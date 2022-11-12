Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sun Singer Restaurant & Wine Bar Cafe

1115 W Windsor Rd

Champaign, IL 61821

Popular Items

Chicken Club
Grilled Cheese Supreme
Crispy Shrimp Wrap

Oyster Week

OYSTER WEEK! is a monthly Sun Singer tradition serving all your favorite oyster preparations fresh from the Chesapeake Bay region. OYSTER WEEK! starts the third Monday of each month and is available for both lunch and dinner.

4 Rockfeller

$10.00

Baked oyster on the half shell topped with a mixture of spinach, garlic, shallots, celery, bacon. Pernod finished with a crispy layer of parmesan, gruyere and panko breading served with lemon wedge and hot sauce.

6 Rockefeller

$13.50

12 Rockefeller

$30.00

Baked oyster on the half shell topped with a mixture of spinach, garlic, shallots, celery, bacon. Pernod finished with a crispy layer of parmesan, gruyere and panko breading served with lemon wedge and hot sauce.

6 Fried Oysters

$13.50

Flash fried fresh shucked oysters. Seasoned flour, house cocktail sauce,  lemon wedge, hot sauce, saltines

12 Fried Oyster

$27.00

Flash fried fresh shucked oysters. Seasoned flour, house cocktail sauce,  lemon wedge, hot sauce, saltines

4 Bienville

$10.00

6 Bienville

$15.00

Baked Oyster on the half shell covered with shrimp, mushrooms, onions, bacon, Parmesan cream sauce

12 Bienville

$30.00

Baked Oyster on the half shell covered with shrimp, mushrooms, onions, bacon, Parmesan cream sauce

4 Chargrilled Oyster

$10.00

Oysters on the half shell, grilled in a garlic herb butter with salt and pepper

6 Chargrilled Oyster

$15.00

Oysters on the half shell, grilled in a garlic herb butter with salt and pepper

12 Chargrilled Oysters

$30.00

Oysters on the half shell, grilled in a garlic herb butter with salt and pepper

4 Oysters Casino

$10.00

Baked oysters on the half shell covered with a compound butter with peppers, shallots, celery, garlic, lemon juice, worcestershire sauce and topped with Applewood smoked bacon and parsley

6 Oysters Casino

$15.00

Baked oysters on the half shell covered with a compound butter with peppers, shallots, celery, garlic, lemon juice, worcestershire sauce and topped with Applewood smoked bacon and parsley

12 Oysters Casino

$30.00

Baked oysters on the half shell covered with a compound butter with peppers, shallots, celery, garlic, lemon juice, worcestershire sauce and topped with Applewood smoked bacon and parsley

Oyster Stew (Bowl)

$13.50

Oyster Po'boy

$14.00

flash fried oysters, house-made Old Bay mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, toasted hoagie roll

Dinner Special

Served after 4:00pm Daily.

Prime Rib of Beef

$38.00Out of stock

Friday & Saturday nights only / 12 oz. hand-cut Stonehouse® U.S.D.A. Prime Rib, oven roasted in our unique blend of herbs & spices served with hearty red wine demi-glace, horseradish sauce, mashed potato & seasonal vegetable

Shrimp & Linguini

$30.00

Appetizers

Cup Soup

$5.00

Ask your server

Bowl Soup

$9.00

Ask your server

Chef's Selections

$4.00

Mix ‘n match / $9 first selection, $5 for each addition served with apricot & cranberry relish, candied nuts, artichoke tapenade, purple fig jam, cornichons, grapes & crusty French bread

Local Plate

$18.50

served with house-made candied nuts, artichoke tapenade, purple fig jam, apricot relish, grapes & crusty French bread

Sun Singer Spreads Plate

$12.00

choose a trio of house-made cheese spreads: artichoke parmesan, bleu cheese, pesto, mixed cheese, smoked salmon, feisty feta, sun-dried tomato, served with apple, grapes & crusty French bread

Small Spreads (1)

$6.50

choose a single cheese spread: artichoke parmesan, bleu cheese, pesto, mixed cheese, smoked salmon, feisty feta, sun-dried tomato, served with apple, grapes & crusty French bread

