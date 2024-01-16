Super Dumpling
1500 East Village Way
2197
Orange, CA 92865
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food 菜品
Appetizer 前菜
- Cucumber Salad 小黄瓜
Cucumber, chili pepper, cilantro, and garlic.$8.80
- Crispy Golden Fried Prawns 面包虾
Shrimp with breadcrumbs (6 pieces).$10.80
- Sliced Beef Shank with Chili Sauce 凉拌牛健
Beef shank, house-made chili sauce, cilantro and garlic$13.80
- Sesame Balls 黄金芝麻球
Mochi, red bean, and white sesame (8 pieces).$8.80
- Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤
Tofu, wood ear mushroom, carrot, and egg.$4.80
Steamed Dumpling & Buns 蒸笼类
- Crab Beef Xiao Long Bao(8 pieces) 蟹粉牛肉小笼包
Beef, crab, green onions, and shrimp (8 pieces).$15.80
- Chicken Xiao Long Bao(8 pieces) 鸡肉小笼包
Chicken, green onions, and shrimp (8 pieces).$14.80
- Beef Steamed Dumplings(8 pieces) 牛肉大葱蒸饺
Beef and green onions (8 pieces).$14.80
- Chicken Steamed Dumplings(8 pieces) 鸡肉香菇玉米粒蒸饺
Chicken, mushroom, corn, and green onions (8 pieces).$13.80
- Vegetable Steamed Dumplings(8 pieces) 时蔬素蒸饺
Cabbage, vermicelli, tofu, mushroom, and green onions (8 pieces).$13.80
- Shrimp Siu Mai(6 pieces) 虾仁烧卖
Shrimp (6 pieces).$12.80
- Beef and Potato Steamed Bun(4pcs) 土豆包子
Beef, potato and green onion (4pcs)$10.80
- Beef and Carrot Steamed Bun(4pcs) 胡萝卜包子
Beef, carrot and green onion (4pcs)$10.80
Boiled Dumpling 水饺
Pan-Fried Dumpling & Buns 煎锅类
- Pan-Fried Beef Bun 牛肉生煎包
Beef, green onions, and sesame (6 pieces). Hot broth inside, enjoy with care.$14.80
- Beef Pan-Fried Dumplings 牛肉大葱煎饺
Beef and green onions (8 pieces).$14.80
- Chicken Pan-Fried Dumplings 鸡肉香菇玉米粒煎饺
Chicken, mushroom, corn, and green onions (8 pieces).$13.80
- Vegetable Pan-Fried Dumplings 时蔬素煎饺
Cabbage, vermicelli, tofu, mushroom, and green onions (8 pieces).$13.80
Hot Dish 炒菜
- Crispy Chicken Wings 香酥炸鸡翅
Chicken wings and garlic (4 pieces).$10.80
- Broccoli Beef 西兰花炒牛肉
Beef and broccoli.$17.80
- Beef Mapo Tofu 牛肉麻婆豆腐
Tofu and minced beef with house-made spicy sauce.$16.80
- Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛肉
Beef, onion, green onions, and chili pepper.$17.80
- Orange Chicken 橙皮鸡
Chicken with house-made sweet and sour sauce.$17.80
- Honey Walnut Shrimp 核桃虾仁
Shrimp and walnut.$19.80
- Black Pepper Beef Tenderloin 黑椒牛柳
Beef tenderloin, mushroom, and bell pepper.$26.00
- Sautéed Broccoli with Garlic 蒜蓉西兰花
Broccoli and garlic.$14.80
- Sautéed String Bean with Garlic 干煸四季豆
String bean and chili pepper.$15.80
- Spicy Stir-fried Beef 小炒牛肉$22.80
- Spicy Cumin Lamb 孜然羊肉$23.80
Fried Rice 炒饭
- Beef Fried Rice 牛肉蛋炒饭
Beef, egg, cabbage, carrot, corn and green beans.$14.80
- Chicken Fried Rice 鸡肉蛋炒饭
Chicken, egg, cabbage, carrot, corn, and green beans.$14.80
- Shrimp Fried Rice 虾仁蛋炒饭
Shrimp, egg, cabbage, carrot, corn and green beans.$15.80
- Vegetarian Fried Rice 素菜蛋炒饭
Egg, cabbage, carrot, corn and green beans.$13.80
- White Rice 白饭$1.50
Fried Noodle 炒面
Specialty 超级特色
Desserts 甜品
- Chocolate Xiao Long Bao(6 pieces) 巧克力小笼包
Mochi Xiao Long Bao with chocolate filling (6 pieces).$10.80
- Red Bean Xiao Long Bao(6 pieces) 豆沙小笼包
Mochi Xiao Long Bao with red bean filling (6 pieces).$9.80OUT OF STOCK
- Rice Cake with Brown Sugar (10 pieces) 红糖糍粑
Mochi, soybean, and brown sugar (10 pieces).$9.80
Drinks 饮品
Beverages 饮品
- Brown Sugar Boba Milk 黑糖鲜奶$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Coconut Sago Milk 生打椰椰$6.50
- Taro Crème Frappuccino 香芋星冰乐$6.50
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea 茉香奶绿$6.00
- Grape Green Tea with Crystal Boba 葡萄绿茶$6.50
- Oat Milk Latte 燕麦拿铁$6.00
- Lychee Soda 荔枝苏打水$5.50
- Thai Tea 泰式奶茶$5.50
- Green Melon Sparkling 哈密瓜气泡水$5.50
- Peach Green Tea 水蜜桃绿茶$5.50
- Passion Fruit Green Tea 百香果绿茶$5.50
- Iced Coffee 冰咖啡
12 oz$4.50
- Iced Black Tea 无糖红茶$4.50
- Iced Green Tea 无糖绿茶$4.50
- Lemonade 柠檬水$4.00
- Hot Black Tea 热红茶$3.00
- Hot Jasmine Green Tea 热茉莉绿茶$3.00
- Coke 可乐$2.50
- Diet Coke 无糖可乐$2.50
- Sprite 雪碧$2.50
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Dumplings made with love.
1500 East Village Way, 2197, Orange, CA 92865