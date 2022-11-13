- Home
Sunshine Drip
306 N Main St
Coupeville, WA 98239
Popular Items
Bakery
Bars
Breads
Brownie
Cake
Coffee Cake
Muffins
Scones
Blueberry-Lemon scone baked in our kitchen just for you! Blueberries, lemon zest and a light lemon glaze. We also have seasonal options that vary.
Vegan Choc Chip Cookie
Vegan Oat meal cream pie
Cookies
Vegan Oatmeal Cookie
Gluten Free Brownie or Cookie
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Sour Dough bread with 1/2 avocado topped with extra virgin olive oil, chopped roma tomatoes and a dash of salt and pepper.
Coupeville Hipster (avo toast)
Extra thick slice of Artisan Sour Dough from the "Bread Farm". Fresh avocado, topped with pepper flakes, sea salt and fresh cracked pepper. A drizzle of habanero and citrus olive oil with a wedge of lime.
Whidbey Cuke (avo toast)
Thick slice of artisan sourdough from the "Bread Farm". We then top it with cream cheese, hummus and fresh avocado with sea salt and cracked black pepper. We then add cucumbers, chives and cherry tomatoes and give it a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Greek Mountain (avo toast)
Thick slice of sour dough from the "Bread Farm" with fresh avocado, sea salt and cracked black pepper. We top it with cherry tomato, kalamata olives and pickled red onion.
Veggie Quiche
Swiss,mushrooms and tomato with chopped spinach
Bacon Quiche
Breakfast Bagel
Choose your bagel, cheese and if you want a choice of veggies or meat or both
Breakfast Muffin
Choose your bagel, cheese and if you want a choice of veggies or meat or both
Homemade Biscuit
Build it your way
Meat Burrito
Our breakfast burrito starts with a flour tortilla. We fill it with roasted red potato, red onion and bell peppers. We then add egg, sausage and bacon and top it with shredded cheese and salsa. It's a big boy!
Vegan Burrito
We start with a flour tortilla, add some roasted red potato, red onions and bell peppers. We then add some "Beyond" breakfast sausage and "just egg" and top it with Daiya cheese and salsa. It's big and it's darn yummy!
Protein Sides
Toasted Bagel W/options
Build it your way
Toasted English Muffin
Build it your way
Vegan Breakfast Bagel/GF/Muffin
Plain or everything bagel, "just egg", chao cheese and beyond sausage with vegan mayo and siracha
Yogurt Bowl
Fresh Strawberries,blueberrries with Greek vanilla yogurt and topped with granola
Almond Butter Yogurt Bowl
Almond Butter,Greek yogurt with fresh strawberries and blueberrie, banana and granola and honey
Fruit Bowl
Small Fruit Bowl
Acai bowl
Kids
Sandwiches
Cold Deli Sandwich
Pick your options, built just for you.
Coupeville Club
Toasted Sour Dough, turkey, bacon, cream cheese, pepper jack cheese. avocado, tomato and pesto. It's always a guest favorite. Hot gooey and yummy.
Grown Up's Grilled Cheese
Toasted Sour Dough, cheddar,swiss,pepperjack,provolone and tomato
Half Ham & Swiss
Toasted Sour Dough, Black Forest ham,swiss, dijon and tomato
Ham & Swiss
Toasted Sour Dough, Black Forest ham,swiss, dijon and tomato
Island Artichoke
Toasted Sour Dough, Shredded Cheese blend,marinated artichoke,roasted red peppers, pesto and red onion
Pastrami on Rye
Toasted Jewish Rye, Pastrami, Homemade Russian Dressing with Swiss and Sauerkraut
Tuna Melt
Toasted Sour Dough from the Bread Farm, Solid White Albacore tuna, red onion and mayo and melted cheddar cheese.
Half Turkey Aioli
Toasted Sour Dough, turkey, homemade Aioli,with tomato and cheddar
Turkey Aioli
Toasted Sour Dough, turkey, homemade Aioli,with tomato and cheddar
Half Turkey Pesto
Toasted Sour Dough, turkey,pesto, provolone with tomato
Turkey Pesto
Toasted Sour Dough, turkey,pesto, provolone with tomato
Half Veggie Sandwich
Toasted Sour Dough, Spicy Hummus,Swiss cheese,avocado, red onion,spinach and tomato
Veggie Sandwich
Toasted Sour Dough, Spicy Hummus,Swiss cheese, avocado, red onion,spinach and tomato
Whidbey Grinder
We start with an artisan roll and pile it with ham,salami and pepperoni. We then add our homemade pickled red onions and Roma tomato and some pepperoncini and shredded cheese and top with romaine and a creamy Italian dressing. It’s big, it’s bold and it is oh so flavorful.
Soups & Salads
Small Cup Of Soup (NW Clam Chowder)
Bowl Of Soup (NW Clam Chowder)
Caesar Salad
Romaine, shredded parmesan and caesar dressing with croutons
Chef Salad
Mixed greens,ham,bacon and swiss cheese with cucumbers,egg and tomato
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped Chicken Breast,Romaine,shredded parmesan cheese and caesar dressing on a spinach tortilla and served with a dill pickle wedge.
Fruits and Greens
Mixed greens,blueberries,stawberries and mandarin orange with egg,geta cheese avocado with salad topping of cranberries,sunflower seeds, pumkin seeds
Side Salad
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, croutons and dressing
Large Garden Salad
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Breast,romaine with Caesar dressing and shredded parmesan on spinach tortilla
Spicy Chicken Wrap
Roasted Chicken breast,bacon, pepperjack cheese, tomato,avocado with romaine and house made chipotle sauce on spinach tortilla
Spicy Veggie Wrap
Spicy hummus,spinach,tomato,shredded carrots and cucumber and spinach tortilla
Turkey Pesto Wrap
Turkey, provolone with sun dried tomato, spinach and cream cheese and pesto on a spinach tortilla
House Drinks
Americano
Breve
Cappuccino
Chai Latte
Cold Brew
Disposable Cup
Doppio (2 shots espresso)
Drip Coffee
Frappuccino
Frozen Lemonade
Real Fruit puree with ice and blended
Hot Chocolate
Italian Soda
Latte
London Fog
Lotus Energy
Milk Shake
Mocha
Mocha Breve
Red Bull Spritzer
Tea
White Chocolate Mocha
Matcha
Lemonade 16 Oz
Packaged Beverages
Almond Milk Choc, Banana
Apple Juice
Arrowhead 16.9 oz Water
Chocolate boxed milk
Coke
Diet Coke
Fiji 1 Liter water
Fiji 500 ml water
Honest Box Juice (assorted)
Kombucha
Izzy Sparkling
Mountain Dew
Nakd Juice
Orange Juice
Red Bull Can
San Pellegrino (assorted)
Sprite
Bai Water
Bai Tea
Gatorade
Squirt
Happy moose shot
Happy moose juice/smoothie
Healeo
Bundaberg ginger beer
Poppi
monkey drink
Smoothies
Berry Delicious Smoothie
blueberries,raspberries,blackberries,greek yougurt and mango juice
Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie
banana,almond milk,peanut butter and dark chocolate sauce with organic plant based protein powder
Green Smoothie
spinach,kale,apple,pineapple,banana and apple juice
Immune Boost Smoothie
orange,strawberries,banana,mango with pomegranite juice and applae juice
Island Peach Smoothie
peaches,strawberries,mango,bananal with mango juice
Very Blueberry Smoothie
blueberries,pineapple, banana and coconut milk
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Espresso, smoothies and baked goods. Amazing hot sandwiches.
306 N Main St, Coupeville, WA 98239