Brussels Sprouts

$9.50

malt vinegar aioli & hickory smoked bacon crumble

Caprese Plate

$11.00

heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, fresh basil & balsamic drizzle

Cheese Fondue

$18.00

fresh apple, grapes, summer sausage & crusty French bread

Chicken & Garlic Quesadilla

$15.00

chicken, garlic, chipotle seasoning, cilantro, Monterey Jack, flour tortilla, sour cream, sweet corn salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

house-roasted tomato salsa & house-fried tortilla chips

Flash Fried Calamari

$14.50

lightly breaded, sweet chili sauce, lemon

Garlic Goat Cheese Dip

$11.00

house-seasoned pita chips

Hummus

$11.00

ask your server for Today's selection, served with cucumber, carrot celery & warm pita rounds

Mediterranean Olives

$8.50

Conserrolea, Kalamatat & Chalkidiki, drizzled with herbed extra virgin olive oil

Mezze Plate

$9.50

balsamic olives, artichoke tapenade, cornichons, fig jam & crusty French bread

Pot Roast Nachos

$16.00

chicken, garlic, chipotle seasoning, cilantro, Monterey Jack, flour tortilla, sour cream, sweet corn salsa

Prince Edward Island Mussels

$13.00

fresh mussels, leeks, garlic, Chablis, cream, parsley & grilled crusty French bread

Scampi Panzanella

$13.50

roasted marinated Tiger shrimp, toasted sourdough, mesclun greens, saffron aioli, smoked paprikas infused EVOO

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

two (2) pretzels with warm, cheesy onion dip (add more +$1.50 each)

Truffle Fries/Half

$7.00

Half Order, white truffle oil, parmesan & garlic aioli

Truffle Fries/Full

$12.00

Full Order, white truffe oil, parmesan & garlic aioli

BBQ Bacon Flatbread

$16.00

barbeque sauce, grilled chicken breast, hickory smoked bacon, cheddar & Monterey Jack, topped with fresh scallions

The Iberian Flatbread

$17.00

red sauce, roasted wild mushrooms, Spanish chorizo, Manchego (3 month) & fresh oregano

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

pesto, sliced fresh mozzarella and local tomatoes drizzled with balsamic reduction, topped with fresh basil

White Truffle Flatbread

$15.00

roasted garlic oil, avocado, halved grape tomatoes & Parmesan baked & topped with white truffle rocket salad and a balsamic drizzle

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.50

rare seared Ahi tuna, mesclun greens, spinach, charred pineapple, avocado, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, raspberry vinaigrette

Almond Crusted Goat Cheese

$16.50

mesclun greens, grapes, strawberries, roasted red pepper vinaigrette, balsamic glaze

Small Almond Crusted Goat Cheese

$8.75

mesclun greens, grapes, strawberries, roasted red pepper vinaigrette, balsamic glaze

Caesar

$14.00

crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, lemon, parmesan, croutons

Small Caesar

$8.75

crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, lemon, parmesan, croutons

Chicken & Cranberry

$16.50

mesclun greens, dried cranberries, feta, Candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette

Small Chicken & Cranberry

$8.75

mesclun greens, dried cranberries, feta, Candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb

$17.50

grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, chopped bacon, red onion, diced tomato, hard boiled egg, sliced avocado, bleu cheese crumbles or shredded cheddar, ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Greek Salad

$16.00

mesclun greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, Kalamata olives, artichokes, feta, croutons, Greek vinaigrette

Small Greek Salad

$8.75

mesclun greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, Kalamata olives, artichokes, feta, croutons, Greek vinaigrette

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens with carrot, cucumber and croutons. Choice of dressing

Small House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens with carrot, cucumber and croutons. Choice of dressing

Spinach & Pear

$16.00

julienne pear, sherry cherries, spiced walnuts, gorgonzola crumbles, baby spinach, roasted pear vinaigrette

Small Spinach & Pear

$8.75

julienne pear, sherry cherries, spiced walnuts, gorgonzola crumbles, baby spinach, roasted pear vinaigrette

