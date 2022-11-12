Latin American
Chicken
Sandwiches
Super Chicken - Reston
667 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 8:20 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 8:20 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 8:20 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 8:20 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 8:20 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 8:20 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 8:20 pm
Restaurant info
A Peruvian Tradition | 50 Year Old Recipe | Rotisserie Charcoal Chicken
Location
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Suite 600, Reston, VA 20191
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Reston
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Reston Town Center
4.3 • 380
11939 Democracy Drive Reston, VA 20190
View restaurant