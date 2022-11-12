Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Chicken
Sandwiches

Super Chicken - Reston

667 Reviews

$

11830 Sunrise Valley Dr

Suite 600

Reston, VA 20191

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

1/4 White
Lomo Saltado
Family Special 1

Chicken Meals

1/4 Dark

1/4 Dark

$9.49

Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, drumstick and thigh portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.

1/4 White

1/4 White

$10.49

Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, breast and wing portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.

1/2 Regular

1/2 Regular

$12.99

Peruvian rotisserie chicken, quarter white meat and quarter dark meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 3 sauces.

1/2 White

$13.99

Peruvian rotisserie chicken, two quarter white meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 3 sauces.

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$23.99

Served with 2 large sides

Chicken (No Sides)

1/4 Dark (no sides)

$4.99

1/4 White (no sides)

$4.99

1/2 Chicken (no sides)

$8.99

Whole Chicken (no sides)

$14.99

Family Special

Family Special 1

Family Special 1

$29.99

1 Whole Chicken, 4 Large Side Orders

Family Special 2

Family Special 2

$52.99

2 Whole Chickens, 6 Large Side Orders

Peruvian Entrees

Pollo Saltado

Pollo Saltado

$13.49

Chunks of chicken, sautéed onions, tomatoes, spring onions, cilantro, served on a bed of French fries. Served with rice

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$14.49

Chunks of beef, sautéed onions, tomatoes, spring onions, cilantro, served on a bed of French fries. Served with rice

Shrimp Saltado

Shrimp Saltado

$15.99

Sauéed Shrimp, sautéed onions, tomatoes, spring onions, cilantro, served on a bed of French fries. Served with rice

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$15.99

Grilled sirloin steak platter, served with two sides.

Bistek A Lo Pobre

Bistek A Lo Pobre

$16.99

Grilled steak served with plantains, french fries and rice, topped with fried egg

Aji De Gallina

Aji De Gallina

$11.49Out of stock

Classic Peruvian dish. Creamy chicken stew with aji Amarillo, parmesan cheese and egg. Served with white rice.

Tacos

Chicken Taco (3)

Chicken Taco (3)

$10.49
Chicken Taco (2)

Chicken Taco (2)

$6.98
Carne Asada Taco (3)

Carne Asada Taco (3)

$11.49
Carne Asada Taco (2)

Carne Asada Taco (2)

$7.66
Chipotle Shrimp Taco (3)

Chipotle Shrimp Taco (3)

$11.97Out of stock
Chipotle Shrimp Taco (2)

Chipotle Shrimp Taco (2)

$7.98Out of stock

Sandwiches

8" sub roll, pulled rotisserie chicken, provolon cheese, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, roasted onions and peppers, house dressing
Classic Chicken Sub

Classic Chicken Sub

$8.99

8” roll with chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green and red peppers, provolone cheese and house dressing

Carne Asada Sub

$10.49

8” roll with grilled steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green and red peppers, provolone cheese and house dressing

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$9.49

Flour tortilla filled with pulled chicken, white rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.99

Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, white rice, black beans, corn kernels, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.49

Tortilla with chicken, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$9.49

Tortilla with grilled steak, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

Tortilla with cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$10.99

Pulled rotisserie Chicken served with white rice, black beans, corn kernels, plantains, salsa criolla, rocotto sauce, and mild dipping sauce

Carne Asada Bowl

$12.49

Grilled steak served with white rice, black beans, corn kernels, plantains, salsa criolla, rocotto sauce, and mild dipping sauce

Salads

Cuzco Caesar Salad

Cuzco Caesar Salad

$9.49

Our charcoal chicken, tomatoes and crunchy croutons on a bed of romaine lettuce. Topped with Caesar dressing and shredded parmesan

The Inca

The Inca

$11.99

Our charcoal chicken, red onions, cranberries, walnuts and goat cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce. Topped with a balsamic vinaigrette

The International Salad

The International Salad

$11.99

Our charcoal chicken, black beans, guacamole, corn kernels, tomatoes, red onions, green/red peppers, and sour cream on a bed of romaine lettuce. Topped with taco strips and shredded cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Bowl

$7.49

Pulled rotisserie chicken served with white rice, black beans, corn kernels, plantains, and mild dipping sauce

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.29+

6 inch flour tortilla, choice of protein, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream

Desserts

Alfajor

Alfajor

$2.29

Cookie sandwich with a layer of dulce de leche in between two biscuits, sprinkled with powdered sugar

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$3.99Out of stock

Tres leches literally means "Three Milks". It's an ultra light sponge cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture.

Sides

Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.99+
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.99+
Corn on the Cob

Corn on the Cob

$2.09+
French Fries

French Fries

$2.99+
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$2.99+
House Salad

House Salad

$2.99+
Plantains

Plantains

$3.49+
Salsa Criolla (Onion/Tomato)

Salsa Criolla (Onion/Tomato)

$2.99+
Spinach & Potatoes

Spinach & Potatoes

$2.99+
Steamed Veggies

Steamed Veggies

$2.99+
White Rice

White Rice

$2.99+
Yucca

Yucca

$2.99+

Drinks

Can Coke

Can Coke

$1.50
Can Diet Coke

Can Diet Coke

$1.50Out of stock
Can Sprite

Can Sprite

$1.50
Can Inka Cola

Can Inka Cola

$1.50Out of stock
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.79
20 oz Fountain Drink

20 oz Fountain Drink

$2.29Out of stock
Chicha Limena

Chicha Limena

$2.99Out of stock

Peruvian Purple Corn, Cinnamon, Cloves, Pineapple, Apple, Lime

Passionfruit Maracuya

Passionfruit Maracuya

$2.99Out of stock
Horchata

Horchata

$3.49
Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$3.49
Jarritos (Guava)

Jarritos (Guava)

$2.50Out of stock
Jarritos (Mandarin)

Jarritos (Mandarin)

$2.50
Jarritos (Pineapple)

Jarritos (Pineapple)

$2.50
Bottle Inca Cola

Bottle Inca Cola

$2.50

Extra Sauce

Extra Yellow Sauce

Extra Yellow Sauce

$0.25
Extra Green Sauce

Extra Green Sauce

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 8:20 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:20 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:20 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:20 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:20 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:20 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:20 pm
Restaurant info

A Peruvian Tradition | 50 Year Old Recipe | Rotisserie Charcoal Chicken

Website

Location

11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Suite 600, Reston, VA 20191

Directions

Gallery
Super Chicken image
Super Chicken image
Super Chicken image
Super Chicken image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crafthouse
orange star4.2 • 655
1888 Explorer St Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Pollos Inti Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
47100 Community Plaza 122 Sterling, VA 20164
View restaurantnext
Pio Pio Peruvian Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 785
762 Walker Rd Great Falls, VA 22066
View restaurantnext
Chi Mc - Vienna, Va
orange starNo Reviews
126 Branch Road Vienna, VA 22180
View restaurantnext
Roaming Rooster - (Tysons Corner)
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Cornerside Blvd Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Crafthouse
orange star4.0 • 707
11861 Palace Way Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Reston

honeygrow - Reston
orange star4.5 • 4,341
Town Center Dr & Sunset Hills Parkway Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Crafthouse
orange star4.2 • 655
1888 Explorer St Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Reston Town Center
orange star4.3 • 380
11939 Democracy Drive Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0316 - Reston
orange star4.8 • 151
1835 Fountain Drive Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Reston
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Ashburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston