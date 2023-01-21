Restaurant header imageView gallery

Super Duper Burgers - Napa

review star

No reviews yet

3900 Bel Aire Plaza D

Napa, CA 94558

SEASONAL OFFERINGS

TRUFFLE BURGER

TRUFFLE BURGER

$10.00

One 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patty with Super Sauce, grilled onions, roasted portobello mushrooms, Monterey Jack cheese, Truffle sauce.

VEGGIE TRUFFLE BURGER

VEGGIE TRUFFLE BURGER

$11.00

Non-GMO, organic veggie patty with Super Sauce, grilled onions, roasted portobello mushrooms, Monterey Jack cheese, Truffle sauce.

COFFEE MILKSHAKE

COFFEE MILKSHAKE

$6.75

Organic Coffee, Straus vanilla soft serve, Coffee Cake crumbles. Delicious!

COFFEE MILKSHAKE (Kid Size)

COFFEE MILKSHAKE (Kid Size)

$4.25

Organic Coffee, Straus vanilla soft serve, Coffee Cake crumbles. Delicious! Okay for adults too :-)

ALL DAY - EVERY DAY

MINI BURGER

MINI BURGER

$7.00

One 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patty - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!

SUPER BURGER

SUPER BURGER

$10.00

Two 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patties - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!

VEGGIE BURGER

VEGGIE BURGER

$8.00

Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.

SUPER SALAD

SUPER SALAD

$8.00

Baby kale, arugula, greenleaf lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, quinoa, and pumpkin seeds - served with choice of Caesar or Lemon Vinaigrette dressing, always on the side.

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

For the kids! Sliced cheddar cheese on our artisanal bun - no burger patty.

EGG SANDWICH

EGG SANDWICH

$5.00

Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.75

You know the deal!

GARLIC FRIES

GARLIC FRIES

$4.50

Signature fries, with fresh garlic and 6-month aged cheddar.

3 DIPS

3 DIPS

$2.00

Super Sauce, Homemade Mayo, Chipotle Aioli

SUPED UP MENU (SECRET MENU)

B.E.C. BURGER

B.E.C. BURGER

$11.25

Your favorite burger with the goodness of bacon, organic fried egg, and cheese wrapped together! Feeling even more adventurous? Make it double patty! Get yours now: online & kiosk only!

SUPED UP SALAD

SUPED UP SALAD

$17.25

You can thank us later for saving you from another sad salad with this bad boy. Loaded up with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, cheese & avocado, these greens are great!

JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR FRIES

JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR FRIES

$5.25

Spice Spice Baby! We must be crazy to load our crispy fries up with pickled jalapenos and aged cheddar. We've only got one question: To share, or not to share?

BACON EGG SANDO

BACON EGG SANDO

$7.25

Don’t skip out on the most important meal of the day. The Bacon Egg Sando is available morning, noon, or night and comes loaded with an organic fried egg, crispy bacon, and melty cheddar! Available online & kiosk only.

SUPED UP SUNDAE

SUPED UP SUNDAE

$6.50

Our Suped Up Sundaes are sky-high! Choose your flavor of Straus organic soft serve: vanilla with fresh strawberry puree or chocolate shell or chocolate with cookie crumbs.

FOUNDER'S FAVORITE

FOUNDER'S FAVORITE

$11.75

Best of both worlds! Your favorite 1/4 pound burger, Super sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, PLUS our organic veggie patty.

CONES + SHAKES

KID SHAKE

KID SHAKE

$4.25

Okay for adults, too! Made with Straus organic soft-serve.

REGULAR SHAKE

REGULAR SHAKE

$6.00

Made with Straus organic soft-serve.

SUPER SHAKE

SUPER SHAKE

$6.75

Made with Straus organic soft-serve.

KID CONE

KID CONE

$4.00

Made with Straus organic soft-serve on a wafer cone.

REGULAR CONE

REGULAR CONE

$6.00

Made with Straus organic soft-serve on a wafer cone.

KID CUP

$4.00

Made with Straus organic soft-serve.

