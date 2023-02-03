Main picView gallery

Super Sap's 12160 West Parmer Lane, Suit 190

12160 West Parmer Lane

Suite 190

Cedar Park, TX 78613

SOFT DRINK

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$6.00
Thai Green Tea

Thai Green Tea

$6.00
Sparkling Passion Fruit

Sparkling Passion Fruit

$6.00
Thai Coffee

Thai Coffee

$6.00
Thai Pink Milk

Thai Pink Milk

$6.00
UnSweet Iced Tea

UnSweet Iced Tea

$6.00
Sweeten Iced Tea

Sweeten Iced Tea

$5.00
Special Hot tea

Special Hot tea

$6.00
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$6.00
Ginger/Hibiscus/Tropical Ginger Soda

Ginger/Hibiscus/Tropical Ginger Soda

$6.00
Soda (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer)

Soda (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer)

$5.00
Perrier

Perrier

$5.00

APPETIZERS

A1 Crispy Rolls (2pcs)

A1 Crispy Rolls (2pcs)

$6.00

Deep fried stuffed with cabbage, carrots, bamboo shoots, bean thread noodles and black fungus mushroom served with sweet and sour sauce.

A2 Fresh Rolls (2pcs)

A2 Fresh Rolls (2pcs)

$10.00

Rice papers stuffed w/ rice vermicelli, vegetables, basil, & mint. Option Peanut sauce or sweet & sour sauce

A3 Crab Rangoon (4)

A3 Crab Rangoon (4)

$6.00

Deep fried stuff wonton skin with cream cheese and real crab meat mixed with scallion served with sweet and sour sauce.

A4 Waterfall Wings (5pcs)

A4 Waterfall Wings (5pcs)

$8.00

5 pieces of fried chicken wings tossed in spicy level 2 Waterfall sauce. The sauce is a blend of aromatic kaffir lime leaves and galangal with a test of spicy-tangy tamarind.

A5 Thai Shrimp Cake (3 pcs)

A5 Thai Shrimp Cake (3 pcs)

$12.00

Mixed mince shrimp meat with salt and pepper bedding with bread crumbs lightly fried. Served with sweet plum sauce.

A6 Brussel Sprouts

A6 Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

GF Deep fried Brussel sprouts with crispy basil, sauteed in a savory sweet balsamic vinaigrette sauce.

A7 Chicken Satay (4pcs)

A7 Chicken Satay (4pcs)

$12.00

Grilled chicken skewer marinated in light curry sauce. Served with sweet and tangy peanut sauce.

A8 Fried Calamari

A8 Fried Calamari

$9.00

Lightly breaded and deep fried to a golden crisp. Served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.

A9 Spicy Edamame

A9 Spicy Edamame

$7.00

Steamed Edamame savory with Super Sap sauce.

A10 Ahi Scoops (4 pcs)

A10 Ahi Scoops (4 pcs)

$13.00

Pan seared black sesame crusted Ahi Tuna, cucumber, seaweed salad, lemongrass and dill in a refreshing chili lime dressing.

A1 Crispy Rolls *Happy Hour*

A5 Thai Shrimp Cake "Happy Hour*

SALADS ENTRÉE

S1 Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

S1 Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$15.00
S2 Yum Pladook Fu (Crispy Catfish Salad)

S2 Yum Pladook Fu (Crispy Catfish Salad)

$25.00

Minced catfish deep fried and server with sweet chili sauce topped with roasted cashews.

S3 Pla Goong (Shrimp Salad)

S3 Pla Goong (Shrimp Salad)

$20.00

Thai style spicy lime salad with shrimp mixed in red onions, cilantro and green onions.

SOUPS

T1 Tom Yum

$8.00+

Thai lemongrass soup with king oyster mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and chopped green onions.

T2 Tom Kha

$8.00+

Thai coconut soup with lemongrass, king oyster mushroom, red onions,cilantro and chopped green onions.

T3 Kao Soi

$16.00+

Northern Thai red curry soup with egg noodle, pickled mustard. Topped with Fried shallot, green onion, cilantro, Thai roasted chili and fried egg noodle.

STIR FRY NOODLE

N1 Pad Thai Hor Khai

N1 Pad Thai Hor Khai

$15.00+

Stir fried Rice stick noodles with egg, scallion, pickled radish, black tofu, and bean sprouts. Lime and ground peanuts on the side.

N2 Pad Kee Mao

N2 Pad Kee Mao

$14.00+

Stir fried linguine noodles, egg , basil, tomatoes and bell peppers.

FRIED RICE

F1 Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Crab meant, egg, chopped scallion. On the side with sliced cucumber, lime and fish sauce.

F2 Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00+

Stir-fried rice with peas & carrots, chunk sweet pineapple, cashews , raisins, egg . Cucumber on the side.

F3 Street fried rice

$15.00+

Thai style fried rice with egg, Chinese broccoli, yellow onions, tomatoes. Cucumber on the side.

RICE ENTREE

Served with Rice
R1 Vegetable Stir Fry

R1 Vegetable Stir Fry

$15.00+

Stir fried cabbage, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, king oyster mushrooms, green beans and topped with fried garlic. Served with rice.

R2 Shrimp Volcano

R2 Shrimp Volcano

$30.00

One pound of shrimp cooked with Thai chili, fried garlic and seasoning.

R3 Tamarind Soft Shell Crab (Spicy level 2 sauce on a side)

R3 Tamarind Soft Shell Crab (Spicy level 2 sauce on a side)

$25.00

Crispy soft shell crab server with Super Sap tamarind sauce.

R4 Moo Krob Tod Nampla (Fried Pork Belly with Fish Sauce)

R4 Moo Krob Tod Nampla (Fried Pork Belly with Fish Sauce)

$25.00

Deep fried Pork belly Mixed with fried garlic and seasoning.

R5 Tiger Cry Ribeye (Spicy chili sauce level 2 on a side)

R5 Tiger Cry Ribeye (Spicy chili sauce level 2 on a side)

$30.00

Grilled Ribeye Steak. Served with sticky rice, red onions, cucumber, romain lettuce. on side with Thai style sauce.

R6 Nam Prik Noom and Northern Thai Sausage (Spicy chili paste level 2 on a side)

R6 Nam Prik Noom and Northern Thai Sausage (Spicy chili paste level 2 on a side)

$30.00

Northern Thai herbs sausage. Served with grilled Thai chili paste, fried pork skins and sticky rice.

R7 Hor Mok Yang (Grilled Fish & Crab meat curry in banana leaf) Spicy level 2

R7 Hor Mok Yang (Grilled Fish & Crab meat curry in banana leaf) Spicy level 2

$30.00

Authentic red curry mixed with featherback fish and crab meat. Grilled in banana leaf. Served with the Thai chili, boiled egg, fish sauce and jasmine rice.

R8 Goong Yang (Grilled River Prawns) Spicy sauce level 2 on a side

R8 Goong Yang (Grilled River Prawns) Spicy sauce level 2 on a side

$30.00

Street style grilled river prawns and served with signature Thai seafood sauce.

CURRY

C1 Green Curry (Spicy Level 2)

$15.00+

Thai green curry with bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell pepper and basil. Served with rice.

C2 Red Curry (Spicy Level 2)

$15.00+

Thai red curry with bamboo shoots, green beans, bell pepper and basil. Served with rice.

C3 Duck Curry (Spicy Level 2)

C3 Duck Curry (Spicy Level 2)

$25.00

Deep fried duck lags in the red curry sauce with tomatoes, bell pepper, pineapple, lychee and basil. Served with rice

C4 Chu Chee Salmon (Spicy Level 2)

C4 Chu Chee Salmon (Spicy Level 2)

$18.00

Salmon fillet in the red curry sauce with bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves on top. Served with rice.

C5 Panang Pork Belly (Spicy Level 2)

C5 Panang Pork Belly (Spicy Level 2)

$18.00

Sliced pork belly is slowly cooked in the special red curry with green beans, bell pepper and basil. Served with rice.

C6 Masaman Short Rib (Spicy Level 2)

$25.00

Slowly cooked short ribs in the special massaman curry and served with Roti on the side.

C7 Kua Kling (Spicy Level 2)

C7 Kua Kling (Spicy Level 2)

$18.00

Authentic southern Thai pork ribs, stir fried with curry sauce and on top with kaffir lime leaves. Served with rice.

DESSERT

D1 Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

D1 Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$10.00
D2 Sweet Sticky Rice with Thai Taro Custard

D2 Sweet Sticky Rice with Thai Taro Custard

$7.00
D3 Kao Tom Mud (2)

D3 Kao Tom Mud (2)

$7.00

(Sweet Sticky rice with banana, black bean wrapped with banana leaf)

D4 Ka Nom Tuay

D4 Ka Nom Tuay

$7.00

Thai coconut Creme Brulee consisting of a rich coconut milk custard base topped with a textually contrasting layer of hardened caramelized sugar.

D5 Coconut Creme Brulee

$6.00

Thai Homemade Coconut Ice Cream No Dairy

I-1 Coconut Ice Cream

I-1 Coconut Ice Cream

$6.00

Thai roasted peanut Ice Cream

I-2 Peanut Ice Cream

I-2 Peanut Ice Cream

$6.00

Thai Tea with condensed milk

I-3 Thai Tea Ice Cream

I-3 Thai Tea Ice Cream

$6.00

(home made recipe made with fresh mango No. Dairy.)

I-4 Mango Ice Cream

I-4 Mango Ice Cream

$6.00

Home made recipe made from fresh strawberry No. Dairy

I-5 Strawberry Sorbet

I-5 Strawberry Sorbet

$6.00

SIDE RICE AND NOODLE

Side Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Steamed Rice-Stick Noodle

$2.00

Side Steamed Linguine Noodle

$2.00

Side Steamed Egg Noodle

$2.00

Side Fried Egg Noodle

$2.00

Side Sticky Rice

$3.00

Side Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.00

Side Roti

$2.00

SIDE VEGGIES

Cucumber

$1.00

Green Bean

$2.00

Green Lattuce

$2.00

Cabbage

$2.00

Chinese Broccoli

$2.00

King Oyster Mushroom

$2.00

Bean Sprouts

$1.00

Carrot

$1.00

Yellow Onion

$1.00

Red Onion

$1.00

Green Onion

$1.00

Eggplant

$3.00

Cilantro

$1.00

Basil

$1.00

Thai Chili

$1.00

Potatoes

$2.00

Bell Pepper

$1.00

Jalapeno

$1.00

Tomatoes

$1.00

Bamboo Shoot

$2.00

Green Apple

$1.00

Limes (3)

$0.75

Cashew Nut

$1.00

SIDE PROTIEN

Chicken

$4.00

Shrimp (6 shrimps)

$6.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Boiled Egg

$2.00

SIDE SAUCE

Sweet & Sour Sauce(A1)

$1.50

Fresh Roll Sauce(A2)

$2.00

Plum Sauce

$1.50

Chili Fish Sauce

$1.50

Salad Sauce(S2)

$2.00

Seafood Sauce

$2.00

Nam Prik Noom

$3.00

Sweet Coconut Sauce

$2.00

Peanut Sauce(A7)

$2.00

Cucumber Salad

$2.00

Bottle Beer

Devils

$6.00

Fireman

$6.00

Singha

$6.00

Asahi

$6.00

Signature Cocktails

Mohehe

$14.00

Dreamsicle

$12.00

Tom Yum Zip

$15.00

Beachside Negroni

$15.00

Toki Old Fashioned

$15.00

Lychee Martini

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Cucumber Martini

$13.00

Cosmopolotan

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Margarita

$13.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Blood and Sand

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

Tito's

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Taaka

$6.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Flor De Cana 4

$6.00

Goslings

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Plantation Pineapple

$7.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Whiskey

Bulliet Bourbon

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Suntory

$9.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$9.00

Rittenhouse

$7.00

Tequila

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Espolon Reposado

$7.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Blanco

$12.00

Lunazul

$6.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Hendrick's

$8.00

Empress 1908

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Laphroaig 10

$15.00

Macallan Double Cask

$20.00

Cordials

Bailey's

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Midori

$6.00

Soho Lychee

$6.00

Sake

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori (720 ML)

