Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Sandwiches

Super Rico Fredericksburg

review star

No reviews yet

2386 plank road

fredericksburg, VA 22401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

1/4 White
1/2 Regular
Family Special # 1

Family Special's

Popular*
Family Special # 1

Family Special # 1

$34.99

1 Whole Charcoal Grill Chicken, Four Large Sides, 8 sauces. Popular*

Family Special # 2

Family Special # 2

$56.99

2 Whole Charcoal Grill Chickens, Four Large Sides, Four Can Soda, and 16 sauces.

Family Special # 3

Family Special # 3

$59.99

2 Whole Charcoal Grill Chickens, Six Large Sides, 16 sauces. Popular*

Peruvian Special's

Pollo Saltado

Pollo Saltado

$14.99

Chunks of chicken, sautéed onions, tomatoes, spring onions, cilantro, served on a bed of French fries. Served with rice

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$16.99

Chunks of beef, sautéed onions, tomatoes, spring onions, cilantro, served on a bed of French fries. Served with rice

Bisteck a Lo Pobre

Bisteck a Lo Pobre

$17.99

Grilled steak served with plantains, french fries and rice, topped with fried egg

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$14.99

Grilled sirloin steak platter, served with two sides.

Pollo Parrillero

$15.99

2 Pieces of peruvian marinated grilled chicken, 2 medium sides. Very tasty and flavorful dish. Popular*

Ceviche (WEEKEND ONLY)

$14.99Out of stock

Grilled Fish (Fresh Tilapia Farm Raised)

$14.99

Mojarra

$16.99

Signature Rico

Order Of Juicy Charcoal Chicken With Choice of Two Medium Sides
1/4 Dark

1/4 Dark

$11.77

(Dark meat) Juicy Charcoal Chicken With Choice of Two Medium Sides and 2 sauces.

1/4 White

1/4 White

$11.99

(White meat) Juicy Charcoal Chicken With Choice of Two Medium Sides and 2 sauces.

1/2 Regular

1/2 Regular

$14.97

Juicy Charcoal Chicken With Choice of Two Medium Sides and 3 sauces.

1/2 Dark Meat

$14.99

Juicy Charcoal Chicken With Choice of Two Medium Sides and 3 sauces.

1/2 White Meat

$15.99

Juicy Charcoal Chicken With Choice of Two Medium Sides and 3 sauces.

Whole Chicken (4 Quarter's)

Whole Chicken (4 Quarter's)

$26.99

Juicy Charcoal Chicken With Choice of Two Large Sides and 8 sauces.

Whole Chicken (White Meat) (4 Quarter's)

$27.99

Juicy charcoal chicken with choice of two large Sides and 8 sauces.

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$10.79

3 Corn tortillas w/ Marinated chicken, served with fresh chopped onions & cilantro, finished with our delicious house sauce, 2 medium sides Fried Rice and Black Beans

Steak Tacos

$11.29

3 Corn tortillas w/ Marinated Steak, served with fresh chopped onions & cilantro, finished with our delicious house sauce, 2 medium sides Fried Rice and Black Beans

Grilled Burritos

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$9.99

Flour tortilla filled with pulled chicken, white rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese

Beef Burrito

Beef Burrito

$10.49

Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, white rice, black beans, corn kernels, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese

Grilled Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Tortilla with chicken, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$9.49

Tortilla with steak, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream

Grilled Subs

Chicken Sub

Chicken Sub

$9.79Out of stock

Chicken, provolone, tomato, sautéed onion, green pepper, and mayonaise.

Steak Sub

Steak Sub

$10.49Out of stock

Steak, provolone, tomato, sautéed onion, green pepper, and mayonaise.

Fresh Salads

The Cuzco Caesar

The Cuzco Caesar

$9.49

Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing & croutons, Parmesan cheese & a hot charcoal chicken breast.

Traditional Chicken Taco Salad (Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Bowl)

$12.99

Large Side Orders

Fried Rice (Arroz Chaufa)

Fried Rice (Arroz Chaufa)

$4.49
White Rice

White Rice

$4.49
French Fries

French Fries

$4.49
Yuca

Yuca

$4.49
Black Beans

Black Beans

$4.49
Corn on The Cob

Corn on The Cob

$4.49
Mix Steamed Veggies

Mix Steamed Veggies

$4.49
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$4.49
Onion & Tomato Salad

Onion & Tomato Salad

$4.49
House Salad

House Salad

$4.49
Fried sweet Plantains

Fried sweet Plantains

$4.79

Green Beans w/ Chopped garlic

$4.49

Spinach And Potato W/ (Paprika)

$4.49

Coleslaw

$4.49

Baked potato W/ Parmesan Cheese

$4.49

White rice and Black beans

$4.49

Fried rice and Black beans

$4.49

Mashed Potato

$4.49

Drinks

2 Liter Soda

2 Liter Soda

$3.49

20oz Bottle inca Kola

$2.49
Horchata 16 oz

Horchata 16 oz

$2.49
Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.45

Desserts

Alfajores

Alfajores

$2.25

Cookie sandwich with a layer of dulce de leche in between two biscuits, sprinkled with powdered sugar

Flan

Flan

$3.99Out of stock

A baked custard dessert topped with liquid caramel

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$3.99

Tres leches literally means "Three Milks". It's an ultra light sponge cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture.

Dipping Sauce

Extra Yellow Sauce

Extra Yellow Sauce

$0.25
Extra Green Sauce

Extra Green Sauce

$0.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2386 plank road, fredericksburg, VA 22401

Directions

Gallery
Super Rico Fredericksburg image
Super Rico Fredericksburg image
Super Rico Fredericksburg image

Similar restaurants in your area

Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard - 2577 Cowan Blvd
orange star4.5 • 542
2577 Cowan Blvd Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
My Wife's Pizza & Diner
orange starNo Reviews
2010 Princess Anne St Unit B Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
J. Brian's Tap Room
orange star4.0 • 570
200 Hanover St Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
Ike & Rita's Bakery & Cafe - 1517 Princess Anne St
orange starNo Reviews
1517 Princess Anne St Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
Taste of Trelawny
orange star4.6 • 662
100 Randolph Road Fredericksburg, VA 22405
View restaurantnext
Vito’s Italian Restaurant Lake Anna - 200 Lake Front Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
200 Lake Front Dr. Mineral, VA 23117
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in fredericksburg

Orofino
orange star4.7 • 2,503
1006 Caroline St Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
Capital Ale House - Fredericksburg
orange star4.0 • 2,114
917 Caroline St Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
Legends Grille
orange star4.4 • 2,111
10500 Spotsylvania Ave Fredericksburg, VA 22408
View restaurantnext
FOODE + Mercantile
orange star4.5 • 1,797
900 Princess Anne St Fredericksbrg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Patriot Highway
orange star4.2 • 1,476
Patriot Highway Fredericksburg, VA 22407
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Fredericksburg VA
orange star4.6 • 1,461
1618 Carl D Silver Pkwy Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near fredericksburg
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Woodbridge
review star
Avg 3.7 (41 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston