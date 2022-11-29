Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunshine Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

240-250 Summit Pl

Silverthorne, CO 80498

Order Again

Popular Items

Hand Burrito
Country Fried Steak & Eggs #24
Country Breakfast #20

Smoothies

Smoothies

$6.25

Spinach, Blueberry, Banana, and Strawberry

Soda

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Orange Crush

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Juice

Small Orange Juice

$3.60

Large Orange Juice

$5.50

Small Apple Juice

$3.60

Large Apple Juice

$5.50

Small Cranberry Juice

$3.60

Large Cranberry Juice

$5.50

Small Tomato Juice

$3.60

Large Tomato Juice

$5.50

Small V8

$3.60

Large V8

$5.50

Milk

Small White Milk

$3.60

Large White Milk

$5.50

Small Chocolate Milk

$3.60

Large Chocolate Milk

$5.50

Large Soy Milk

$5.50

Small Soy Milk

$3.60

Hot Bev

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Cider

$3.25

To Go Burrito

Flour Tortilla Filled w/ Hash Browns, Scrambled Egg, Shredded Cheese, Meat Choice & Chili Choice. Wrapped in Foil & Ready To Go

Hand Burrito

$6.25

Eggs Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$14.20

English Muffin, Poached Egg, Ham, Hollandaise Sauce w/ Hash Browns

Vegetarian Benedict

$13.75

English Muffin, Poached Egg, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach & Hollandaise w/ Hash Browns

Chorizo Benedict

$14.20

English Muffin, Poached Egg, Sliced Tomatoes, Spicy Chorizo & Hollandaise w/ Harsh Browns

Salmon Benedict

$15.20

English Muffin, Poached Egg, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach, Grilled Salmon & Hollandaise w/ Hash Browns

House Omelets

Alferd Packer

$13.75

Mushrooms, Spinach, Cheese & Avocado w/ Hash Browns & Toast Choice

John Henry's

$13.75

Diced Bell Pepper, Onions, Tomatoes & Cheese w/ Hash Browns & Toast Choice

Santa Fe

$13.50

Cheese & Choice Chile w/ Hash Browns & Toast Choice

Sunshine

$14.75

Shrimp, Mushrooms, & Cheese w/ Hash Browns & Toast Choice

Build Your Own Cheese Omlet

$11.00

Any toppings you want w/ Hash Browns & Toast Choice (Toppings Additional Charge)

Sunshine Originals

Biscuits Gravy & Egg #28

$10.75

Biscuits topped w/ Sausage Gravy & Eggs

Blue River Special #10

$13.75

Ham, Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes w/ Scrambled Eggs over Hash Browns, Topped w/ Cheese & Toast Choice

Boarder's Breakfast Sandwich #27

$11.20

Scrambled Egg, Tomato, Cheese, & Avocado Sandwich on Sourdough w/ Hash Browns

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs #29

$14.75

Corned Beef Hash w/ Eggs, Hash Browns & Toast Choice

Country Breakfast #20

$11.75

Choice Of Eggs, Meat & Toast w/ Hashbrowns

Country Fried Steak & Eggs #24

$14.25

Topped w/ Country Gravy, Served w/ Eggs, Hash Browns & Toast Choice

Enchiladas & Eggs #14

$14.20

Corn Tortillas w/ Chicken or Chorizo, your Choice Chile, Choice of Eggs w/ Sour Cream, Salsa & Avocado

Huevos Rancheros #8

$13.50

Flour Tortilla, Refried Beans, Choice Eggs, Choice Chile, Cheese & Avocado over Hash Browns w/ Sour Cream & Salsa

Ski Tech #25

$11.20

Hash Browns Smothered in Pork Green Chile w/ Sausage Patties, Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Avocado, Sour Cream & Salsa

Skier's Breakfast Sandwich #26

$11.20

Over Hard Egg, Ham & Cheese Sandwich on Sourdough w/ Hash Browns

Steak & Eggs #23

$15.50

Sirloin Steak w/ Eggs, Hash Browns & Toast Choice

The Local's Breakfast Burrito #11

$13.20

Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans & Bacon in Flour Tortilla w/ Cheese, Choice of Chile , Avocado, Sour Cream & Salsa w/ Hash Browns

Trout & Eggs #22

$15.50

Seasoned Trout w/ Hash Browns, Choices of Eggs & Toast

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito #12

$12.50

Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomatoes & Refried Beans in Flour Tortilla w/ Veggie Green Chile, Avocado, Sour Cream & Salsa w/ Hash Browns