REGULAR CUP

$6.00

Made with Straus organic soft-serve.

NON-ALCOHOLIC REFRESHMENTS

FOUNTAIN SODA

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.25
ORGANIC ICED TEA

ORGANIC ICED TEA

$3.50

Brewed fresh daily

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.75

Our fresh squeezed lemonade made with brown sugar

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.75

Our fresh squeezed lemonade made with brown sugar and strawberry puree

ARNOLD PALMER

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.75

A classic! Freshly brewed ice tea and our fresh-squeezed lemonade made with brown sugar.

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$3.50

DRAFT BEER

ALAGASH WHITE

ALAGASH WHITE

$6.50Out of stock

A traditional Belgian-style witbier from Allagash Brewing Co. Portland, Oregon * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

RACER 5 IPA

RACER 5 IPA

$6.50Out of stock

American IPA from Bear Republic Brewing. Healdsburg, CA * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

SCRIMSHAW PILSNER

SCRIMSHAW PILSNER

$6.50Out of stock

Pilsner style from North Coast Brewing Co. Fort Bragg, CA * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

LOST COAST TANGERINE WHEAT

LOST COAST TANGERINE WHEAT

$6.50Out of stock

Fruit + Field Style beer from Lost Coast Brewery. Eureka, CA * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

WINE

CHARLES DE CAZANOVE CHAMPAGNE

CHARLES DE CAZANOVE CHAMPAGNE

$28.00Out of stock

France, NV (375 ml) A fruity nose and delicious, persistent barley sugar and brioche flavors. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

MIRAVAL ROSÉ

MIRAVAL ROSÉ

$18.00Out of stock

Provence, France 2020 (375 ml) Syrah blend. Aromas of fresh fruit, currants, and fresh rose with a zest of lemon. Ends with a long finish with lemony notes. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

LA CREMA CHARDONNAY

LA CREMA CHARDONNAY

$20.00Out of stock

Sonoma Coast, CA 2019 (375 ml) Notes of butterscotch, full bodied with a lingering finish * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

MATANZAS CREEK SAUVIGNON BLANC

MATANZAS CREEK SAUVIGNON BLANC

$20.00Out of stock

Sonoma, CA 2019. (375 ml) Aromas of fresh ruby grapefruit, white peach, jasmine, and passion fruit. Notes of fresh quince, honeydew melon, succulent pear, and honey suckle on the palate. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

CARMEL ROAD PINOT NOIR

CARMEL ROAD PINOT NOIR

$22.00Out of stock

Monterey, CA 2019 (375 ml) Medium bodied with notes of dark cherries and baking spices on the finish. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

PERRIN & FILS RESERVE

PERRIN & FILS RESERVE

$21.00Out of stock

Cotes du Rhone, France 2018. (375 ml) Grenache blend. Aroma and palate of blueberries and currants, medium bodied with sour notes. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

ARROWOOD CABERNET SAUVIGNON

ARROWOOD CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$19.00Out of stock

Sonoma, 2016 (375 ml) Full bodied with notes of dark cherries, caramel and cedar. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

COL D’ORCIA, BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO

COL D’ORCIA, BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO

$29.00Out of stock

Toscana DOCG 2016. (375 ml) Sangiovese. Full bodied, aromas open with small, red ripe fruits and plum jam, followed by toasted and vanilla notes. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

MCINTYRE PINOT NOIR

MCINTYRE PINOT NOIR

$21.00Out of stock

Medium bodied with notes of dark cherries and baking spices on the finish (great with all of our burgers)! * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

ZACAGINI MONTEPULCIANO

ZACAGINI MONTEPULCIANO

$20.00Out of stock

Aroma and palate of blueberries and currants, medium-bodied with sour notes. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

WHAT ELSE CAN WE PACK FOR YOU?

To-Go Ketchup

To-Go Mustard

To-Go Pickles

To-Go Pickles

To Go Utensils

Drinking Straw

All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fast food burgers. Slow food values.

Location

3900 Bel Aire Plaza D, Napa, CA 94558

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

