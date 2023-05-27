Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunshine Brewing Company 121 S Main St

121 S Main St

Lake Mills, WI 53551

Beer

4 Pack

4 Pack

$15.00

Food

Tacos

Tacos

Your choice of Chicken Tinga, Pork Carnitas, Carne Asada, Black Bean & Corn tacos.

Sheet Pan Nachos

Sheet Pan Nachos

$11.00+

Corn tortilla chips, melted cheese, choice of Pork Carnitas, Chicken Tinga, or Carne Asada black beans, jalapenos, house made pico de gallo, lime crema & cotija cheese.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Your choice of Pork Carnitas, Chicken Tinga, Carne Asada or Jackfruit, over a bed of rice, cheddar & colby cheeses, black beans, red chili sauce, pico de gallo and lime crema. (Suggested add-ons: guacamole, corn or jalapenos)

Loaded Burrito

Loaded Burrito

$11.00

Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of Pork Carnitas, Chicken Tinga, Carne Asada or Jackfruit, lime cilantro rice, cheddar cheese, black beans, red chili sauce, pico de gallo and lime crema - the seared so it's warm and crispy on the outside. (Suggested add-ons: guacamole, corn or jalapenos)

Chips & Dips

Chips & Dips

$2.50

Basket of corn tortilla chips with your choice of up to 3 dips.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of downtown Lake Mills, Sunshine Brewing Company is a must-visit for beer lovers and foodies alike. Our brewery offers a wide variety of handcrafted beers, including a range of delicious Belgian-inspired brews. But we're not just a brewery - we also serve up mouth-watering Mexican cuisine that pairs perfectly with our beers. Whether you're looking for a casual night out with friends or a cozy spot for a date, Sunshine Brewing Company's warm and inviting atmosphere is the perfect backdrop for any occasion. Come visit us and experience the best of beer and food!

Location

121 S Main St, Lake Mills, WI 53551

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

