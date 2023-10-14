Super amanecer 2 1390 Towne Square Blvd
1390 Towne Square Blvd
Roanoke, VA 24012
Food Menu
APPETIZER/APERITIVO
NACHOS
Chili Nachos, Queso Mixto, Lechuga,Tomate Picado, Jalapenos Y Crema. Chili Nachos, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Jalapenos And Sour Cream.
NACHOS FAJITA
Nachos Fajita de Pollo o Carne Con Queso Mixto. Nachos Fajita With Chicken or Steak, on Top Mixed Cheese.
PAPAS CON QUESO
Papas Con Queso Mixto, Trocitos de Tocino, Aderezo Ranch o Blue Cheese. Cheese Fries, Bits of Bacon, With Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
QUESO FUNDIDO
Salsa de Queso con Chorizo, Servido Con Chips de Tortilla. Cheese Dip with sausage, Served With Tortilla Chips
QUESO DIP
Salsa de Queso Servido Con Chips de Tortilla. Cheese Dip Served With Tortilla Chips
6 WINGS
BBQ, Buffalo, o Miel Sriracha (Honey Sriracha) Aderezo Ranch o Blue Cheese
12 WINGS
BBQ, Buffalo, o Miel SrirachA (Honey Sriracha) Aderezo Ranch o Blue Cheese
CEVICHE DE CAMARON
Shrimp Ceviche With Tortilla Chips (SERVED RAW)
AGUACHILE DE CAMARON
Shrimp Aguachile (SERVED RAW)
GUACAMOLE FRESCO
ENSALADA
ENSALADA CAESAR CON POLLO
Ensalada Romana, Croutons, Queso Parmesano, Aderezo Caesar. Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese,Caesar Dressing.
ENSALADA AMANECER CON POLLO
Ensalada de Mezcla de Primavera, Queso Mixto, Aguacate, Elote, Trocitos de Tocino y Huevo Duro. Spring Mix, Mixed Cheese, Avocado, Sweet Corn, Bits of Bacon and Chopped Eggs.
SOPAS
SOPA DE RES
Beef Soup, Carrots, Corn, Yucca, Guisquil(Chayote).
SOPA DE GALLINA
Chicken Soup, Carrots, Corn, Yucca, Guisquil(Chayote).
SOPA DE MARISCO
Cangrejo, Camarones, Pescado, Ostras, Pulpo y Vegetales. Crab, Shrimp, Fish, Oysters, Octopus and Veggies,
MARISCADA
Cangrejo, Camarones, Ostras, Pulpo y Vegetales, Con Crema. Crab, Shrimp, Oysters, Octopus and Veggies, Sour Cream Added.
SOPA DE MENUDO
Beef Tripe Soup
DESAYUNOS
1. PUPUSA EN ESPECIAL
OR TAMALITOS DE ELOTE
Tamalitos de Elote Con Crema y Frijoles. Corn Tamales Served with Sour Cream and Beans.
OR TAMALITOS FRITOS DE ELOTE
Tamalitos de Elote Fritos Con Crema y Frijoles. Fried Corn Tamales Served with Sour Cream and Beans.
OR PLATANOS FRITOS
Platanos Fritos Con Crema y Frijoles. Fried Plantains with Sour Cream and Beans
HUEVOS ESTRELLADOS
3 Huevos Estrellados Con Platanos, Frijoles, Crema, Queso y Agucate. 3 Fried Eggs with Plantains, Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese and Avocado
HUEVOS CON CHORIZO
Huevos Con Chorizo Con Platanos, Frijoles, Crema, Queso y Agucate. Scramble Eggs with Chorizo Served with Plantains, Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese and Avocado
HUEVOS CON JAMON
Huevos Con Jamon Con Platanos, Frijoles, Crema, Queso y Agucate. Scramble Eggs with Ham Served with Plantains, Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese and Avocado
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Huevos Ranchero Servido Con Arroz y Frijoles. Ranchero Style Eggs Served with Rice and Beans.
HUEVOS AMANECER
Huevos Revueltos, con Cebolla, Chile Verde, y Tomate Picado; Servido Con Platanos, Frijoles, Crema, Queso y Aguacate. Scramble Eggs with Onions, Green Bell Peppers, and Diced Tomatoes; Served with Plantains, Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese and avocado.
DESAYUNO TIPICO
4oz de Carne Asada, 2 Huevos Estrellados, y Chorizo; Servido con Frijoles Crema, Queso y Aguacate. 4oz of steak, 2 Fried Eggs and Chorizo; Served with Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese and Avocado.
OR PUPUSAS
3 Pupusas; Queso, Queso con Frijol, Revueltas(Queso y Chicharron)y Mixtas(Queso, Chicharron y Frijool)
OR BALEADAS
2 Tortillas de Arina Rellenas de Frijol, Huevo, Crema, Queso, y Aguacate. 2 Flour Tortillas Filled with Beans, Eggs, Sour Cream, Cheese and Avocado.
