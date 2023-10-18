Drinks

Giải Khát / Drinks

Milk Tea
$6.50
Fruit Tea
$6.50
Smoothies
$7.00
Nuoc Mia / Sugarcane
$6.00

Sugarcane drink

Nuoc Mia / Sugarcane Kumquat
$6.00
Sea-salt Vietnamese Coffee / Cafe Muoi
$7.02
Cafe Sua Da / Vietnamese Iced Coffee
$6.00

Vietnamese iced coffee with condensed milk

Cafe Den Da/Nong / Black Iced or Hot Coffee
$6.00

Vietnamese iced coffee (black)

Cafe Sua NONG / Vietnamese Hot Coffee
$6.00Out of stock

Vietnamese hot coffee with condensed milk

Da Chanh Tu'o'i / Lemonade
$5.00Out of stock

Fresh squeezed lemonade

Da Chanh Muoi / Salted Lemonade
$5.00

Salted lime lemonade

Tra NONG / Hot Tea
$3.00

Hot tea

Tra Da Duong / Sweet Iced Tea
$3.00

Sweet iced tea

Nuoc Ngot / Sodas
$2.00

Canned beverages and sodas (Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper)

Bottled Water
$2.00Out of stock

Food

Khai Vi - Appetizers

Cha Gio Chay / Fried Vegetable Eggrolls
$4.95

Vegetable Fried Crispy Eggrolls. (3 per order)

Goi Cuon Tom Thit / Shrimp & Pork Fresh Spring Rolls
$4.95

Fresh spring rolls with shrimp and pork. (2 per order)

Thit Nuong Cuon / Fresh Pork Spring Rolls
$4.95Out of stock

Fresh spring rolls with grilled pork. (2 per order)

Ga Nuong Cuon / Chicken Spring Rolls
$4.95

Fresh spring rolls with chicken. (2 Per order)

Goi Cuon Chay / Vegetarian Spring Rolls
$4.95

Vegetarian Fresh Spring rolls. (2 per order)

Bánh Mì - Baguette Sandwhiches

Vietnamese toasted baguette sandwich which your choice of meat. Has jalapeños, select removal if you would prefer not to have them.
Banh Mi Trung Chien - Fried Egg*
$5.25

Vietnamese French bread with fried egg. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition

Banh Mi Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork
$5.25Out of stock

Vietnamese French bread with grilled pork

Banh Mi Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken
$5.25

Vietnamese French bread with grilled chicken

Banh Mi Dac Biet - Special Combination
$5.25

Vietnamese French bread sandwich with a combination of cuts.

Banh Mi Cha Ca - Fried Fish Cake
$5.25Out of stock

Vietnamese French bread with fried fish cakes.

Banh Mi Xiu Mai - Marinara Meatballs
$5.25

Banh Mi with Vietnamese style marinara and meatballs.

Banh Mi Ca Hop - Sardines
$5.25

Banh Mi with Sardines, sauteed onions, and tomato sauce.

Banh Mi Chay - Vegetarian
$5.25

Vegetarian Banh Mi.

Banh Mi Cha Lua
$5.25

Phở - Vietnamese Noodle Soup

Pho Duoi Bo / Oxtail
$17.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with oxtail CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.

Pho Dac Biet / Combination*
$14.95

Special combination noodle soup with filet steak, fat brisket, well-done brisket, flank, tendon, and tripe. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. ***May be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illnes

Create Your Own Pho!!*
$14.95

Create your own pho! Choose whatever meats you'd like and even extra meat if you'd like with the options tab. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself. Items with an asterisk (*) may be served undercooked or raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Pho Ga / Chicken
$14.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with choice of dark or white meat chicken CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.

Pho Tom / Shrimp
$17.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with shrimp (chicken, beef, or veggie broth) CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.

Pho Hai San / Seafood
$18.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with seafood (chicken, beef, or veggie broth) CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.

Pho Chay / Vegetarian
$14.95

Vietnamese noodle soup with vegetables. Vegetables will include Nappa, Bok Choy, Carrots, Broccoli, Tofu, and Mushrooms. (veggie broth). Please let us know if you have any allergies or dietary restrictions. CAUTION: Stone bowls may keep the broth VERY hot. Let cool or you may risk the chance of burning yourself.

Pho Suon Bo
$19.95

Pho with Beef short ribs! Limited Availability. Caution!: Stone Bowls may be HOT. If you would prefer a plastic bowl, let us know!

Pho Combo Special

Pho and Half Banh Mi
$17.95
Pho and Boba (Fruit Tea or Milk Tea)
$20.95

C'om - Rice Plates

Com Bo Luc Lac / Shaking Beef and Rice
$17.95Out of stock

Rice (white or house fried) with sautéed shaking beef (filet mignon)

Com Thit Nuong / Grilled Pork and White Rice
$12.50Out of stock
Com Ga Nuong / Grilled Chicken and White Rice
$12.50

Chef Specials

Bo Kho / Beef Stew
$15.95

Spicy Vietnamese beef stew with your choice of white rice or baguette. Comes in a stone bowl.

ca ri / chicken curry
$15.95

Chicken curry (with rice or Banh mi)

pha lau banh mi
$15.95

Kids

Kids Pho Tai
$9.95

Small Kids Pho in a plastic bowl with minced well done steak. CAUTION: Broth may still be hot even for kids. Be careful when serving children hot food.

SIDES/EXTRAS

Side of Banh Mi Baguette
$1.50
Side of Pho Noodles
$2.00
Side of White Rice
$2.00

