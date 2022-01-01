Súp Vietnamese Pho & Grill of Stony Brook
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wonderfully satisfying Vietnamese noodle soups with freshly grilled and marinated meats.
Location
1113 N Country Rd #3BC, Stony Brook, NY 11790
Gallery