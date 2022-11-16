Restaurant header imageView gallery

Super Duper Burgers - Los Gatos

review star

No reviews yet

15991 Los Gatos Blvd

Los Gatos, CA 95032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

MINI BURGER
FRENCH FRIES
SUPER BURGER

SEASONAL OFFERINGS

BACON JAM BURGER

BACON JAM BURGER

$10.00

Bacon jam, Cambozola blue cheese, grilled onions, baby arugula, Super sauce and bacon!

VEGGIE BACON JAM BURGER

VEGGIE BACON JAM BURGER

$11.00

*Not Vegetarian* Organic Veggie patty, bacon jam, Cambozola blue cheese, grilled onions baby arugula, Super sauce and bacon!

BANANA MILKSHAKE

BANANA MILKSHAKE

$6.75

Banana, cinnamon, banana shortcake crumbs, Straus vanilla soft serve.

KID SIZE BANANA MILKSHAKE

KID SIZE BANANA MILKSHAKE

$4.25

Banana, cinnamon, banana shortcake crumbs, Straus vanilla soft serve.

ALL DAY - EVERY DAY

MINI BURGER

MINI BURGER

$7.00

One 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patty - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!

SUPER BURGER

SUPER BURGER

$10.00

Two 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patties - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!

VEGGIE BURGER

VEGGIE BURGER

$8.00

Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.

SUPER SALAD

SUPER SALAD

$8.00

Baby kale, arugula, greenleaf lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, quinoa, and pumpkin seeds - served with choice of Caesar or Lemon Vinaigrette dressing, always on the side.

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

For the kids! Sliced cheddar cheese on our artisanal bun - no burger patty.

EGG SANDWICH

EGG SANDWICH

$5.00

Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.75

You know the deal!

GARLIC FRIES

GARLIC FRIES

$4.50

Signature fries, with fresh garlic and 6-month aged cheddar.

3 DIPS

3 DIPS

$2.00

Super Sauce, Homemade Mayo, Chipotle Aioli

THE BIRD

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.25Out of stock

Free-range chicken thigh coated in our berbere spice blend (get it classic or spicy) with celery, house-made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly basked bun

NAKED BIRD

NAKED BIRD

$8.00Out of stock

Free-range chicken thigh coated in our berbere spice blend (get it classic or spicy)

SUPED UP MENU (SECRET MENU)

B.E.C. BURGER

B.E.C. BURGER

$11.25

Your favorite burger with the goodness of bacon, organic fried egg, and cheese wrapped together! Feeling even more adventurous? Make it double patty! Get yours now: online & kiosk only!

SUPED UP SALAD

SUPED UP SALAD

$17.25

You can thank us later for saving you from another sad salad with this bad boy. Loaded up with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, cheese & avocado, these greens are great!

JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR FRIES

JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR FRIES

$5.25

Spice Spice Baby! We must be crazy to load our crispy fries up with pickled jalapenos and aged cheddar. We've only got one question: To share, or not to share?

BACON EGG SANDO

BACON EGG SANDO

$7.25

Don’t skip out on the most important meal of the day. The Bacon Egg Sando is available morning, noon, or night and comes loaded with an organic fried egg, crispy bacon, and melty cheddar! Available online & kiosk only.

CONES + SHAKES

KID SHAKE

KID SHAKE

$4.25

Okay for adults, too! Made with Straus organic soft-serve.

REGULAR SHAKE

REGULAR SHAKE

$6.00

Made with Straus organic soft-serve.

SUPER SHAKE

SUPER SHAKE

$6.75

Made with Straus organic soft-serve.

KID CONE

KID CONE

$4.00

Made with Straus organic soft-serve on a wafer cone.

REGULAR CONE

REGULAR CONE

$6.00

Made with Straus organic soft-serve on a wafer cone.

KID CUP

$4.00

Made with Straus organic soft-serve.

REGULAR CUP

$6.00

Made with Straus organic soft-serve.

NON-ALCOHOLIC REFRESHMENTS

FOUNTAIN SODA

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.25
ORGANIC ICED TEA

ORGANIC ICED TEA

$3.50

Brewed fresh daily

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.75

Our fresh squeezed lemonade made with brown sugar

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.75

Our fresh squeezed lemonade made with brown sugar and strawberry puree

ARNOLD PALMER

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.75

A classic! Freshly brewed ice tea and our fresh-squeezed lemonade made with brown sugar.

