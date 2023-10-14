Food Menu

APPETIZER/APERITIVO

NACHOS

$10.99

Chili Nachos, Queso Mixto, Lechuga,Tomate Picado, Jalapenos Y Crema. Chili Nachos, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Jalapenos And Sour Cream.

NACHOS FAJITA

$12.99

Nachos Fajita de Pollo o Carne Con Queso Mixto. Nachos Fajita With Chicken or Steak, on Top Mixed Cheese.

PAPAS CON QUESO

$9.99

Papas Con Queso Mixto, Trocitos de Tocino, Aderezo Ranch o Blue Cheese. Cheese Fries, Bits of Bacon, With Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.

QUESO FUNDIDO

$9.00

Salsa de Queso con Chorizo, Servido Con Chips de Tortilla. Cheese Dip with sausage, Served With Tortilla Chips

QUESO DIP

$6.99

Salsa de Queso Servido Con Chips de Tortilla. Cheese Dip Served With Tortilla Chips

6 WINGS

$7.99

BBQ, Buffalo, o Miel Sriracha (Honey Sriracha) Aderezo Ranch o Blue Cheese

12 WINGS

$14.99

BBQ, Buffalo, o Miel SrirachA (Honey Sriracha) Aderezo Ranch o Blue Cheese

CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$10.99

Shrimp Ceviche With Tortilla Chips (SERVED RAW)

AGUACHILE DE CAMARON

$11.50

Shrimp Aguachile (SERVED RAW)

GUACAMOLE FRESCO

$10.99

ENSALADA

ENSALADA CAESAR CON POLLO

$13.99

Ensalada Romana, Croutons, Queso Parmesano, Aderezo Caesar. Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese,Caesar Dressing.

ENSALADA AMANECER CON POLLO

$15.99

Ensalada de Mezcla de Primavera, Queso Mixto, Aguacate, Elote, Trocitos de Tocino y Huevo Duro. Spring Mix, Mixed Cheese, Avocado, Sweet Corn, Bits of Bacon and Chopped Eggs.

SOPAS

SOPA DE RES

$13.50

Beef Soup, Carrots, Corn, Yucca, Guisquil(Chayote).

SOPA DE GALLINA

$15.50

Chicken Soup, Carrots, Corn, Yucca, Guisquil(Chayote).

SOPA DE MARISCO

$14.99

Cangrejo, Camarones, Pescado, Ostras, Pulpo y Vegetales. Crab, Shrimp, Fish, Oysters, Octopus and Veggies,

MARISCADA

$16.00

Cangrejo, Camarones, Ostras, Pulpo y Vegetales, Con Crema. Crab, Shrimp, Oysters, Octopus and Veggies, Sour Cream Added.

SOPA DE MENUDO

$14.99

Beef Tripe Soup

DESAYUNOS

1. PUPUSA EN ESPECIAL

$1.50

OR TAMALITOS DE ELOTE

$10.99

Tamalitos de Elote Con Crema y Frijoles. Corn Tamales Served with Sour Cream and Beans.

OR TAMALITOS FRITOS DE ELOTE

$10.99

Tamalitos de Elote Fritos Con Crema y Frijoles. Fried Corn Tamales Served with Sour Cream and Beans.

OR PLATANOS FRITOS

$9.99

Platanos Fritos Con Crema y Frijoles. Fried Plantains with Sour Cream and Beans

HUEVOS ESTRELLADOS

$11.75

3 Huevos Estrellados Con Platanos, Frijoles, Crema, Queso y Agucate. 3 Fried Eggs with Plantains, Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese and Avocado

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$13.50

Huevos Con Chorizo Con Platanos, Frijoles, Crema, Queso y Agucate. Scramble Eggs with Chorizo Served with Plantains, Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese and Avocado

HUEVOS CON JAMON

$11.99

Huevos Con Jamon Con Platanos, Frijoles, Crema, Queso y Agucate. Scramble Eggs with Ham Served with Plantains, Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese and Avocado

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$10.99

Huevos Ranchero Servido Con Arroz y Frijoles. Ranchero Style Eggs Served with Rice and Beans.

HUEVOS AMANECER

$11.50

Huevos Revueltos, con Cebolla, Chile Verde, y Tomate Picado; Servido Con Platanos, Frijoles, Crema, Queso y Aguacate. Scramble Eggs with Onions, Green Bell Peppers, and Diced Tomatoes; Served with Plantains, Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese and avocado.

