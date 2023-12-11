Super Mario 1000 South Torrey Pines Drive
1000 South Torrey Pines Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89107
Food
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
6 pcs
- Zucchini Sticks$7.99
6 pcs
- Onion Rings$7.99
12 pcs
- Fried Ravioli$7.99
6 pcs
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.99
6 pcs
- Super Mario Combo$12.99
3 zucchini, 3 mozzarella sticks, 3 ravioli, 3 jalapeno poppers
- Mac And Cheese Bowl$9.99
Choice of rib meat, crsipy chicken, or bacon
- Super Fries$9.99
Philly steak, mushroom, onion, green peppers, mozzarella and a side of pico de gallo
- Super Chili Fries$9.99
Homemade chilli, chedder, red onions, and bacon
- Baked Potato$7.99
Chedder, bacon, chive onions, sour cream and butter
- 3 Quesabirrias$12.99
Onion, cilantro,lemon,side of cosome and salsa
- Super Quesabirria$12.99
20'' flower tortilla, mozzarella, birria meat, onion, cilantro, side of consome, and salsa
- French Fries$3.50+
Super Mario's Wings and Fingers
- 8 Wings W/Fries$11.99
Jumbo wings
- 12 Wings W/Fries$14.99
Jumbo wings
- 1/2 Bucket 30 Wings W/Fries$44.99
Jumbo wings
- Full Bucket 60 Wings W/Fries$89.99
Jumbo wings
- Super Mario Bucket 100 Wings W/Fries$149.99
Jumbo wings
- 5 Fingers W/Fries$13.99
hand breaded fingers
- 10 Fingers W/Fries$24.99
hand breaded fingers
- 20 Fingers W/Fries$39.99
hand breaded fingers
- 40 Fingers W/Fries$75.99
hand breaded fingers
- 60 Fingers W/Fries$99.99
hand breaded fingers
Super Mario's BBQ'S
- Back Back Ribs 1/2 Rack$17.99
BBQ ribs served with garlic bread and 2 sides of your choice
- Baby Back Ribs Fullrack$29.99
BBQ ribs served with garlic bread and 2 sides of your choice
- BBQ Chicken 1/2$11.99
BBQ chicken served with garlic bread and 2 sides of your choice
- BBQ Chicken Whole$19.99
BBQ chicken served with garlic bread and 2 sides of choice
Super Marios Pastas
- Spaghetti Marinara$11.99
Add meat balls or sasuage,mozarella
- Parmesans$15.99
Marinara, choice of shrimp, chicken or eggplant mozzarella
- Super Lasagna$12.99
Delicious home made angus beef lasanga made with the best ingredients
- The Alfredo$12.99
Creamy home made alfredo sausgae with fettuccine and the choice of shrimp, grilled, or breaded chicken
- Baked Zitti$12.99
Home made marinara sausage with ricotta chicken baked with mozzarella
- Super Zitti$15.99
Marinara, ricotta, ham, ground beef, bacon, mushrooms, french basil, mozarella
- Creamy Clam Linguini$14.99
Linguini, super mario creamy white clam sauce, french basil
- Shrimp Scampi$15.99
garlic,butter,lemon basil, extra virgin oil, white wine, linguini, and french parsley
- Super Mario Sea$16.99
Shrimp. clam, salmon, lemon garlic, white wine, red clam sauce, fresh basil, parsley parmesan
Super Mario's Sandwich
- Philly Angus Beef Sandwich$12.99
angus beef, green peppers,onions,mushrooms,american cheese,mozzarella, 8'' hogie roll bread
- BBQ Baby Rib Meat Sandwich$12.99
Rib meat, caramelized red onions,chedder,cole slaw 8'' hogie roll or brioche bread
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Pounded breaded chikcen,bacon, pepper jack, ranch,lettuce, tomatoes, onion,briohe bread
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Pounded breaded chicken, spicy mayonnaise, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion,pickles, brioche bread
- Super Mario's Parmesans Sandwich$12.99
Marinara, mozzarella,hogie roll, choice of breaded chicken, or breaded eggplant, meatballs or sausage
- Italian Delii Sandwich$12.99
ham, salami,pepperoni,chedar,pepperjack,lettuce,tomatoes,onions,pickles.vinaiagrette,mayonnaise, hogie roll hot or cold
- Birria Torta Sandwich$12.99
