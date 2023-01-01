SuperFresh 1293 e. First ave

All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh Food. Fast. FitMob Meals. Boba Cafe. We are a home meal replacement and fast casual cafe located inside In-Motion Fitness serving fresh, locally made meals. We specialize in award winning Sushi, Salads, Wraps, Boba tea, protein shakes & smoothies as well as meal prep, home meal replacements, and catered events.
Location
1293 e. First ave, chico, CA 95926
