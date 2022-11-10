Restaurant header imageView gallery

Super Shakes - Distribution/Flowood

review star

No reviews yet

3010 Lakeland cove Suite i8

Flowood, MS 39232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Super Fit
Super Charge
#1 Super Fit CPBC with Peanut Butter and Vitablast

Quick Orders

#1 Super Fit CPBC with Peanut Butter and Vitablast

#1 Super Fit CPBC with Peanut Butter and Vitablast

Super Fit Chocolate Peanut Butter with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of vita-blast

#2 Medium Super Fit Strawberry Banana with Fresh Fruit and Immune Force

#2 Medium Super Fit Strawberry Banana with Fresh Fruit and Immune Force

Super Fit Strawberry Banana with fresh strawberries and banana and a scoop of Immune Force

#3 Super Trim Snik'rs with Peanut Butter and Fat Burner

#3 Super Trim Snik'rs with Peanut Butter and Fat Burner

Super Trim Snick'rs with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Fat Burner

#4 Super Trim CPBC with Peanut Butter and Immune Force

#4 Super Trim CPBC with Peanut Butter and Immune Force

Super Trim Chocolate Peanut Butter with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Immune Force

#5 Super Meal Butter Fanger with Peanut Butter and Granola Crunch

#5 Super Meal Butter Fanger with Peanut Butter and Granola Crunch

Super Meal Butter Fanger with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Granola

#6 Super Charge Java Turtle with Peanut Butter and Fat Burner

#6 Super Charge Java Turtle with Peanut Butter and Fat Burner

Super Charge Java Turtle with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Fat Burner

#7 Super Slush Fruit Punch with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg)

#7 Super Slush Fruit Punch with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg)

Super Slush Fruit Punch with Vita Blast and Caffeine (250mg) Zero Calories

#8 Super Slush Grape with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg)

#8 Super Slush Grape with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg)

Super Slush Grape with Vita Blast and Caffeine (250mg) Zero Calories

#9 Super Slush Watermelon with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg)

#9 Super Slush Watermelon with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg)

Super Slush Watermelon with Vita Blast and Caffeine (250mg) Zero Calories

Super Tea's

Super Tea's

$6.54

Super Tumbler

$9.99

Shakes

Super Fit

Super Fit

27g Protein Overall Health & Fitness

Super Power

Super Power

Pre Workout 250mg caffeine

Super Fuel

Super Fuel

Post Workout 14g Hydrolyzed Whey Protein BCAA's & Glutamine

Super Charge

Super Charge

Energy 25g Protein 250mg Caffeine

Super Sleep

Super Sleep

Rest & Relaxation 26g Protein Melatonin

Super Trim

Super Trim

Weight Management 19g Protein Fiber Hoodia

Super Gain

Super Gain

Weight Gain 12g Protein 18 Carbs Creatine

Super Meal

Super Meal

Meal Replacement 23g Protein Fiber Vitamin C 250mg Caffeine

Super Calm

Super Calm

Stress Relief 25g Protein

Slushes

Super Slush

Super Slush

Sugar & Calorie Free

Containers

Super Fit Container

Super Fit Container

$54.95
Super Fuel Container

Super Fuel Container

$64.95
Super Gain Container

Super Gain Container

$64.95
Super Sleep Container

Super Sleep Container

$64.95
Super Charge Container

Super Charge Container

$64.95
Super Trim Container

Super Trim Container

$64.95
Super Power Container

Super Power Container

$64.95Out of stock
Super Meal Container

Super Meal Container

$64.95
Super Calm Container

Super Calm Container

$64.95

Packets

Super Fit Packet (1)

Super Fit Packet (1)

$3.00
Super Fit Packet (5)

Super Fit Packet (5)

$13.75
Super Fit Packet (10)

Super Fit Packet (10)

$25.00
Super Fit Packet (30)

Super Fit Packet (30)

$67.50
Super Sleep Packet (1)

Super Sleep Packet (1)

$3.50
Super Sleep Packet (5)

Super Sleep Packet (5)

$16.25
Super Sleep Packet (10)

Super Sleep Packet (10)

$30.00
Super Sleep Packet (30)

Super Sleep Packet (30)

$82.50
Super Power Packet (1)

Super Power Packet (1)

$3.50
Super Power Packet (5)

Super Power Packet (5)

$16.25
Super Power Packet (10)

Super Power Packet (10)

$30.00
Super Power Packet (30)

Super Power Packet (30)

$82.50
Super Trim Packet (1)

Super Trim Packet (1)

$3.50
Super Trim Packet (5)

Super Trim Packet (5)

$16.25
Super Trim Packet (10)

Super Trim Packet (10)

$30.00
Super Trim Packet (30)

Super Trim Packet (30)

$82.50

Retail

Super Shakes Water

$1.29
Beef Sticks

Beef Sticks

$1.79
Steak n a Bag

Steak n a Bag

$6.99
Quest Chips (Bag)

Quest Chips (Bag)

$2.99
Quest Chips (Case)

Quest Chips (Case)

$19.99Out of stock
Quest Bar (Bar)

Quest Bar (Bar)

$2.99
Quest Bar (Case)

Quest Bar (Case)

$28.99Out of stock
Oh Yeah One Bar (Bar)

Oh Yeah One Bar (Bar)

$2.99Out of stock
Oh Yeah One Bar (Case)

Oh Yeah One Bar (Case)

$28.99Out of stock
Shaker Cups

Shaker Cups

$7.95

Garcinia 90ct

$35.99Out of stock

Quest Cups

$3.29

Gear

Super Shake Tanks

$14.99

Super Shake T-shirts

$16.99

Super Shake Hoodies

$19.99

Super Shake Long Sleeves

$19.99

Super Shake Hats

$12.99

Ogio Cooler

$22.99

Super Shakes Sweatshirts

$29.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3010 Lakeland cove Suite i8, Flowood, MS 39232

Directions

Gallery
Super Shakes - Distribution/Flowood image
Super Shakes - Distribution/Flowood image

Similar restaurants in your area

Primos Cafe of Flowood
orange starNo Reviews
2323 Lakeland Drive Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurantnext
Cups in the Quarter
orange starNo Reviews
1855 Lakeland Drive Suite D Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Flowood, MS
orange star4.3 • 1,200
4245 Lakeland Dr. Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurantnext
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe - Broad Street
orange star4.6 • 785
4465 I-55 North Jackson, MS 39206
View restaurantnext
Tuk Tuk Boom
orange starNo Reviews
4500 I-55 North Suite 153 Highland Village Shopping Center Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
LA COUR KITCHEN AND BAR - 4500 Frontage Rd. Suite 130
orange starNo Reviews
I-55 N Frontage Road Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Flowood

Mugshots Grill & Bar - Flowood, MS
orange star4.3 • 1,200
4245 Lakeland Dr. Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Flowood
orange star4.3 • 697
115 Laurel Park Cove Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurantnext
Kenova Smokehouse
orange star4.5 • 15
640 Grants Ferry Road, Flowood, MS, USA Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0115 - Jackson-Flowood, MS
orange star5.0 • 2
163 Ridge Way Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flowood
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston