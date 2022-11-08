Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunview Restaurant

827 Park Avenue

Beaver Dam, WI 53916

Order Again

Savory

One Egg

$5.99

Two Eggs

$6.49

One Side Egg

$1.00

Three Eggs

$7.99

Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Omelet

$13.99

Bacon Omelette

$11.49

Biscuit Gravy Omelette

$12.99

Cheesehead Omelette

$12.99

Corned Beef Hash Omelette

$12.49

Denver Omelette

$11.49

Ham, green peppers, and onions

Gyro & Feta

$11.99

Ham Omelette

$11.49

Mushroom Omelette

$10.99

Plain Omelette

$9.49

Sausage Omelette

$11.49

Spinach & Feta

$11.49

Sunview Omelette

$11.99

Ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms and American cheese

Vegetarian Omelette

$11.99

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and spinach

Western Omelette

$11.99

Denver Croissant

$11.49

Two scrambled eggs, onion, green peppers, ham, and American cheese

Meat Lover's Croissant

$11.49

Two scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, bacon and American cheese

Minced Ham Croissant

$11.49

Two scrambled eggs, diced ham, and American cheese

Standard Croissant

$10.99

Two scrambled eggs, American cheese

Classic Benedict

$12.49

Poached eggs, smoked pork loin on an English muffin, and topped with Hollandaise

Country Benedict

$13.99

Biscuits topped with sausage patties, poached eggs, country gravy

Honey Smoked Salmon Benedict

$15.99

Poached eggs, honey smoked salmon, avocado, on an English muffin with Hollandaise

New Orleans Benedict

$14.99

English muffin topped with lump crab meat, poached eggs and Cajun Hollandaise

Veggie Benedict

$13.99

English muffin, poached eggs, onions, tomatoes, peppers, spinach, mushrooms and Hollandaise

Bacon & Hash Skillet

$12.99

Hashbrowns, sauteed onions, bacon and American cheese

Country Skillet

$12.49

Gypsy Skillet

$12.99

Hasbrowns, ham, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese

Hercules Skillet

$12.99

Hashbrowns, sauteed onions, tomatoes, gyro, feta cheese

Hobo Skillet

$10.49

Hashbrowns and Swiss and American cheese

Irish Skillet

$12.99

Hashbrowns, corned beef hash, and American cheese

Mediterranean Skillet

$12.99

Hashbrowns, bacon, sausage, tomatoes, and Swiss cheese

Mexican Skillet

$12.59

Hashbrowns, sauteed onions, tomatoes, green peppers, grond beer, and cheddar cheese

Smoked Sausage Skillet

$12.49

Steak Skillet

$13.49

Vegetarian Skillet

$12.99

Hashbrowns, sauteed onions, tomatoes, green peppers, spinach, mushrooms, and American cheese

Avocado Toast

$13.99

Multi-grain toast, eggs to order, avocado spread, pico de gallo and crumbled feta cheese

Cali Burrito

$14.99

Steak, eggs, pico de gallo, infused guacamole, potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and sour cream

Mexican Burrito

$13.49

Country Fried Steak

$15.49

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$21.99

Sweet

Plain Pancakes

$3.49+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$4.99+

Oreo Pancakes

$4.59+

Fruit & Nuts Pancakes

$4.99+

Regular French Toast

$6.49+

Texas French Toast

$7.99+

Chocolate Chip French Toast

$6.99+

Oreo French Toast

$6.99+

Berry French Toast

$6.99+

Plain Waffles

$8.49

Chocolate Chip Waffles

$9.49

Oreo Waffles

$9.49

Choice of Berry Waffles

$9.49

Pecan Waffles

$9.49

Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

Plain Crepes (3)

$7.99

Chocolate Chip Crepes

$8.99

Oreo Crepes

$8.99

Choice of Berry Crepes

$8.99

Cheesecake Crepes

$9.99

Ham & Eggs Crepes (2)

$9.49

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99+

Country Breakfast

$13.49

Three eggs, hashbrowns, two strips of bacon, two sausages, and a half biscuit and gravy

Pancakes

$11.99

Two pancakes, with two sausages or bacon strips, and two eggs

French Toast

$11.99

Two pieces of Texas French toast, with two sausages or bacon strips, and two eggs

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$8.99+

French toast grilled to golden brown with ham and cheese

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$7.49+

Two fried eggs with bacon on choice of toast

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$7.49+

Two fried eggs with ham on choice of toast

Cinnamon French Toast

$4.99+

Cinnamon French Toast Combo

$12.99

Lumber Jack

$13.99

Strawberry Cinnamon French Toast

$14.49

Vlore Slammer

$12.99

Lunch

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.49

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Soup Of The Day

$4.99

Julienne Salad

$11.99

Fresh crisp lettuce topped with ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, hardboiled egg, and Chef's garnish

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Crisp romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing, and topped with chicken breast

Taco Salad

$11.99

Tortilla shell filled with crisp lettuce, taco meat, green peppers, onions, tomato, black sliced olives, and cheddar cheese

Greek Salad

$11.99

Fresh crisp lettuce topped with feta cheese, anchovies, Kalamata olives, Chef's garnish and homemade Greek dressing

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Fresh crisp lettuce topped with chicken breast, bleu cheese, chopped bacon, hardboiled egg and Chef's garnish

Side Salad

$4.99

Tossed house salad

Quort Of Soup

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.49+

Served with ham or bacon

BLT

$7.49+

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on choice of toast

Fish Sandwich

$8.99+

Breaded cod, deep fried and served on a bun with garnish

Crisper Sandwich

$10.99+

Served on a French roll with sauteed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Choice of chicken, beef, turkey or ham

