Benedict w/ Hash Browns
2 Egg Omelet
Your Choice of Omelet in Smaller Size
1/2 Blue River #10.5
Ham, Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes w/ Scrambled Eggs over Hash Browns, Topped w/ Cheese and Toast Choice
1/2 Enchilada & Egg
One Enchilada & One Egg w/ Avocado, Sour Cream & Salsa
1/2 Country Breakfast #20.5
Choice Of Egg, Meat & Toast w/ Hashbrowns
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy #28.5
One biscuit w/ Gravy & One Egg
1/2 Lunch Enchilada Plate
Corn Tortilla w/ Chicken or Chorizo Topped w/ Cheese, Avocado & Chile Choice w/ Brown Rice, Sour Cream & Salsa
1/2 Fourteener Salad
Mixed Greens, Ham, Turkey, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon & Croutons
Kid's Breakfast
Pancake
One Famous Flapjack
French Toast
One Piece Grilled w/ Our Cinnamon Egg Batter Topped w/ Powdered Sugar
Kid Waffle
Malted Belgian Waffle w/ Powdered Sugar
Oatmeal
Served w/ Brown Sugar, Rasins & Milk
Kid Granola
Oven-Baked Granola Full of Nuts, Oats & Rasins w/ Vanilla Yogurt or Milk
Egg w/ Hash Browns & Toast
Choice of Egg & Toast w/ Hash Browns
Kid's Bacon
Two pieces of Bacon
Kid's Sausage
One Sausage Patty
Sandwich Plates
Jewelry Mine
Cheddar & Mozzerella w/ Avocado, Tomato & Spinach on 7 Grain
Ten Mile Cheese Melt
Cheddar & Mozzerella on 7 Grain
Ham and Cheesy
Grilled Cheddar Cheese & Grilled Ham on 7 Grain
Rachel
Deli Sliced Turkey Breast Topped w/ Coleslaw & Swiss Cheese on Marble Rye
Philly
Sliced Beef w/ Grilled Onions & Peppers topped w/ Mozzerella on a Hoagie
Hiker's Hot Hoagie
Italian Sausage w/ Grilled Onions, Bell Pepper, Mozzerella & Marinara on a Hoagie
Foxy Lady
Sliced Turkey, Avocado, Lettuce & Tomato w/ Chipotle Mayo on 7 Grain
Baby Doe Tabor
Grilled Ham, Turkey & Swiss on Sourdough
Mike's Favorite
Grilled Turkey, Red Onion & Avocado on Sourdough
Reuben
Corned Beef Grilled w/ Sauerkraut, 1000 Island & Swiss Cheese
Super Egg
House Made Egg Salad w/ Avocado, Lettuce & Tomato
Chicken Salad
House Made Chicken Salad w/ Avocado, Lettuce & Tomato on Sourdough
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato w/ Chipotle Mayo on Sourdough
Club Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato w/ Chipotle Mayo on Sourdough
Vegetarian Cooker
Grilled Veggies on PIta Bread w/ Melted Mozzerella
Sunshine Lunch Entrees
Rocky Mountain Pinon Trout
Grilled Trout Fillet w/ House Made Pinon Butter w/ Brown Rice & Veggies
Grilled Salmon Plate
Seasoned & Grilled Salmon w/ Sauteed Spinach & Pico w/ Brown Rice & Pinon Butter
Vegetarian Burrito
Refried Beans, Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomato in a Flour Tortilla Topped w/ Veggie Green Chile & Avocado Served w/ Brown Rice, Salsa & Sour Cream
Lunch Burrito
Refried Beans, Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Choice of Chorizo or Chicken, in a Flour Tortilla Topped w/ Cheese & Chile Choice & Avocado w/ Brown Rice, Sour Cream & Salsa
Carne Asada Burrito
Carne Asada, Black Beans, Brown Rice in a Flour Tortilla w/ Sour Cream, Salsa, Avocado & Chile Choice
Enchilada Plate
Chicken, Chorizo or Combination Topped w/ Cheese, Avocado & Chile Choice w/ Brown Rice, Sour Cream & Salsa
Sunshine Burgers
Sunshine Burger
Choose Your Own Toppings
Buckboard Burger
Grilled Mushrooms, Onions & Avocado
BBQ Burger
Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Jalapenos, Glazed w/ a Breckenridge Bourbon BBQ Sauce
Summit Burger
Cheddar Cheese & Bacon
Morning Burger
Over Hard Egg, Cheese & Bacon
Slopper Burger
Smothered in Chile Choice & Shredded Cheese
Chili & Salads
Bowl Of Chili
Your Choice
Lunch Side Salad
Mixed Greens or Spinach
Fourteener Salad
Mixed Greens, Ham, Turkey, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon & Croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine w/ Caesar Dressing, Parmesan & Croutons
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine w/ Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan & Croutons
Sunshine Shrimp Salad
Mixed Greens w/ Shrimp & Tomatoes
Kid's Lunch
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheddar Cheese on 7 Grain w/ Side
Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla w/ Sour Cream
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich on 7 Grain w/ Side
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers w/ Side
Rice & Beans
Brown Rice and Black Beans w/ Lettuce and Tomato
Pasta
Pasta w/ Marinara or Butter
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Well Vodka w/ Our House Bloody Mary Mix.
Bloody Maria
Well Tequila w/ Our House Bloody Mix
Premium Bloody
Crater Lake Hatch Green Chili Vodka w/ Our House Bloody Mix. Garnished w/ Bacon, Celery, Pickle, Pepperonchini & Lemon
Mimosa
Champagne & Juice Choice
Small Margarita
Large Margarita
Tequila Sunrise
Well Tequila, Orange Juice & A Grenadine Float
Screwdriver
Well Vodka & Orange Juice
Irish Coffee
Spirited Hot Chocolate
Spirited Coffee
Virgin Mary
Vodka Soda\ Lemonade
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
A little mountain café with lots of altitude
240-250 Summit Pl, Silverthorne, CO 80498