A map showing the location of Super Panga 2110 West OceanfrontView gallery

Super Panga 2110 West Oceanfront

review star

No reviews yet

2110 West Oceanfront

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco
Burrito
Quesadilla

BURRITO

Burrito

$9.00

Seafood Burrito

$10.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.00

TACOS

Taco

$4.00

OTHER

Quesadilla

$9.00

Nachos

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Protein Plate

$12.00

Seafood Plate

$14.00

Chimichanga

$10.00

Pangadilla

$11.00

Diablo Shrimp

$15.00

SALAD

Salad

$10.00

SIDES

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Blistered Jalapenos

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$1.00

8oz Salsa

$2.00

8oz Guacamole

$2.00

Side Fries

$3.50

APPS

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Chips & Salsa & Guac

$9.00

Ceviche

$10.00

Shrimp Coctel

$10.00

Calamari Fries

$8.00

Elote Cup

$7.00

Taquitos

$7.00

YELP Chips & Salsa

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Taco

$4.00

Blackies' Burrito

$11.00

Bikini Burrito

$11.00

K38 Burrito

$13.00

Mexicali Burrito

$13.00

Chilaquiles

$10.00

SALSA

Red Salsa

Green Salsa

SIGNITURE COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Bottlerita

$12.00

Coconut Skinny

$13.00

El Corazon

$13.00

Frozen Margarita

$13.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$13.00

Mezcalrita

$14.00

Panga Margarita

$11.00

Premium Margarita Jug

$60.00

Prickly Pear Margarita

$13.00

Ranch Water

$16.00

Raspberry Spritz

$14.00

Regular Margarita Jug

$45.00

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Smoking Pina

$14.00

Spicy Guava

$13.00

Spicy Mango

$13.00

Spicy Strawberry

$13.00

Tequila Old Fashioned

$16.00

Haven & Hell

$13.00

Cucumber Margarita

$13.00

COCKTAILS

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Cuba Libre

Lemon Drop Martini

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Moscow Mule

Old Fashioned

Sex On The Beach

Tequila Sunrise

Whiskey Sour

Mexican Lolipop

$12.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$12.00

AMF

$16.00

VODKA

Titos

$11.00+

Grey Goose

$13.00+

Well Vodka

$9.00+

New Amsterdam

$10.00+

DBL Titos

$22.00

DBL Grey Goose

$26.00

DBL Well Vodka

$18.00

GIN

Hendricks

$12.00+

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

RUM

Bacardi

$11.00+

Bacardi Black

$12.00+

DBL Bacardi

$22.00

DBL Bacardi Black

$24.00

TEQUILA

818

$13.00+

Altos

$10.00+

Avion

$12.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00+

Casamigos Repo

$15.00+

Cazadores

$12.00+

Clase Azul Anejo

$65.00+

Clase Azul Gold

$80.00+

Clase Azul Plata

$25.00+

Clase Azul Repo

$35.00+

Comisario Anejo

$15.00+

Comisario Blanco

$11.00+

Comisario Repo

$13.00+

Deleon

$12.00+

Don Julio 1942

$35.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00+

Don Julio Repo

$15.00+

El Jimador

$11.00+

Fortaleza Blanco

$17.00+

Fortaleza Repo

$19.00+

Gren Centenario Anejo

$15.00+

Gren Centenario Blanco

$11.00+

Gren Centenario Repo

$13.00+

Herradura Anejo

$16.00+

Herradura Blanco

$12.00+

Herradura Legend

$28.00+

Herradura Repo

$14.00+

Hornitos

$10.00+

Los Sundays Anejo

$15.00+

Los Sundays Blanco

$11.00+

Los Sundays Repo

$13.00+

Otaca

$19.00+

Patron Anejo

$17.00+

Patron Repo

$15.00+

Patron Repo

$15.00+

Patron Silver

$13.00+

Siete Leguas Anejo

$18.00+

Siete Leguas Blanco

$14.00+

Siete Leguas Repo

$16.00+

Teremana

$11.00+

Tosco

$10.00+

Well Tequila

$9.00+

Don Fulano

$14.00+

La Adelita

$12.00+

Dobel

$14.00+

Chamucos Silver

$13.00

Don Fulano

$13.00

Lalo

$15.00

Avion 44

$20.00

DBL 818

$26.00

DBL Altos

$20.00

DBL Avion

$24.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$34.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$26.00

DBL Casamigos Repo

$30.00

DBL Cazadores

$24.00

DBL Clase Azul Anejo

$130.00

DBL Clase Azul Gold

$160.00

DBL Clase Azul Plata

$50.00

DBL Clase Azul Repo

$70.00

DBL Comisario Anejo

$30.00

DBL Comisario Blanco

$22.00

DBL Comisario Repo

$26.00

DBL Deleon

$24.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$70.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$34.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$26.00

DBL Don Julio Repo

$30.00

DBL El Jimador

$22.00

DBL Fortaleza Blanco

$34.00

DBL Fortaleza Repo

$38.00

DBL Gren Centenario Anejo

$30.00

DBL Gren Centenario Blanco

$22.00

DBL Gren Centenario Repo

$26.00

DBL Herradura Anejo

$32.00

DBL Herradura Blanco

$24.00

DBL Herradura Legend

$56.00

DBL Herradura Repo

$28.00

DBL Hornitos

$20.00

DBL Los Sundays Anejo

$30.00

DBL Los Sundays Blanco

$22.00

DBL Los Sundays Repo

$26.00

DBL Otaca

$38.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$34.00

DBL Patron Repo

$30.00

DBL Patron Repo

$30.00

DBL Patron Silver

$26.00

DBL Siete Leguas Anejo

$36.00

DBL Siete Leguas Blanco

$28.00

DBL Siete Leguas Repo

$32.00

DBL Teremana

$22.00

DBL Tosco

$20.00

DBL Well Tequila

$18.00

WHISKEY

Jack Daniels

$11.00+

Jameson

$11.00+

Slane

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$22.00

DBL Jameson

$22.00

MEZCAL

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00+

Illegal Mezcal

$13.00+

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$12.00+

El Silencio Mezcal

$12.00+

Los Javis Mezcal

$12.00+

Kimosabe

$13.00+

Dos Hombres

$13.00+

Los Javis

$13.00+

Madre Mezcal

$13.00

DRAFT BEER

Pacifico DFT

$7.00

Modelo DFT

$7.00

Coors Light DFT

$6.00

Dos Equis Amber DFT

$7.00

60 Minute IPA DFT

$8.00

BOTTLED & CANNED BEER

Corona

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Truly

$7.00

Tecate

$7.00

High Noon

$7.00

Happy Dad

$7.00

WINE

19 Crimes GL

$8.00

Summer Water GL

$12.00

Opera Brut GL

$8.00

Chandon Split

$14.00

Opera Brut BTL

$30.00

SODA

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

WATER

Topo Chico

$3.50

Water Bottle

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2110 West Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

