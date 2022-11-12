Sun Singer Restaurant & Wine Bar Cafe
No reviews yet
1115 W Windsor Rd
Champaign, IL 61821
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Oyster Week
4 Rockfeller
Baked oyster on the half shell topped with a mixture of spinach, garlic, shallots, celery, bacon. Pernod finished with a crispy layer of parmesan, gruyere and panko breading served with lemon wedge and hot sauce.
6 Rockefeller
12 Rockefeller
Baked oyster on the half shell topped with a mixture of spinach, garlic, shallots, celery, bacon. Pernod finished with a crispy layer of parmesan, gruyere and panko breading served with lemon wedge and hot sauce.
6 Fried Oysters
Flash fried fresh shucked oysters. Seasoned flour, house cocktail sauce, lemon wedge, hot sauce, saltines
12 Fried Oyster
Flash fried fresh shucked oysters. Seasoned flour, house cocktail sauce, lemon wedge, hot sauce, saltines
4 Bienville
6 Bienville
Baked Oyster on the half shell covered with shrimp, mushrooms, onions, bacon, Parmesan cream sauce
12 Bienville
Baked Oyster on the half shell covered with shrimp, mushrooms, onions, bacon, Parmesan cream sauce
4 Chargrilled Oyster
Oysters on the half shell, grilled in a garlic herb butter with salt and pepper
6 Chargrilled Oyster
Oysters on the half shell, grilled in a garlic herb butter with salt and pepper
12 Chargrilled Oysters
Oysters on the half shell, grilled in a garlic herb butter with salt and pepper
4 Oysters Casino
Baked oysters on the half shell covered with a compound butter with peppers, shallots, celery, garlic, lemon juice, worcestershire sauce and topped with Applewood smoked bacon and parsley
6 Oysters Casino
Baked oysters on the half shell covered with a compound butter with peppers, shallots, celery, garlic, lemon juice, worcestershire sauce and topped with Applewood smoked bacon and parsley
12 Oysters Casino
Baked oysters on the half shell covered with a compound butter with peppers, shallots, celery, garlic, lemon juice, worcestershire sauce and topped with Applewood smoked bacon and parsley
Oyster Stew (Bowl)
Oyster Po'boy
flash fried oysters, house-made Old Bay mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, toasted hoagie roll
Dinner Special
Appetizers
Cup Soup
Ask your server
Bowl Soup
Ask your server
Chef's Selections
Mix ‘n match / $9 first selection, $5 for each addition served with apricot & cranberry relish, candied nuts, artichoke tapenade, purple fig jam, cornichons, grapes & crusty French bread
Local Plate
served with house-made candied nuts, artichoke tapenade, purple fig jam, apricot relish, grapes & crusty French bread
Sun Singer Spreads Plate
choose a trio of house-made cheese spreads: artichoke parmesan, bleu cheese, pesto, mixed cheese, smoked salmon, feisty feta, sun-dried tomato, served with apple, grapes & crusty French bread
Small Spreads (1)
choose a single cheese spread: artichoke parmesan, bleu cheese, pesto, mixed cheese, smoked salmon, feisty feta, sun-dried tomato, served with apple, grapes & crusty French bread
Brussels Sprouts
malt vinegar aioli & hickory smoked bacon crumble
Caprese Plate
heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, fresh basil & balsamic drizzle
Cheese Fondue
fresh apple, grapes, summer sausage & crusty French bread
Chicken & Garlic Quesadilla
chicken, garlic, chipotle seasoning, cilantro, Monterey Jack, flour tortilla, sour cream, sweet corn salsa
Chips & Salsa
house-roasted tomato salsa & house-fried tortilla chips
Flash Fried Calamari
lightly breaded, sweet chili sauce, lemon
Garlic Goat Cheese Dip
house-seasoned pita chips
Hummus
ask your server for Today's selection, served with cucumber, carrot celery & warm pita rounds
Mediterranean Olives
Conserrolea, Kalamatat & Chalkidiki, drizzled with herbed extra virgin olive oil
Mezze Plate
balsamic olives, artichoke tapenade, cornichons, fig jam & crusty French bread
Pot Roast Nachos