1 PUPUSA
1 TAMAL DE ELOTE
1 TAMAL DE POLLO/ CERDO
1 BALEADA
SIDE DE PLATANOS
HUEVOS CON SALCHICHA
Huevos Con Salchichas Con Platanos, Frijoles, Crema, Queso y Agucate. Scramble Eggs with Sausage, Served with Plantains, Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese and Avocado
POLLO
1/4 DE POLLO AL CARBON
Arroz, Frijoles, Ensalada, y Tortillas. Rice, Beans, Salad and Tortillas
POLLO A LA PARRILLA
Pechuga de Pollo; Servido con Arroz, Broccoli y Ensalada. Grilled Chicken; Served with Rice, Broccoli and Salad
POLLO CON CAMARONES
Pollo a La Parrilla Con Camarones y Salsa de Queso; Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Grilled Chicken Breast with Shrimp and Cheese Dip on Top; Served with Rice Beans and Salad.
POLLO CON TAJADAS
Pollo Frito, Repollo, Queso Rallado, Aderezo y Pico De Gallo. Fried Chicken, Cabbage, Graded Cheese, Dressing and Pico de Gallo.
CHORI-POLLO
Pechuga de Pollo con Chorizo en Salsa de Queso; Servido con Arroz y Broccoli. Grilled Chicken with Chorizo Cheese Dip on Top; Served with Rice and Broccoli.
ARROZ CON POLLO
Vegetales con Queso Dip, Arroz y Pollo. Veggies with Cheese Dip, Rice and Chicken.
FLAUTAS DE POLLO
Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.
CARNES
MOJARRA FRITA
Pescado Entero Frito; Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Whole Fish Fried; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad
CARNE ASADA
Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.
SUPER AMANECER
Carne Asada, Camarones, Chorizo, Salsa de Queso; Servido con Arroz Frijoles y Ensalda. Steak, Shrimp, Chorizo, Cheese Dip; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.
JALISCO ESPECIAL
Pechuga de Pollo y Carne Asada; Servido con Arroz Frijoles y Ensalada. Grilled Chicken and Steak; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.
STEAK CON CAMARONES
Ribeye con Camarones; Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Ribeye with Shrimp; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.
BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO
Bistec con Cebolla Salteada; Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Steak with Sautee Onion; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.
BISTEC RANCHERO
Bistec Ranchero; Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Steak Ranchero Style; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.
COSTILLAS RANCHERAS
Costillas Encebolladas; Servido con Casamiento y Ensalada. Ribs with Sautee Onions; Served with Casamiento and Salad.
MARIO ESPECIAL
Costillas en Salsa de Adobo: Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Ribs in a Adobe Sauce; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.
TAJADAS CON CARNE MOLIDA
Carne Molida, Tajadas, Repollo, Queso Rallado y Aderezo. Ground Beef, Green Fried Bananas, Cabbage, Graded Cheese and Dressing.
FAJITAS
Pollo, Carne Asada, o Camarones; Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad
PARRILLADA AMANECER
Carne Asada, Pollo, Camarones, Chorizo, Nopal, Queso, Aguacate, Limon; Servido con Arroz Frijoles y Ensalda. Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Chorizo, Nopal, Cheese, Avocado, Lime; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.
CHULETA DE RES
Chuleta con Vegetales Fajita; Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Beef Chop With Fajita Vegetables; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.
CHULETA DE RES CON TAJADAS
Chuleta con Tajadas; Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Beef Chop With Green Fried Bananas; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.
TACOS, BURRITOS, QUESADILLAS
OR. TACOS AUTENTICOS
Tacos de Pollo, Carne Asada, o Al Pastor con Cilantro y Cebolla; Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Chicken, Steak or Pork Tacos with Cilantro and Onions; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad
TACOS DE PESCADO(SUAVES)
Frito o a La Parrilla en Tortilla de Harina, Lechuga, Tomate Picado, Crema Y Queso Mixto. Grilled or Fried Cob Fish on a Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Mixed Cheese.
TACOS DE CHORI-POLLO(SUAVES)
Chorizoy Pollo en Tortillas de Harina, Lechuga, Tomate Picado y Queso Dip. Chhorizo, Pollo, Tortillas de Harina, Lechuga, Tomate Picado y Queso Dip.
TACOS DE CARNE MOLIDA(SUAVES)
Carne Molida en Tortilla de Harina , Lechuga, Tomate Picado, Crema Y Queso Mixto. Ground Beef on a Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Mixed Cheese.
QUESADILLAS
Pollo, Carne o Camarones; Servido con Lechuga, Crema y Pico de Gallo. Chicken, Steak or Shrim; Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo.
BURRITO
Pollo, Carne o Mixto con Frijoles, Arriba lleva Queso Dip y Pico de Gallo; Servido con Arroz. Chicken, Steak or Mixed with Beans, on Top Cheese Dip and Pico de Gallo; Served with Rice.
BURRITO AMANECER
Pollo, Carne o Mixto con Calabaza Verde y Amarilla y Hongos; Arriba lleva Queso Dip y Pico de Gallo; Servido con Arroz y Frijoles. Chicken, Steak or Mixed with Squash, Zucchinis and Muschrooms; Topped off with Cheese Dip and Pico de Gallo; Served with Rice and Beans.