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$3.50

DRAFT BEER

ALAGASH WHITE

ALAGASH WHITE

$6.50

A traditional Belgian-style witbier from Allagash Brewing Co. Portland, Oregon * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

RACER 5 IPA

RACER 5 IPA

$6.50

American IPA from Bear Republic Brewing. Healdsburg, CA * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

SCRIMSHAW PILSNER

SCRIMSHAW PILSNER

$6.50

Pilsner style from North Coast Brewing Co. Fort Bragg, CA * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

LOST COAST TANGERINE WHEAT

LOST COAST TANGERINE WHEAT

$6.50

Fruit + Field Style beer from Lost Coast Brewery. Eureka, CA * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

WINE

CHARLES DE CAZANOVE CHAMPAGNE

CHARLES DE CAZANOVE CHAMPAGNE

$28.00

France, NV (375 ml) A fruity nose and delicious, persistent barley sugar and brioche flavors. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

MIRAVAL ROSÉ

MIRAVAL ROSÉ

$18.00

Provence, France 2020 (375 ml) Syrah blend. Aromas of fresh fruit, currants, and fresh rose with a zest of lemon. Ends with a long finish with lemony notes. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

LA CREMA CHARDONNAY

LA CREMA CHARDONNAY

$20.00

Sonoma Coast, CA 2019 (375 ml) Notes of butterscotch, full bodied with a lingering finish * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

MATANZAS CREEK SAUVIGNON BLANC

MATANZAS CREEK SAUVIGNON BLANC

$20.00

Sonoma, CA 2019. (375 ml) Aromas of fresh ruby grapefruit, white peach, jasmine, and passion fruit. Notes of fresh quince, honeydew melon, succulent pear, and honey suckle on the palate. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

CARMEL ROAD PINOT NOIR

CARMEL ROAD PINOT NOIR

$22.00

Monterey, CA 2019 (375 ml) Medium bodied with notes of dark cherries and baking spices on the finish. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

PERRIN & FILS RESERVE

PERRIN & FILS RESERVE

$21.00

Cotes du Rhone, France 2018. (375 ml) Grenache blend. Aroma and palate of blueberries and currants, medium bodied with sour notes. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

ARROWOOD CABERNET SAUVIGNON

ARROWOOD CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$19.00Out of stock

Sonoma, 2016 (375 ml) Full bodied with notes of dark cherries, caramel and cedar. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

COL D’ORCIA, BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO

COL D’ORCIA, BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO

$29.00

Toscana DOCG 2016. (375 ml) Sangiovese. Full bodied, aromas open with small, red ripe fruits and plum jam, followed by toasted and vanilla notes. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

MCINTYRE PINOT NOIR

MCINTYRE PINOT NOIR

$21.00Out of stock

Medium bodied with notes of dark cherries and baking spices on the finish (great with all of our burgers)! * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

ZACAGINI MONTEPULCIANO

ZACAGINI MONTEPULCIANO

$20.00

Aroma and palate of blueberries and currants, medium-bodied with sour notes. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

WHAT ELSE CAN WE PACK FOR YOU?

To-Go Ketchup

To-Go Mustard

To-Go Pickles

To-Go Pickles

To Go Utensils

Drinking Straw

All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fast food burgers. Slow food values.

Website

Location

15991 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Directions

Gallery
Super Duper Burgers image
Super Duper Burgers image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lou's Coffee Shop - 15691 Los Gatos Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
15691 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar
orange starNo Reviews
15960 LOS GATOS BLVD. LOS GATOS, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
ASA Restaurant - Los Gatos
orange starNo Reviews
57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd
orange starNo Reviews
235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Forbes Mill Steakhouse - Los Gatos
orange starNo Reviews
206 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
North - 133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE
orange starNo Reviews
133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE LOS GATOS, CA 95030
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Gatos

Happy Hound - 15899 Los Gatos Blvd
orange star4.6 • 3,577
15899 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
Centonove - 109 W Main St
orange star4.5 • 2,730
109 W Main St Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Zona Rosa Los Gatos
orange star4.6 • 1,484
81 W Main St Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
The Palms Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,262
115 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Campo Di Bocce
orange star4.3 • 788
565 University Ave Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
The Pastaria & Market
orange star4.0 • 709
27 N. Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Gatos
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston