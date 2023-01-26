Restaurant header imageView gallery

SUNSHINE CAFE

review star

No reviews yet

10110 N Frontage Rd

Yuma, AZ 85365

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16 oz Hot Cafe De la Olla
Peperoni Bagel
24 oz Iced Horchata chai

BAGELS

Peperoni Bagel

$3.75

Jalapeno Bagel

$3.75

Plain Bagel

$3.75

Cinnamon Crunch

$3.75

SANDWHICHES

Spinach Feta Pretzel

$6.45

Sundried Tomato Mozzarella Croissant

$6.50

Waffle

$3.00

Ham Crossiant

$6.50

French Toast Sandwich

$6.50

Ham & Savory Cheese Pretzel Melt

$6.45

Bowls

Acai bowl

$8.00

Coco gelato Dark chocalate bean granola, honey

$9.00

ADD ON BAGELS/TOAST

Nutella

$0.60

Cream cheese

$0.60

Banana Brule

$1.60

Banana

$0.75

Strawberries

$0.75

Cookie butter

$0.60

To go MIke Hot Honey cup

$1.25

Mike Honey Hot Drizzle

$0.65

Almond Butter

$0.60

Peanut Butter Add on

$0.60

Avocado spread

$1.75

AVOCADO TOAST

The Classic ( Avocado, balsamic)

$5.00

Holy Guacamole! (avoc,goat c,bacon,balsamic)

$7.00

Avo Never (avoc,hot honey,red peppers)

$6.00

FRAPPE'S

Vanilla Bean 16oz Frappe

$4.75

Creamy Matcha 16 oz Frappe

$4.75

Charcoal Mocha Frappe 16oz

$4.75

Caramel 16 oz Frappe

$4.75

Toffee Nut 16oz Frappe

$4.75

Mango 16oz Frappe

$4.75

Coconut 16oz Frappe

$4.75

Mocha Frappe 16 oz

$4.75

Hot coffee

12 oz Chai Hot

$4.00

12 oz Hot Matcha

$4.00

12 oz Hot Raga Turmeric Chai

$4.00

16 oz Hot Raga Turmeric Chai

$5.00

8oz coconut milk, 2 scoops of Raga Turmeric

16 oz Hot Charcoal coconut

$5.00

12 oz Hot Charcoal coconut

$4.00

16 oz Hot Chai

$4.50

Milk , Chai

12 oz Hot Turmeric

$4.00

6 oz coconut milk, 2 scoops turmeric

16 oz Hot Turmeric

$5.00

8oz of coconut milk, 2 scoops of Turmeric

12 oz Hot Mocha Latte

$4.00

1 shot espresso, 6 oz milk

16 oz Hot Mocha latte

$4.65

2 shots espresso, 8 oz milk

12 oz Hot Abuelita Chocolate

$4.25

6 oz steam milk, 1 1/2 scoop of chocolate

16 oz Hot Abuelita Chocolate

$4.65

8 oz regular milk, 2 scoops of chocolate

12 oz Hot Cafe De La Olla

$3.75

16 oz Hot Cafe De la Olla

$4.00

12 oz Hot Latte

$3.25

16 oz Hot Latte

$4.00

12 oz hot Americano

$2.65

16 oz hot Americano

$3.00

16 oz Hot matcha

$4.50

12 oz Cappuccino

$3.25

8 oz Apple Cide

$3.25

12 oz Pour Over

$2.50

16 oz Pour Over

$3.00

12 oz Decaf Pour Over

$2.50

16 oz Decaf Pour over

$3.00

16 oz Hot Horchata Latte (rice milk, 2 shots,)

$5.00

12 oz Hot Decaf Latte

$3.25

16 oz Hot Decaf Latte

$4.00

16 oz Hot Cappuccino

$4.00

12 oz hot Breve Latte (half & half )

$4.65

16 oz Breve latte (half & half)

$5.35

8 oz Espresso ( 1 shot)

$2.65

8 oz Espresso (2 shots Doppio)

$3.00

8 oz Espresso Triple shot

$3.50

8 oz Espresso Quad 4 shots

$3.75

12 oz Decaf Americano

$3.00

16 oz Decaf Americano

$3.50

12 oz Dirty Hot chai (1 shot)

$4.75

16 oz Dirty Hot Chai ( 2 shots)