Country Chicken Salad/Greens

$11.50

country chicken salad on greens

Small Country Chicken/Greens

$7.00

country chicken salad on greens

Jamaican Jerk Salad/Greens

$11.50

Jamaican Jerk salad on greens

Small Jamaican Jerk Salad/Greens

$7.00

Jamaican Jerk salad on greens

Tuna Salad/Greens

$11.50

tuna salad on greens

Small Tuna Salad/Greens

$7.00

tuna salad on greens

Sandwich

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.50

honey ham, Swiss, honey mustard, warm pretzel roll

1/2 Bavarian Pretzel

$8.50

honey ham, Swiss, honey mustard, warm pretzel roll

Bourbon BBQ Pork

$13.00

slow-roasted pulled pork, cheddar, sweet pickles, garlic mayo, bourbon-infused Head Country BBQ sauce, coleslaw, brioche bun

Black Bean Burger

$12.50

provolone, tomato, lettuce, peppadew peppers, Adobo aioli, onion ciabatta roll

Chicken Club

$13.50

grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, provolone, lettuce, tomato, sun-dried tomato aioli, brioche bun

Country Chicken Salad

$11.50

house-made chicken salad with apple, celery, walnuts, onion, mayonnaise, lettuce, toasted multigrain bread

1/2 Country Chicken Salad

$8.50

house-made chicken salad with apple, celery, walnuts, onion, mayonnaise, lettuce, toasted multigrain bread

Crispy Shrimp Wrap

$13.00

crispy fried shrimp, Adobo aioli, marinated tomato, avocado, lettuce, red onion, flour tortilla wrap

Grilled Cheese Supreme

$12.50

Danish fontina, white cheddar, Granny Smith apple, purple fig jam, griddled challah

1/2 Grilled Cheese Supreme

$8.50

Danish fontina, white cheddar, Granny Smith apple, purple fig jam, griddled challah

Italian Beef

$15.00

full-flavored Italian beef, Swiss, au jus, pepperoncini, toasted hoagie roll

1/2 Italian Beef

$8.50

full-flavored Italian beef, Swiss, au jus, pepperoncini, toasted hoagie roll

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wrap

$11.50

house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, sliced almonds, mild Jamaican jerk spice, mayonnaise, mesclun greens, flour tortilla

1/2 Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wrap

$8.50

house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, sliced almonds, mild Jamaican jerk spice, mayonnaise, mesclun greens, flour tortilla

Maine-style Lobster Rolls

$22.00

poached lobster claw and knuckle meat lightly dressed, packed a-top baby greens in griddled New England rolls, lemon wedges

Private Club

$13.50

honey ham, smoked turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, tomato, lettuce, sun-dried tomato aioli, toasted white & multigrain bread

1/2 Private Club

$8.50

honey ham, smoked turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, tomato, lettuce, sun-dried tomato aioli, toasted white & multigrain bread

Reuben

$13.00

thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 Island dressing, toasted marbled rye bread

1/2 Reuben

$8.50

thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 Island dressing, toasted marbled rye bread

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 Island dressing, toasted marbled rye bread

1/2 Turkey Reuben

$8.50

thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 Island dressing, toasted marbled rye bread

Sun Burger

$15.50

1/2 pound prime chuck-brisket blend, grilled to order, mushrooms, Gruyere, garlic mayo, brioche bun

Tuna Salad Wrap

$11.50

house-made albacore tuna salad with caper, onion, mayonnaise, herbs & spices, mesclun greens, flour tortilla

1/2 Tuna Salad Wrap

$8.50

house-made albacore tuna salad with caper, onion, mayonnaise, herbs & spices, mesclun greens, flour tortilla

Tuna Tartar Tacos

$14.00

marinated Ahi tuna, zesty vinegar slaw, avocado-lime mousse, topped with toasted sesame oil & cilantro, sweet soy on the side

Vegetarian Reuben

$12.00

marinated & grilled seitan, provolone, roasted red pepper, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, toasted marbled rye bread