Veggies Galore #9

$12.50

Grilled Veggies on Hash Browns w/ English Muffin

Eggs & Toast #21

$9.75

Cakes on the Griddle

Buffalo Mountain Wheat Cakes

$11.50+

Famous Oven-Baked Extra Thick Wheat Cakes Dusted w/ Powdered Sugar. Even Better w/ Toppings

Mountain Flap Jacks

$9.50+

Famous Flap Jacks

French Toast

$10.75+

Challah Bread Grilled w/ Our Cinnamon Egg Batter Topped w/ Powdered Sugar

Belgian Waffle

$10.00+

Malted Belgian Waffle w/ Powdered Sugar

Waffle & Eggstras

$15.00+

One Malted Belgian Waffle w/ Powdered Sugar w/ Eggs & Meat Choice

Cakes & Eggstras #18

$11.50+

Two Flap Jacks w/ Eggs & Meat Choice

French Toast & Eggstras #19

$15.00+

Two Pieces w/ Eggs & Meat Choice

Wheat Cake & Eggstras #18

$16.20

Our Famous Wheat Cake w/ Eggs & Meat

Grains & Sweets

Homemade Granola

$7.20

Oven-Baked Granola Full of Nuts, Oats & Rasins w/ Vanilla Yogurt or Milk

Oatmeal

$6.75

Served w/ Brown Sugar, Rasins & Milk

Blueberry Parfait

$6.25

Yogurt, Housemade Granola & Blueberries

Cinnamon Roll

$6.25

Ooey, Gooey & Big Enough to Share

Light Bites

1/2 Benedict

$11.50

Your Choice of Benedict w/ Hash Browns

2 Egg Omelet

Your Choice of Omelet in Smaller Size

1/2 Blue River #10.5

$11.25

Ham, Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes w/ Scrambled Eggs over Hash Browns, Topped w/ Cheese and Toast Choice

1/2 Enchilada & Egg

$11.50

One Enchilada & One Egg w/ Avocado, Sour Cream & Salsa

1/2 Country Breakfast #20.5

$9.25

Choice Of Egg, Meat & Toast w/ Hashbrowns

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy #28.5

$8.75

One biscuit w/ Gravy & One Egg

1/2 Lunch Enchilada Plate

$11.75

Corn Tortilla w/ Chicken or Chorizo Topped w/ Cheese, Avocado & Chile Choice w/ Brown Rice, Sour Cream & Salsa

1/2 Fourteener Salad

$11.75

Mixed Greens, Ham, Turkey, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon & Croutons

Kid's Breakfast

Pancake

$4.00

One Famous Flapjack

French Toast

$4.00

One Piece Grilled w/ Our Cinnamon Egg Batter Topped w/ Powdered Sugar

Kid Waffle

$10.00+

Malted Belgian Waffle w/ Powdered Sugar

Oatmeal

$4.15+

Served w/ Brown Sugar, Rasins & Milk

Kid Granola

$5.15+

Oven-Baked Granola Full of Nuts, Oats & Rasins w/ Vanilla Yogurt or Milk

Egg w/ Hash Browns & Toast

$6.15

Choice of Egg & Toast w/ Hash Browns

Kid's Bacon

$2.20

Two pieces of Bacon

Kid's Sausage

$2.20

One Sausage Patty

Sandwich Plates

Jewelry Mine

$12.25

Cheddar & Mozzerella w/ Avocado, Tomato & Spinach on 7 Grain

Ten Mile Cheese Melt

$11.00

Cheddar & Mozzerella on 7 Grain

Ham and Cheesy

$12.25

Grilled Cheddar Cheese & Grilled Ham on 7 Grain

Rachel

$13.50

Deli Sliced Turkey Breast Topped w/ Coleslaw & Swiss Cheese on Marble Rye

Philly

$14.25

Sliced Beef w/ Grilled Onions & Peppers topped w/ Mozzerella on a Hoagie

Hiker's Hot Hoagie

$13.75

Italian Sausage w/ Grilled Onions, Bell Pepper, Mozzerella & Marinara on a Hoagie

Foxy Lady

$12.25

Sliced Turkey, Avocado, Lettuce & Tomato w/ Chipotle Mayo on 7 Grain

Baby Doe Tabor

$13.25

Grilled Ham, Turkey & Swiss on Sourdough

Mike's Favorite

$13.25

Grilled Turkey, Red Onion & Avocado on Sourdough

Reuben

$14.25

Corned Beef Grilled w/ Sauerkraut, 1000 Island & Swiss Cheese

Super Egg

$12.25

House Made Egg Salad w/ Avocado, Lettuce & Tomato

Chicken Salad

$13.00

House Made Chicken Salad w/ Avocado, Lettuce & Tomato on Sourdough

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato w/ Chipotle Mayo on Sourdough

Club Sandwich

$14.25

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato w/ Chipotle Mayo on Sourdough

Vegetarian Cooker

$13.25

Grilled Veggies on PIta Bread w/ Melted Mozzerella

Sunshine Lunch Entrees

Rocky Mountain Pinon Trout

$15.20

Grilled Trout Fillet w/ House Made Pinon Butter w/ Brown Rice & Veggies

Grilled Salmon Plate

$15.20

Seasoned & Grilled Salmon w/ Sauteed Spinach & Pico w/ Brown Rice & Pinon Butter

Vegetarian Burrito

$13.25

Refried Beans, Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomato in a Flour Tortilla Topped w/ Veggie Green Chile & Avocado Served w/ Brown Rice, Salsa & Sour Cream

Lunch Burrito

$14.75

Refried Beans, Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Choice of Chorizo or Chicken, in a Flour Tortilla Topped w/ Cheese & Chile Choice & Avocado w/ Brown Rice, Sour Cream & Salsa

Carne Asada Burrito

$15.20

Carne Asada, Black Beans, Brown Rice in a Flour Tortilla w/ Sour Cream, Salsa, Avocado & Chile Choice

Enchilada Plate

$14.50

Chicken, Chorizo or Combination Topped w/ Cheese, Avocado & Chile Choice w/ Brown Rice, Sour Cream & Salsa

Sunshine Burgers

Sunshine Burger

$12.25

Choose Your Own Toppings

Buckboard Burger

$13.75

Grilled Mushrooms, Onions & Avocado

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$13.75

Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Jalapenos, Glazed w/ a Breckenridge Bourbon BBQ Sauce

Summit Burger

$13.75

Cheddar Cheese & Bacon

Morning Burger

$13.75

Over Hard Egg, Cheese & Bacon

Slopper Burger

$14.50

Smothered in Chile Choice & Shredded Cheese

Chili & Salads

Bowl Of Chili

$7.75

Your Choice

Lunch Side Salad

$7.75

Mixed Greens or Spinach

Fourteener Salad

$14.25

Mixed Greens, Ham, Turkey, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon & Croutons

Caesar Salad

$8.25+

Romaine w/ Caesar Dressing, Parmesan & Croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.25

Romaine w/ Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan & Croutons

Sunshine Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Mixed Greens w/ Shrimp & Tomatoes

Kid's Lunch

Grilled Cheese

$6.15

Grilled Cheddar Cheese on 7 Grain w/ Side

Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla w/ Sour Cream

Turkey Sandwich

$6.50

Turkey Sandwich on 7 Grain w/ Side

Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Chicken Fingers w/ Side

Rice & Beans

$5.15

Brown Rice and Black Beans w/ Lettuce and Tomato

Pasta

$6.00

Pasta w/ Marinara or Butter

Lunch

Popusas

$14.50

Tator Tot Special

$7.25

Patty Melt

$13.25

Crispy Caesar Wrap

$13.25

Desserts

Grandma's Bread Pudding

$6.25

Cinnamon & Nutmeg Custard Style Bread Pudding w/ Vanilla Cream Sauce

Cinnamon Roll

$6.25

Ooey, Gooey & Big Enough to Share

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Well Vodka w/ Our House Bloody Mary Mix.

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Well Tequila w/ Our House Bloody Mix

Premium Bloody

Premium Bloody

$14.00

Crater Lake Hatch Green Chili Vodka w/ Our House Bloody Mix. Garnished w/ Bacon, Celery, Pickle, Pepperonchini & Lemon

Mimosa

Mimosa

$9.00

Champagne & Juice Choice

Small Margarita

$9.00
Large Margarita

Large Margarita

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Well Tequila, Orange Juice & A Grenadine Float

Screwdriver

$9.00

Well Vodka & Orange Juice

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Spirited Hot Chocolate

$8.50

Spirited Coffee

$8.50

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Vodka Soda\ Lemonade

$8.50

Beer

AJ's Tricentric IPA

$7.50

AJ's Citra Lager

$7.50

AJ's Jake's Pils

$7.50

AJ's Alpen Weiss

$7.50

AJ’s Kolsch

$7.50Out of stock

Pug Ryans Wheat

$5.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
A little mountain café with lots of altitude

Location

240-250 Summit Pl, Silverthorne, CO 80498

