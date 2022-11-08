- Home
- /
- Beaver Dam
- /
- Sunview Restaurant
Sunview Restaurant
No reviews yet
827 Park Avenue
Beaver Dam, WI 53916
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Savory
One Egg
Two Eggs
One Side Egg
Three Eggs
Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Omelet
Bacon Omelette
Biscuit Gravy Omelette
Cheesehead Omelette
Corned Beef Hash Omelette
Denver Omelette
Ham, green peppers, and onions
Gyro & Feta
Ham Omelette
Mushroom Omelette
Plain Omelette
Sausage Omelette
Spinach & Feta
Sunview Omelette
Ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms and American cheese
Vegetarian Omelette
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and spinach
Western Omelette
Denver Croissant
Two scrambled eggs, onion, green peppers, ham, and American cheese
Meat Lover's Croissant
Two scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, bacon and American cheese
Minced Ham Croissant
Two scrambled eggs, diced ham, and American cheese
Standard Croissant
Two scrambled eggs, American cheese
Classic Benedict
Poached eggs, smoked pork loin on an English muffin, and topped with Hollandaise
Country Benedict
Biscuits topped with sausage patties, poached eggs, country gravy
Honey Smoked Salmon Benedict
Poached eggs, honey smoked salmon, avocado, on an English muffin with Hollandaise
New Orleans Benedict
English muffin topped with lump crab meat, poached eggs and Cajun Hollandaise
Veggie Benedict
English muffin, poached eggs, onions, tomatoes, peppers, spinach, mushrooms and Hollandaise
Bacon & Hash Skillet
Hashbrowns, sauteed onions, bacon and American cheese
Country Skillet
Gypsy Skillet
Hasbrowns, ham, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese
Hercules Skillet
Hashbrowns, sauteed onions, tomatoes, gyro, feta cheese
Hobo Skillet
Hashbrowns and Swiss and American cheese
Irish Skillet
Hashbrowns, corned beef hash, and American cheese
Mediterranean Skillet
Hashbrowns, bacon, sausage, tomatoes, and Swiss cheese
Mexican Skillet
Hashbrowns, sauteed onions, tomatoes, green peppers, grond beer, and cheddar cheese
Smoked Sausage Skillet
Steak Skillet
Vegetarian Skillet
Hashbrowns, sauteed onions, tomatoes, green peppers, spinach, mushrooms, and American cheese
Avocado Toast
Multi-grain toast, eggs to order, avocado spread, pico de gallo and crumbled feta cheese
Cali Burrito
Steak, eggs, pico de gallo, infused guacamole, potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and sour cream
Mexican Burrito
Country Fried Steak
Ribeye Steak & Eggs
Sweet
Plain Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Oreo Pancakes
Fruit & Nuts Pancakes
Regular French Toast
Texas French Toast
Chocolate Chip French Toast
Oreo French Toast
Berry French Toast
Plain Waffles
Chocolate Chip Waffles
Oreo Waffles
Choice of Berry Waffles
Pecan Waffles
Chicken & Waffles
Plain Crepes (3)
Chocolate Chip Crepes
Oreo Crepes
Choice of Berry Crepes
Cheesecake Crepes
Ham & Eggs Crepes (2)
Biscuits & Gravy
Country Breakfast
Three eggs, hashbrowns, two strips of bacon, two sausages, and a half biscuit and gravy
Pancakes
Two pancakes, with two sausages or bacon strips, and two eggs
French Toast
Two pieces of Texas French toast, with two sausages or bacon strips, and two eggs
Monte Cristo Sandwich
French toast grilled to golden brown with ham and cheese
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Two fried eggs with bacon on choice of toast
Ham & Egg Sandwich
Two fried eggs with ham on choice of toast
Cinnamon French Toast
Cinnamon French Toast Combo
Lumber Jack
Strawberry Cinnamon French Toast
Vlore Slammer
Lunch
Cheese Curds
Chicken Tenders
Fried Mushrooms
Onion Rings
Soup Of The Day
Julienne Salad
Fresh crisp lettuce topped with ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, hardboiled egg, and Chef's garnish
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing, and topped with chicken breast
Taco Salad
Tortilla shell filled with crisp lettuce, taco meat, green peppers, onions, tomato, black sliced olives, and cheddar cheese
Greek Salad
Fresh crisp lettuce topped with feta cheese, anchovies, Kalamata olives, Chef's garnish and homemade Greek dressing
Cobb Salad
Fresh crisp lettuce topped with chicken breast, bleu cheese, chopped bacon, hardboiled egg and Chef's garnish
Side Salad
Tossed house salad
Quort Of Soup
Grilled Cheese
Served with ham or bacon
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on choice of toast
Fish Sandwich
Breaded cod, deep fried and served on a bun with garnish
Crisper Sandwich
Served on a French roll with sauteed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Choice of chicken, beef, turkey or ham
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Served on Fresh baked bun
Gyro Sandwich
Served with onions, tomato, and tzatziki sauce
Rueben Sandwich
Lean corned beef on grilled rye bread served with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing
Club Sandwich
Jr. Croissant Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Melts
Tuna Croissant
Philly Beef
Chicken Fajita
BLT Wrap
Fill Me Up
Sunview Burger
1/2 lb burger patty, two slices of American cheese, and topped with raw onion served on a gourmet bun
South Of The Boarder Burger
1/2 lb burger patty, pepper jack cheese, salsa, jalapeno peppers, raw onion, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on a gourmet bun
Chicago Burger
1/2 lb burger patty, sweet relish, chopped onion, ketchup, mustard on a gourmet bun
Bacon & Egg Burger
1/2 lb burger patty, bacon, fried egg, cheese, tomato, lettuce on a gourmet bun
Mediteranean Burger
1/2 lb burger patty, herbed feta cheese, kalamata olives and red onions served on a gourmet bun
Texas Burger
1/2 lb burger patty, fried onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo served on a gourmet bun
Philly Burger
1/2 lb burger patty, sauteed green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and mayo served on a gourmet bun
Wisconsin Burger
1/2 lb burger patty, topped with American Swiss and cheddar cheese, garnished with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a gourmet bun
Hamburger
Shrimp Basket
Fried Filet of Perch
Fried Chicken
Fried half chicken dipped in our House Favorite batter and cooked to perfection
Baby Beef Liver
Tender slices of liver lightly breaded and grilled to perfection served with sauteed onions or bacon
Pork Tenderloin
Deep fried, breaded pork tenderloin topped with brown gravy and applesauce
Veal Cutlet
Deep fried breaded veal cutlet topped with brown gravy
Chicken Tenders
Served with choice of dipping sauce
Open Face Hot Beef
Served with Mashed Potato and Gravy
Open Face Hot Turkey
Served with Mashed Potato and Gravy
Corned Beef&Cabbage
Catfish
Baked Chicken
BBQ Chicken
Vegetable stir fry
Beef sir fry
Chicken stir fry
Polish & Kraut
Chicken Malibu
Kids Menu
Sides
American Fries
Applesauce
Avocado
Avocado
Bacon Strips
Bagel
Burger Patty
Chicken Breast
Chicken breast
Corn Beef Hash
Cottage Cheese
Egg
English Muffin
French Fries
Fresh Fruit
Gyro Meat
Gyros
Ham Off The Bone
Hashbrowns
Hollandaise
Jalapeño
Oatmeal
Peanut Butter
Picko
Ribeye
Salsa
Sausage Gravy
Sausage Links
Sausage Patty
Sour cream
Toast
Sub Meat
Add Ons
Coffee
Mimosas
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a family restaurant with a variety of options that serves breakfast & Lunch
827 Park Avenue, Beaver Dam, WI 53916