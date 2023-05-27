Sunshine Brewing Company 121 S Main St
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in the heart of downtown Lake Mills, Sunshine Brewing Company is a must-visit for beer lovers and foodies alike. Our brewery offers a wide variety of handcrafted beers, including a range of delicious Belgian-inspired brews. But we're not just a brewery - we also serve up mouth-watering Mexican cuisine that pairs perfectly with our beers. Whether you're looking for a casual night out with friends or a cozy spot for a date, Sunshine Brewing Company's warm and inviting atmosphere is the perfect backdrop for any occasion. Come visit us and experience the best of beer and food!
Location
121 S Main St, Lake Mills, WI 53551
