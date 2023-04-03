Superfine Playa
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A California osteria by @chefstevesamson & @dinasam... coming to Runway Playa Vista early 2023.
Location
12746 Jefferson Blvd Suite 2200, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Free Market
4.8 • 89
12751 Millennium Rd. Los Angeles, CA 90094
View restaurant