DESAYUNO TIPICO

$15.99

4oz de Carne Asada, 2 Huevos Estrellados, y Chorizo; Servido con Frijoles Crema, Queso y Aguacate. 4oz of steak, 2 Fried Eggs and Chorizo; Served with Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese and Avocado.

OR PUPUSAS

$11.50

3 Pupusas; Queso, Queso con Frijol, Revueltas(Queso y Chicharron)y Mixtas(Queso, Chicharron y Frijool)

OR BALEADAS

$11.99

2 Tortillas de Arina Rellenas de Frijol, Huevo, Crema, Queso, y Aguacate. 2 Flour Tortillas Filled with Beans, Eggs, Sour Cream, Cheese and Avocado.

1 PUPUSA

$3.99

1 TAMAL DE ELOTE

$2.50

1 TAMAL DE POLLO/ CERDO

$3.00

1 BALEADA

$6.99

SIDE DE PLATANOS

$4.99

HUEVOS CON SALCHICHA

$11.99

Huevos Con Salchichas Con Platanos, Frijoles, Crema, Queso y Agucate. Scramble Eggs with Sausage, Served with Plantains, Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese and Avocado

POLLO

1/4 DE POLLO AL CARBON

$14.99

Arroz, Frijoles, Ensalada, y Tortillas. Rice, Beans, Salad and Tortillas

POLLO A LA PARRILLA

$12.99

Pechuga de Pollo; Servido con Arroz, Broccoli y Ensalada. Grilled Chicken; Served with Rice, Broccoli and Salad

POLLO CON CAMARONES

$14.99

Pollo a La Parrilla Con Camarones y Salsa de Queso; Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Grilled Chicken Breast with Shrimp and Cheese Dip on Top; Served with Rice Beans and Salad.

POLLO CON TAJADAS

$13.99

Pollo Frito, Repollo, Queso Rallado, Aderezo y Pico De Gallo. Fried Chicken, Cabbage, Graded Cheese, Dressing and Pico de Gallo.

CHORI-POLLO

$13.99

Pechuga de Pollo con Chorizo en Salsa de Queso; Servido con Arroz y Broccoli. Grilled Chicken with Chorizo Cheese Dip on Top; Served with Rice and Broccoli.

ARROZ CON POLLO

$13.99

Vegetales con Queso Dip, Arroz y Pollo. Veggies with Cheese Dip, Rice and Chicken.

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

$10.99

Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.

CARNES

MOJARRA FRITA

$14.99

Pescado Entero Frito; Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Whole Fish Fried; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad

CARNE ASADA

$14.99

Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.

SUPER AMANECER

$17.99

Carne Asada, Camarones, Chorizo, Salsa de Queso; Servido con Arroz Frijoles y Ensalda. Steak, Shrimp, Chorizo, Cheese Dip; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.

JALISCO ESPECIAL

$16.99

Pechuga de Pollo y Carne Asada; Servido con Arroz Frijoles y Ensalada. Grilled Chicken and Steak; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.

STEAK CON CAMARONES

$17.99

Ribeye con Camarones; Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Ribeye with Shrimp; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.

BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO

$14.99

Bistec con Cebolla Salteada; Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Steak with Sautee Onion; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.

BISTEC RANCHERO

$15.99

Bistec Ranchero; Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Steak Ranchero Style; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.

COSTILLAS RANCHERAS

$15.99

Costillas Encebolladas; Servido con Casamiento y Ensalada. Ribs with Sautee Onions; Served with Casamiento and Salad.

MARIO ESPECIAL

$17.99

Costillas en Salsa de Adobo: Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Ribs in a Adobe Sauce; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.

TAJADAS CON CARNE MOLIDA

$13.99

Carne Molida, Tajadas, Repollo, Queso Rallado y Aderezo. Ground Beef, Green Fried Bananas, Cabbage, Graded Cheese and Dressing.

FAJITAS

$16.99

Pollo, Carne Asada, o Camarones; Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad

PARRILLADA AMANECER

$22.99

Carne Asada, Pollo, Camarones, Chorizo, Nopal, Queso, Aguacate, Limon; Servido con Arroz Frijoles y Ensalda. Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Chorizo, Nopal, Cheese, Avocado, Lime; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.

CHULETA DE RES

$15.99

Chuleta con Vegetales Fajita; Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Beef Chop With Fajita Vegetables; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.

