  • Sunshine Coffee & Cafe - 3100 West End Ave Suite 130
Sunshine Coffee & Cafe 3100 West End Ave Suite 130

No reviews yet

3100 West End Ave Suite 130

Nashville, TN 37203

Popular Items

Whole Sandwich
Frankenberry
Half Sandwich

Smoothies

Protein Smoothie

$5.29

Chocolate Protein Smoothie

$5.79

Strawberry or Mango Smoothie

$4.79

Green Monster

$5.79

Frankenberry

$5.79

The Hulk

$7.96

Iced Tea

16oz Tea

$1.60

24oz Tea

$2.08

Milk

12 oz

$1.14

16 oz

$1.37

20 oz

$1.60

Breakfast Sandwiches (Online)

Egg Only Breakfast Sandwich

$3.75

Egg & Meat Breakfast Sandwich

$4.49

Meat & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$4.49

Egg, Meat & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Omelette 3eggs

$7.95

Sandwiches (Online)

Whole Sandwich

$9.49

Half Sandwich

$5.49

Burger

$6.95

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Quesadilla

$10.95

Omelette 3eggs

$7.95

Hot Dog

$3.95

Chicken Salad Scoop

$4.99

Grill Cheese / Pb & J

$4.50

Smoothies

Protein Smoothie

$5.29

Chocolate Protein Smoothie

$5.79

Strawberry or Mango Smoothie

$4.79

Green Monster

$5.79

Frankenberry

$5.79

Bottled Drinks

Soda

$2.05

Smart Water Big

$2.74

Reg. Water

$1.83

Bottle Juice/ Bottle Tea

$2.52

Double Shot/ Muscle Milk/Body Armor

$2.95

Perrier/ Figi Water

$1.83

Sparkling Water / FIGI

$1.83

5 Hour Energy

$3.25

Grab & Go

Protein Pack

$6.45

Yogurt

$1.83

Veggie Cup

$2.75

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Side items- $.75

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hard Boiled Eggs

$1.98

Banana

$0.91

Apple

$1.14

Pastries/Snacks

Cookie

$1.95

Muffin

$2.99

Star Bagel

$1.99

Star Bagel w/ Butter

$2.49

Star Bagel w/ Jelly

$2.49

Star Bagel w/ Peanut Butter

$2.99

Star Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.99

Cookies- Little

$0.95

Regular Chips

$1.28

Gourmet Chips

$1.83

Nature Valley/ Granola Bar

$1.25

Protein Bar

$2.52

Gum

$1.83

Altoids

$3.25

Crackers

$0.91

Oatmeal/Cup of noodles

$1.00

Cereal

$2.50

Pastries/Snacks (Online)

Muffin

$2.99

Star Bagel

$1.99

Star Bagel w/ Butter

$2.49

Star Bagel w/ Jelly

$2.49

Star Bagel w/ Peanut Butter

$2.99

Star Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.99

Cookie

$1.95

Candy Bar

$1.37

Regular Chips

$1.37

Gourmet Chips

$1.83

Granola Bar

$1.25

Grab the Gold Bar

$2.52

Protein Bar

$2.52

Grab & Go (Online)

Protein Pack

$6.45

Yogurt

$1.83

Veggie Cup

$2.75

Couscous

$3.95

Whole Container Chicken Salad 8oz

$9.49

Whole Container Egg Salad 8oz

$9.49

Whole Container Tuna 8oz

$9.49

Side of Hummus

$1.14

Side of Ranch

$0.91

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.91

Bag of 2 Hard Boiled Eggs

$1.98

Bottled Drinks (Online)

Soda

$2.05

Smart Water Big

$2.74

Reg. Water

$1.83

Bottle Juice/ Bottle Tea

$2.52

Vitamin Water

$2.52

Gatorade

$2.52

Double Shot/ Muscle Milk/Body Armor

$2.95

Monster/Red Bull/ Bang Energy Drink

$3.25

5 Hour Energy

$3.25

Perrier/ Figi Water

$1.83

12 oz Coffee

$2.05

16 oz Coffee

$2.28

20 oz Coffee

$2.52
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3100 West End Ave Suite 130, Nashville, TN 37203

