Super Duper Burgers - Napa
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fast food burgers. Slow food values.
Location
3900 Bel Aire Plaza D, Napa, CA 94558
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Napa
La Taquiza Fish Tacos - 2007 Redwood Rd # 104
4.6 • 2,900
2007 Redwood Rd # 104 Napa, CA 94558
View restaurant