The 'Wimpy' Burger

$11.00

1/4 pound smash burger—prime chuck-brisket blend, sautéed onion, cheddar, 1950’s burger sauce, brioche bun

Classic BLT Sandwich

$9.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted sourdough

1/2 Classic BLT Sandwich

$6.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted sourdough

Classic Grilled Cheese

$9.00

griddled sourdough & yellow cheddar

1/2 Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.00

griddled sourdough & yellow cheddar

Classic Ham & Swiss

$9.00

ham, swiss & mayo on toasted sourdough

1/2 Classic Ham & Swiss

$6.00

ham, swiss & mayo on toasted sourdough

Classic Turkey & Provolone

$9.00

turkey, provolone & mayo on toasted multigrain bread

1/2 Classic Turkey & Provolone

$6.00

turkey, provolone & mayo on toasted multigrain bread

Entrees

Black Angus Filet Mignon 4 oz.

$26.00

grilled to order / served with roasted garlic-infused mashed potato, grilled asparagus & hearty red wine demi-glace. Au Gratin Potato +$2 / Roquefort butter +$2

Black Angus Filet Mignon 8 oz.

$36.00

grilled to order / served with roasted garlic-infused mashed potato, grilled asparagus & hearty red wine demi-glace. Au Gratin Potato +$2 / Roquefort butter +$2

Black Angus Hangar 10 oz.

$32.00

grilled to order / served with roasted garlic-infused mashed potato, grilled asparagus & hearty red wine demi-glace. Au Gratin Potato +$2 / Roquefort butter +$2

Prime Boneless Ribeye 12 oz.

$36.00

grilled to order / served with roasted garlic-infused mashed potato, grilled asparagus & hearty red wine demi-glace. Au Gratin Potato +$2 / Roquefort butter +$2

Baseball-Cut Top Sirloin 8 oz.

$26.00

grilled to order / served with roasted garlic-infused mashed potato, grilled asparagus & hearty red wine demi-glace. Au Gratin Potato +$2 / Roquefort butter +$2

Coffee Crusted Grilled Beef Tenderloin

$38.00

8 oz. filet, grilled to order, Kahlúa sweet potato mash, vanilla cream, espresso reduction, sautéed vegetables

Steak et Frites

$31.00

marinated 10 oz. hanger steak, grilled to order, seasoned steak fries, hearty red wine demi-glace & malt vinegar aioli on the side

Rare Seared Ahi Tuna

$26.00

pink peppercorn crusted, miso mashed potatoes, wasabi emulsion & togarashi saupoudrer

Lemon Chicken

$26.00

pan seared boneless tenderized cutlets, sautéed haricot vert, blistered grape tomatoes, zucchini, red bell peppers & crispy prosciutto in a lemon velouté over herb roasted red potatoes

12 oz. Heritage Pork Chop

$30.00

beer-brined bone-in rib chop, char-grilled to order, topped with caramelized onions & gruyere cheese, served with roasted red potatoes, sauteed spinach & toasted pine nuts

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$24.00

roasted shiitake, cremini and oyster mushrooms, seared Brussels sprouts, parmesan, fresh oregano & pine nuts

Grilled North Road Salmon

$28.00

wild rice pilaf, sautéed baby spinach & mango salsa

Seared Sea Scallops

$28.00

wild mushroom risotto, bacon jam, grilled asparagus & black truffle zest

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

sauteed marinated Tiger shrimp with shallots, capers, red pepper & parsley, linguine, white wine lemon butter sauce topped with parmesan & basil infused olive oil

German Pork Schnitzel

$26.00

breaded, tenderized pork cutlet, shredded Brussels sprouts, bacon, spaetzle, lemon caper butter sauce & grilled asparagus

Bistec Paella

$27.00

steak tips, Spanish chorizo, Manchego, roasted wild mushrooms, marinated tomatoes & sunny-side up egg

Mixta Paella

$24.00

Tiger shrimp, Prince Edward Island mussels, steak tips, Spanish chorizo & chicken breast