Birria meat,mozarella,onion,fresh cilantro,side of consome (birria broth) and a side of green salsa
Bowls
Fresh Angus Meat Burgers
- American Classic$12.99
1/2 pound patty,meat,mayonnaise,mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
- Shroom Burger$12.99
1/2 pound patty,portobello,mushrooms,onion garlic, blue cheese and pepper jack
- Super Mario Hawaiian$12.99
1/2 pound patty, grilled pineapple, ham, bacon, pepper jack, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion
- Texas BBQ$12.99
1/2 pound patty, BBQ, bacon, cheddar, fried onion ring
- Mexicanisima$12.99
1/2 pound patty,grilled onion,tomato,jalapenos,cilantro,avocado,cheddar,lettuce,and mayo
- Sunny Day$12.99
1/2 pound patty, ham, bacon,cheddar,hash brow,sunny side up egg, spicy mayo
Super Mario's Salads
- Cesar Salad$10.99+
romaine lettuce,croutons,parmesan cheese
- Chicken Cesar Salad With Garlic Bread$10.99+
Romaine lettuce, croutons,parmesan cheese, choice of cripsy or grilled chicken
- Dinner$7.99+
Romaine,springmix,ice berg lettuce, tomatoes,onion,green peppers,black olives, peperoncini, cucumber
- Antipasto$10.99+
Romaine,springmix,ice berg lettuce, ham, salami, pepperoni,mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo or Crispy Chicken$10.99+
Romaine,springmix,ice berg lettuce, crispy chicken,mozzarella,chedder cheese
- Greek Salad$10.99+
romaine,springmix,ice berg lettuce, goat cheese,fetta cheese.kalamata olvies,tomatoes,onions,green peppers,pepperoncini,cucumber
- Steak Salad$10.99+
romaine,springmix,iceberg lettuce,goat cheese,steak,pepperjack,tomatoes,onions,green peppers,peperooncini,cucumber,kalanata olives,avocadp
- Blue Coast Salad$11.99+
Spinach,kale,tomatoes,onions,green peppers,peperoncini,kalamata olives, cucumber, avocado,shrimp wrapped in bacon
- Rasperberry Walnut Salad$10.99+
spinach,kale,walnut,grilled chicken,dry cranberries, blueberry,goat cheese,raspberry, vinaigrette
- Super Mario Salad$10.99+
red and green cabbage,kale,carrots,roasted beat and sweet potato,garbanzo,walnut,pumpkin seeds,dry cranberry,blueberry,raspberry,goat cheese
Any Time Special
- Any Time Specials #1$35.99
1-16'', 2 toppings, 10 wings, 2 liter soda
- Any Time Specials #2$44.99
1- 16'', 2 toppings, 10 wings, Large antipasto salad, 2 liters soda
- Any Time Specials #3$64.99
1-20'' 2 toppings, 20 wings, 2 liters soda
- Any Time Specials #4$64.99
1-20'' 2 toppings, 10 fingers, 2 liters soda
- Any Time Specials #5$84.99
1-24'' 2 toppings, 10 fingers, 20 wings, 2 liter soda
- Any Time Specials #6$179.99
2- 24'', 2 toppings, 20 fingers, 40 wings, bucket of fries, 2 2 liters soda
- Any Time Specials #7$199.99
2- 24'', 2 toppings, 100 wings, 2 2 liters soda
- Any Time Specials #8$199.99
2- 24'' 2 toppings, 40 fingers, bucket of fries, 2 2 liter soda
- Any Time Specials #9$249.99
100 wings, 60 fingers, 2 buckets of fries, 2- 2 liter sodas
- Any Time Specials #10$189.99
S.M King pizza 45''x20'', 2 toppings, 40 wings, 20 fingers, bucket of fries, 2-2 liter
- Any Time Specials #11$265.99
S.M King pizza 45"x20", 2 toppings, 60 wings, 40 fingers, bucket of fries, 2-2 liters
- Any Time Specials #12$329.99
S.M King pizza 45"x20", 4 toppings, 100 wings, 60 fingers, 2 bucket of fries, 2-2 liter
Extra Sides
Desserts
Super Mario's Burritos
Pizza
Super Mario's Pizza (14")
- Meat Lovers Pizza (14'')$23.99
pizza sauce, mozzarella,pepperoni, ham,bacon,sausage,meat balls
- Veggies Lovers Pizza (14'')$23.99
Pizza sauce,mozzarella,mushrooms,spinach,zucchini,onion,green pepper, tomatoes, fresh basil
- Hawaiian Supreme Pizza (14'')$23.99
pizza suace, mozzarella, ham,spam,bacon,pineapple
- Angus Phlly Pizza (14'')$23.99
Garlic butter, mozzarella,angus beef, mushrooms, onion, green pepper
- Mexicanisima Pizza (14'')$23.99
Beans base, mozzarela,chorizo,tomatoes,jalapeno,onion, fresh ciilantro, queso fresco
- Crispy Chicken Ranch Pizza (14'')$23.99
garlic butter base, mozzarella hot fingers, spicy ranch
- Crispy Chicken Buffalo Pizza (14'')$23.99
garlic butter base,mozarella hot fingers,spicy ranch
- BBQ Texas Pizza (14'')$23.99
BBQ,mozzarella,baby rib meat or BBQ chicken, red onion, chedder
- Deluxe Pizza (14'')$23.99
pizza sauce,mozzarella,pepperoni,sausage,bacon,ham,green pepper,mushrooms,black olives, tomatoes,fresh garlic
- Munchies Pizza (14'')$23.99
ranch base, mozzarella,lays,hot cheetos, takis, dortios
- Birria Pizza (14'')$23.99
Mozzarella,birria (beef stew) fresh cilantro,onion, side of salsa verde
- Blue Coast Pizza (14'')$23.99
garlic butter, mozzarella, bacon, salmon, shrimp, garlic,onion,spinach,chipotle ranch
- Super Mario Pizza (14")$23.99
Super Mario's Pizza (16")
- Meat Lovers Pizza (16'')$26.99
pizza sauce, mozzarella,pepperoni, ham,bacon,sausage,meat balls
- Veggies Lovers Pizza (16'')$26.99
Pizza sauce,mozzarella,mushrooms,spinach,zucchini,onion,green pepper, tomatoes, fresh basil
- Hawaiian Supreme Pizza (16'')$26.99
pizza suace, mozzarella, ham,spam,bacon,pineapple
- Angus Phlly Pizza (16'')$26.99
Garlic butter, mozzarella,angus beef, mushrooms, onion, green pepper
- Mexicanisima Pizza (16'')$26.99
Beans base, mozzarela,chorizo,tomatoes,jalapeno,onion, fresh ciilantro, queso fresco
- Crispy Chicken Ranch Pizza (16'')$26.99
garlic butter base, mozzarella hot fingers, spicy ranch
- Crispy Chicken Buffalo Pizza (16'')$26.99
garlic butter base,mozarella hot fingers,spicy ranch
- BBQ Texas Pizza (16'')$26.99
BBQ,mozzarella,baby rib meat or BBQ chicken, red onion, chedder
- Deluxe Pizza (16'')$26.99
pizza sauce,mozzarella,pepperoni,sausage,bacon,ham,green pepper,mushrooms,black olives, tomatoes,fresh garlic
- Munchies Pizza (16'')$26.99
ranch base, mozzarella,lays,hot cheetos, takis, dortios
- Birria Pizza (16'')$26.99
Mozzarella,birria (beef stew) fresh cilantro,onion, side of salsa verde
- Blue Coast Pizza (16'')$26.99
garlic butter, mozzarella, bacon, salmon, shrimp, garlic,onion,spinach,chipotle ranch
- Super Mario Pizza (16'')$26.99
garlic butter,mozzarella,angus steak, baby rib meat, chicken fingers, tomatoes,zucchini,fresh prasely,red onions,jalapeno ranch dressing
Super Mario's Pizza (20")
- Super Mario Pizza (20'')$34.99
garlic butter,mozzarella,angus steak, baby rib meat, chicken fingers, tomatoes,zucchini,fresh prasely,red onions,jalapeno ranch dressing
- Meat Lovers Pizza (20'')$34.99
pizza sauce, mozzarella,pepperoni, ham,bacon,sausage,meat balls
- Veggies Lovers Pizza (20'')$34.99
Pizza sauce,mozzarella,mushrooms,spinach,zucchini,onion,green pepper, tomatoes, fresh basil
- Hawaiian Supreme Pizza (20'')$34.99
pizza suace, mozzarella, ham,spam,bacon,pineapple
- Angus Phlly Pizza (20'')$34.99
Garlic butter, mozzarella,angus beef, mushrooms, onion, green pepper
- Mexicanisima Pizza (20'')$34.99
Beans base, mozzarela,chorizo,tomatoes,jalapeno,onion, fresh ciilantro, queso fresco
- Crispy Chicken Ranch Pizza (20'')$34.99
garlic butter base, mozzarella hot fingers, spicy ranch
- Crispy Chicken Buffalo Pizza (20'')$34.99
garlic butter base,mozarella hot fingers,spicy ranch
- BBQ Texas Pizza (20'')$34.99
BBQ,mozzarella,baby rib meat or BBQ chicken, red onion, chedder
- Deluxe Pizza (20'')$34.99
pizza sauce,mozzarella,pepperoni,sausage,bacon,ham,green pepper,mushrooms,black olives, tomatoes,fresh garlic
- Munchies Pizza (20'')$34.99
ranch base, mozzarella,lays,hot cheetos, takis, dortios
- Birria Pizza (20'')$34.99
Mozzarella,birria (beef stew) fresh cilantro,onion, side of salsa verde
- Blue Coast Pizza (20'')$34.99