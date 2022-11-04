Restaurant header imageView gallery

Super Duper Burgers - Serramonte

review star

No reviews yet

127 Serramonte Boulevard

Space 662

Daly City, CA 94015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

MINI BURGER
GARLIC FRIES
SUPER BURGER

SEASONAL OFFERINGS

BACON JAM BURGER

BACON JAM BURGER

$10.00

Bacon jam, Cambozola blue cheese, grilled onions, baby arugula, Super sauce and bacon!

VEGGIE BACON JAM BURGER

VEGGIE BACON JAM BURGER

$11.00

*Not Vegetarian* Organic Veggie patty, bacon jam, Cambozola blue cheese, grilled onions baby arugula, Super sauce and bacon!

BANANA MILKSHAKE

BANANA MILKSHAKE

$6.75

Banana, cinnamon, banana shortcake crumbs, Straus vanilla soft serve.

KID SIZE BANANA MILKSHAKE

KID SIZE BANANA MILKSHAKE

$4.25

Banana, cinnamon, banana shortcake crumbs, Straus vanilla soft serve.

ALL DAY - EVERY DAY

MINI BURGER

MINI BURGER

$7.00

One 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patty - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!

SUPER BURGER

SUPER BURGER

$10.00

Two 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patties - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!

VEGGIE BURGER

VEGGIE BURGER

$8.00

Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.

SUPER SALAD

SUPER SALAD

$8.00

Baby kale, arugula, greenleaf lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, quinoa, and pumpkin seeds - served with choice of Caesar or Lemon Vinaigrette dressing, always on the side.

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

For the kids! Sliced cheddar cheese on our artisanal bun - no burger patty.

EGG SANDWICH

EGG SANDWICH

$5.00

Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.75

You know the deal!

GARLIC FRIES

GARLIC FRIES

$4.50

Signature fries, with fresh garlic and 6-month aged cheddar.

3 DIPS

3 DIPS

$2.00

Super Sauce, Homemade Mayo, Chipotle Aioli

SUPED UP MENU (SECRET MENU)

B.E.C. BURGER

B.E.C. BURGER

$11.25

Your favorite burger with the goodness of bacon, organic fried egg, and cheese wrapped together! Feeling even more adventurous? Make it double patty! Get yours now: online & kiosk only!

SUPED UP SALAD

SUPED UP SALAD

$17.25

You can thank us later for saving you from another sad salad with this bad boy. Loaded up with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, cheese & avocado, these greens are great!

JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR FRIES

JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR FRIES

$5.25

Spice Spice Baby! We must be crazy to load our crispy fries up with pickled jalapenos and aged cheddar. We've only got one question: To share, or not to share?

BACON EGG SANDO

BACON EGG SANDO

$7.25

Don’t skip out on the most important meal of the day. The Bacon Egg Sando is available morning, noon, or night and comes loaded with an organic fried egg, crispy bacon, and melty cheddar! Available online & kiosk only.

CONES + SHAKES

KID SHAKE

KID SHAKE

$4.25

Okay for adults, too! Made with Straus organic soft-serve.

REGULAR SHAKE

REGULAR SHAKE

$6.00

Made with Straus organic soft-serve.

SUPER SHAKE

SUPER SHAKE

$6.75

Made with Straus organic soft-serve.

KID CONE

KID CONE

$4.00

Made with Straus organic soft-serve on a wafer cone.

REGULAR CONE

REGULAR CONE

$6.00

Made with Straus organic soft-serve on a wafer cone.

KID CUP

$4.00

Made with Straus organic soft-serve.

REGULAR CUP

$6.00

Made with Straus organic soft-serve.

NON-ALCOHOLIC REFRESHMENTS

FOUNTAIN SODA

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.25
ORGANIC ICED TEA

ORGANIC ICED TEA

$3.50

Brewed fresh daily

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.75

Our fresh squeezed lemonade made with brown sugar

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.75

Our fresh squeezed lemonade made with brown sugar and strawberry puree

ARNOLD PALMER

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.75

A classic! Freshly brewed ice tea and our fresh-squeezed lemonade made with brown sugar.

