Sunshine Deli & Catering Incline Village Nevada
No reviews yet
919 incline way
Unit 3
Incline Village, NV 89451
open on monday Jan. 4th 2021
Popular Items
Breakfast
Breakfast eggs
Avacado Toast
$9.95
Breakfast Burrito
$8.45
French Toast
$8.95
Huevo's Ranchero's
$12.95
Large Vicky's Chilaquiles Red
$12.45
Pancake 1
$5.00
1 Pancake w/ 2 eggs
$8.25
Pancakes 2
$6.50
Pancakes 3
$7.50
Savory Crepes
$10.95
Small Vicky's Chilaquiles Red no eggs no beans
$8.45
Sunny Day
$8.45
Sunshine Quiche
$7.95
Test Description
Sweet Crepes
$9.95
The Alex
$13.95
Biscuits & Gravy W/ Eggs
$12.95
Huevo's Benedicto
$15.95
Bagel and Lox
$10.95
Omelets
A la Carte
Soup & Salad
Soup of the Day Chicken Vegetable
$5.95+
Turkey Chili
$6.45+
Gazpacho
$7.95Out of stock
Small House Salad
$5.50
Green Salad w/Apples
$8.95+
Green Salad w/Sweet Potatoes
$8.95+
Chicken Caesar Salad
$10.45+
Southwest Chicken Salad
$8.45+Out of stock
All American Salad
$9.95+
Chicken & Green Apple Salad
$7.95+
Spring Mix & Veggies
$7.45+
Greek Salad
$8.95+
Chef Salad
$7.95+
Spring Mix Chicken
$9.45+
Sandwiches
1/2 Sandwich with Cup of the Soup of the Day
$10.95
BLT Sandwich Sour Dough
$12.95
Build Your Own Sandwich
$8.49
Cheese Meatball Sandwich
$11.95
Grilled Southwest Chicken Sandwich
$11.95
Malaga Chorizo
$12.95
Meat Loaf Sandwich
$11.95
Pulled Pork
$11.95
Tuna Melt
$10.45
Hot Reuben Sandwich
$10.95
Tri-Tip Sandwich
$13.95
Wraps
Entrees
Acorn Squash
$7.95+
Artichoke
$6.49Out of stock
Cheese Quesadila
$9.95
Chicken Caprese
$9.95Out of stock
Chicken Caprese
$9.95Out of stock
Chicken Enchilada's
$10.95Out of stock
Chicken Marsala
$10.95Out of stock
Chicken Parmesan
$9.95Out of stock
Chicken Pot Pie
$10.49
Chicken Quesadila
$13.95
Chicken w/Brie & Artichokes
$9.95
Chicken With Brie & Artichokes
$9.95Out of stock
Corned Beef & Cabbage
$10.95Out of stock
Fried Chicken W/ Mashed Potatoes
$11.95Out of stock
Grilled Chicken
$9.95Out of stock
Half Mac & Cheese
$5.95Out of stock
Hot Turkey
$13.95Out of stock
Irish Stew
$10.95Out of stock
Mac & Cheese
$10.95
Meatloaf
$11.95
Mediterranean Chicken
$9.95Out of stock
Orecchiette Pasta In Garlic Sauce w/ Meatballs
$9.95+Out of stock
Pasta With Meatball
$10.95+Out of stock
Pork Ribs
$10.95Out of stock
Portabello Mushroom
$9.95Out of stock
Salmon 8 oz.
$15.95
Small Ratatouille
$6.95Out of stock
Stuffed Bell Peppers
$5.95Out of stock
Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers
$8.95Out of stock
Stuffed Pobalano w/ Beef
$10.95Out of stock
Veggie Pot Pie
$9.95Out of stock
Zucchini Boat 1
$6.95Out of stock
Zucchini Boats 2
$10.95Out of stock
Pastas
Pobalano Casserole Mex Style
$5.95+Out of stock
Chicken Tinga Casserole
$10.95+Out of stock
Half Lasagna Beef
$6.95Out of stock
Half Lasagna Mex
$6.95Out of stock
Half Lasagna Spinach Mushroom
$6.95Out of stock
Half Lasagna Veggie
$6.95Out of stock
Lasagna Beef
$11.95
Eggplant Parm.