$45.00

Hakutsuru Saryuri Nigori (300 ML)

$19.00

Hanna Tou Ippongi

$59.00

Joto Houhoushu Pink Sparkling

$45.00

Ozeki Ikezo Berry Jelly Sparkling

$9.00

Ozeki Ikezo Yuzu Jelly Sparkling

$9.00

Ozeki Ikezo Peach Jelly Sparkling

$9.00

Soto Junmai White

$45.00

Soto Junmai Black Small

$12.00

Tozai Night Swim

$12.00

Tozai Snow Maiden

$59.00

Yuki Tora Snow Tiger Nigori (720 ML)

$41.00

Yuki Tora Snow Tiger Nigori (200 ML)

$14.00

Choryo Yoshinosugi Taru

$68.00

Hakutsuru Junmai Daiginjo Ukiyo

$68.00

Hakutsuru Junmai Ukiyo

$49.00

Joto Houhoushu Sparkling

$18.00

Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling

$20.00

Sakemoto Junmai

$35.00

Takatenjin Soul of the Sensei

$89.00

Happy Hour

Tom Yum Zip

$10.00

Mo Hehe

$9.00

Dreamsicle

$7.00

Beachside Negroni

$10.00

Toki Old Fashioned

$10.00

Lychee Martini

$7.00

Cucumber Martini

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

N/A Drinks

GingerAle

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Hibiscus Ginger Beer

$6.00

Tropical Ginger Beer

$6.00

Virgin Mai Tai

$6.00

Virgin Dreamsicle

$6.00

Virgin Tom Yum

$6.00

Virgin Cucumber Refresher

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

White BTG

Jacques Dumont Sav Blanc (G)

$7.00

Jacques (Bottle)

$30.00

Squealing Pig Sav Blanc (G)

$7.00

Squealing Pig (Bottle)

$33.00

Trefethen Chard (G)

$11.00

Trefethen (Bottle)

$49.00

Laroche Chard (G)

$7.00

Laroche (Bottle)

$32.00

August Kesseler Riesling (G)

$7.00

August Kesseler (Bottle)

$30.00

'Poet's Leap' Riesling (G)

$9.00

'Poet's Leap' (Bottle)

$42.00

White BTB

Tooth & Nail Sav Blanc

$43.00

Bezel Chardonnay

$55.00

Selbach Incline Riesling

$30.00

Red BTG

Dough Pinot Noir (G)

$9.00

Dough (Bottle)

$41.00

Truth Be Told Cab (G)

$8.00

Truth Be Told (Bottle)

$36.00

Tilia Malbec (G)

$6.00

Tilia (Bottle)

$25.00

Tooth & Nail Cab (G)

$9.00

Tooth & Nail (Bottle)

$43.00

Nine Hats Blend (G)

$10.00

Nine Hats (Bottle)

$46.00

Coppola Diamond Cab (G)

$15.00

Coppola Diamond Cab (Bottle)

$52.00

Stranger Malbec Argentina (G)

$12.00

Stranger Malbec Argentina (B)

$39.00

Uno Malbec Argentina (G)

$14.00

Uno Malbec Argentina (B)

$49.00

Tooth & Nail Red Blend (G)

$12.00

Tooth & Nail (B)

$43.00

Red BTB

Daou Soul Of A Lion

$359.00

Tooth & Nail Cabernet

$44.00

Frank Family Cabernet

$134.00

Red Schooner Blend

$65.00

Daou Sequentis Merlot

$65.00

Sparkling BTG