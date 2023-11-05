Super Oscar's Mexican Food - Newport
1226 North Coast Hwy 101
Newport, OR 97365
breakfast
- super breakfast burrito$7.85
ham, bacon, potato, egg, cheese
- bacon breakfast burrito$7.49
bacon, egg, cheese, potatos
- sausage breakfast burrito$7.49
sausage, egg, cheese, potatos
- chorizo breakfast burrito$7.85
chorizo and egg, beans and potatoes
- machaca breakfast burrito$7.85
machaca beef, egg, cheese
- steak breakfast burrito$8.49
steak, egg, cheese
- ham breakfast burrito$7.49
ham, egg, cheese, pico de gallo
- potato egg and cheese burrito$6.99
potato, egg, cheese
- huevos rancheros plate$7.99
2 fried eggs over crispy corn tortillas smothered in ranchero sauce
- huevos a la mexicana plate$7.99
scrambled eggs and pico de gallo
- kids breakfast burrito$4.00
food
tacos
- carne asada tacos$4.25
steak guac and pico de gallo
- carnitas tacos$4.25
pork guac and pico de gallo
- adovada tacos$4.25
seasoned pork guac and pico de gallo
- fish tacos$3.25
deep fried pollock, tartar sauce, lettuce and pico de gallo
- beef tacos$3.25
shredded beef lettuce and cheese
- chicken tacos$2.95
shredded chicken lettuce and cheese
- caveza tacos$4.25
caveza cilantro and onion
- shrimp tacos$4.25
ranchero shrimps with rice cheese and tartar sauce
- ground beef tacos$3.25
ground beef, lettuce cheese and sour cream
- pollo asado tacos$4.25
grilled chicken guac and pico de gallo
- birria tacos$4.25
beef birria, cheese, cilantro and onion
- chicken fajita tacos$4.25
seasoned fajita chicken with cheese, sour cream and fajita veggies
- taco de papa tacos$2.50
potato cheese and lettuce
- chorizo con papa tacos$4.25
beef chorizo, cilantro and onion
- 3 rolled tacos tacos$3.55
3 rolled crispy tacos with guac and cheese
- veggie taco$3.50
- chorizo$4.25
tortas
- adovada torta$9.99
adovada seasoned pork, lettuce, guac, pico de gallo
- carne asada torta$9.99
carne asada steak, guac, lettuce, pico de gallo
- machaca torta$9.99
machaca beef, guac, lettuce, pico de gallo
- carnitas torta$9.99
carnitas pork, guac, lettuce, pico de gallo
- chorizo torta$9.99
chorizo and egg, guac, lettuce, pico de gallo
- chicken torta$9.99
shredded chicken, guac, lettuce, pico de gallo
- ham torta$9.99
guac, ham, cheese, and lettuce
- cabeza torta$9.99
enchiladas
tostadas
burritos
- oregon burrito$9.99
steak potatos cheese pico de gallo
- carne asada burrito$9.99
steak guac and pico de gallo
- carnitas burrito$9.99
shredded pork guac pico de gallo
- loco burrito$9.99
steak bacon fries cheese guac and sour cream
- adovada burrito$9.99
seasoned pork guac and pico de gallo
- chile relleno burrito$8.49
chile relleno, beans, enchilada sauce, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo
- champinon burrito$9.75
steak mushroom guac and onion
- rivas burrito$7.99
deep fried bean and cheese smothered in enchilada sauce
- shrimp burrito$10.49
ranchero shrimp, tartar sauce cheese and rice
- shrimp diablo burrito$10.49
spicy diablo shrimp, cheese tartar sauce and rice
- fish burrito$7.99
battered and fried pollok, tartar sauce lettuce and pico de gallo
- aztec burrito$10.99
- birria burrito$10.99
birria, rice, beans, cilantro, onions, and cheese
- zacatecano burrito$10.99
- chapo burrito$10.99
- buffalo chicken burrito$9.99
buffalo chicken sour cream cheese and potatoes
- bean and cheese burrito$4.99
beans and cheese
- chicken burrito$7.99
shredded chicken with cheese or no cheese
- fajitas burrito$9.99
seasoned chicken fajita veggies sour cream and cheese
- pollo asado burrito$8.95
grilled chicken, guac and pico de gallo
- shredded beef burrito$7.99
shredded beef with tomato onion and bell peppper
- ground beef burrito$7.99
ground beef, cheese sour cream and lettuce
- chorizo burrito$9.45
chorizo and egg
- veggie burrito$7.35
rice beans sour cream guac cheese pico de gallo and lettuce
- chile verde burrito$10.99
shredded pork, salsa verde rice beans cheese cilantro and onion
- caveza burrito$9.99
pork, salsa verde, rice, beans, and cheese
- machaca burrito$9.99
machaca beef and egg
- mar y tierra burrito$11.49
- bronco burrito$10.99
- macho burrito$10.99
- eclipse burrito$10.00
chicken, shrimp, bacon, rice, tartar sauce, spicy guac and cheese
- tsunami burrito$17.49
- super any meat burrito$12.99
choice of meat: rice beans guac sour cream pico de gallo and cheese
nachos & fries
- birria nachos$11.49
birria beans guach cheese pico de gallo and sour cream
- shrimp nachos$15.99
shrimp beans guac cheese pico de gallo and sour cream
- birria fries$11.49
birria guac sour cream cheese
- buffalo chicken fries$11.49
buffalo chicken cheese and sour cream
- 1/2 asada fries$8.95
- 1/2 nachos$8.95
- asada fries$11.49
- nachos$11.49
quesadillas
- cheese quesadilla$5.49
- ham quesadilla$7.95
ham and cheese
- birria quesadilla$9.99
birria, cilantro onion and cheese
- chicken quesadilla$7.95
chicken and cheese
- carnitas quesadilla$9.99
shredded pork and cheese
- chorizo quesadilla$9.99
beef chorizo and cheese
- beef quesadilla$8.99
shredded beef bell pepper tomato onion and cheese
- supreme quesadilla$8.25
beans, guac, sour cream, cheese, and pico de gallo
- carne asada quesadilla$9.99
steak and cheese
- shrimp quesadilla$12.00
- adovada quesadilla$9.99
combos
- combo 1$9.99
2 beef or chicken tacos
- combo 2$9.99
one beef or chicken taco: one beef chicken or cheese enchilada
- combo 3$9.99
2 enchiladas: beef chicken or cheese
- combo 4$9.99
1 bean tostada: 1 enchilada beef chicken or cheese
- combo 5$9.99
1 bean tostada 1 beef taco
- combo 6$9.99
beef burrito and 1 enchilada beef chicken or cheese
- combo 7$10.99
2 beef burritos
- combo 8$11.99
2 carne asada steak or carnitas pork tacos
- combo 9$11.99
carne asada steak or carnitas pork plate with corn or flour tortillas
- combo 10$11.99
chorizo and egg plate with corn or flour tortillas
- combo 11$11.99
machaca plate with corn or flour tortillas
- combo 12$9.99
2 fish tacos
- combo 13$11.99
adovada seasoned pork plate with corn or flour tortillas
- combo 14$16.99
ranchero shrimp plate with corn or flour tortillas
- combo 15$14.50
2 chile rellenos with corn or flour tortillas
- combo 16$12.99
chicken or steak fajita plate with corn or flour tortillas
- combo 17$9.99
2 beef, chicken, or pork tamales with enchilada salsa
- combo 18$14.99
chile verde pork plate with corn or flour tortillas
- combo 19$16.99
garlic chrimp or spicy diablo shrimp plate with corn or flour tortillas
- combo 20$14.99
birria plate with corn or flour tortillas
specials
- special 1$6.99
5 rolled tacos guac lettuce and cheese
- special 2$7.75
1 beef taco 2 rolled tacos and 1 bean tostada
- special 3$7.50
3 rolled tacos with rice and beans
- special 4$7.99
beef or chicken chimichanga
- special 5$7.99
beef or chicken burrito with rice and beans
- special 6$10.99
12 rolled tacos beef or chicken
- special 7$8.99
2 sopes your choice of meat or no meat
kids
sides & more
- side menudo$12.00
beef tripe soup with hominy and corn or flour tortillas
- side 2 chile rellenos$8.75
2 cheese stuffed poblano peppers covered in egg batter with corn or flour tortillas
- side beans$3.49
1/2 pint of refried beans
- side rice$3.49
1/2 pint of spanish rice
- side mexi fries$3.49
tater tots seasoned in spice blend
- side crazy tots$5.99
tater tots, sour cream cheese and bacon
- side sour cream$2.00
- side guacamole$3.99
- side cheese$2.50
- side chips$2.50
- chips with guac$6.99
- chips with salsa$4.75
- side of french fries$3.49
- large salsa$3.00
- side enchilada sauce$3.00
- chips con queso$4.75
extras
- extra meat$4.99
- extra rice$1.25
- extra beans$1.25
- extra tortilla$1.50
- extra salsa$1.00
- extra lettuce
- extra tomato$1.00
- extra cilantro
- extra onion$1.00
- extra guacamole$3.99
- extra sour cream$1.50
- extra cheese$1.50
- extra veggies$3.00
- extra egg$1.25
- extra potato$1.50
- extra shrimp$6.00
- extra tortillas$2.00
- burrito frito$1.00
- burrito mojado$3.00
- En Combo$3.00
desserts
menudo
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a small family operated Mexican Restaurant. We are a homemade style restaurant which provides fast costumer service with a drive thru option.