CHULETA DE RES CON TAJADAS

$15.99

Chuleta con Tajadas; Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Beef Chop With Green Fried Bananas; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad.

TACOS, BURRITOS, QUESADILLAS

OR. TACOS AUTENTICOS

$13.99

Tacos de Pollo, Carne Asada, o Al Pastor con Cilantro y Cebolla; Servido con Arroz, Frijoles y Ensalada. Chicken, Steak or Pork Tacos with Cilantro and Onions; Served with Rice, Beans and Salad

TACOS DE PESCADO(SUAVES)

$13.99

Frito o a La Parrilla en Tortilla de Harina, Lechuga, Tomate Picado, Crema Y Queso Mixto. Grilled or Fried Cob Fish on a Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Mixed Cheese.

TACOS DE CHORI-POLLO(SUAVES)

$12.99

Chorizoy Pollo en Tortillas de Harina, Lechuga, Tomate Picado y Queso Dip. Chhorizo, Pollo, Tortillas de Harina, Lechuga, Tomate Picado y Queso Dip.

TACOS DE CARNE MOLIDA(SUAVES)

$10.99

Carne Molida en Tortilla de Harina , Lechuga, Tomate Picado, Crema Y Queso Mixto. Ground Beef on a Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Mixed Cheese.

QUESADILLAS

$9.99

Pollo, Carne o Camarones; Servido con Lechuga, Crema y Pico de Gallo. Chicken, Steak or Shrim; Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo.

BURRITO

$13.50

Pollo, Carne o Mixto con Frijoles, Arriba lleva Queso Dip y Pico de Gallo; Servido con Arroz. Chicken, Steak or Mixed with Beans, on Top Cheese Dip and Pico de Gallo; Served with Rice.

BURRITO AMANECER

$15.99

Pollo, Carne o Mixto con Calabaza Verde y Amarilla y Hongos; Arriba lleva Queso Dip y Pico de Gallo; Servido con Arroz y Frijoles. Chicken, Steak or Mixed with Squash, Zucchinis and Muschrooms; Topped off with Cheese Dip and Pico de Gallo; Served with Rice and Beans.

1. TACO

$3.19

3. TACOS

$9.59

SANWICHES

TORTAS

$13.99

Pollo, Carne o Al Pastor con Jamon, Queso Mozarella, Mayo, Frijoles, Lechuga, Tomate y Aguacate; Servido con Papas. Chicken, Steak or Pork wIth Ham, Mozarella Cheese, Mayo, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Avocado; Served with Fries.

HAMBURGUESA CLASICA

$10.99

Hamburguesa de Res Hecha a Mano, Lechuga, Queso Americano, Tomate, Cebolla, y Pepinillos a la Par; Servido con Papas o Aros de Cebolla. Handmade Beef Burge, Lettuce, American Cheese, Tomate, Onions and Side Pickles; Served with Fries or Onion Rings

HAMBURGUESA AMANECER

$12.99

Hamburguesa de Res Hecha a Mano, Lechuga, Queso Swiss, Tomate, Cebolla, y Pepinillos a la Par; Servido con Papas o Aros de Cebolla. Handmade Beef Burge, Lettuce, Swiss Cheese, Tomate, Onions and Side Pickles; Served with Fries or Onion Rings

SANDWICH AMANECER

$13.99

Sandwich de Pollo a la Parrilla o Frito, Lechuga, Cebolla Salteada, Queso Swiss, Tocino y Guacamole; Servido con Papas o Aros de Cebolla. Grilled or Fried Chicken Sandwich, Lettuce, Sautee Onions, Swiss Cheese, Bacon and Guacamole; Served with Fries or Onion Rings.

SANDWICH DE PESCADO

$13.99

Sandwich de Pescado de Temporada con Lechuga, Tomate y Cebolla Crujiente; Servido con Papas o Aros de Cebolla. Seasonal Fish Sandwich With Lettuce, Tomato and Crispy Onions;Served with Fries or Onion Rings.

KIDS/NINOS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.50

Con Papas Fritas o Macarrones con Queso + Bebida de Nino. With French Fries or Mac and Cheese + Kids Drink.

HOT DOGS

$7.50

Con Papas Fritas o Macarrones con Queso + Bebida de Nino. With French Fries or Mac and Cheese + Kids Drink.

QUESADILLA DE QUESO

$7.50

Con Papas Fritas o Macarrones con Queso + Bebida de Nino. With French Fries or Mac and Cheese + Kids Drink.

BEBIDAS

AGUA

BANANA

$3.50

BEBIDA DE NINO

$1.50

BOTELLA DE AGUA

$2.00

CAFE

$3.00

CHOCOLATE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

D. COKE

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

FANTA

$3.00

HORCHATA

$3.00

Horchata, Leche, Vainilla, y Canela. Horchata, Milk, Vanilla and Cinnamon.

JAMAICA

$3.00

Jamaica

JARRITOS

$2.50

Mango

$3.00

MARACUYA

$3.00

Passion Fruit

MELON

$3.00

Cantaloupe

NANCE

$3.00

Its like a Yellow Cherry

PINA

$3.00

Pineapple

SPRITE

$3.00

TAMARINDO

$3.00

Tamarind

SWEET TEA

UN-SWEET TEA

AGUA MINERAL

$2.50

SIDES

OR AGUACATE

$1.75

Avocado

OR LIMON

$0.75

Lime

OR ARROZ

$2.99

Rice

OR FRIJOLES

$2.99

Beans

OR PICO DE GALLO

$2.99

Pico De Gallo

OR CHILE TOREADO

$2.50

Grilled Jalapenos

OR QUESO FRESCO

$4.75

Fresh Cheese

OR GUACAMOLE FRESCO

$6.99

Fresh Guacamole

OR CREMA

$3.50

Sour Cream

OR PAPAS FRITAS

$2.99

French Fries

OR YUCCA

$4.99

Yucca

OR QUESO DIP

$2.99

Cheese Dip

OR BROCCOLI

$2.99

Broccoli

OR TAJADAS

$3.75

Green Banana Fried

OR TORTILLAS

$1.00

Tortillas

OR CAMARONES

$6.99

Shrimp

OR TORTILLA DE HARINA A MANO

$2.00

Handmade Flour Tortilla

OR CHORIZO

$2.00

Sausage

SIDE ENSALADA

$2.99

Salad

OR QUESO RALLADO

$1.50

Graded Cheese

OR TOCINO

$3.50

Bacon

OR CASAMIENTO

$3.50

SALSA ROJA

SALSA VERDE

ICE CREAM

CAFÉ

$3.50

Coffee

CHICLE

$3.50

Bubble Gum

CHOCOLATE

$3.50

Chocolate

COCO CREMA

$3.50

Coconut Cream

COOKIES AND CREAM

$3.50

Cookies and cream

FRESA

$3.50

Strawberry

FRESAS CON CREMA

$3.50

Strawberries and Cream

GANSITO

$3.50

Gansito

GUAVA

$3.50

Guava

MAMEY

$3.50

Mamey

MANGO

$3.50

Mango

MANGO CHAMOY

$3.50

Mango Chamoy

MARACUYA

$3.50

Passionfruit

MENTA CON CHOCOLATE

$3.50

Chocolate Mint

MORA

$3.50

Blackberry

NANCE

$3.50

Its like a yellow cherry

PINA COLADA

$3.50

Pine Colada

PISTACHO

$3.50

Pistachio

QUESO CREMA

$3.50

Cream Cheese

ROMPOPE

$3.50

Eggnog

RUM CON PASAS

$3.50

Rum and Raisins

TRES LECHE CAKE

$4.50

TRES LECHES

$3.50

Tres Leches

VAINILLA

$3.50

Vanilla

POPSICLES

ARROZ CON LECHE

$3.00

Rice Pudding

BLUE BUNNY

$3.00

CARAMELO-CAJETA

$3.00

Caramel-Cajeta

CHICLE

$3.00

Bubblegum

COCO

$3.00

Coconut

FRESAS CON CREMA

$3.00

Strawberries with Cream

FRESAS CON LECHE

$3.00

Strawberries with Milk

FRESAS CON YOGURT

$3.00

Strawberries with yogurt

FRUIT YOGURT

$3.00

Frutas con Togurt

GALLETA OREO

$3.00

Oreo Cookie

GUANABANA

$3.00

Guanabana

GUAVA

$3.00

Guava

ICE FRUIT

$3.00

Fruta con Hielo

MAMEY

$3.00

Mamey

MANGO CHILE

$3.00

Mango Chile

MANGONEADA

$4.75

Mangoneada

MARACUYA

$3.00

Passion Fruit

MORA

$3.00

Blackberry

NANCE

$3.00

Yellow Cherry

PECAN

$3.00

Pacana

PISTACHO

$3.00

Pistacho

RAINBOW POP JR

$1.50

ROMPOPE

$3.00

Eggnog

VAINILLA

$3.00

Vanilla