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$3.50Out of stock

DRAFT BEER

ALAGASH WHITE

ALAGASH WHITE

$6.50

A traditional Belgian-style witbier from Allagash Brewing Co. Portland, Oregon * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

RACER 5 IPA

RACER 5 IPA

$6.50

American IPA from Bear Republic Brewing. Healdsburg, CA * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

SCRIMSHAW PILSNER

SCRIMSHAW PILSNER

$6.50

Pilsner style from North Coast Brewing Co. Fort Bragg, CA * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

LOST COAST TANGERINE WHEAT

LOST COAST TANGERINE WHEAT

$6.50

Fruit + Field Style beer from Lost Coast Brewery. Eureka, CA * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

WINE

CHARLES DE CAZANOVE CHAMPAGNE

CHARLES DE CAZANOVE CHAMPAGNE

$28.00

France, NV (375 ml) A fruity nose and delicious, persistent barley sugar and brioche flavors. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

MIRAVAL ROSÉ

MIRAVAL ROSÉ

$18.00

Provence, France 2020 (375 ml) Syrah blend. Aromas of fresh fruit, currants, and fresh rose with a zest of lemon. Ends with a long finish with lemony notes. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

LA CREMA CHARDONNAY

LA CREMA CHARDONNAY

$20.00

Sonoma Coast, CA 2019 (375 ml) Notes of butterscotch, full bodied with a lingering finish * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

MATANZAS CREEK SAUVIGNON BLANC

MATANZAS CREEK SAUVIGNON BLANC

$20.00

Sonoma, CA 2019. (375 ml) Aromas of fresh ruby grapefruit, white peach, jasmine, and passion fruit. Notes of fresh quince, honeydew melon, succulent pear, and honey suckle on the palate. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

CARMEL ROAD PINOT NOIR

CARMEL ROAD PINOT NOIR

$22.00

Monterey, CA 2019 (375 ml) Medium bodied with notes of dark cherries and baking spices on the finish. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

PERRIN & FILS RESERVE

PERRIN & FILS RESERVE

$21.00

Cotes du Rhone, France 2018. (375 ml) Grenache blend. Aroma and palate of blueberries and currants, medium bodied with sour notes. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

ARROWOOD CABERNET SAUVIGNON

ARROWOOD CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$19.00

Sonoma, 2016 (375 ml) Full bodied with notes of dark cherries, caramel and cedar. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

COL D’ORCIA, BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO

COL D’ORCIA, BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO

$29.00

Toscana DOCG 2016. (375 ml) Sangiovese. Full bodied, aromas open with small, red ripe fruits and plum jam, followed by toasted and vanilla notes. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

MCINTYRE PINOT NOIR

MCINTYRE PINOT NOIR

$21.00Out of stock

Medium bodied with notes of dark cherries and baking spices on the finish (great with all of our burgers)! * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

ZACAGINI MONTEPULCIANO

ZACAGINI MONTEPULCIANO

$20.00Out of stock

Aroma and palate of blueberries and currants, medium-bodied with sour notes. * must be 21 years or older to order. Please present ID at pick-up.

WHAT ELSE CAN WE PACK FOR YOU?

To-Go Ketchup

To-Go Mustard

To-Go Pickles

To-Go Pickles

To Go Utensils

Drinking Straw

All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fast food burgers. Slow food values.

Location

127 Serramonte Boulevard, Space 662, Daly City, CA 94015

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

85°C Bakery Cafe - Daly City
orange starNo Reviews
5-L Serramonte Center Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext
Chick'nCone - Pacifica, CA
orange starNo Reviews
330 Palmetto Avenue Suite D Pacifica, CA 94044
View restaurantnext
The Green Enchilada
orange starNo Reviews
444 Manor Plaza Pacifica, CA 94044
View restaurantnext
The Green Enchilada - Manor Plaza
orange star4.5 • 3,470
444 Manor Plaza Pacifica, CA 94044
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Pizza - (Daly City)
orange star4.6 • 4,602
511 Westlake Center Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext
Kan Kiin - 201 Southgate Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
201 Southgate Avenue Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Daly City

Blue Line Pizza - (Daly City)
orange star4.6 • 4,602
511 Westlake Center Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000699 - Serramonte Center
orange star4.6 • 1,468
127-J Serramonte Center Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000745 - Westlake Shopping Center
orange star4.6 • 1,468
340 Westlake Center Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext
Fog City Cafe
orange star4.7 • 535
6185 Mission St Daly City, CA 94014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Daly City
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Pacifica
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (594 restaurants)
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
San Mateo
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston