Super Banh Mi Pho 1560 Indian Trl Lilburn Rd
No reviews yet
1560 Indian Trl Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks
Giải Khát / Drinks
Sugarcane drink
Vietnamese iced coffee with condensed milk
Vietnamese iced coffee (black)
Vietnamese hot coffee with condensed milk
Fresh squeezed lemonade
Salted lime lemonade
Hot tea
Sweet iced tea
Canned beverages and sodas (Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper)
Food
Khai Vi - Appetizers
Vegetable Fried Crispy Eggrolls. (3 per order)
Fresh spring rolls with shrimp and pork. (2 per order)
Fresh spring rolls with grilled pork. (2 per order)
Fresh spring rolls with chicken. (2 Per order)
Vegetarian Fresh Spring rolls. (2 per order)
Bánh Mì - Baguette Sandwhiches
Vietnamese French bread with fried egg. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
Vietnamese French bread with grilled pork
Vietnamese French bread with grilled chicken
Vietnamese French bread sandwich with a combination of cuts.
Vietnamese French bread with fried fish cakes.
Banh Mi with Vietnamese style marinara and meatballs.
Banh Mi with Sardines, sauteed onions, and tomato sauce.
Vegetarian Banh Mi.
Phở - Vietnamese Noodle Soup
Vietnamese noodle soup with oxtail CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.
Special combination noodle soup with filet steak, fat brisket, well-done brisket, flank, tendon, and tripe. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illnes
Create your own pho! Choose whatever meats you'd like and even extra meat if you'd like with the options tab. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. Items with an asterisk (*) may be served undercooked or raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Vietnamese noodle soup with choice of dark or white meat chicken CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.
Vietnamese noodle soup with shrimp (chicken, beef, or veggie broth) CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.
Vietnamese noodle soup with seafood (chicken, beef, or veggie broth) CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.
Vietnamese noodle soup with vegetables. Vegetables will include Nappa, Bok Choy, Carrots, Broccoli, Tofu, and Mushrooms. (veggie broth). Please let us know if you have any allergies or dietary restrictions. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.
Pho with Beef short ribs! Limited Availability. Caution!: Stone Bowls may be HOT. If you would prefer a plastic bowl, let us know!
Pho Combo Special
C'om - Rice Plates
Chef Specials
Kids
Pho Noodles
Special combination noodle soup with filet steak, fat brisket, well-done brisket, flank, tendon, and tripe. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illnes
Create your own pho! Choose whatever meats you'd like and even extra meat if you'd like with the options tab.
Vietnamese noodle soup with choice of dark or white meat chicken CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.
Vietnamese noodle soup with vegetables. Vegetables will include Nappa, Bok Choy, Carrots, Broccoli, Tofu, and Mushrooms. (veggie broth). Please let us know if you have any allergies or dietary restrictions. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.
Call for Open Hours
Come in! We are NOW OPEN!!!!
1560 Indian Trl Lilburn Rd, Norcross, GA 30093