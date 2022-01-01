Super Mega Bien
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Located at 25th and Larimer in The Ramble Hotel, Chef and Owner Dana “Loca” Rodriguez brings you a fun and approachable menu that traverses the world of Latin American cuisine.
Location
1260 25th Street, Denver, CO 80205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lazo Empanadas Ballpark (Location 1) - (1) Lazo Empanadas Ballpark 1319 22nd St. Denver, CO. 80205
No Reviews
1319 22nd Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Denver
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurant