Sunshine Brewing Company 121 S Main St

Restaurant info

Located in the heart of downtown Lake Mills, Sunshine Brewing Company is a must-visit for beer lovers and foodies alike. Our brewery offers a wide variety of handcrafted beers, including a range of delicious Belgian-inspired brews. But we're not just a brewery - we also serve up mouth-watering Mexican cuisine that pairs perfectly with our beers. Whether you're looking for a casual night out with friends or a cozy spot for a date, Sunshine Brewing Company's warm and inviting atmosphere is the perfect backdrop for any occasion. Come visit us and experience the best of beer and food!