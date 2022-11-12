Super Shakes of Ridgeland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
610 US Route 51, Ridgeland, MS 39157
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dogmud Tavern - 681 S. Pear Orchard Rd.
No Reviews
681 S. Pear Orchard Rd. Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurant
Rock N Roll Sushi - MS-005 - Ridgeland, MS
3.5 • 50
733 Lake Harbour Drive Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ridgeland
More near Ridgeland