$5.25

Iced Coffee

24 oz Cold brew

$4.00

Cold Brew

32 oz Cold Brew

$4.65

16 oz Iced Matcha

$4.00

24 oz Iced Matcha

$5.00

16 oz OatChata

$4.50

24oz Iced Moca Latte

$5.00

24 oz Iced De La Olla

$4.25

32 oz Iced De La Olla

$5.00

24 oz Iced Horchata chai

$4.50

Ricemilk,Regular milk, Regular Chai

24oz Iced Chai

$4.25

24 oz Iced latte

$4.50

16 oz Iced Cafe de La Olla

$4.00

24 oz Iced Charcoal latte

$5.00

16 oz Iced latte

$4.00

24 oz Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

32 oz Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25

16 oz Iced Abuelita Chocolate

$4.25

24 oz Abuelita Chocolate

$4.75

16 oz Iced Americano

$3.25

24 oz Iced Americano

$3.75

16 oz Iced Chai

$4.00

16oz Iced Americano

$3.00

24 oz Dirty Ice chai

$5.50

24 oz Ice Decaf Latte

$4.50

16 oz Iced Breve (2 shots)

$4.50

Milk Choice

Almond Milk

$0.70

Skim Milk

$0.70

Oat Milk

$0.70

Regular Milk

$0.50

Rice Milk

$0.80

Lactaid Milk

$0.70

Heavy Whip Milk

$0.70

Half &Half

$0.70

Soy Milk

$0.70

Cold Foam

$1.00

Coconut Milk

$0.70

Pump Flavors

Pumpkin Pie pump

$0.50

Cinnamon Pump

$0.50

Salted Caramel pump

$0.50

Macadamia Nut pump

$0.50

MInt pump

$0.50

Vanilla Bean pump

$0.50

Toffee Nut pump

$0.50

Sugar Free Peppermint pump

$0.50

Sugar Free Hazelnut pump

$0.50

Sugar Free White Chocolate pump

$0.50

Almond pump

$0.50

Caramel pump

$0.50

Vanilla pump

$0.50

Hazelnut pump

$0.50

Peppermint pump

$0.50

Lemon pump

$0.50

Ginger pump

$0.50

Honey Mango pump

$0.50

Agave pump

$0.50

Dragon Fruit

$0.50

Butterscotch pump

$0.50

Pineberry

$0.50

Honey pump

$0.50

Pineapple pump

$0.50

Passion Fruit

$0.50

Granny Smith Apple

$0.50

Desert Pear pump

$0.50

Lavander pump

$0.50

Coconut pump

$0.50

Pomegranate pump

$0.50

Pumpkin Spice pump

$0.50

Mango

$0.50

Blue Rasberry

$0.50

Blackberry

$0.50

Chocalate Mint pump

$0.50

Sugar Free Vanilla

$0.50

Raspberry pump

$0.50

Cherry

$0.50

Almond Roca

$0.50

Creme Caramel

$0.50

Strawberry

$0.50

Toasted Marshmallow pump

$0.50

Apple

$0.50

Turmeric pump

$0.50

Chocalate pump

$0.50

Kiwi pump

$0.50

Honey Jasmine pump

$0.50

Blueberry pump

$0.50

Cactus Pear pump

$0.50

Irish Cream Pump

$0.50

NO

No Whip

NO Granola

NO Milk

Drink Add On's

Arnold Palmers Add on

$1.50

Extra Espresso Shot

$0.75

Caramel Drizzle For Drinks

$0.65

White Chocolate Drizzle

$0.65

Moca Drizzle

$0.65

Extra Decaf shot

$0.75

whip

$0.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Support Local

Location

10110 N Frontage Rd, Yuma, AZ 85365

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Da Boyz Pizza & Pasta - Yuma Foothills
orange starNo Reviews
11274 South Fortuna Road Fortuna Foothills, AZ 85367
View restaurantnext
RICKS KITCHEN - 12471 South Frontage Road
orange starNo Reviews
12471 South Frontage Road Yuma, AZ 85367
View restaurantnext
Frosty Fox
orange starNo Reviews
12585 South Frontage Road Fortuna Foothills, AZ 85367
View restaurantnext
Curries
orange starNo Reviews
711 E 32ND ST Yuma, AZ 85365
View restaurantnext
Chretin's Restaurant & Cantina - Yuma NEW - 505 E 16th St
orange starNo Reviews
505 E 16th St Yuma, AZ 85365
View restaurantnext
Birreria El Gordo
orange starNo Reviews
362 W 32nd St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Yuma

Takos & Beer
orange star4.6 • 1,904
2071 S 4th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Prison Hill Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 1,200
278 S Main St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Julieanna's Steakhouse - 1951 W 25th St
orange star4.2 • 285
1951 W 25th St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yuma
Julian
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
Buckeye
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (17 restaurants)
Rancho Mirage
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston