Sunshine Drip

306 N Main St

Coupeville, WA 98239

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Bagel
Latte
Coupeville Club

Bakery

Bars

$3.95

Breads

$3.95

Brownie

$2.95Out of stock

Cake

$5.50
Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.95

Muffins

$3.95
Scones

Scones

$4.50

Blueberry-Lemon scone baked in our kitchen just for you! Blueberries, lemon zest and a light lemon glaze. We also have seasonal options that vary.

Vegan Choc Chip Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Vegan Oat meal cream pie

$3.95Out of stock

Cookies

$3.25

Vegan Oatmeal Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Gluten Free Brownie or Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.95

Sour Dough bread with 1/2 avocado topped with extra virgin olive oil, chopped roma tomatoes and a dash of salt and pepper.

Coupeville Hipster (avo toast)

Coupeville Hipster (avo toast)

$6.95

Extra thick slice of Artisan Sour Dough from the "Bread Farm". Fresh avocado, topped with pepper flakes, sea salt and fresh cracked pepper. A drizzle of habanero and citrus olive oil with a wedge of lime.

Whidbey Cuke (avo toast)

$8.95

Thick slice of artisan sourdough from the "Bread Farm". We then top it with cream cheese, hummus and fresh avocado with sea salt and cracked black pepper. We then add cucumbers, chives and cherry tomatoes and give it a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Greek Mountain (avo toast)

Greek Mountain (avo toast)

$8.95

Thick slice of sour dough from the "Bread Farm" with fresh avocado, sea salt and cracked black pepper. We top it with cherry tomato, kalamata olives and pickled red onion.

Veggie Quiche

Veggie Quiche

$4.75

Swiss,mushrooms and tomato with chopped spinach

Bacon Quiche

$4.75
Breakfast Bagel

Breakfast Bagel

$5.25

Choose your bagel, cheese and if you want a choice of veggies or meat or both

Breakfast Muffin

$4.25

Choose your bagel, cheese and if you want a choice of veggies or meat or both

Homemade Biscuit

$3.50

Build it your way

Meat Burrito

Meat Burrito

$11.95Out of stock

Our breakfast burrito starts with a flour tortilla. We fill it with roasted red potato, red onion and bell peppers. We then add egg, sausage and bacon and top it with shredded cheese and salsa. It's a big boy!

Vegan Burrito

$11.95Out of stock

We start with a flour tortilla, add some roasted red potato, red onions and bell peppers. We then add some "Beyond" breakfast sausage and "just egg" and top it with Daiya cheese and salsa. It's big and it's darn yummy!

Protein Sides

$2.00

Toasted Bagel W/options

$3.50

Build it your way

Toasted English Muffin

$3.00

Build it your way

Vegan Breakfast Bagel/GF/Muffin

Vegan Breakfast Bagel/GF/Muffin

$7.95

Plain or everything bagel, "just egg", chao cheese and beyond sausage with vegan mayo and siracha

Yogurt Bowl

Yogurt Bowl

$6.00

Fresh Strawberries,blueberrries with Greek vanilla yogurt and topped with granola

Almond Butter Yogurt Bowl

$7.95

Almond Butter,Greek yogurt with fresh strawberries and blueberrie, banana and granola and honey

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Small Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Acai bowl

$8.95Out of stock

Kids

Kids PB&J with fruit

$4.00

whole wheat,peanut butter and jam and banana

Kids grilled cheese

$5.00

Grilled cheese with fruit

Sandwiches

Cold Deli Sandwich

$8.50

Pick your options, built just for you.

Coupeville Club

$11.95

Toasted Sour Dough, turkey, bacon, cream cheese, pepper jack cheese. avocado, tomato and pesto. It's always a guest favorite. Hot gooey and yummy.

Grown Up's Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Toasted Sour Dough, cheddar,swiss,pepperjack,provolone and tomato

Half Ham & Swiss

$7.95

Toasted Sour Dough, Black Forest ham,swiss, dijon and tomato

Ham & Swiss

$10.95

Toasted Sour Dough, Black Forest ham,swiss, dijon and tomato

Island Artichoke

$10.95

Toasted Sour Dough, Shredded Cheese blend,marinated artichoke,roasted red peppers, pesto and red onion

Pastrami on Rye

$11.95

Toasted Jewish Rye, Pastrami, Homemade Russian Dressing with Swiss and Sauerkraut

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$10.95

Toasted Sour Dough from the Bread Farm, Solid White Albacore tuna, red onion and mayo and melted cheddar cheese.

