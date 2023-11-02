- Home
- /
- Fort Washington
- /
- Steak in a Sack
Steak in a Sack
No reviews yet
10745 Indian Head Highway
Fort Washington, MD 20744
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Steak in a Sack DoorDash Menu
Breakfast
- TWO EGGS with Home Fries, White Toast, & Jelly (substitute wheat .30 cent and rye -.40cents, english muffin - .40 cents, bagel - .60 cents, croisant - .75 cents)$10.50
- Two Eggs with Sausage links, Home Fries and Buttered Toast$12.50
- Two Eggs With Bacon, Sausage Patties, Scrapple, Ham, or Turkey$12.00
- Two Eggs With Turkey Sausage or Turkey Bacon$11.94
- Two Eggs With Hot Italian Sausage$12.95
- Two Eggs with Sliced Ribeye Steak$16.99
- Two Eggs With Baked Ham$14.49
- Two Eggs With Salmon Cake$15.50
- Two Eggs With House Steak (12+oz)$28.95
- HOTCAKES (3) Butter, Syrup$10.75
- Hotcakes With Bacon, Sausage, Scrapple, OR Ham$12.95
- HOTCAKES AND TWO EGGS$13.79
- SHORT STACK (2 Pancakes)$7.99
- SHORT STACK SPECIAL With 1 Link & 1 Egg$10.50
- BLUEBERRY PANCAKES (3)$12.00
- FRENCH TOAST (3), Butter, Syrup, Powdered Sugar$12.50
- French Toast With Bacon, Sausage, Scrapple or Ham$13.50
- FRENCH TOAST AND TWO EGGS$12.95
- CHIPPED BEEF ON TOAST with Home Fries$11.00
- CORNED BEEF HASH AND 2 EGGS, Toast & Jelly$13.50
- Two Eggs With T-bone Steak$34.00Out of stock
- Single Belgian Waffle$5.49
- Waffle with Bacon, Sausage, Scrapple or Ham$9.95
- French Toast Short Stack$7.90
- Blueberry Pancake Short Stack$7.75
- Blueberry Pancake Short Stack Special (1 link 1 egg)$12.00
- 3 Fluffy Chocolate Chip Pancakes!$10.50
- French Toast topped with Strawberries$14.50
Golden French Toast topped with Fresh Strawberries
- Candied Bacon 🥓$3.99
- Two eggs whiting breakfast$17.25
Breakfast(Omelette)
- CHEESE OMELET$12.50
- Juicy Steak, Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions Omelet$16.99
An Omelette with Juicy Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Onions and Green Peppers.
- BACON & CHEESE OMELET$14.75
- HAM & CHEESE OMELET$14.50
- WESTERN OMELET$14.20
(Ham, Onions, Green Peppers)
- VEGETABLE & CHEESE$13.40
(Mush., GP, On., Tom.)
- Spinach and Cheese Omelet$12.95
Delicious vegetable Omelet with Spinach and Cheese
- Juicy Chicken, Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions Omelette$15.99
Breakfast(Side Order)
- Bacon$4.02
- Sausage$4.02
- Scrapple$4.02
- Ham$4.02
- Home Fries$4.99
- Turkey Sausage$4.14
- Grits$3.75
- Egg(1)$1.60
- Italian Sausage$4.74
- Toast & Jelly$2.70
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$4.14
- English Muffin$2.94
- Turkey Bacon$4.20Out of stock
- Corned Beef Hash$7.00
- Salmon Cake$6.60
- Single Pancake$3.50
- French Toast Short Stack$7.70
- Blueberry Pancake single$3.90
- House Steak Only$16.95
- Bologna on Toast$4.62
- Chicken Saus Patty (3)$4.20
- Sausage Links$4.02
- Shrimp & Grits$17.95
Breakfast (Sandwiches)
- Egg Sandwich on Toast$4.50
- Bacon & Egg Sandwich$5.99
- Sausage Patty & Egg Sandwich$5.99
- Scrapple & Egg Sandwich$5.79
- Ham & Egg Sandwich$5.90
- Turkey Bacon & Eggs Sandwich$5.10
- Turkey Sausage & Egg Sandwich$5.10
- Italian Sausage & Egg Sandwich$6.95
- Salmon Cake Sandwich$7.98
- Bacon Sandwich$5.70
- Sausage Sandwich$5.70
- Scrapple Sandwich