Súp Vietnamese Pho & Grill of Stony Brook

review star

No reviews yet

1113 N Country Rd #3BC

Stony Brook, NY 11790

Popular Items

Pho Ga
Vietnamese Summer Rolls
Green Papaya Salad

SALAD

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$10.00

finely julienned green papaya, long beans, mango, and cherry tomatoes, dressed in a sweet & tangy lime tamarind dressing, topped with cilantro & crushed peanuts

Bang Bang Chicken Salad

Bang Bang Chicken Salad

$12.00

Poached chicken, cabbage, lettuce, cucumber, jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, fried onion, crispy garlic chips, served with bang bang vinaigrette.

APPETIZERS

Braised Pork Ribs

Braised Pork Ribs

$14.00

tender ribs slowly braised in a deeply fragrant soy glaze

Garlic Baby Bok Choy

Garlic Baby Bok Choy

$13.00
Shrimp Patty Cakes

Shrimp Patty Cakes

$13.00

pan-seared shrimp patties served with Bibb lettuce & vibrant “nuoc cham” dipping sauce

Traditional Crispy Spring Rolls

Traditional Crispy Spring Rolls

$8.00
Veggie Crispy Spring Rolls

Veggie Crispy Spring Rolls

$8.00
Viet Wings

Viet Wings

$13.00

super crispy chicken wings tossed in tangy lime glaze (mildly spicy)

Vietnamese Summer Rolls

Vietnamese Summer Rolls

$11.00

lettuce, carrot, mango, rice vermicelli cold noodles, mint & Thai basil leaf, and poached tiger shrimp wrapped in rice paper, with peanut-scented dipping sauce on side

Tofu Rang Muoi

Tofu Rang Muoi

$14.00

fried tofu, sautéed bell peppers, onion, & shallot with avocado jalapeño dipping sauce

Vermicelli Mountain

Vermicelli Mountain

$14.00

rice vermicelli stir-fry in soy-sesame paste with minced pork, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, cucumber, carrot, & thin-sliced shiitake.

OVER RICE

Pork Chop (2pcs)

Pork Chop (2pcs)

$16.00

lemongrass-soy marinated, bone-in, served over rice.

Chicken Thighs

Chicken Thighs

$15.00

lemongrass-soy marinated, boneless, served over rice.

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$16.00

tare-soy marinated, boneless, served over rice.

Chicken Larb Bowl

Chicken Larb Bowl

$15.00

Ground chicken, red chili, scallion, cilantro, mint, served over rice

Tom Rim

Tom Rim

$19.00

Caramelized crispy shrimp, onion, caralized sauce, served over rice

Bun Thit Nuong

Bun Thit Nuong

$15.00

marinated sliced of grilled pork chop served with shredded green leaves and cucumber and ground peanut over rice vermicelli.

ENTREE

Lamb Chops (2pc)

Lamb Chops (2pc)

$14.00

Australian grass-fed

Ribeye Steak (12oz)

Ribeye Steak (12oz)

$31.00

honey-soy marinade

Shiitake Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

$7.00

brushed with sweet tare-soy, presented ini 2 skewers

Tiger Shrimp (6pc)

Tiger Shrimp (6pc)

$14.00

shell-off jumbo shrimp, seven spiced, presented in 2 skewers

Saigon Steamed Beer Clam

Saigon Steamed Beer Clam

$20.00

Littleneck clam, garlic, shallot, basil, cilantro, and scallion

PHO

Pho Bo Vien

Pho Bo Vien

$16.00

topped with homemade Súp signature beef meatballs

Pho Ga

Pho Ga

$16.00

topped with slices of grilled chicken, served with *chicken stock broth*

Pho King

Pho King

$18.00

topped with boneless short rib slices

Pho Sizzle

Pho Sizzle

$19.00

topped with grilled sirloin steak

Pho Tai

Pho Tai

$16.00

topped with thin slices of rare eye-round beef

Pho Veggie

Pho Veggie

$15.00
Pho Nam

Pho Nam

$16.00

Topped with brisket

Pho Combo

Pho Combo

$19.00

Combination of raw eye round beef, meat ball, beef tripe, brisket

DESSERT

Banana Coconut Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Temptation

$7.00

Chocolate genoise layered with dark chocolate, milk chocolate & white chocolate mousse. Topped with dark chocolate bark.

Coconut Sorbet

$6.00

Coconut sorbet inside of a real coconut shell, topped with coconut flakes.

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.00

Mango Sorbet

$5.00

Pistachio Cake

$7.00

JASMINE FRUIT TEA

Spring

Spring

$6.00

mashed fresh pineapple with pineapple jam

Summer

Summer

$6.00

passion fruit jam topped with fresh dragon fruit juice

Autumn

Autumn

$6.00

peach, mango, and pineapple jam with fresh mango

Winter

Winter

$6.00

kumquat juice, garnished with kumquart and mint leaf

Meadow

Meadow

$6.00

mashed fresh strawberry and lime with strawberry jam

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.00
Iced Lychee Juice

Iced Lychee Juice

$6.00

Vietnamese Hot Coffee

$6.00

FRESH SQUEEZED

Watermelon Juice

$5.00
Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00
Coconut Juice

Coconut Juice

$7.00

SODAS

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Seltzer

$2.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wonderfully satisfying Vietnamese noodle soups with freshly grilled and marinated meats.

Location

1113 N Country Rd #3BC, Stony Brook, NY 11790

Directions

