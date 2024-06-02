Super Duper Burgers - San Mateo
1100 Park Place
Bldg 2, Suite 20
San Mateo, CA 94403
TO EAT
SEASONAL OFFERINGS
- BACON GOUDA BURGER$12.00
Brandt Farms all natural beef patty, cooked medium. Steak cut applewood smoked bacon, chef's spicy chipotle aioli, smoked gouda, lettuce. Goes great with a fried organic egg! Sorry no other modifications allowed.
- VEGGIE BACON GOUDA (Not vegetarian)$13.00
(Not Vegetarian) Organic Veggie patty, steak cut applewood smoked bacon, chef's spicy chipotle aioli, smoked gouda, lettuce. Goes great with a fried organic egg! Sorry no other modifications allowed.
- BLUEBERRY MILKSHAKE$6.75
Straus Organic vanilla soft serve ice cream, fresh blueberries, blueberry muffin crumbs.
- KID SIZE BLUEBERRY SHAKE$4.25
Straus Organic vanilla soft serve ice cream, fresh blueberries, blueberry muffin crumbs. OK for adults =)
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
- MINI BURGER$7.00
One 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed Brandt Beef patty - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
- SUPER BURGER$10.00
Two 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed Brandt Beef patties - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
- VEGGIE BURGER$8.00
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
- CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
- EGG SANDWICH$5.00
(SERVED ALL DAY!) Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterey Jack cheese & Bacon!
- GRILLED CHEESE$5.00
For the kids! Sliced cheddar cheese on our artisanal bun - no burger patty.
THE BIRD X SUPER DUPER
- BUFFALO BIRD$11.00
Our famous spicy fried chicken just got hotter. We’ve dunked it in Buffalo Bird Sauce, slathered our freshly baked bun with Kickin’ Ranch, and topped it all off with shaved celery for a cool crunch. For you spice fiends, we’re serving it up with a side of homemade sriracha.
- FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.25
Free-range chicken thigh coated in our berbere spice blend (get it classic or spicy) with house-made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly baked bun
- NAKED BIRD$8.00
Free-range chicken thigh coated in our berbere spice blend (get it classic or spicy). Served with a side of house-made apple slaw.
SALAD
- SUPER SALAD$8.00
Baby kale, arugula, greenleaf lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, quinoa, and pumpkin seeds - served with choice of Caesar or Lemon Vinaigrette dressing, always on the side.
- SDB SALAD$8.00
Super Duper's version of The Bird salad! Organic baby kale, organic arugula, leaf lettuce, apple vinaigrette slaw, organic quinoa. Even better with some Bird chicken!
FRIES
SUPED UP MENU!
- SUPER CALI BURGER$12.00
Daily ground Brandt Farms all natural beef patty, cooked medium. Served on a freshly baked bun with bacon, avocado, grilled onions, jack cheese, and Super Sauce! Great as is, no modifications.
- B.E.C. BURGER$11.25
Your favorite burger with the goodness of bacon, organic fried egg, and cheese wrapped together! Feeling even more adventurous? Make it double patty! Get yours now: online & kiosk only!
- SUPED UP SALAD$17.25
You can thank us later for saving you from another sad salad with this bad boy. Loaded up with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, cheese & avocado, these greens are great!
- JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR FRIES$5.25
Spice Spice Baby! We must be crazy to load our crispy fries up with pickled jalapenos and aged cheddar. We've only got one question: To share, or not to share?
- BACON EGG SANDO$7.25
Don’t skip out on the most important meal of the day. The Bacon Egg Sando is available morning, noon, or night and comes loaded with an organic fried egg, crispy bacon, and melty cheddar! Available online & kiosk only.
- SUPED UP SUNDAE$6.50
Our Suped Up Sundaes are sky-high! Choose your flavor of Straus organic soft serve: vanilla with fresh strawberry puree or chocolate shell or chocolate with cookie crumbs.
SWEETS
ORGANIC SHAKES
CONES
BEVERAGES
DRINKS
- FOUNTAIN SODA$3.25
- ORGANIC ICED TEA$3.50
Brewed fresh daily
- LEMONADE$3.75
Our fresh squeezed lemonade made with brown sugar
- STRAWBERRY LEMONADE$3.75
Our fresh squeezed lemonade made with brown sugar and strawberry puree
- ARNOLD PALMER$3.75
A classic! Freshly brewed ice tea and our fresh-squeezed lemonade made with brown sugar.
- ROOTBEER FLOAT$5.00Out of stock
- MILK$3.75
- BOTTLED WATER$3.50
PICKLES + CONDIMENTS + UTENSILS
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Fast food burgers. Slow food values.
1100 Park Place, Bldg 2, Suite 20, San Mateo, CA 94403