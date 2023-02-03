- Home
Super Sap's 12160 West Parmer Lane, Suit 190
12160 West Parmer Lane
Suite 190
Cedar Park, TX 78613
SOFT DRINK
APPETIZERS
A1 Crispy Rolls (2pcs)
Deep fried stuffed with cabbage, carrots, bamboo shoots, bean thread noodles and black fungus mushroom served with sweet and sour sauce.
A2 Fresh Rolls (2pcs)
Rice papers stuffed w/ rice vermicelli, vegetables, basil, & mint. Option Peanut sauce or sweet & sour sauce
A3 Crab Rangoon (4)
Deep fried stuff wonton skin with cream cheese and real crab meat mixed with scallion served with sweet and sour sauce.
A4 Waterfall Wings (5pcs)
5 pieces of fried chicken wings tossed in spicy level 2 Waterfall sauce. The sauce is a blend of aromatic kaffir lime leaves and galangal with a test of spicy-tangy tamarind.
A5 Thai Shrimp Cake (3 pcs)
Mixed mince shrimp meat with salt and pepper bedding with bread crumbs lightly fried. Served with sweet plum sauce.
A6 Brussel Sprouts
GF Deep fried Brussel sprouts with crispy basil, sauteed in a savory sweet balsamic vinaigrette sauce.
A7 Chicken Satay (4pcs)
Grilled chicken skewer marinated in light curry sauce. Served with sweet and tangy peanut sauce.
A8 Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded and deep fried to a golden crisp. Served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
A9 Spicy Edamame
Steamed Edamame savory with Super Sap sauce.
A10 Ahi Scoops (4 pcs)
Pan seared black sesame crusted Ahi Tuna, cucumber, seaweed salad, lemongrass and dill in a refreshing chili lime dressing.
A1 Crispy Rolls *Happy Hour*
A5 Thai Shrimp Cake "Happy Hour*
T1 Tom Yum
Thai lemongrass soup with king oyster mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and chopped green onions.
T2 Tom Kha
Thai coconut soup with lemongrass, king oyster mushroom, red onions,cilantro and chopped green onions.
T3 Kao Soi
Northern Thai red curry soup with egg noodle, pickled mustard. Topped with Fried shallot, green onion, cilantro, Thai roasted chili and fried egg noodle.
F1 Crab Fried Rice
Crab meant, egg, chopped scallion. On the side with sliced cucumber, lime and fish sauce.
F2 Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with peas & carrots, chunk sweet pineapple, cashews , raisins, egg . Cucumber on the side.
F3 Street fried rice
Thai style fried rice with egg, Chinese broccoli, yellow onions, tomatoes. Cucumber on the side.
R1 Vegetable Stir Fry
Stir fried cabbage, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, king oyster mushrooms, green beans and topped with fried garlic. Served with rice.
R2 Shrimp Volcano
One pound of shrimp cooked with Thai chili, fried garlic and seasoning.
R3 Tamarind Soft Shell Crab (Spicy level 2 sauce on a side)
Crispy soft shell crab server with Super Sap tamarind sauce.
R4 Moo Krob Tod Nampla (Fried Pork Belly with Fish Sauce)
Deep fried Pork belly Mixed with fried garlic and seasoning.
R5 Tiger Cry Ribeye (Spicy chili sauce level 2 on a side)
Grilled Ribeye Steak. Served with sticky rice, red onions, cucumber, romain lettuce. on side with Thai style sauce.
R6 Nam Prik Noom and Northern Thai Sausage (Spicy chili paste level 2 on a side)
Northern Thai herbs sausage. Served with grilled Thai chili paste, fried pork skins and sticky rice.
R7 Hor Mok Yang (Grilled Fish & Crab meat curry in banana leaf) Spicy level 2
Authentic red curry mixed with featherback fish and crab meat. Grilled in banana leaf. Served with the Thai chili, boiled egg, fish sauce and jasmine rice.
R8 Goong Yang (Grilled River Prawns) Spicy sauce level 2 on a side
Street style grilled river prawns and served with signature Thai seafood sauce.
C1 Green Curry (Spicy Level 2)
Thai green curry with bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell pepper and basil. Served with rice.
C2 Red Curry (Spicy Level 2)
Thai red curry with bamboo shoots, green beans, bell pepper and basil. Served with rice.
C3 Duck Curry (Spicy Level 2)
Deep fried duck lags in the red curry sauce with tomatoes, bell pepper, pineapple, lychee and basil. Served with rice
C4 Chu Chee Salmon (Spicy Level 2)
Salmon fillet in the red curry sauce with bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves on top. Served with rice.
C5 Panang Pork Belly (Spicy Level 2)
Sliced pork belly is slowly cooked in the special red curry with green beans, bell pepper and basil. Served with rice.
C6 Masaman Short Rib (Spicy Level 2)
Slowly cooked short ribs in the special massaman curry and served with Roti on the side.
C7 Kua Kling (Spicy Level 2)
Authentic southern Thai pork ribs, stir fried with curry sauce and on top with kaffir lime leaves. Served with rice.
D1 Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango
D2 Sweet Sticky Rice with Thai Taro Custard
D3 Kao Tom Mud (2)
(Sweet Sticky rice with banana, black bean wrapped with banana leaf)
D4 Ka Nom Tuay
Thai coconut Creme Brulee consisting of a rich coconut milk custard base topped with a textually contrasting layer of hardened caramelized sugar.
D5 Coconut Creme Brulee
Thai Homemade Coconut Ice Cream No Dairy
I-1 Coconut Ice Cream
Thai roasted peanut Ice Cream
I-2 Peanut Ice Cream
Thai Tea with condensed milk
I-3 Thai Tea Ice Cream
(home made recipe made with fresh mango No. Dairy.)
I-4 Mango Ice Cream
Home made recipe made from fresh strawberry No. Dairy