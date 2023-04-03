Restaurant header imageView gallery

Superfine Playa

12746 Jefferson Blvd Suite 2200

Los Angeles, CA 90094

DINNER

Starters

Roasted Nuts and Marinated Olives

$7.00

Housemade Focaccia, Anchovy Butter, Spicy White Bean Dip

$9.00

Marinated Market Vegetables

$15.00Out of stock

Tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, basil

Grilled Beef Meatballs

$13.00

Snap peas, Fresno chilies, sieved egg, pecorino cheese, lemon leaves

Bigeye Tuna Crudo

$19.00

Anchovy garlic toast, pistachio caper pesto, chervil

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Grilled lemon, spicy tomato sauce

Coal-Roasted Beets

$14.00

Citrus, sunflower seeds, chives

Side Bread

$3.00

Salad

Mixed Chicories

$15.00

Anchovy vinaigrette, parmesan, herbed breadcrumbs

Chopped Salad

$18.00

Spicy salami, provolone, salt-cured olives, chickpeas, capers, charred onion vinaigrette

Marinated Campari Tomatoes

$15.00

Castelvetrano olives, toasted pistachio dressing, burrata, basil

Shaved Kale & Brussels Sprouts

$17.00

Smoked provolone, toasted almonds, grapes

Spring Vegetables

$16.00

Farro, mixed herbs, lemon vinaigrette, black pepper

Endive Salad

$16.00

Fennel, blacksticks blue cheese, hazelnuts, pomegranate vinaigrette

Soup

Local Farmers Market Minestrone

$11.00

10% of proceeds donated to PVES

Sicilian Wedding Soup

$12.00

Chicken meatballs, escarole, pecorino dumplings, egg drop

Pasta (GF Available)

Casarecce

$26.00

Braised lamb, lemon, egg, pecorino, mint

Butternut Squash Gnocchi

$24.00Out of stock

Brown butter, sage, toasted pumpkin seeds, aged balsamic vinegar

Calamaretti

$28.00Out of stock

Shrimp and squid ragu, Fresno chilies, Sicilian oregano, arugula, bread crumbs

Rigatoni

$24.00

Chicken liver ragu, beech mushrooms, saba, parmigiano reggiano

Spaghetti Quadrati

$19.00

Baby tomatoes, olive oil, basil

Mafaldine and Tomato-Braised Meatballs

$25.00

Gramigne

$24.00

Long-cooked broccoli, house sausage

Mains

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.00

Tomato, provolone,mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

Grilled Baja California Striped Sea Bass

$35.00

Warm potato salad, yellow tomato sauce, castelvetrano olive pesto

Swordfish and Vegetable Spiedini

$32.00

Caponata, smoked eggplant puree (vegan spiedini available upon request)

Grilled Heritage Pork Chop

$39.00

Fennel, fermented chilies, olive, and blood orange salad

Brick-Pressed Boneless Half Chicken

$28.00

Black kale, torn bread panzanella salad, lemon and thyme jus

Grilled Hanger Steak

$48.00

Pea tendrils, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, red wine jus

Sides

Salt and Vinegar Fries

$10.00

Balsamic-Glazed Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Pine nuts, orange zest

Wilted Bloomsdale Spinach

$11.00Out of stock

Garlic, calabrian chile, preserved lemon

Roasted Cone Cabbage

$13.00

Spiced yogurt, herbed caper sauce

Side Mashed Potatoe

$9.00

Dessert

Stawberry Apple Hand Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Yogurt gelato

Seasonal Fruit

$12.00

Pomegranate whipped cream, buckwheat honey, pistachio

Panna Cotta

$12.00

Roasted grapes, olive oil, sesame crunch

Soft Meringue

$12.00

Lemon curd, market berries

Sicilian Cannoli

$12.00

Orange marmalade, pistachio

Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

$12.00

White chocolate mousse, candied hazelnuts

Seasonal Gelato

$12.00

Seasonal Sorbetto

$12.00

Cake Fee

$10.00

Occasion Fior

KID'S MENU

Breaded Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.00

Kids Pasta with Butter & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$12.00

Meatballs and Fries

$12.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$12.00

Kids Pancakes

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A California osteria by @chefstevesamson & @dinasam... coming to Runway Playa Vista early 2023.

