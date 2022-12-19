Sunshine Deli & Catering Incline Village Nevada

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Sunny Day
Sweet Crepes

Breakfast

Breakfast eggs

Avacado Toast

$9.95

Breakfast Burrito

$8.45

French Toast

$8.95

Huevo's Ranchero's

$12.95

Large Vicky's Chilaquiles Red

$12.45

Pancake 1

$5.00

1 Pancake w/ 2 eggs

$8.25

Pancakes 2

$6.50

Pancakes 3

$7.50

Savory Crepes

$10.95

Small Vicky's Chilaquiles Red no eggs no beans

$8.45

Sunny Day

$8.45

Sunshine Quiche

$7.95

Test Description

Sweet Crepes

$9.95

The Alex

$13.95

Biscuits & Gravy W/ Eggs

$12.95

Huevo's Benedicto

$15.95

Bagel and Lox

$10.95

Omelets

Avocado & Feta Omelet

$12.95

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$14.95

Black Forest Ham & Cheese Omelet

$14.95

Cheese Omelet

$11.95

Sausage & Cheese Omeleet

$14.95

Sausage, Mushooms, Veggies Omelet

$14.95

Spinach & Mushroom Cheese Omelet

$13.95

Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno, Cheese Omelet

$14.95

Veggie & Cheese Omelet

$12.95

A la Carte

Oatmeal

$5.95

Plain Pancakes

$6.95

2 Eggs

$3.95

1 Egg

$1.95

Fresh Yogurt

$4.95

Fresh Yogurt w/Fruit

$6.95

Granola

$2.00+

Extra Bacon

$1.59

Sausage Pattie

$3.00

Toast

$2.75

Sunny Notchos

$11.95

Fresh Yogurt w/ Fruit & Granola

$8.95

Avacado 1/4

$1.75

Avacado 1/2

$3.25

Ham

$3.50

salsa side

$0.65

Soup & Salad

Soup of the Day Chicken Vegetable

$5.95+

Turkey Chili

$6.45+

Gazpacho

$7.95Out of stock

Small House Salad

$5.50

Green Salad w/Apples

$8.95+

Green Salad w/Sweet Potatoes

$8.95+

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.45+

Southwest Chicken Salad

$8.45+Out of stock

All American Salad

$9.95+

Chicken & Green Apple Salad

$7.95+

Spring Mix & Veggies

$7.45+

Greek Salad

$8.95+

Chef Salad

$7.95+

Spring Mix Chicken

$9.45+

Sandwiches

1/2 Sandwich with Cup of the Soup of the Day

$10.95

BLT Sandwich Sour Dough

$12.95

Build Your Own Sandwich

$8.49

Cheese Meatball Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Malaga Chorizo

$12.95

Meat Loaf Sandwich

$11.95

Pulled Pork

$11.95

Tuna Melt

$10.45

Hot Reuben Sandwich

$10.95

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$13.95

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$6.95

Turkey Club Wrap

$6.95

Tuna Salad Wrap

$6.95

Mango Cashew Chicken Wrap

$6.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.95

Curry Chicken Wrap

$6.95

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$6.95

Entrees

Acorn Squash

$7.95+

Artichoke

$6.49Out of stock

Cheese Quesadila

$9.95

Chicken Caprese

$9.95Out of stock

Chicken Caprese

$9.95Out of stock

Chicken Enchilada's

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken Marsala

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$9.95Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$10.49

Chicken Quesadila

$13.95

Chicken w/Brie & Artichokes

$9.95

Chicken With Brie & Artichokes

$9.95Out of stock

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$10.95Out of stock

Fried Chicken W/ Mashed Potatoes

$11.95Out of stock

Grilled Chicken

$9.95Out of stock

Half Mac & Cheese

$5.95Out of stock

Hot Turkey

$13.95Out of stock

Irish Stew

$10.95Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$10.95

Meatloaf

$11.95

Mediterranean Chicken

$9.95Out of stock

Orecchiette Pasta In Garlic Sauce w/ Meatballs

$9.95+Out of stock

Pasta With Meatball

$10.95+Out of stock

Pork Ribs

$10.95Out of stock

Portabello Mushroom

$9.95Out of stock

Salmon 8 oz.

$15.95

Small Ratatouille

$6.95Out of stock

Stuffed Bell Peppers

$5.95Out of stock

Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers

$8.95Out of stock

Stuffed Pobalano w/ Beef

$10.95Out of stock

Veggie Pot Pie

$9.95Out of stock

Zucchini Boat 1

$6.95Out of stock

Zucchini Boats 2

$10.95Out of stock

Pastas

Pobalano Casserole Mex Style

$5.95+Out of stock

Chicken Tinga Casserole

$10.95+Out of stock

Half Lasagna Beef

$6.95Out of stock

Half Lasagna Mex

$6.95Out of stock

Half Lasagna Spinach Mushroom

$6.95Out of stock

Half Lasagna Veggie

$6.95Out of stock

Lasagna Beef

$11.95

Eggplant Parm.

