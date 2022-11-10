A map showing the location of Supa Thai 91-710 Farrington Hwy # B220View gallery

Supa Thai 91-710 Farrington Hwy # B220

review star

No reviews yet

91-710 Farrington Hwy # B220

Kapolei, HI 96707

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Spring Roll
Green Curry

Appetizers

Spring Roll

$10.95

Summer Roll

$9.95

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Fried Fish Patties

$12.95

Fried Chicken

$11.95

Crispy Pork Chop

$11.95

Sateh Tofu

$10.95

Sateh Chicken

$13.95

Noodles Soup

Chicken Noodles Soup (Pho Gai)

$13.95

Duck Noodle Soup

$14.95

Pork Tom Yum Noodles Soup

$13.95

Seafood Noodles Soup

$15.95

Rad Na

$13.95

Yentafo

$16.95

Boat Noodles Soup

$16.95

Salads

Papaya Salad

$11.95

Cucumber Salad

$12.95

Minced Meat Salad (Larb)

$14.95

Beef Salad

$14.95

Chicken Sateh Salad

$13.95

Seafood Salad

$15.95

Long Rice Salad (Yum Woon Sen)

$15.95

Cala Salad

$15.95

Soup

Spicy Sour Soup (Tom Yum)

$13.95

Thai Ginger Soup (Tom Kha)

$13.95

Tofu Soup

$13.95

Curry

Green Curry

$13.95

Red Curry

$13.95

Yellow Curry

$13.95

Peanut Curry (Pa-nang)

$13.95

Pineapple Curry

$13.95

Beef Masaman Curry

$15.95

Stir-Fry Entrees

Thai Hot Basil (Pad Kapau)

$13.95

Spicy Stir-Fry (Pad Ped)

$13.95

Ginger Chilies Paste (Pad Prik King)

$13.95

Eggplant Stir-Fry

$13.95

Cashew Nut Stir-Fry

$13.95

Mix Vegetables Stir-Fry

$13.95

Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry

$13.95

Garlic Stir-Fry

$13.95

Fillet Fish with sweet chili sauce

$15.95

Ong Choi Stir-Fry

$13.95

Kailan

$15.95

Stir-Fry Noodles

Pad Thai

$13.95

Stir-Fried Chow Fun (Pad Se-ew)

$13.95

Basil Noodles (Pad Ki-Mao)

$13.95

Stir-Fried Long Rice Noodles (Pad Woon Sen)

$13.95

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Crab Fried Rice

$15.95

Supa's Special

Ong Choi Curry

$15.95

Salmon Fried Rice

$16.95

Duck Pineapple Curry

$15.95

Larb Tofu

$14.95

Khao Soi (Thai Laksa)

$15.95

Crispy Rice Salad

$15.95

Kailan with Pork Belly

$17.95

Duck over rice

$17.95

Sukiyaki

$16.95

Kapi Fried Rice

$17.95

Supa's Combo Plate

A. Mix Vegetables stir-fry and Fried Chicken

$16.95

B. Green Curry Vegetables and Fried Chicken

$16.95

C. Garlic Chicken and Spring Rolls (3 pcs)

$16.95

D. Peanut Curry Tofu and House Salad

$16.95

E. Yellow Curry Chicken and Spring Rolls (3 pcs)

$16.95

F. Spicy Stir-fry Pork and House Salad

$16.95

G. Thai Fried Rice and Fried Chicken

$16.95

H. Sweet and Sour Pork and Spring Rolls (3 pcs)

$16.95

I. Cashew Nut Chicken and House Salad

$16.95

Side

Jasmine White Rice

$2.50

Jasmine Brown Rice

$2.75

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Rice Noodles

$2.50

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Egg Noodles

$3.50

Chowfun Noodles

$2.50

Glass Noodles

$2.50

Skinny Noodles

$2.50

House Salad

$5.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Ground Peanuts

$1.50

Drinks

Supa's Ice Tea

$3.95

Thai Ice Tea

$4.50

Thai Coffee

$4.50

Bottle Water

$2.25

Soda

$2.25

Coconut Water

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.00

Monster

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Hot Tea

$1.75

Dessert

Mango with Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$7.95

Rotee with Ice Cream

$7.95

Rotee

$5.95

Coconut Jelly

$1.25

Tapioca

$5.95

Ice Cream

$3.25

Ice Cream with Sicky Rice

$7.95

T-Shirts

T-Shirts

$15.00

Chili Oil

$10.00

Mug

$9.95

Tote Bag

$15.00

Hat

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

91-710 Farrington Hwy # B220, Kapolei, HI 96707

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