chicken, garlic, chipotle seasoning, cilantro, Monterey Jack, flour tortilla, sour cream, sweet corn salsa
Prince Edward Island Mussels
fresh mussels, leeks, garlic, Chablis, cream, parsley & grilled crusty French bread
Scampi Panzanella
roasted marinated Tiger shrimp, toasted sourdough, mesclun greens, saffron aioli, smoked paprikas infused EVOO
Soft Pretzel Sticks
two (2) pretzels with warm, cheesy onion dip (add more +$1.50 each)
Truffle Fries/Half
Half Order, white truffle oil, parmesan & garlic aioli
Truffle Fries/Full
Full Order, white truffe oil, parmesan & garlic aioli
BBQ Bacon Flatbread
barbeque sauce, grilled chicken breast, hickory smoked bacon, cheddar & Monterey Jack, topped with fresh scallions
The Iberian Flatbread
red sauce, roasted wild mushrooms, Spanish chorizo, Manchego (3 month) & fresh oregano
Margherita Flatbread
pesto, sliced fresh mozzarella and local tomatoes drizzled with balsamic reduction, topped with fresh basil
White Truffle Flatbread
roasted garlic oil, avocado, halved grape tomatoes & Parmesan baked & topped with white truffle rocket salad and a balsamic drizzle
Salads
Ahi Tuna Salad
rare seared Ahi tuna, mesclun greens, spinach, charred pineapple, avocado, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, raspberry vinaigrette
Almond Crusted Goat Cheese
mesclun greens, grapes, strawberries, roasted red pepper vinaigrette, balsamic glaze
Small Almond Crusted Goat Cheese
mesclun greens, grapes, strawberries, roasted red pepper vinaigrette, balsamic glaze
Caesar
crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, lemon, parmesan, croutons
Small Caesar
crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, lemon, parmesan, croutons
Chicken & Cranberry
mesclun greens, dried cranberries, feta, Candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Small Chicken & Cranberry
mesclun greens, dried cranberries, feta, Candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Cobb
grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, chopped bacon, red onion, diced tomato, hard boiled egg, sliced avocado, bleu cheese crumbles or shredded cheddar, ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Greek Salad
mesclun greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, Kalamata olives, artichokes, feta, croutons, Greek vinaigrette
Small Greek Salad
mesclun greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, Kalamata olives, artichokes, feta, croutons, Greek vinaigrette
House Salad
Mixed greens with carrot, cucumber and croutons. Choice of dressing
Small House Salad
Mixed greens with carrot, cucumber and croutons. Choice of dressing
Spinach & Pear
julienne pear, sherry cherries, spiced walnuts, gorgonzola crumbles, baby spinach, roasted pear vinaigrette
Small Spinach & Pear
julienne pear, sherry cherries, spiced walnuts, gorgonzola crumbles, baby spinach, roasted pear vinaigrette
Country Chicken Salad/Greens
country chicken salad on greens
Small Country Chicken/Greens
country chicken salad on greens
Jamaican Jerk Salad/Greens
Jamaican Jerk salad on greens
Small Jamaican Jerk Salad/Greens
Jamaican Jerk salad on greens
Tuna Salad/Greens
tuna salad on greens
Small Tuna Salad/Greens
tuna salad on greens
Sandwich
Bavarian Pretzel
honey ham, Swiss, honey mustard, warm pretzel roll
1/2 Bavarian Pretzel
honey ham, Swiss, honey mustard, warm pretzel roll
Bourbon BBQ Pork
slow-roasted pulled pork, cheddar, sweet pickles, garlic mayo, bourbon-infused Head Country BBQ sauce, coleslaw, brioche bun
Black Bean Burger
provolone, tomato, lettuce, peppadew peppers, Adobo aioli, onion ciabatta roll
Chicken Club
grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, provolone, lettuce, tomato, sun-dried tomato aioli, brioche bun
Country Chicken Salad
house-made chicken salad with apple, celery, walnuts, onion, mayonnaise, lettuce, toasted multigrain bread
1/2 Country Chicken Salad
house-made chicken salad with apple, celery, walnuts, onion, mayonnaise, lettuce, toasted multigrain bread
Crispy Shrimp Wrap
crispy fried shrimp, Adobo aioli, marinated tomato, avocado, lettuce, red onion, flour tortilla wrap
Grilled Cheese Supreme
Danish fontina, white cheddar, Granny Smith apple, purple fig jam, griddled challah
1/2 Grilled Cheese Supreme
Danish fontina, white cheddar, Granny Smith apple, purple fig jam, griddled challah
Italian Beef
full-flavored Italian beef, Swiss, au jus, pepperoncini, toasted hoagie roll
1/2 Italian Beef
full-flavored Italian beef, Swiss, au jus, pepperoncini, toasted hoagie roll
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wrap
house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, sliced almonds, mild Jamaican jerk spice, mayonnaise, mesclun greens, flour tortilla
1/2 Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wrap
house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, sliced almonds, mild Jamaican jerk spice, mayonnaise, mesclun greens, flour tortilla
Maine-style Lobster Rolls
poached lobster claw and knuckle meat lightly dressed, packed a-top baby greens in griddled New England rolls, lemon wedges
Private Club
honey ham, smoked turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, tomato, lettuce, sun-dried tomato aioli, toasted white & multigrain bread
1/2 Private Club
honey ham, smoked turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, tomato, lettuce, sun-dried tomato aioli, toasted white & multigrain bread
Reuben
thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 Island dressing, toasted marbled rye bread
1/2 Reuben
thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 Island dressing, toasted marbled rye bread
Turkey Reuben
thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 Island dressing, toasted marbled rye bread
1/2 Turkey Reuben
thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 Island dressing, toasted marbled rye bread
Sun Burger
1/2 pound prime chuck-brisket blend, grilled to order, mushrooms, Gruyere, garlic mayo, brioche bun
Tuna Salad Wrap
house-made albacore tuna salad with caper, onion, mayonnaise, herbs & spices, mesclun greens, flour tortilla
1/2 Tuna Salad Wrap
house-made albacore tuna salad with caper, onion, mayonnaise, herbs & spices, mesclun greens, flour tortilla
Tuna Tartar Tacos
marinated Ahi tuna, zesty vinegar slaw, avocado-lime mousse, topped with toasted sesame oil & cilantro, sweet soy on the side
Vegetarian Reuben
marinated & grilled seitan, provolone, roasted red pepper, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, toasted marbled rye bread
The 'Wimpy' Burger
1/4 pound smash burger—prime chuck-brisket blend, sautéed onion, cheddar, 1950’s burger sauce, brioche bun
Classic BLT Sandwich
bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted sourdough
1/2 Classic BLT Sandwich
bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted sourdough
Classic Grilled Cheese
griddled sourdough & yellow cheddar
1/2 Classic Grilled Cheese
griddled sourdough & yellow cheddar
Classic Ham & Swiss
ham, swiss & mayo on toasted sourdough
1/2 Classic Ham & Swiss
ham, swiss & mayo on toasted sourdough
Classic Turkey & Provolone
turkey, provolone & mayo on toasted multigrain bread
1/2 Classic Turkey & Provolone
turkey, provolone & mayo on toasted multigrain bread
Entrees
Black Angus Filet Mignon 4 oz.
grilled to order / served with roasted garlic-infused mashed potato, grilled asparagus & hearty red wine demi-glace. Au Gratin Potato +$2 / Roquefort butter +$2
Black Angus Filet Mignon 8 oz.
grilled to order / served with roasted garlic-infused mashed potato, grilled asparagus & hearty red wine demi-glace. Au Gratin Potato +$2 / Roquefort butter +$2
Black Angus Hangar 10 oz.
grilled to order / served with roasted garlic-infused mashed potato, grilled asparagus & hearty red wine demi-glace. Au Gratin Potato +$2 / Roquefort butter +$2
Prime Boneless Ribeye 12 oz.
grilled to order / served with roasted garlic-infused mashed potato, grilled asparagus & hearty red wine demi-glace. Au Gratin Potato +$2 / Roquefort butter +$2
Baseball-Cut Top Sirloin 8 oz.
grilled to order / served with roasted garlic-infused mashed potato, grilled asparagus & hearty red wine demi-glace. Au Gratin Potato +$2 / Roquefort butter +$2
Coffee Crusted Grilled Beef Tenderloin
8 oz. filet, grilled to order, Kahlúa sweet potato mash, vanilla cream, espresso reduction, sautéed vegetables
Steak et Frites
marinated 10 oz. hanger steak, grilled to order, seasoned steak fries, hearty red wine demi-glace & malt vinegar aioli on the side
Rare Seared Ahi Tuna
pink peppercorn crusted, miso mashed potatoes, wasabi emulsion & togarashi saupoudrer
Lemon Chicken
pan seared boneless tenderized cutlets, sautéed haricot vert, blistered grape tomatoes, zucchini, red bell peppers & crispy prosciutto in a lemon velouté over herb roasted red potatoes
12 oz. Heritage Pork Chop
beer-brined bone-in rib chop, char-grilled to order, topped with caramelized onions & gruyere cheese, served with roasted red potatoes, sauteed spinach & toasted pine nuts
Wild Mushroom Risotto
roasted shiitake, cremini and oyster mushrooms, seared Brussels sprouts, parmesan, fresh oregano & pine nuts
Grilled North Road Salmon
wild rice pilaf, sautéed baby spinach & mango salsa
Seared Sea Scallops
wild mushroom risotto, bacon jam, grilled asparagus & black truffle zest
Shrimp Scampi
sauteed marinated Tiger shrimp with shallots, capers, red pepper & parsley, linguine, white wine lemon butter sauce topped with parmesan & basil infused olive oil
German Pork Schnitzel
breaded, tenderized pork cutlet, shredded Brussels sprouts, bacon, spaetzle, lemon caper butter sauce & grilled asparagus
Bistec Paella
steak tips, Spanish chorizo, Manchego, roasted wild mushrooms, marinated tomatoes & sunny-side up egg
Mixta Paella
Tiger shrimp, Prince Edward Island mussels, steak tips, Spanish chorizo & chicken breast
Chicken & Shrimp Paella
chipotle chicken, Tiger shrimp, sweet peas, pine nuts, spinach & Manchego
Vegetable Paella
seared Brussels sprouts, roasted mushrooms, fresh corn, marinated tomatoes, zucchini, spinach & pine nuts
Negra Paella
sea scallop, Tiger shrimp, calamari, Prince Edward Island mussels & cuttlefish ink
Dessert
Caramel Crunch Cake
decadent caramel soaked cake with brown sugar streusel, caramel cream cheese frosting, and cinnamon sugar sprinkles
Chocolate Overload Cake
four split layers of rich chocolate cake, filled with a smooth milk chocolate mousse, finished in chocolate ganache & covered in dark chocolate bark pieces
Key Lime Pie
creamy and tart, graham cracker crust
Mini-Cheesecake
graham cracker crust, red wine strawberry sauce, whipped cream
Chocolate Mini-Mousse
raspberry filled edible chocolate cordial cup topped with our chocolate mousse
Chocolate Mousse
chocolate sauce, dark chocolate chips, whipped cream, Biscoff cookies
Kid's Meal
Kid's Cheeseburger
two mini-burgers with cheddar cheese
Kid's Grilled Cheese
on sourdough, lettuce & tomato optional
Kid's Ham & Swiss
on sourdough, lettuce & tomato optional
Kid's Quesadilla
jack cheese on a flour tortilla with sour cream and sweet corn salsa
Kid's Ravioli
stuffed with 3 Italian cheeses, breaded & fried, house marinara
Kid's Turkey & Provolone
on multigrain, lettuce & tomato optional
Sides
Extra Bread(6 slices)$
ADD 1 Pretzel$
ADD 2 Pretzel$
ADD 3 Pretzel $
Baked Potato Salad
Caprese SIDE
Cole Slaw
Fruit Salad
Roasted Beets
Small House Salad
French Fries
Steak Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Truffle Fries/Half
Truffle Fries/Full
Daily Vegetable (After 4pm)
Potato au Gratin (After 4pm)
Spaetzle (After 4pm)
Wild Rice Pilaf (After 4pm)
NA Beverages TO-GO
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Pepsi/Fountain
Diet Pepsi/Fountain
Ginger Ale/BTL
Ginger Ale/Fountain
Lemonade/Fountain
Mountain Dew/Foutain
MUG Root Beer/Fountain
Sierra Mist/Fountain
Tonic/Fountain
Tonic/Btl
Club Soda/Fountain
Club Soda/Btl
Aranciata/Can
Aranciata Rossa/Can
Clementina/Can
Limonata/Can
Melograno-Arancia/Can
Root & Revelry Sodas (To Go)
Root & Revelry focuses on bringing a high-quality product that showcases our integrity. They small-batch brew to allow the ingredients to really meld together into something unique. They won’t compromise on artificial processes; we use REAL ingredients, because, “natural,” doesn’t necessarily mean real anymore. Let Root & Revelry show you what a REAL soda tastes like!
Fiji Water
Perrier
San Pelligrino 500ml
Gosling's Ginger Beer
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Coffee
DeCaf
Iced Tea
Rep of Tea Blackberry Sage
Rep of Tea Ginger Peach
Rep of Tea Pomegranate
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Sun Singer combines full scale restaurant and retail shop - specializing in gourmet food, custom gift baskets, fine wine, spirits and craft beers. Sun Singer features our Fabulous Fish Sandwich each Friday lunch and our monthly tradition....Oyster Week!
1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign, IL 61821