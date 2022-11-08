Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Sandwiches

Super Pho

review star

No reviews yet

12315 Crabapple Rd.Suite #144

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Popular Items

D13 FRESH Avocado Smoothie

Drinks & Desserts

D1 Vietnamese Iced Coffee (One Size)

$6.99

D2 SALTY Pickled Limeade

$4.99

D3 Bottled Wated

$2.59

D4 Ginger Ale

$3.99

D5 Soft Drinks

$3.99

D6 FRESH Iced Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$4.59

D7 Hot Tea

$2.99

D8 Flan Cake

$4.99

Boba Tea

Toppings are not included.

D10 THAI TEA

$5.99+

D11 HOKKAIDO Milk Tea

$5.99+

D12 TIGER Milk Tea

$5.99+

$5.99+

D14 FRESH Banana Smoothie

$5.99+

D15 CREATE your own Drink

$5.99+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location

Super Pho image
Super Pho image