$11.95Out of stock

Lasagna Mex

$11.95

Lasagna Spinach Mushroom

$10.95Out of stock

Lasagna Veggie

$10.95

Raviolis

$7.95+Out of stock

Rotini pasta w/ Garlic sauce and Shrimp

$11.95Out of stock

Side Dishes

Black Eyed Peas

$3.75+Out of stock

BLT Pasta Salad

$3.75+Out of stock

Broccoli

$3.75+

Brussel Sprouts

$3.75+

Cauliflower

$3.75+Out of stock

Couscous

$3.75+

Cucumber Salad

$3.75+Out of stock

Rice

$3.75+Out of stock

Fruit

$3.75+

Quinoa Salad

$3.75+Out of stock

Half Vegetarian Lasagna

$5.95Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$3.75+

Macaroni Salad

$3.75+

Mashed Potatoes

$3.75+

Shrimp Ceviche

$10.95Out of stock

Orzo, Spinach, Mushroom

$3.75+Out of stock

Pesto Pasta

$3.75+Out of stock

Portabello Mushroom Ravioli

$9.95Out of stock

Pot Stickers

$5.95+Out of stock

Potato Salad

$3.75+

Potatoes Roasted

$3.75+

Asian Beef Salad

$8.95Out of stock

Quinoa

$3.75+Out of stock

Roasted Vegetables

$3.75+

Caprese/Lemom Pasta Salad

$3.75+Out of stock

Tortellini Salad

$3.75+Out of stock

Tri-Tip Medley

$6.95+Out of stock

route

route item

$214.00

Dessert/Bakery

Energy Bar

$4.75

Apple Pie

$6.95Out of stock

Apple Tart

$4.50

Apricot Bar

$4.75

Bagel

$3.95

Baked Donut Cold

$2.75

Baked Donut Hot

$2.75

Banana Bread Loaf

$5.00Out of stock

Banana Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Bavarian Cream Bar

$4.75

Biscotti

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry Bar

$4.75

Coffee Cake Muffins

$3.95Out of stock

Brownie

$4.75Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$3.95Out of stock

Chips

$1.75

Cup Cake

$2.00+Out of stock

Cookies

$2.00

Gluten Free Muffins

$3.50Out of stock

Bundt Cake Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$4.75

Bread Pudding

$4.95

Mousse Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$3.95Out of stock

Pecan Bar

$4.75

Pumpkin Bread

$5.00

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Raspberry Bar

$4.75

Scone

$4.75Out of stock

Strawberry Bar

$4.50Out of stock

Tahoe Twist

$3.75

Tiramisu

$4.29Out of stock

Zebra Bar

$4.75

Zucchini Bread

$5.00

Zucchini Muffins

$3.50Out of stock

Drinks

7-up

$2.00

Apple Cider Hot

$2.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Blood Orange San Pallegrino

$2.95

Bottle Water

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.20

Clementina San Pellegrino

$2.75Out of stock

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00+

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.95

Grapefruit San Pellegrino

$2.75Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.95

Lemon San Pellegrino

$2.95

Lemon-Lime Gatorade

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.50+

Orange Gatorade

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.25+

Orange San Pellegrino

$2.95

Pomegranaate &Orange San Pellegrino

$2.95

Prickly Pear & Orange San Pellegrino

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sparkling Lemon

$2.95

Sparkling Lime

$2.95

Sparkling Mixed Berry Water

$2.95

Sparkling Orange

$2.95

Orange Soda

$2.00

Watermelon Fr

$3.15

Yellow Gatorade

$2.95Out of stock

Yerba Mate Reg.

$4.50

Squirt

$2.00

Strawberry Trangering San Pellecrino

$2.75Out of stock

Blood Oramge Black Raspberry S Pellegrino

$2.75Out of stock

Coffee

Americano

$2.75+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Decaffeinated

$2.45

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Apple Cider

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.20

Ice Coffee

$3.25

Latte

$3.25+

Mocha

$3.95+

Peppermint Mocha

$3.75+

Lg Coffee

$1.50

Oil & Vinegar

Portucale (oil)

$16.95Out of stock

Delivery

$10.00

Esporao (oil)

$16.95Out of stock

Saloio (oil)

$16.65Out of stock

Dacopa (vinegar)

$29.95Out of stock

Teas

Adagio Peppermint

$8.95

Adagio Roobios

$8.95

Adagio Vanilla Lemongrass

$18.95

Camel Gunpowder Green Tea

$6.95

Coffee Bag

$4.75

De-Tox Guava Tea 30 bag

$12.95

De-Tox Guava Tea 90 Bags

$20.00

Dieters 3 Ballerina Tea

$6.95

Herbal Sinus Buster

$6.95

Herbal Variety Gift Pack

Hibiscus Spice Tea 20 bags

$9.95

Hibiscus Spice Tea 50 bags

$16.95

Natural Camomille Tea

$6.95

Natural Relaxing Tea

$6.95

Natural Spirit Tea

$7.95

Premium Colego Cholesterol

$19.95

Roland Ginger

$8.95Out of stock

Roland Passionfruit

$6.95

Roland Russian

$6.95

Roland Wild Cherry

$6.95Out of stock

Whole Leaf Fresh Green

$9.95

Whole Leaf Jasmine

$8.95

Ginger Tea

$8.95

Plum Tea

$8.95

Open For School

Ridgeline

$150.00

Server

$300.00

catering

Chris O'donnell

$102.03

Happy Hour 2-4 Mon - Fri.

Cheese Nachos With Jalapenoes Beef

$10.00

Cheese Nachos Veggie

$10.00

Meatballs w/marinara sauce / Mozzaarella cheese

$10.00

Shrimp Tacos 2

$10.00

Fish Tacos 2

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our home cooking!

Website

Location

919 incline way, Unit 3, Incline Village, NV 89451

Directions

Gallery
Sunshine Deli & Catering image
Sunshine Deli & Catering image

Map