VAINILLA CHOCOLATE CON SPRINKLES

$3.50

Vanilla Chocolate with Sprinkles

DRESSING/ADEREZO

RANCH

$0.50

BALSAMIC

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

FAMILY PACK

POLLO AL CARBON ENTERO

$39.99

Pollo Al Carbon Entero con Arroz, Frijoles, Ensalada y Tortillas. Whole Charcoal Chicken with Rice, Beans, Salad and Tortillas

POLLO O CARNE

$39.99

Pollo o Carne con Arroz, Frijoles y Tortillas. Checken or Beef with Rice, Beans and Tortillas.

POLLO O CARNE

$78.99

Pollo o Carne con Arroz, Frijoles y Tortillas. Checken or Beef with Rice, Beans and Tortillas.

VEGGIE

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$12.99

Calabaza Verde, Chile Verde y Rojo, Hongos, Cebolla y Broccoli; servido con Ensalada. Zuchinni, Green Bell and Red Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Onions and Broccoli; Served with Salad.

VEGGIE BURRITO

$12.99

calabaza Verde, Chile Verde y Rojo, Hongos, Cebolla y Broccoli, Arriba lleva Queso Dip y Pico de Gallo; servido con Arroz. Zuchinni, Green Bell and Red Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Onions and Broccoli, Topped Off with Cheese Dip and Pico De Gallo; Served with Rice.

TOPPINGS

SPRINKLES

$0.25

OSITOS

$0.25

CONO WAFFLE

$0.75

VAINILLA CONO

$0.50

Ice Cream menu

ICE CREAM.

CAFÉ

$3.50

Coffee

CHICLE

$3.50

Bubble Gum

CHOCOLATE

$3.50

Chocolate

COCO CREMA

$3.50

Coconut Cream

COOKIES AND CREAM

$3.50

Cookies and cream

FRESA

$3.50

Strawberry

FRESAS CON CREMA

$3.50

Strawberries and Cream

GANSITO

$3.50

Gansito

GUAVA

$3.50

Guava

MAMEY

$3.50

Mamey

MANGO

$3.50

Mango

MANGO CHAMOY

$3.50

Mango Chamoy

MARACUYA

$3.50

Passionfruit

MENTA CON CHOCOLATE

$3.50

Chocolate Mint

MORA

$3.50

Blackberry

NANCE

$3.50

Its like a yellow cherry

PINA COLADA

$3.50

Pine Colada

PISTACHO

$3.50

Pistachio

QUESO CREMA

$3.50

Cream Cheese

ROMPOPE

$3.50

Eggnog

RUM CON PASAS

$3.50

Rum and Raisins

TRES LECHE CAKE

$4.50

TRES LECHES

$3.50

Tres Leches

VAINILLA

$3.50

Vanilla

POPSICLES.

ARROZ CON LECHE

$3.00

Rice Pudding

BLUE BUNNY

$3.00

CARAMELO-CAJETA

$3.00

Caramel-Cajeta

CHICLE

$3.00

Bubblegum

COCO

$3.00

Coconut

FRESAS CON CREMA

$3.00

Strawberries with Cream

FRESAS CON LECHE

$3.00

Strawberries with Milk

FRESAS CON YOGURT

$3.00

Strawberries with yogurt

FRUTAS CON YOGURT

$3.00

Frutas con Togurt

GALLETA OREO

$3.00

Oreo Cookie

GUANABANA

$3.00

Guanabana

GUAVA

$3.00

Guava

ICE FRUIT

$3.00

Fruta con Hielo

MAMEY

$3.00

Mamey

MANGO CHILE

$3.00

Mango Chile

MANGONEADA

$4.75

Mangoneada

MARACUYA

$3.00

Passion Fruit

MORA

$3.00

Blackberry

NANCE

$3.00

Yellow Cherry

PECAN

$3.00

Pacana

PISTACHO

$3.00

Pistacho

RAINBOW POP JR

$1.50

ROMPOPE

$3.00

Eggnog

VAINILLA

$3.00

Vanilla

VAINILLA CHOCOLATE CON SPRINKLES

$3.50

Vanilla Chocolate with Sprinkles