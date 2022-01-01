Restaurant header imageView gallery

Super Mega Bien

1260 25th Street

Denver, CO 80205

Red Wine

BT Tabali Pinot Noir

$52.00

Made in Chile. Light, perfumed, cherry and cranberry.

BT J. Bouchon Red Blend

$36.00

Mand in Maule Valley, Chile. 45% Carmenere, 30% Pais (Blending grape), 25% Carignan. Plum, raspberry, earthy, cherry

BT Daou Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

Made in Paso Robles, California. Has notes of blueberry, espresso, dark chocolate.

BT Bodega Lan Tempranillo

$52.00

BT Funckenhausen Malbec

$44.00

Made in Mendoza, Argentina. 50% Malbec, 35% Bonarda, 15% Syrah Round silky tannins, deep, Plum, mint

White Wine

BT Mibrant Pinot Grigio

$36.00

$36.00

Made in Columbia Valley, Washington. Medium body, White grapefruit, white peach, quartz, jasmine, almond finish. No oak.

BT Blanquiteo Albarino

$48.00

BT De Martino Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Made in Chile. Herbaceous, green, melon.

BT Plungerhead Chardonnay

$44.00

Pale yellow in hue, with melon, pineapple, lemon zest

BT Duckhorn Rose (Syrah)

$52.00

Made in California. Raspberry, strawberry, pink grapefruit, dry.

BT Gruet Sparking Rose

$48.00

Draft Beer

Stone Tropic of Thunder Lager

$3.00

Ration Sparks Fly IPA

$3.00

Hazy IPA, not as hazy as a New England Hazy, citrus hops

Telluride Stout

$3.00

Can Beer

Lonetree Mexican Lager

$6.00

Slightly sweet, balanced, with clean crisp finish.

Imperial Costa Rican Lager

$5.00

From San Jose, Costa Rica, crisp, light and refreshing.

Stem Raspberry Cider

$6.00
La Cumbre Hefeweizen

$6.00

$6.00

Traditional Bavarian Hef, clove, banana and vanilla. Rich, cream with a fairly dry finish.

Crooked Stave Rose Sour

$6.00

Gin & Tonics

Clasico

$10.00

House made tonic with Benhams Sonoma Dry Gin

La Rosa

$10.00

$10.00

House made floral tonic with Empress Gin

Los Hops

$10.00

Hop infused house tonic with Royal Gate Gin

Large Format Cocktails

Chicha Margarita

$16.00

$16.00

Purple Marg, citrus, clove and cinnamon. Serves 4

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$16.00Out of stock

Coconut rum, coconut milk, coconut liqueur, pineapple, lime. Serves 4

Perra Basica Punch

$16.00

Vodka, rum, hibiscus, ginger served with a can of ginger beer. Serves 4

Sangria Rosa

$16.00Out of stock

Dry Spanish red wine, gin, brandy, winter spices. Serves 4

Spicy Margarita

$16.00

Habanero infused tequila, orange liqueur lime. Serves 4

Small Plates

Carne Asada

$11.00

$11.00

Grilled beef flank steak topped with Argentinian chimichurri . Gluten Free & Dairy Free

Coconut Shrimp Sopa

$9.00

$9.00

House made spicy red curry mixed with jasmine rice and shrimp. *Gluten Free & Dairy Free

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Beets served with Mexican lemon crema, ginger pickled dark cherries, and pumpkin seeds. *Gluten Free & Vegetarian

Shrimp Ceviche

$11.00

$11.00

Shrimp, orange-habanero sauce, avocado mousse, tortilla strips. *Gluten Free & Dairy Free

Patatas Bravas

$9.00

$9.00

Potatoes with spicy chorizo, parmesan cheese, jalapeno aioli. *Gluten Free

Ropa Vieja

$11.00

$11.00

Cuban style beef, plantains, olive tapenade. Gluten Free & Dairy Free

Family Style

1/2 Excellent Salad

$12.00

$12.00

Spinach, Almonds, Apples, Avocados, Quinoa, Goat Cheese, Chipotle-Orange Vinaigrette. * Dairy free available

Full Excellent Salad

$20.00

$20.00

Spinach, Almonds, Apples, Avocados, Quinoa, Goat Cheese, Chipotle-Orange Vinaigrette. * Dairy free available

1/2 Spanish Rice

$18.00

$18.00

Spanish rice with roasted vegetables in a cast iron skillet. Topped with goat and manchego cheeses, spinach & radish salad. * Dairy free available

Full Spanish Rice

$34.00

$34.00

Spanish rice with roasted vegetables in a cast iron skillet. Topped with goat and manchego cheeses, spinach & radish salad. * Dairy free available

1/2 Braised Lamb

$24.00

$24.00

Braised Colorado lamb wrapped in a banana leaf with mole negro. Served with grilled cactus salad, hot sauce, and Rosa's corn tortillas (3 with 1/2 order, 6 with whole order).

Full Braised Lamb

$46.00

$46.00

Braised Colorado lamb wrapped in a banana leaf with mole negro. Served with grilled cactus salad, hot sauce, and Rosa's corn tortillas (3 with 1/2 order, 6 with whole order).

1/2 Best Chicken

$19.00

$19.00

Chipotle adobo marinated grilled chicken, served with garlic-roasted fingerling potatoes, cabbage slaw and Rosa's corn tortillas (3 with 1/2 order, 6 with whole order). *Gluten Free & Dairy Free

Full Best Chicken

$36.00

$36.00

Chipotle adobo marinated grilled chicken, served with garlic-roasted fingerling potatoes, cabbage slaw and Rosa's corn tortillas (3 with 1/2 order, 6 with whole order). * Gluten Free & Dairy Free

1/2 Pork Cochinita Pibil

$21.00

$21.00

Slow roasted achiote-citrus pork shoulder, served with cabbage slaw, avocado mousse, and Rosa's corn tortillas (3 with 1/2 order, 6 with whole order). *Gluten Free & Dairy Free

Full Cochinita Pibil

$40.00

$40.00

Slow roasted achiote-citrus pork shoulder, served with cabbage slaw, avocado mousse, and Rosa's corn tortillas (3 with 1/2 order, 6 with whole order). * Gluten Free & Dairy Free

Sides

Corn Tortillas

$5.00

$5.00

House-made corn tortillas. 6 per order

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Jasmine rice with refried black beans seasoned with garlic, onion and jalapeños.

Nopalas

$6.00

Gilled cactus salad with jalapeños, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil

Fried Sweet Plantains

$6.00

$6.00

Fried plantains served with a coconut milk, lime dipping sauce.

Desserts

Chocolate Bomb

$7.00Out of stock

$7.00Out of stock

White and dark chocolate mousse cake.

Flan

$5.00

$5.00

Vanilla Flan made with a homemade caramel sauce on top.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Located at 25th and Larimer in The Ramble Hotel, Chef and Owner Dana “Loca” Rodriguez brings you a fun and approachable menu that traverses the world of Latin American cuisine.

Location

1260 25th Street, Denver, CO 80205

Directions

Gallery
Super Mega Bien image
Super Mega Bien image
Super Mega Bien image