$11.95Out of stock
Lasagna Mex
$11.95
Lasagna Spinach Mushroom
$10.95Out of stock
Lasagna Veggie
$10.95
Raviolis
$7.95+Out of stock
Rotini pasta w/ Garlic sauce and Shrimp
$11.95Out of stock
Side Dishes
Black Eyed Peas
$3.75+Out of stock
BLT Pasta Salad
$3.75+Out of stock
Broccoli
$3.75+
Brussel Sprouts
$3.75+
Cauliflower
$3.75+Out of stock
Couscous
$3.75+
Cucumber Salad
$3.75+Out of stock
Rice
$3.75+Out of stock
Fruit
$3.75+
Quinoa Salad
$3.75+Out of stock
Half Vegetarian Lasagna
$5.95Out of stock
Cole Slaw
$3.75+
Macaroni Salad
$3.75+
Mashed Potatoes
$3.75+
Shrimp Ceviche
$10.95Out of stock
Orzo, Spinach, Mushroom
$3.75+Out of stock
Pesto Pasta
$3.75+Out of stock
Portabello Mushroom Ravioli
$9.95Out of stock
Pot Stickers
$5.95+Out of stock
Potato Salad
$3.75+
Potatoes Roasted
$3.75+
Asian Beef Salad
$8.95Out of stock
Quinoa
$3.75+Out of stock
Roasted Vegetables
$3.75+
Caprese/Lemom Pasta Salad
$3.75+Out of stock
Tortellini Salad
$3.75+Out of stock
Tri-Tip Medley
$6.95+Out of stock
route
Dessert/Bakery
Energy Bar
$4.75
Apple Pie
$6.95Out of stock
Apple Tart
$4.50
Apricot Bar
$4.75
Bagel
$3.95
Baked Donut Cold
$2.75
Baked Donut Hot
$2.75
Banana Bread Loaf
$5.00Out of stock
Banana Muffin
$3.50Out of stock
Bavarian Cream Bar
$4.75
Biscotti
$3.00Out of stock
Blueberry Bar
$4.75
Coffee Cake Muffins
$3.95Out of stock
Brownie
$4.75Out of stock
Cheese Cake
$3.95Out of stock
Chips
$1.75
Cup Cake
$2.00+Out of stock
Cookies
$2.00
Gluten Free Muffins
$3.50Out of stock
Bundt Cake Chocolate
$4.00Out of stock
Lemon Bar
$4.75
Bread Pudding
$4.95
Mousse Cake
$4.25Out of stock
Key Lime Pie
$3.95Out of stock
Pecan Bar
$4.75
Pumpkin Bread
$5.00
Pumpkin Muffin
$3.50Out of stock
Raspberry Bar
$4.75
Scone
$4.75Out of stock
Strawberry Bar
$4.50Out of stock
Tahoe Twist
$3.75
Tiramisu
$4.29Out of stock
Zebra Bar
$4.75
Zucchini Bread
$5.00
Zucchini Muffins
$3.50Out of stock
Drinks
7-up
$2.00
Apple Cider Hot
$2.75
Apple Juice
$3.75
Blood Orange San Pallegrino
$2.95
Bottle Water
$1.00
Chocolate Milk
$4.20
Clementina San Pellegrino
$2.75Out of stock
Coke
$2.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00+
Diet Coke
$2.00
Fruit Punch Gatorade
$2.95
Grapefruit San Pellegrino
$2.75Out of stock
Hot Tea
$2.95
Ice Tea
$2.95
Lemon San Pellegrino
$2.95
Lemon-Lime Gatorade
$2.95
Lemonade
$2.95
Milk
$2.50+
Orange Gatorade
$2.95
Orange Juice
$3.25+
Orange San Pellegrino
$2.95
Pomegranaate &Orange San Pellegrino
$2.95
Prickly Pear & Orange San Pellegrino
$2.95
Dr. Pepper
$2.00
Sparkling Lemon
$2.95
Sparkling Lime
$2.95
Sparkling Mixed Berry Water
$2.95
Sparkling Orange
$2.95
Orange Soda
$2.00
Watermelon Fr
$3.15
Yellow Gatorade
$2.95Out of stock
Yerba Mate Reg.
$4.50
Squirt
$2.00
Strawberry Trangering San Pellecrino
$2.75Out of stock
Blood Oramge Black Raspberry S Pellegrino
$2.75Out of stock
Coffee
Oil & Vinegar
Teas
Adagio Peppermint
$8.95
Adagio Roobios
$8.95
Adagio Vanilla Lemongrass
$18.95
Camel Gunpowder Green Tea
$6.95
Coffee Bag
$4.75
De-Tox Guava Tea 30 bag
$12.95
De-Tox Guava Tea 90 Bags
$20.00
Dieters 3 Ballerina Tea
$6.95
Herbal Sinus Buster
$6.95
Herbal Variety Gift Pack
Hibiscus Spice Tea 20 bags
$9.95
Hibiscus Spice Tea 50 bags
$16.95
Natural Camomille Tea
$6.95
Natural Relaxing Tea
$6.95
Natural Spirit Tea
$7.95
Premium Colego Cholesterol
$19.95
Roland Ginger
$8.95Out of stock
Roland Passionfruit
$6.95
Roland Russian
$6.95
Roland Wild Cherry
$6.95Out of stock
Whole Leaf Fresh Green
$9.95
Whole Leaf Jasmine
$8.95
Ginger Tea
$8.95
Plum Tea
$8.95
Open For School
catering
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy our home cooking!
Location
919 incline way, Unit 3, Incline Village, NV 89451
