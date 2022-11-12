Restaurant header imageView gallery

Super Shakes of Ridgeland

review star

No reviews yet

610 US Route 51

Ridgeland, MS 39157

Order Again

Popular Items

Super Trim
Super Fuel

Quick Orders

#1 Super Fit CPBC with Peanut Butter and Vitablast

#1 Super Fit CPBC with Peanut Butter and Vitablast

Super Fit Chocolate Peanut Butter with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of vita-blast

#2 Medium Super Fit Strawberry Banana with Fresh Fruit and Immune Force

#2 Medium Super Fit Strawberry Banana with Fresh Fruit and Immune Force

Super Fit Strawberry Banana with fresh strawberries and banana and a scoop of Immune Force

#3 Super Trim Snik'rs with Peanut Butter and Fat Burner

#3 Super Trim Snik'rs with Peanut Butter and Fat Burner

Super Trim Snick'rs with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Fat Burner

#4 Super Trim CPBC with Peanut Butter and Immune Force

#4 Super Trim CPBC with Peanut Butter and Immune Force

Super Trim Chocolate Peanut Butter with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Immune Force

#5 Super Meal Butter Fanger with Peanut Butter and Granola Crunch

#5 Super Meal Butter Fanger with Peanut Butter and Granola Crunch

Super Meal Butter Fanger with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Granola

#6 Super Charge Java Turtle with Peanut Butter and Fat Burner

#6 Super Charge Java Turtle with Peanut Butter and Fat Burner

Super Charge Java Turtle with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Fat Burner

#7 Super Slush Fruit Punch with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg)

#7 Super Slush Fruit Punch with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg)

Super Slush Fruit Punch with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg) Zero Calories

#8 Super Slush Grape with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg)

#8 Super Slush Grape with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg)

Super Slush Grape with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg) Zero Calories

#9 Super Slush Watermelon with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg)

#9 Super Slush Watermelon with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg)

Super Slush Watermelon with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg) Zero Calories

Super Tea's

Super Tea's

$6.48

Super Tea Tumbler

$9.99

Shakes

Super Fit

27g Protein Overall Health & Fitness

Super Power

Pre Workout 250mg caffeine

Super Fuel

Post Workout 14g Hydrolyzed Whey Protein BCAA's & Glutamine

Super Charge

Energy 25g Protein 250mg Caffeine

Super Sleep

Rest & Relaxation 26g Protein Melatonin

Super Trim

Weight Management 19g Protein Fiber Hoodia

Super Gain

Weight Gain 12g Protein 18 Carbs Creatine

Super Meal

Meal Replacement 23g Protein Fiber Vitamin C 250mg Caffeine

Super Calm

Stress Relief 25g Protein

Slushes

Super Slush

Sugar & Calorie Free

Containers

Super Fit Container

$54.95
Super Fuel Container

$64.95
Super Gain Container

$64.95
Super Sleep Container

$64.95
Super Charge Container

$64.95
Super Trim Container

$64.95
Super Power Container

$64.95Out of stock
Super Meal Container

$64.95
Super Calm Container

$64.95

Packets

Super Fit Packet (1)

$3.00
Super Fit Packet (5)

$13.75
Super Fit Packet (10)

$25.00
Super Fit Packet (30)

$67.50
Super Sleep Packet (1)

$3.50
Super Sleep Packet (5)

$16.25
Super Sleep Packet (10)

$30.00
Super Sleep Packet (30)

$82.50
Super Power Packet (1)

$3.50
Super Power Packet (5)

$16.25
Super Power Packet (10)

$30.00
Super Power Packet (30)

$82.50
Super Trim Packet (1)

$3.50
Super Trim Packet (5)

$16.25
Super Trim Packet (10)

$30.00
Super Trim Packet (30)

$82.50

Retail

Super Shakes Water

$1.29
Beef Sticks

$1.79
Steak n a Bag

$6.99
Quest Chips (Bag)

$2.99
Quest Chips (Case)

$19.99
Quest Bar (Bar)

$2.99
Quest Bar (Case)

$28.99
Oh Yeah One Bar (Bar)

$2.99
Oh Yeah One Bar (Case)

$28.99
Shaker Cups

$7.95

Garcinia 90ct

$35.99
Quest PB Cups (each)

$3.29
Quest PB Cups (case)

$32.99
4oz Quest Chips

$7.99
Complete Cookies

$2.99

Gym Bag

$54.99Out of stock
Quest Frosted Cookie

$1.49

Quest Candy Bites Each

$1.99

Quest Candy Bites Case

$14.99

Gear

Super Shake Tanks

$14.99

Super Shake T-shirts

$16.99

Super Shake Hoodies

$19.99

Super Shake Long Sleeves

$19.99

Super Shake Hats

$12.99

Ogio Cooler

$22.99

Super Shakes Sweatshirts

$29.99

Ogio Backpack

$60.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

610 US Route 51, Ridgeland, MS 39157

Directions

Gallery
Super Shakes of Township Ridgeland image
Super Shakes of Township Ridgeland image
Super Shakes of Township Ridgeland image