Chicken & Shrimp Paella

$24.00

chipotle chicken, Tiger shrimp, sweet peas, pine nuts, spinach & Manchego

Vegetable Paella

$22.00

seared Brussels sprouts, roasted mushrooms, fresh corn, marinated tomatoes, zucchini, spinach & pine nuts

Negra Paella

$26.00

sea scallop, Tiger shrimp, calamari, Prince Edward Island mussels & cuttlefish ink

Dessert

Caramel Crunch Cake

$8.50

decadent caramel soaked cake with brown sugar streusel, caramel cream cheese frosting, and cinnamon sugar sprinkles

Chocolate Overload Cake

$8.50

four split layers of rich chocolate cake, filled with a smooth milk chocolate mousse, finished in chocolate ganache & covered in dark chocolate bark pieces

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

creamy and tart, graham cracker crust

Mini-Cheesecake

$5.00

graham cracker crust, red wine strawberry sauce, whipped cream

Chocolate Mini-Mousse

$3.50

raspberry filled edible chocolate cordial cup topped with our chocolate mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

chocolate sauce, dark chocolate chips, whipped cream, Biscoff cookies

Kid's Meal

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.50

two mini-burgers with cheddar cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

on sourdough, lettuce & tomato optional

Kid's Ham & Swiss

$5.00

on sourdough, lettuce & tomato optional

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.00

jack cheese on a flour tortilla with sour cream and sweet corn salsa

Kid's Ravioli

$5.00

stuffed with 3 Italian cheeses, breaded & fried, house marinara

Kid's Turkey & Provolone

$5.00

on multigrain, lettuce & tomato optional

Sides

Extra Bread(6 slices)$

$1.25

ADD 1 Pretzel$

$1.50

ADD 2 Pretzel$

$3.00

ADD 3 Pretzel $

$4.50

Baked Potato Salad

$4.00

Caprese SIDE

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Fruit Salad

$5.00

Roasted Beets

$4.00

Small House Salad

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Steak Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries/Half

$7.00

Truffle Fries/Full

$12.00

Daily Vegetable (After 4pm)

$6.00

Potato au Gratin (After 4pm)

$4.00

Spaetzle (After 4pm)

$4.00

Wild Rice Pilaf (After 4pm)

$4.00

NA Beverages TO-GO

Coke Can

$1.00

Diet Coke Can

$1.00Out of stock

Pepsi/Fountain

$1.25

Diet Pepsi/Fountain

$1.25

Ginger Ale/BTL

$1.50

Ginger Ale/Fountain

$1.25

Lemonade/Fountain

$1.25

Mountain Dew/Foutain

$1.25

MUG Root Beer/Fountain

$1.25

Sierra Mist/Fountain

$1.25

Tonic/Fountain

$1.25

Tonic/Btl

$1.50

Club Soda/Fountain

$1.25

Club Soda/Btl

$1.50

Aranciata/Can

$2.00

Aranciata Rossa/Can

$2.00

Clementina/Can

$2.00

Limonata/Can

$2.00

Melograno-Arancia/Can

$2.00

Root & Revelry Sodas (To Go)

$3.00

Root & Revelry focuses on bringing a high-quality product that showcases our integrity. They small-batch brew to allow the ingredients to really meld together into something unique. They won’t compromise on artificial processes; we use REAL ingredients, because, “natural,” doesn’t necessarily mean real anymore. Let Root & Revelry show you what a REAL soda tastes like!

Fiji Water

$2.00

Perrier

$1.50

San Pelligrino 500ml

$2.00

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$1.25

Red Bull

$2.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

DeCaf

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Rep of Tea Blackberry Sage

$3.50

Rep of Tea Ginger Peach

$3.50

Rep of Tea Pomegranate

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Sun Singer combines full scale restaurant and retail shop - specializing in gourmet food, custom gift baskets, fine wine, spirits and craft beers. Sun Singer features our Fabulous Fish Sandwich each Friday lunch and our monthly tradition....Oyster Week!

Website

Location

1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign, IL 61821

Directions

Gallery
Sun Singer Restaurant image
Banner pic
Sun Singer Restaurant image