1. TACO
3. TACOS
SANWICHES
TORTAS
Pollo, Carne o Al Pastor con Jamon, Queso Mozarella, Mayo, Frijoles, Lechuga, Tomate y Aguacate; Servido con Papas. Chicken, Steak or Pork wIth Ham, Mozarella Cheese, Mayo, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Avocado; Served with Fries.
HAMBURGUESA CLASICA
Hamburguesa de Res Hecha a Mano, Lechuga, Queso Americano, Tomate, Cebolla, y Pepinillos a la Par; Servido con Papas o Aros de Cebolla. Handmade Beef Burge, Lettuce, American Cheese, Tomate, Onions and Side Pickles; Served with Fries or Onion Rings
HAMBURGUESA AMANECER
Hamburguesa de Res Hecha a Mano, Lechuga, Queso Swiss, Tomate, Cebolla, y Pepinillos a la Par; Servido con Papas o Aros de Cebolla. Handmade Beef Burge, Lettuce, Swiss Cheese, Tomate, Onions and Side Pickles; Served with Fries or Onion Rings
SANDWICH AMANECER
Sandwich de Pollo a la Parrilla o Frito, Lechuga, Cebolla Salteada, Queso Swiss, Tocino y Guacamole; Servido con Papas o Aros de Cebolla. Grilled or Fried Chicken Sandwich, Lettuce, Sautee Onions, Swiss Cheese, Bacon and Guacamole; Served with Fries or Onion Rings.
SANDWICH DE PESCADO
Sandwich de Pescado de Temporada con Lechuga, Tomate y Cebolla Crujiente; Servido con Papas o Aros de Cebolla. Seasonal Fish Sandwich With Lettuce, Tomato and Crispy Onions;Served with Fries or Onion Rings.
KIDS/NINOS
CHICKEN TENDERS
Con Papas Fritas o Macarrones con Queso + Bebida de Nino. With French Fries or Mac and Cheese + Kids Drink.
HOT DOGS
Con Papas Fritas o Macarrones con Queso + Bebida de Nino. With French Fries or Mac and Cheese + Kids Drink.
QUESADILLA DE QUESO
Con Papas Fritas o Macarrones con Queso + Bebida de Nino. With French Fries or Mac and Cheese + Kids Drink.
BEBIDAS
AGUA
BANANA
BEBIDA DE NINO
BOTELLA DE AGUA
CAFE
CHOCOLATE
COKE
COKE ZERO
D. COKE
DR. PEPPER
FANTA
HORCHATA
Horchata, Leche, Vainilla, y Canela. Horchata, Milk, Vanilla and Cinnamon.
JAMAICA
Jamaica
JARRITOS
Mango
MARACUYA
Passion Fruit
MELON
Cantaloupe
NANCE
Its like a Yellow Cherry
PINA
Pineapple
SPRITE
TAMARINDO
Tamarind
SWEET TEA
UN-SWEET TEA
AGUA MINERAL
SIDES
OR AGUACATE
Avocado
OR LIMON
Lime
OR ARROZ
Rice
OR FRIJOLES
Beans
OR PICO DE GALLO
Pico De Gallo
OR CHILE TOREADO
Grilled Jalapenos
OR QUESO FRESCO
Fresh Cheese
OR GUACAMOLE FRESCO
Fresh Guacamole
OR CREMA
Sour Cream
OR PAPAS FRITAS
French Fries
OR YUCCA
Yucca
OR QUESO DIP
Cheese Dip
OR BROCCOLI
Broccoli
OR TAJADAS
Green Banana Fried
OR TORTILLAS
Tortillas
OR CAMARONES
Shrimp
OR TORTILLA DE HARINA A MANO
Handmade Flour Tortilla
OR CHORIZO
Sausage
SIDE ENSALADA
Salad
OR QUESO RALLADO
Graded Cheese
OR TOCINO
Bacon
OR CASAMIENTO
SALSA ROJA
SALSA VERDE
DRESSING/ADEREZO
FAMILY PACK
POLLO AL CARBON ENTERO
Pollo Al Carbon Entero con Arroz, Frijoles, Ensalada y Tortillas. Whole Charcoal Chicken with Rice, Beans, Salad and Tortillas
POLLO O CARNE
Pollo o Carne con Arroz, Frijoles y Tortillas. Checken or Beef with Rice, Beans and Tortillas.
VEGGIE
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
Calabaza Verde, Chile Verde y Rojo, Hongos, Cebolla y Broccoli; servido con Ensalada. Zuchinni, Green Bell and Red Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Onions and Broccoli; Served with Salad.
VEGGIE BURRITO
calabaza Verde, Chile Verde y Rojo, Hongos, Cebolla y Broccoli, Arriba lleva Queso Dip y Pico de Gallo; servido con Arroz. Zuchinni, Green Bell and Red Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Onions and Broccoli, Topped Off with Cheese Dip and Pico De Gallo; Served with Rice.