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.49+

Served on Fresh baked bun

Gyro Sandwich

$11.49+

Served with onions, tomato, and tzatziki sauce

Rueben Sandwich

$10.49+

Lean corned beef on grilled rye bread served with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing

Club Sandwich

$10.99

Jr. Croissant Turkey Club

$10.99

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Melts

$10.99

Tuna Croissant

$10.49

Philly Beef

$12.99

Chicken Fajita

$12.99

BLT Wrap

$9.99

Fill Me Up

Sunview Burger

$11.99

1/2 lb burger patty, two slices of American cheese, and topped with raw onion served on a gourmet bun

South Of The Boarder Burger

$11.99

1/2 lb burger patty, pepper jack cheese, salsa, jalapeno peppers, raw onion, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on a gourmet bun

Chicago Burger

$11.99

1/2 lb burger patty, sweet relish, chopped onion, ketchup, mustard on a gourmet bun

Bacon & Egg Burger

$11.99

1/2 lb burger patty, bacon, fried egg, cheese, tomato, lettuce on a gourmet bun

Mediteranean Burger

$11.59

1/2 lb burger patty, herbed feta cheese, kalamata olives and red onions served on a gourmet bun

Texas Burger

$11.99

1/2 lb burger patty, fried onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo served on a gourmet bun

Philly Burger

$11.99

1/2 lb burger patty, sauteed green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and mayo served on a gourmet bun

Wisconsin Burger

$11.99

1/2 lb burger patty, topped with American Swiss and cheddar cheese, garnished with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a gourmet bun

Hamburger

$11.99

Shrimp Basket

$11.99+

Fried Filet of Perch

$11.99+

Fried Chicken

$11.99+

Fried half chicken dipped in our House Favorite batter and cooked to perfection

Baby Beef Liver

$11.99+

Tender slices of liver lightly breaded and grilled to perfection served with sauteed onions or bacon

Pork Tenderloin

$11.49+

Deep fried, breaded pork tenderloin topped with brown gravy and applesauce

Veal Cutlet

$11.49+

Deep fried breaded veal cutlet topped with brown gravy

Chicken Tenders

$12.49+

Served with choice of dipping sauce

Open Face Hot Beef

$13.49

Served with Mashed Potato and Gravy

Open Face Hot Turkey

$13.49

Served with Mashed Potato and Gravy

Corned Beef&Cabbage

$12.99+

Catfish

$12.99

Baked Chicken

$11.99+

BBQ Chicken

$12.49+

Vegetable stir fry

$8.99+

Beef sir fry

$11.49+

Chicken stir fry

$11.49+

Polish & Kraut

$11.99+

Chicken Malibu

$14.99

Kids Menu

Served with choice of soda, juice or milk (free refills only on soda)

Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$4.99

Served with syrup and butter

Kid's French Toast

$4.99

Served with syrup and butter

Kids Silver $ Pancakes

$4.99

Served with syrup and butter

Kids Eggs

$4.99

One egg, one slice of toast and potatoes

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Sides

American Fries

$2.49

Applesauce

$2.49

Avocado

$1.99

Avocado

$1.99

Bacon Strips

$4.49

Bagel

$2.49+

Burger Patty

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Chicken breast

$4.49

Corn Beef Hash

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Egg

$1.00

English Muffin

$1.99

French Fries

$3.49

Fresh Fruit

$3.99+

Gyro Meat

$4.25

Gyros

$4.49

Ham Off The Bone

$4.99

Hashbrowns

$2.49

Hollandaise

$1.49

Jalapeño

$0.50

Oatmeal

$4.99+

Peanut Butter

$0.25

Picko

$0.75

Ribeye

$12.00

Salsa

$0.50

Sausage Gravy

$1.49

Sausage Links

$3.99

Sausage Patty

$3.99

Sour cream

$0.50

Toast

$1.99

Sub Meat

Sub Bacon

Sub Ham

Sub Sausage

Sub Cheese

Sub American Cheese

Sub Pepper Jack Cheese

Sub Cheddar

Sub Swiss

Add Ons

Add American Cheese

$1.00

Add Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Add Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Add Pepper Jack

$1.00

Add Feta

$2.50

Add Bacon

$0.50

Add Sausage

$0.50

Add Ham

$0.50

Add Jalapenos

$0.25

Add Onions

$0.25

Add Tomatoes

$0.25

Add Green Peppers

$0.25

Add Spinach

$0.25

Add Mushrooms

$0.25

Coffee

Coffee

$2.49

Juice & Smoothies

Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.49

Apple Juice

$3.49

Blue Machine

$4.99

Mighty Mango

$4.99

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$3.99

Strawberry Shake

$3.99

Chocolate Shake

$3.99

The Rest

Hot Tea

$2.99

White Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Mimosas

Classic Mimosa

$6.49

Pineapple Mimosa

$6.49

Blood Orange Mimosa

$6.49

Strawberry Bellini

$6.49

Lavender Lemonade

$6.49

Beer

Domestic

$4.00

Import

$5.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$6.99+

Old Fashioned

$4.99

Screwdriver

$4.99+

Wine

Chardonnay

$5.49

Merlot

$5.49

White Zinfandel

$5.49

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.49

Wine Bottle

$24.99

Soda

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Lemonde

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a family restaurant with a variety of options that serves breakfast & Lunch

Location

827 Park Avenue, Beaver Dam, WI 53916

Directions