Half Turkey Aioli

$7.95

Toasted Sour Dough, turkey, homemade Aioli,with tomato and cheddar

Turkey Aioli

Turkey Aioli

$10.95

Toasted Sour Dough, turkey, homemade Aioli,with tomato and cheddar

Half Turkey Pesto

$7.95

Toasted Sour Dough, turkey,pesto, provolone with tomato

Turkey Pesto

$10.95

Toasted Sour Dough, turkey,pesto, provolone with tomato

Half Veggie Sandwich

$7.95

Toasted Sour Dough, Spicy Hummus,Swiss cheese,avocado, red onion,spinach and tomato

Veggie Sandwich

$10.95

Toasted Sour Dough, Spicy Hummus,Swiss cheese, avocado, red onion,spinach and tomato

Whidbey Grinder

Whidbey Grinder

$12.95Out of stock

We start with an artisan roll and pile it with ham,salami and pepperoni. We then add our homemade pickled red onions and Roma tomato and some pepperoncini and shredded cheese and top with romaine and a creamy Italian dressing. It’s big, it’s bold and it is oh so flavorful.

Soups & Salads

Small Cup Of Soup (NW Clam Chowder)

$5.95

Bowl Of Soup (NW Clam Chowder)

$6.95

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine, shredded parmesan and caesar dressing with croutons

Chef Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens,ham,bacon and swiss cheese with cucumbers,egg and tomato

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.50

Chopped Chicken Breast,Romaine,shredded parmesan cheese and caesar dressing on a spinach tortilla and served with a dill pickle wedge.

Fruits and Greens

$9.50

Mixed greens,blueberries,stawberries and mandarin orange with egg,geta cheese avocado with salad topping of cranberries,sunflower seeds, pumkin seeds

Side Salad

$3.50

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, croutons and dressing

Large Garden Salad

$7.50

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Breast,romaine with Caesar dressing and shredded parmesan on spinach tortilla

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Roasted Chicken breast,bacon, pepperjack cheese, tomato,avocado with romaine and house made chipotle sauce on spinach tortilla

Spicy Veggie Wrap

$9.50

Spicy hummus,spinach,tomato,shredded carrots and cucumber and spinach tortilla

Turkey Pesto Wrap

$9.50

Turkey, provolone with sun dried tomato, spinach and cream cheese and pesto on a spinach tortilla

ala cart

1 Slice Bacon

$1.00

2 Slices Bacon

$2.00

Ham 1/2 portion

$2.00

Sausage Patty

$2.00

House Drinks

Americano

Breve

Cappuccino

Chai Latte

Cold Brew

Disposable Cup

$0.25

Doppio (2 shots espresso)

$2.35

Drip Coffee

Frappuccino

Frozen Lemonade

Real Fruit puree with ice and blended

Hot Chocolate

Italian Soda

Latte

London Fog

Lotus Energy

Milk Shake

Out of stock

Mocha

Mocha Breve

Red Bull Spritzer

Tea

White Chocolate Mocha

Matcha

Lemonade 16 Oz

$2.00

Packaged Beverages

Almond Milk Choc, Banana

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Arrowhead 16.9 oz Water

$1.00

Chocolate boxed milk

$2.00

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.50

Fiji 1 Liter water

$4.00

Fiji 500 ml water

$2.25

Honest Box Juice (assorted)

$1.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Izzy Sparkling

$2.00Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$1.50Out of stock

Nakd Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.25

Red Bull Can

$3.25

San Pellegrino (assorted)

$2.25

Sprite

$1.50

Bai Water

$2.00Out of stock

Bai Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Gatorade

$2.50

Squirt

$1.50Out of stock

Happy moose shot

$3.99

Happy moose juice/smoothie

$6.00

Healeo

$8.00

Bundaberg ginger beer

$2.50

Poppi

$2.75Out of stock

monkey drink

$2.00

Smoothies

Berry Delicious Smoothie

$6.50

blueberries,raspberries,blackberries,greek yougurt and mango juice

Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie

$6.50

banana,almond milk,peanut butter and dark chocolate sauce with organic plant based protein powder

Green Smoothie

$6.50

spinach,kale,apple,pineapple,banana and apple juice

Immune Boost Smoothie

$6.50

orange,strawberries,banana,mango with pomegranite juice and applae juice

Island Peach Smoothie

$6.50

peaches,strawberries,mango,bananal with mango juice

Very Blueberry Smoothie

$6.50

blueberries,pineapple, banana and coconut milk

Breakfast

Homemade Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

2 homeade buscuits with our own Sausage Gravy

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Espresso, smoothies and baked goods. Amazing hot sandwiches.

Location

306 N Main St, Coupeville, WA 98239

Directions

